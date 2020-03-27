Good morning, Power people. It's Friday. Which means tomorrow is Saturday, followed by Sunday. Just an FYI for those who rely on this newsletter to know what day of the week it is now. Tips, comments, recipes?! Send them. Thanks for waking up with us. Stay at home.

Wearing a respirator style mask and plastic gloves as a precaution against the new coronavirus, shopper Mohammed Litton checks his shopping list at the Al-Bakara grocery, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

The People

COMPETING PRESSURES: President Trump says he wants to restart the U.S. economy by Easter, despite warnings from public health experts that easing restrictions could allow the novel coronavirus to exponentially spread. The latest polling data from a Washington Post-ABC News poll shows competing pressures the president is facing, as Americans remain concerned about both their personal health and about the economy.

The fear of getting the virus appears to be rising. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans “say they are worried that they or someone in their immediate family might catch the disease,” according to our colleagues Dan Balz and Emily Guskin. More than 1,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, a toll that's increasing at an alarming rate as the U.S. surpasses China with the most confirmed cases than any other country.

It's personal: “Asked to rate their personal risk of getting sick from the virus, 56 percent say they feel at risk, with 20 percent saying they believe they are at high risk.”

“Asked to rate their personal risk of getting sick from the virus, 56 percent say they feel at risk, with 20 percent saying they believe they are at high risk.” Currently, “1 in 10 say they know someone who has been diagnosed with the virus but about four times as many say people in their local community have been diagnosed.”

Adding to the public's uncertainty, Americans are not confident about the availability of testing to determine whether people have covid-19: Only 23 percent of Americans say that everyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one. And 44 percent say that some people cannot get a test. (Federal officials have stressed that testing should be reserved for health care providers and the seriously ill, as hospitals report shortages of tests and the protective gear needed to conduct them.)

Only 23 percent of Americans say that everyone who wants a coronavirus test can get one. And 44 percent say that some people cannot get a test. (Federal officials have stressed that testing should be reserved for health care providers and the seriously ill, as hospitals report shortages of tests and the protective gear needed to conduct them.) Americans are drastically changing their behavior in an effort to stop the spread, showing they take the disease seriously:

But on the other hand, people are already feeling the economic and personal cost of the virus. More than 3 in 4 say their life has been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, with half the population now saying there has been “a lot” of disruption.

That is a dramatic increase when compared to a survey conducted less than two weeks ago by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). That poll found 40 percent of Americans saying their lives had been disrupted and only 16 percent calling those disruptions significant.

Stress levels also appear to be higher today than they were during the Great Recession that followed the financial collapse of 2008. Seven in 10 Americans cite “the virus outbreak as a source of that stress and 1 in 3 are saying that the virus is causing ‘serious’ stress as opposed to fewer than 6 in 10 who said that the economy was a source of stress after the 2008 financial crisis,” per our colleagues.

More than 9 in 10 Americans predict that the outbreak will cause a recession. And more than 6 in 10 predict it will rival — or be worse — than the 2008 recession, Scott Clement and Dan Balz reported yesterday.

And more than 6 in 10 predict it will rival — or be worse — than the 2008 recession, Scott Clement and Dan Balz reported yesterday. It's personal: 1 in 3 Americans say the coronavirus outbreak has caused them or an immediate family member to lose their job “while about half report a cut in work hours or pay for someone in their family. Among those who haven’t suffered such setbacks, at least half are concerned that they will occur,” they write.

“while about half report a cut in work hours or pay for someone in their family. Among those who haven’t suffered such setbacks, at least half are concerned that they will occur,” they write. “In their own communities, more than 4 in 10 say, the pandemic already has had a ‘severe’ economic impact. That was the sentiment of about half of residents in urban areas.”

TRUMP CONTINUES TO FARE WELL IN THE POLLS: In line with the Gallup poll we wrote about earlier this week, the Washington Post - ABC poll finds that the president's approval ratings increased as he's viewed more positively for the way he has handled the U.S. response to the pandemic.

“On the specific question of how well he has dealt with the coronavirus problem, 51 percent now say they approve and 45 percent disapprove,” Dan and Emily report.

However, 58 percent of Americans think that Trump was too slow to address the issue of covid-19.

But the vote in confidence in Trump comes as the president continues to tussle with governors, our colleagues Robert Costa, Laura Vozzella, Josh Dawsey and David Nakamura report. Trump told governors during a phone call that his administration was ready to be the “backup” for states in crisis. The Trump administration has been lambasted by state officials for not using the Defense Production Act to order private companies to produce equipment such as masks and ventilators.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) apparently retorted, “We don’t need a backup. We need a Tom Brady,” a reference to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has been friendly with the president, our colleagues report.

Trump continued his feud later in the evening. He told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he doesn't “know if she knows what's going on” in regards to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D). He also referred to her as “the young, a woman governor, you know who I'm talking about, from Michigan,” CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi, Daniella Diaz and Paul LeBlanc report.

Trump also denied that states need all the equipment they are pleading for: “ I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators, ” Trump told Hannity. “ You know, you're going to major hospitals sometimes, they'll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they're saying, can we order 30,000 ventilators ?"

From Whitmer:

Hi, my name is Gretchen Whitmer, and that governor is me 👋



I've asked repeatedly and respectfully for help. We need it. No more political attacks, just PPEs, ventilators, N95 masks, test kits. You said you stand with Michigan — prove it. https://t.co/FtWlTLZdqW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 27, 2020

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Outside the Beltway

WORST WEEK FOR THE ECONOMY IN DECADES: “The economy has entered a deep recession that has echoes of the Great Depression in the way it has devastated so many businesses and consumers, triggering mass layoffs and threatening to set off a chain reaction of bankruptcies and financial losses for companies large and small,” our colleague Heather Long reports.

3.3 million weekly jobless claims were reported on Thursday, shattering the previous mark from 1982.

The pain is just beginning: “Economists say the jobless claims reported Thursday, which reflected workers seeking unemployment insurance last week, is the start of a massive spike in unemployment that could result in over 40 million Americans losing their jobs by mid-April."

Companies that are still operational are also beginning to slash pay: “These pay reductions are another way this crisis is rapidly changing the economy’s trajectory after years of steady gains and likely making it harder for people to bounce right back to their prior spending levels, even if they kept their job,” our colleague writes.

On The Hill

THE DRAMA ISN’T OVER YET: House leaders had hoped to expedite passage of the $2 coronavirus stimulus bill today, “but at least one lawmaker is considering upending the plans for swift passage,” our colleagues John Wagner, Paul Kane and Mike DeBonis report.

All eyes are on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.): The libertarian lawmaker said he’s opposed to the bill, because it would add to the national debt. But more importantly, he’s “also is concerned that voting without a quorum present — the majority of the House chamber — would violate the Constitution,” our colleagues write.

The plan: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to approve the measure with a voice vote Friday that would not require all 430 current members of the House to travel to the Capitol, given that two lawmakers have contracted the disease and others are self-quarantining due to exposure to confirmed carriers.”

“House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) agreed to approve the measure with a voice vote Friday that would not require all 430 current members of the House to travel to the Capitol, given that two lawmakers have contracted the disease and others are self-quarantining due to exposure to confirmed carriers.” Massie could force the issue: “ He said he has yet to decide whether to press the issue, which could delay a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday” as House lawmakers scramble to return to Washington.

He said he has yet to decide whether to press the issue, which could delay a House vote until late Saturday or Sunday” as House lawmakers scramble to return to Washington. At least one lawmaker is already on his way back:

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.):

Flying back to DC to vote for the stimulus bill. It could pass on a voice vote but some members want to make a statement by potentially asking for an in-person vote. Not all my colleagues can go back for health reasons. So, I’m doing it for them & for my constituents. pic.twitter.com/FytRLD2laZ — Jimmy Gomez (@JimmyGomezCA) March 27, 2020

In the Media

CASE TRACKER: The U.S. now leads the world in confirmed cases. There are more than 85,500, surpassing China, according our colleagues' tracking. We should note that experts think China has under reported its cases.

SITUATION WORSENS IN LOUISIANA: “Orleans Parish has the highest per-capita death rate for the coronavirus among all American counties to date, a new analysis by the Times-Picayune | the Advocate shows,” Gordon Russell reports. “More disturbingly, perhaps, it’s not even a close call. The county with the No. 2 rate — Richmond County, N.Y., better known as Staten Island — has a rate half that of New Orleans.”

NOLA Mayor defends not cancelling Mardi Gras: “With national media giving New Orleans heat for not canceling this year's Mardi Gras celebration as the coronavirus epidemic spread overseas, Mayor LaToya Cantrell blasted federal leadership Thursday night and appeared to take aim at [Trump] for failing to warn the city of the potential disaster,” the Times-Picayune | the Advocate's Jeff Adelson reports.

Viral

KINDNESS AMID A CRISIS: A Maryland woman gives daily 30-minute cello concerts. Another Marylander organizes a group to make masks for a local hospital. Washingtonians post notes in their apartment building to help those who can’t get out. In the DMV and throughout the country, these scenes are playing out every day as people find ways to come closer together during our collective moment apart, our colleague Michael E. Ruane reports.