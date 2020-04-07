Good morning, Power Peeps. Tips, comments, recipes? Reach out and sign up. Thanks for waking up with us and for staying home.

BREAKING: "British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received oxygen support in intensive care as he battles coronavirus infection, though he is not on a ventilator, a senior U.K. official said Tuesday," our colleagues Siobhán O'Grady, Teo Armus and Jennifer Hassan report.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, bump elbows on Thursday, March 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On The Hill

MOVING INTO PHASE FOUR: Lawmakers in both parties are prepping for a fourth coronavirus rescue package as the outlook for the economy worsens, the unemployment rate continues to rise and states ask for more assistance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has backed away from some more sweeping Democratic proposals that sparked objections among Republicans, including a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure plan, and is instead focusing on expanding the massive $2 trillion bailout package enacted last month.

Expect another big price tag: Pelosi told lawmakers on a conference call yesterday that House Democrats are now “eyeing a package of spending increases that would ‘easily’ cost more than $1 trillion," our colleagues Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report.

Pelosi told lawmakers on a conference call yesterday that House Democrats are now “eyeing a package of spending increases that would ‘easily’ cost more than $1 trillion," our colleagues Erica Werner and Mike DeBonis report. Top priorities: Extending unemployment insurance and small-business assistance and authorizing an additional round of direct checks to taxpayers. Democrats are also pushing for more relief for healthcare workers, farmers, first responders, hospitals and education programs.

Extending unemployment insurance and small-business assistance and authorizing an additional round of direct checks to taxpayers. Democrats are also pushing for more relief for healthcare workers, farmers, first responders, hospitals and education programs. “All I can tell you is, I think we’re going to definitely need” another rescue bill, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters, according to Erica and Mike. “And I think it’s going to have to be big and bold because the problem is so huge.”

Room for compromise?: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has acknowledged that Congress is likely to have to act again, even as he last week pledged to go slowly on any more follow-up bills.

So far, Republican leaders have expressed support for expanded aid for the overwhelmed health-care system, along with additional funding for the $349 billion small business loan program that has already seen a surge in demand for new loans since the program launched last Friday.

But serious differences remain. A group of House Democrats led by Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) wants $250 billion in relief “to assist smaller cities and communities they say have been shortchanged on assistance so far,” per Erica and Mike. And Pelosi has said she would push to allow the District of Columbia to get federal aid in an amount in line with what states are eligible for.

“We are concerned that the COVID-19 relief packages considered thus far have not provided direct funding to stabilize smaller counties, cities, and towns,” Neguse and a group of lawmakers wrote in a letter obtained by Neguse and a group of lawmakers wrote in a letter obtained by Politico's Sarah Ferris last week.

“ The gigantic $2 trillion relief bill signed by President Donald Trump… does include a $150 billion relief fund for state and local governments to combat the crisis on the ground. But the cash won’t go to hundreds of smaller cities, including Minneapolis; Dayton, Ohio; Flint, Mich.; and Bridgeport, Conn.,” per Ferris.

And the divisions go beyond just Hill Republicans and Democrats. Trump told reporters yesterday that he liked “the concept” of another massive stimulus bill to rebuild the country's infrastructure – which would likely face opposition by GOP leaders who want the relief geared to address the pandemic's economic fallout.

“I like the concept of infrastructure, ” Trump said. “Our country has to be rebuilt. They spent all this money in the Middle East — $8 trillion. We’re up to now $8 trillion in the Middle East. We got to rebuild our country. Okay? We have to rebuild our roads, and our schools, our bridges. We have to rebuild our country. So, I like an infrastructure bill.”

” Trump said. “Our country has to be rebuilt. They spent all this money in the Middle East — $8 trillion. We’re up to now $8 trillion in the Middle East. We got to rebuild our country. Okay? We have to rebuild our roads, and our schools, our bridges. We have to rebuild our country. He also expressed support for another round of direct payments: “I also like money going directly to people,” he added.

With interest rates for the United States being at ZERO, this is the time to do our decades long awaited Infrastructure Bill. It should be VERY BIG & BOLD, Two Trillion Dollars, and be focused solely on jobs and rebuilding the once great infrastructure of our Country! Phase 4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2020

Expect a big discussion about extending help for small business. “The office of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said over the weekend that the lending fund for small businesses — billed as the Paycheck Protection Program — will be depleted before it expires June 30, and ‘it is clear that Congress will need to appropriate additional money,’” per Erica and Mike.

Some lawmakers note that the current policy could conflict with the stay-at-home orders imposed by local officials, Politico's Heather Caygle and Burgess Everett report. "All the pieces in the puzzle don't fit together when we encourage: Pay your employees for eight weeks. And the state shuts down the restaurant," Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) told them.

By the numbers: “ As of Monday morning, the SBA had processed 124,000 loans totaling $36 billion, from over 2,300 lenders, Treasury officials told lawmakers,” per the Wall Street Journal's Katie Davidson and Nick Timiraos.

As of Monday morning, the SBA had processed 124,000 loans totaling $36 billion, from over 2,300 lenders, Treasury officials told lawmakers,” per the Wall Street Journal's Katie Davidson and Nick Timiraos. “Days after the launch of a $349 billion emergency small-business lending program, some of the country’s biggest banks say they have already allocated more than 10 percent of the fund, raising concerns there won’t be enough money for the millions of companies expected to apply,” reports our colleague Renae Merle.

raising concerns there won’t be enough money for the millions of companies expected to apply,” reports our colleague Renae Merle. “The funds are being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and could run out within weeks unless Congress steps in. Wells Fargo & Co. said on Sunday interest from customers indicated it has already 'reached its capacity,'” per the Wall Street Journal's Ruth Simon and Peter Rudegeair.

per the Wall Street Journal's Ruth Simon and Peter Rudegeair. Another issue: “The Treasury Department’s rules for the program give banks a powerful incentive to focus on businesses they already know,” they write. “Lenders have to collect enough information from first-time applicants to ensure they aren’t criminals or money launderers to avoid being fined by regulators. For existing customers, though, banks don’t have to do any additional homework to ensure their borrowers are in compliance with the law.”

U.S. DEATH TOLL SURPASSES 10,000:

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

Ramped up efforts around new legislation among come amid increasingly ominous economic forecasts: Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen told House Democrats on their conference call yesterday that the economy is deteriorating at an unprecedented rate, Erica and Mike report.

The former Fed chair said that “the actual unemployment rate is probably 13 percent, not the 4.4 percent the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday. And Yellen said the number of new jobless claims this week is likely to exceed last week’s 6.6 million, a record, according to Democrats on the call.”

And Yellen said the number of new jobless claims this week is likely to exceed last week’s 6.6 million, a record, according to Democrats on the call.” More: “Goldman Sachs projected that the jump in new spending and sharp drop in tax revenue would push the federal budget deficit to $3.7 trillion in 2020, up from prior estimates of $1 trillion, which many experts believed was already too high.”

“Goldman Sachs projected that the jump in new spending and sharp drop in tax revenue would push the federal budget deficit to $3.7 trillion in 2020, up from prior estimates of $1 trillion, which many experts believed was already too high.” In his latest letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that he expects a “bad recession”: “ At a minimum, we assume that it will include a bad recession combined with some kind of financial stress similar to the global financial crisis of 2008,” Dimon wrote. “Our bank cannot be immune to the effects of this kind of stress.”

Changes in approach: Just last week, McConnell told our colleague Robert Costa that Pelosi's pitch for a sweeping fourth economic stimulus package was “premature," dismissing talks of an infrastructure component to a bill.

“We do have to be mindful of how to pay for it. There has been a lot of fantasizing on both sides about massive packages,” McConnell told Costa. “We’d all love to do it, but there is the reality of how you pay for it. We just passed a $2 trillion bill, and it would take a lot of convincing to convince me that we should do transportation in a way that’s not credibly paid for after what we just passed last week.”

McConnell told Costa. “We’d all love to do it, but there is the reality of how you pay for it. We just passed a $2 trillion bill, and it would take a lot of convincing to convince me that we should do transportation in a way that’s not credibly paid for after what we just passed last week.” Pelosi signaled a shift in tone last Friday: “While I’m very much in favor of doing some of the things that we need to do to meet the needs — clean water, more broadband and the rest of that — that may have to be for a bill beyond this,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. “Right now, I think that we have a good model — it was bipartisan, it was signed by the president, but it’s not enough.”

“While I’m very much in favor of doing some of the things that we need to do to meet the needs — clean water, more broadband and the rest of that — that may have to be for a bill beyond this,” Pelosi said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. “Right now, I think that we have a good model — it was bipartisan, it was signed by the president, but it’s not enough.” “A source close to Pelosi said the alarming unemployment numbers have influenced her thinking on the need to limit the focus of the next legislative package but cautioned that nothing is set in stone,” per Politico's Caygle and Everett.

There's at least one Republican on the Hill who has already eschewed McConnell's cautious approach: freshman Sen. Josh Hawley. “The freshman Missouri GOP senator is pitching far-reaching proposals, including the federal government directly financing businesses to keep millions of workers on their payrolls," Politico's Everett reported.

"Hawley argued in a telephone interview Monday that the economic severity in the country is ‘much bigger and much more severe than many other people anticipated,’ and Congress needs to act accordingly," per Everett.

“We seem to be on a roller coaster that is currently plunging down,” Hawley said. “I personally do not want to ride that roller coaster and find where the bottom is. And I don’t think American workers should be forced to."

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

At The White House

INSIDE TRUMP'S EMBRACE OF A RISKY CORONAVIRUS DRUG: “Trump’s swift embrace of hydroxychloroquine — as well as azithromycin, which he has hyped as ‘one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine’ — illustrates the degree to which the president prioritizes anecdote and feeling over science and fact,” our colleagues Philip Rucker, Robert Costa, Laurie McGinley and Josh Dawsey report.

Laura Ingraham and two doctors, frequent guests on her Fox News show, pushed hydroxychloroquine during a private Oval Office meeting: “She brought along two guests of her program — Ramin Oskoui, a Washington-based cardiologist, and Stephen Smith, a New Jersey-based infectious disease specialist — and Trump asked that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn attend as well,” our colleagues write.

Trump's coronavirus task force later rushed hydroxychloroquine to hot spots: The delivery came after Ingraham's private Friday meeting with the president, “hospitals and pharmacies in the New York area, Detroit, New Orleans and other coronavirus hot zones, provided that the medicine be administered to patients only on the advice of their doctors.”

Some of Trump's associates have a financial stake in the drug – including Trump himself: “Sanofi’s largest shareholders include Fisher Asset Management, the mutual fund company run by Ken Fisher, a major donor to Republicans, including Trump. A spokesman for Fisher declined to comment,” the New York Times's Peter Baker, Katie Rogers, David Enrich and Maggie Haberman report. “As of last year, Trump reported that his three family trusts each had investments in a Dodge & Cox mutual fund, whose largest holding was in Sanofi.”

Key quote: “The president is talking to so many people in New York — friends, Wall Street guys, real estate guys,” one White House official told our colleagues. “He’s hearing about this drug and he’s seeing his own optimism repeated back to him on Fox News. It’s all self-reinforcing. An echo chamber.”

So, why is this risky?: “Hydroxychloroquine is still being studied for its effectiveness in treating covid-19, the disease the virus causes,” our Post colleagues write. Doctors can still prescribe it off-label beyond its preexisting FDA approval for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. But like most drugs there's a chance of serious side effects. Not to mention, hydroxychloroquine's use against covid-19 is so new that no one knows what the appropriate dose should be.

The most serious side effect could be fatal: That's because the drug impacts the “'QT interval' — the time it takes for the heart’s electrical system to reset between contractions, which push blood into the vascular system and around the body, according to Mark Gladwin, chairman of the Department of Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine,” our colleagues write. “This raises the risk of heart arrhythmias — irregular heartbeats — that can be fatal, he said."

AN EARLY CORONAVIRUS WARNING … FROM PETER NAVARRO: The New York Times's Maggie Haberman reports that a memo written by Trump's trade adviser "starkly warned Trump administration officials in late January that the coronavirus crisis could cost the United States trillions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death."

The memo, date January 29th, "is the highest-level alert known to have circulated inside the West Wing as the administration was taking its first substantive steps to confront a crisis that had already consumed China’s leaders and would go on to upend life in Europe and the United States.

"...It came during a period when Mr. Trump was playing down the risks to the United States, and he would later go on to say that no one could have predicted such a devastating outcome," per Haberman.

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, speaks to the crew last year. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Huynh/U.S. Navy/AP)

At the Pentagon

ACTING NAVY SEC. APOLOGIZES AFTER CALLING OUSTED CAPTAIN ‘STUPID’: Acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly's address to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt just days after he ousted the ship's captain “plunged the Navy and the Trump administration deeper into a political crisis and prompted calls from Democratic lawmakers for Modly’s resignation,” our colleagues Dan Lamothe and Paul Sonne report.

Modly lit into Capt. Brett Crozier who wrote a letter warning about a coronavirus outbreak abroad the ship: The acting secretary delivered a fiery speech, sprinkled with profanity to the crew. He said Crozier “committed a ‘betrayal’ by writing the letter and distributing it to some people who were not in his chain of command,” our colleagues write. Like the letter, Modly's speech quickly leaked to the media.

A jaw-dropping quote: “It was my opinion that if he didn’t think information was going to get out into the public in this information age that we live in, then he was either A, too naive or too stupid to be the commanding officer of a ship like this,” Modly said. “The alternate is that he did it on purpose, and that’s a serious violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which you are all familiar with.”

Late Monday night, Modly began backtracking from some of his pointed barbs:

Acting @SECNAV just issued an apology to the Navy for his comments today. pic.twitter.com/G7Q5YWigHK — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) April 7, 2020

A reminder: “Modly became the de facto top political official in the Navy after his predecessor was fired amid [Trump’s] personal intervention in a Navy SEAL’s war-crimes case," per our colleagues.

A man leaves a municipal building in Milwaukee after not being able to cast his ballot at the already closed drop-off site. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)

The Campaign

WISCONSIN HEADS TO THE POLLS AFTER ALL: “The [state] Supreme Court blocked Gov. Tony Evers’s (D) executive order suspending in-person voting, launching a final scramble for election officials to prepare polling places and protect voters and workers hours before balloting was scheduled to begin,” our colleagues Amy Gardner, Elise Viebeck and Dan Simmons report.

From Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Rob Vos (R), before the GOP prevailed in court:

How can you say @GovEvers that you can't violate your oath less than a week ago and now literally flip-flop? We don't live in a banana republic where the executive can just cancel elections because he doesn't want to hold them. https://t.co/1uvqQ3z0JI — Robin Vos (@repvos) April 6, 2020

It's a mess: Polls will open at 7 a.m. Central time, “in the face of a warning from the state's top health official who said voting in person will ‘without question’ lead to more illness and death as coronavirus spreads through the state,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Molly Beck and Patrick Marley report. Wisconsin will vote on the presidential primary, state Supreme Court seats and a bevy of other local offices.

A record 1.3 million Wisconsin voters have requested absentee ballots so far: “But 43 percent of the voters who made requests hadn't yet returned ballots, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” the Journal Sentinel reports. “Ballots hadn't even been mailed yet to more than 11,000 voters by clerks facing a task never seen before as they managed more absentee voting than ever before while also losing workers over fears of coronavirus infection.”

Big picture: “The bitter showdown presented a grueling test case for other states planning primaries during the coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the November elections,” our Post colleagues write. “…The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked a lower court’s six-day extension of the receipt deadline for mailed ballots, turning aside pleas from Democrats that thousands of the state’s voters will be disenfranchised because of disruptions caused by the pandemic. The ruling was 5 to 4, with the court’s conservatives in the majority.”

In the Media

MORE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Former vice president Joe Biden and Trump chatted for 15 minutes about coronavirus: “The phone call is a rare moment of direct communication between the two political rivals,” CNN's Arlette Saenz, Kaitlan Collins and Sarah Mucha report. Former vice president Joe Biden's spokeswoman said that he suggested actions the administration could take to address the outbreak, but neither side detailed what those were. Trump told reporters he enjoyed the call, “It was really good, really nice … I appreciate his calling.”

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) endorsed Biden this morning: “He’s a man of courage, a man with a great conscience, a man of faith,” Lewis told reporters before the announcement, our colleague Matt Viser reports.

Trump tore into HHS watchdog after critical report on hospital shortages: “It still could be her opinion. When was she appointed? Do me a favor and let me know. Let me know now. I have to know,” the president said in response to a question about the office of the inspector general's findings, Politico's Brianna Ehley and Alice Miranda Ollstein report. Christi Grimm, principal deputy Inspector General at the Health and Human Services Department, found supply shortages and testing delays at hospitals responding to the coronavirus crisis.

Black communities are being disproportionately affected by the virus: Black residents represent nearly half of the coronavirus-related deaths in Wisconsin, a state that is 6 percent black, our colleague Robert Samuels reports from Milwaukee. Similar situations are occurring in Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans.

MLB might be back by May: “The plan, sources said, would dictate that all 30 teams play games at stadiums with no fans in the greater Phoenix area, including the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field, 10 spring training facilities and perhaps other nearby fields,” ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Though there are potential stumbling blocks: The plan “ has the support of high-ranking federal public health officials who believe the league can safely operate amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources told ESPN.”

Here's what history has to say about covid-19: “Past pandemics have reshaped societies in profound ways. Hundreds of millions of people have died. Empires have fallen. Governments have cracked. Generations have been annihilated. Here is a look at how pandemics have remade the world,” our colleague Michael S. Rosenwald reports.

The scope of past outbreaks: