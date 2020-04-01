Good morning and welcome back. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us.

🚨: “Covid-19 is the greatest test that we have faced together since the formation of the United Nations,” António Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, said on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

A report released by the group on the socio-economic impacts of the coronavirus “calls for a coordinated, international response amounting to at least 10 percent of global G.D.P. to ramp up health care spending and cushion the blow to people around the world who have been hurt by the sharp economic downturn.”

“It is essential that developed countries immediately assist those less developed to bolster their health systems and their response capacity to stop transmission,” Guterres said. “Otherwise we face the nightmare of the disease spreading like wildfire in the global South with millions of deaths and the prospect of the disease re-emerging where it was previously suppressed. ”

President Trump stands in front of a chart labeled “Goals of Community Mitigation” showing projected deaths in the United States after exposure to coronavirus as 1,500,000 - 2,200,000 without any intervention and a projected 100,000 - 240,000 deaths with intervention. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

At The White House

‘A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH’: President Trump and his top public health advisers delivered grim news last night that the novel coronavirus could cause 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities in the U.S. — even in a best-case scenario with robust mitigation efforts.

Trump, along with Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Deborah Birx, a physician coordinating the coronavirus task force, encouraged Americans to be disciplined about staying home over the next 30 days.

“It's a matter of life and death, frankly,” a somber Trump warned.

Started covering the White House in 1996 and it's hard to remember many briefings as grim or sober as this one. The best case scenarios outlined today envision about twice as many dead Americans as the entire Vietnam War or more. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) March 31, 2020

Fauci warned that domestic and international models assume full compliance with stay-at-home orders and still predict a death toll nearly double that of Americans who died during the entire Vietnam War. But they're “going to be doing everything we can to get it even significantly below that” number.

There was a glimmer of good news: The modeling shows California and Washington, which implemented early aggressive efforts to curb the spread of the virus, have prevented a spike in cases. But Trump warned “a very tough two weeks” lie ahead. “I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead.”

In this image provided by the White House, a slide displayed at a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (The White House via AP)

Moving the goalposts: Trump's dire warnings stand in stark contrast to the months in which he downplayed the severity and risk of covid-19, the disease caused by this coronavirus. In a two-hour news conference last night, the president tried to frame the possibly enormous loss of 100,000 to 200,000 Americans as the best possible outcome against a vicious enemy.

“ The question is what would have happened if we did nothing? Because there was a group that said let’s just ride it out. Let’s ride it out. What would have happened? And that number comes in at 1.5 to 1.6 million people, up to 2.2 and even beyond. So that’s 2.2 million people would’ve died if we did nothing,” Trump told reporters.

“For whatever reasons, New York got off to a very late start, and you see what happens when you get off to a late start. New Jersey got off, and I think both governors are doing an excellent job, but they both got off to a very late start, ” Trump said.

” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) argued the impeachment inquiry distracted the president from handling the threat of coronavirus earlier.

Trump's response: “I think I handled it very well, but I guess it probably did. I mean, I got impeached. I think I certainly devoted a little time to thinking about it.”

The lengthy news conference in which Fauci and Birx revealed data modeling the grim projected death toll showcased a president who has now said his top priority is saving American lives. But the administration is still hesitating to take some steps that could help scared Americans — for instance, it won't reopen enrollment for Affordable Care Act exchanges to help Americans who may lose their health insurance along with their jobs.

“President Donald Trump and administration officials recently said they were considering relaunching HealthCare.gov, the federal enrollment site, and insurers said they privately received assurances from health officials overseeing the law's marketplace,” Politico's Susannah Luthi reports. However, a White House official on Tuesday evening told Politico the administration will not reopen the site for a special enrollment period, and that the administration is ‘exploring other options.’ ”

” The White House also has yet to issue a national ‘stay at home’ order: “At the President’s direction, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue to take the posture that we will defer to state and local health authorities on any measures that they deem appropriate,” Vice President Pence said after Trump was pressed on why he had not issued a federal “ stay at home’ “ order. “But for the next 30 days, this is what we believe every American and every state should be doing at a minimum to slow the spread.”

“ “ Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic, told reportersTuesday: "The task force is not recommending this. If they do, that’s something that would carry a lot of weight with me."

who has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic, told reportersTuesday: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates penned an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for a “consistent nationwide approach to shutting down."

penned an op-ed in the Washington Post calling for a “consistent nationwide approach to shutting down." “Despite urging from public health experts, some states and counties haven’t shut down completely. In some states, beaches are still open; in others, restaurants still serve sit-down meals,” Gates writes.

DIY masks? Memos sent from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the White House, obtained by our colleagues Lena Sun and Laurie McGinley, show federal officials are also “debating whether to recommend that face coverings be routinely worn in public are responding to increasing evidence that infected people without symptoms can spread the coronavirus… If adopted by the coronavirus task force, the recommendations would represent a major change in official CDC guidance that healthy people don’t need masks or face coverings.” Trump said last night that a scarf could be useful.

Fact check: The president, who yesterday claimed he “knew everything” about the virus and that “it could be horrible,” compared it to the flu saying it would “go away” as recently as the second week of March:

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Our colleagues Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan traced “the winding path of the president’s response to the virus, in his own words.” Even as the World Health Organization warned of high global risks and states starting reporting cases of community transmission, Trump ignored the severity of the spread of the disease.

We really recommend taking time to scroll through the graphic itself. It can be easy to forget just how much has happened in just 70 days.

At first the virus had barely spread:

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan/The Washington Post)

In less than a month, the situation began to change drastically: Though Trump continued to downplay it.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan/The Post)

Trump than began trying to rewrite his initial response.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan/The Post)

And even *last week* expressed that it would all be over soon.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan/The Post)

But our reality is simply inescapable. Unfortunately, as multiple officials have stressed, it will only get worse.

(Graphic by Harry Stevens and Shelly Tan/The Post)

“As cases increased and stocks tumbled, the president’s attitude toward the threat of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has evolved from casual dismissal to reluctant acknowledgment to bellicose mobilization,” Harry and Shelly report.

“ As February turned to March, the first deaths were announced and cases continued to climb. Trump began to acknowledge the virus’s spread in the United States but dismissed the potential danger to the public at large.”

It wasn't until mid-March Trump “shifted his tone and tried to paint himself as having taken the virus seriously from the start. By March 14, he had declared a national emergency and backtracked on many of his earlier remarks.”

An American flag hangs above rooms for patients at a temporary hospital in the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City. (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg)

Outside the Beltway

HEADLINES FROM THE HOT SPOTS:

A reminder of the situation nationally:

NEW YORK:

Besieged hospitals are struggling with life-or-death decisions: “Several hospitals have taken the unprecedented step of allowing doctors not to resuscitate people with covid-19 to avoid exposing health-care workers to the highly contagious virus,” our colleagues Ariana Eunjung Cha, Lenny Bernstein, Frances Stead Sellers and Shane Harris report.

Just last week, the White House said such a discussion was not warranted: “ Those decisions are a reflection of a grim reality in which thousands of health-care workers have fallen ill, ventilators are so scarce that some hospitals have put two patients on one machine, and protective equipment like masks and gowns are in such short supply that some workers are sewing their own,” our colleagues write.

“ in which thousands of health-care workers have fallen ill, ventilators are so scarce that some hospitals have put two patients on one machine, and protective equipment like masks and gowns are in such short supply that some workers are sewing their own,” our colleagues write. The view from the ground: “Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, an emergency nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and who heads the New York State Nurses Association, described the situation as ‘post-apocalyptic — like in one of those movies I used to watch.’"

“Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, an emergency nurse at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and who heads the New York State Nurses Association, described the situation as ‘post-apocalyptic — like in one of those movies I used to watch.’" New York City's death toll from the virus has surpassed 1,000, reports the New York Times, with 500 paramedics and EMTs, 2,000 nurses and 250 ambulances are arriving in the city from around the country.

Plea for help : “This coming Sunday, April 5, is a demarcation line,” said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Times reported. “This is the point at which we must be prepared for next week when we expect a huge increase in the number of cases.”

: Grim statistics from the Times: the number of new New York deaths covid-19 cases has increased by 31 percent daily; hospitalized patients spiked to 10,900, up 15 percent from Monday, with 2,710 people on ventilators.

New York is just trying to hang on: “It’s impossible at this juncture to quantify the damage to an industry that generates tens of billions of dollars in revenue. The short- and medium-term prognosis for public gatherings — the veritable circulatory system of live performance — is so uncertain that arts organizations are scrambling to figure out what to salvage and what to abandon,” our colleagues Peter Marks and Geoff Edgers report from New York.

NEW JERSEY:

Deaths in the Garden State rose to 267, the largest single-day increase, according to NJ.com.

There are 18,696 cases in the state.

LOUISIANA:

State sees largest spike in 24-hour period: “Reported infections and deaths each jumping about 30 percent,” our colleagues David Montgomery and Richard A. Webster report from New Orleans.

Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) cautioned the spike may be due to more testing: But “the new data pushed up the estimated date when the New Orleans region could run out of ventilators to April 4, and advanced the date when hospital beds in the region may be filled to April 7, he said,” our colleagues write.

New Orleans police officers are still jailing people for minor offenses: “This business-as-usual approach endangers the police, the community and inmates, public health experts say,” our colleagues Richard A. Webster, Emma Brown and Kimberly Kindy report from the city.

MICHIGAN:

“On Monday, Detroit reported 1,804 confirmed coronavirus cases and a death toll of 50 – including state representative Isaac Robinson, 44, who died from the virus on Sunday,” reports The Guardian.

“Deaths in Michigan rose by 52 on Monday alone – bringing the total number of people killed by the virus in the state to 184 and its total number of cases to 6,498.”

ILLINOIS:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) extended the stay-at-home order through the end of April, the Chicago Tribune reports.

There were 937 new cases and 27 deaths, the highest number of fatalities since the pandemic began.

On Route 50 eastbound on the morning of March 31, a sign displays the stay-at-home order issued in Maryland the previous day. The District and Virginia have issued similar orders. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The People

THE LATEST FROM THE DMV: “A day after leaders in the District, Maryland and Virginia ordered residents to stay home to limit the spread of the virus, the greater capital region added 477 known coronavirus cases, bringing the regional tally to 3,411,” our colleagues Gregory S. Schneider, Rebecca Tan, Rachel Chason and Erin Cox report.

Hogan pushes back on Trump: “Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) described as ‘just not true’ [Trump’s] claim that getting access to testing is no longer a problem and said states are ‘flying blind,’ without enough data to assess the true scope of the U.S. outbreak,” our colleagues write.

There are 3,411 cases in the DMV:

(Graphic by Rebecca Tan, Fenit Nirappil, Kevin Uhrmacher, Gabriel Florit and Danielle Rindler/The Post)

Other key developments:

Bowser doesn't expect D.C. to enforce stay-at-home order with a heavy hand: “D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she does not expect the city to levy criminal penalties for violating her stay-at-home order, which allows the city to jail people for up to 90 days or fine them up to $5,000,” our colleague Fenit Nirappil reports.

What's going on at the Kennedy Center?!: The center received $25 million, controversially in some eyes, under the coronavirus stimulus bill. But then days later, musicians at the National Symphony Orchestra were told their paychecks would cease April 3. More furloughs were announced on Tuesday, our colleague Peggy McGlone reports.

So, where is the money going?: Kennedy Center President and CEO Deborah Rutter said “most of the federal emergency funds will be used to cover the salaries and benefits of the reduced workforce over the coming months. Some of it will pay for upcoming artist fees, rent and utilities and additional cleaning and IT upgrades related to the coronavirus outbreak,” our colleague writes.

Kennedy Center President and CEO Deborah Rutter said “most of the federal emergency funds will be used to cover the salaries and benefits of the reduced workforce over the coming months. Some of it will pay for upcoming artist fees, rent and utilities and additional cleaning and IT upgrades related to the coronavirus outbreak,” our colleague writes. Without the federal aid and staff cuts, the arts center would have run out of money in mid-May, Rutter explained: “With the stimulus funds, a $10 million line of credit and staff furloughs, the institution will stretch the cash through September,” our colleague writes. “The arts center earned $123 million in performance, education and ancillary revenue in 2019, about 60 percent of all revenue, according to its annual report.”

The sale of Trump's D.C. hotel is on hold: “As of Monday, seven of the Trump Organization’s 10 top-grossing properties were closed. Those that remained open were at a fraction of their usual capacity: Trump’s hotels in Chicago, New York and Washington had all closed their bars and restaurants in response to local orders,” our colleagues Jonathan O'Connell and David A. Fahrenthold report.

The Justice Department Building in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/File/AP)

In the Agencies

DOJ WATCHDOG FINDS MORE ISSUES WITH FBI SURVEILLANCE: “The Justice Department inspector general revealed that his investigators found errors in every FBI application to a secret surveillance court examined as part of an ongoing review,” our colleagues Devlin Barrett and Ellen Nakashima report.

This suggests the problem was much bigger than Carter Page: “The memorandum issued by Inspector General Michael Horowitz stems from an audit launched last year after his office found 17 serious problems with the FBI’s surveillance applications targeting former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. These interim results seem to indicate that other sensitive counterintelligence and counterterrorism cases have been similarly plagued by mistakes,” our colleagues write.