The Policies

TEST THIS: President Trump acknowledged over a week ago that the novel coronavirus is infecting and killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate, promising his administration was “doing everything in our power to address this challenge.”

But black lawmakers argue the Trump administration isn't attacking the problem. Due to the lingering lack of widespread testing, the federal government hasn't collected the data necessary to address racial and ethnic disparities in cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The problem: A Washington Post analysis conducted showed “counties that are majority-black have three times the rate of infections and almost six times the rate of deaths as counties where white residents are in the majority.” The reasons for this range from overall bias in the health-care system, to higher rates of underlying conditions liked diabetes and high blood pressure, a lack of access to testing to minority Americans making up a larger share of essential workers.

“We're fighting for more testing,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.) told Power up on Wednesday after the CBC held a remote meeting earlier in the day. “We need all kinds of data — not just for death rates but infection rates, level of hospitalizations, recovery rates. We need all of the data. That’s how we know how and where to focus and without the data we can't do that.”

‘Faith in Fauci’: Rep. Robin L. Kelly (D-Ill.), who chairs the Health Braintrust of the Congressional Black Caucus, confirmed the CBC lawmakers on Monday talked to Anthony S. Fauci, one of Trump's top pandemic advisers and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. He agreed that lack of testing in hard-hit communities was an issue.

“We have faith in Dr. Fauci,” Kelly told Power Up. “But we don't have a lot of faith in the person he is reporting to … The CBC is not happy with what the administration has done.”

Kelly told Power Up. … “[Fauci] said there needs to be more testing,” Kelly said. “ He didn’t say everyone should be tested — he explicitly said we can’t have everyone tested but agreed there needs to be testing in the areas we need testing but that there are not enough tests.”

Kelly said. “ He didn’t say everyone should be tested — he explicitly said we can’t have everyone tested but agreed there needs to be testing in the areas we need testing but that there are not enough tests.” Fauci confirmed the discussion at Monday's task force briefing: “I made it very clear to [the CBC] that what we have to do is focus on getting the resources where the vulnerable are, to be able to get testing done, to be able to get the appropriate identification, where proper and where appropriate, to isolate and contact trace if we can, but also to help mitigate in a community that is suffering and suffering much more disproportionately,” he said.

Medicare chief Seema Verma said last week that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid would start providing comprehensive data on minority communities “very shortly.” But Politico's Dan Diamond reports “two officials in her department [said] no such release is imminent or has been marked as a priority” — even though former Obama officials said CMS already is equipped to monitor demographic data.

“… . former Obama-era officials said they had prepared an analytical tool, based on Medicare billing data, to monitor the 2009-10 H1N1 outbreak, which allowed them to drill down into outcomes by race, ethnicity and gender. They expressed surprise that the Trump administration wasn’t adapting the system for coronavirus,” according to Diamond.

. “If we saw disparities in vaccine uptake, or in hospitalizations, it gave us an early warning and allowed us to get ahead of them,” Nicole Lurie, who led the Department of Health and Human Services's emergency preparedness efforts during the Obama administration, told Diamond. “It was a very helpful early warning system, and could continue to be one.”

Democratic lawmakers introduced a bill on Tuesday, the “Equitable Data Collection and Disclosure on Covid-19 Act,” that would compel federal health officials to collect and report demographic data on virus statistics and make public final statistics on the pandemic's victims no later than 60 days after the end of the public health emergency.

“It would require HHS to use all available surveillance systems to post daily updates on the CDC website showing data on testing, treatment, and fatalities, disaggregated by race, ethnicity, sex, age, socioeconomic status, disability status, county, and other demographic information,” per the text of the bill.

“ It would also authorize $50 million in funding for the CDC, state public health agencies, the Indian Health Service, and other agencies to improve their data collection infrastructure and create an interagency commission to make recommendations on improving data collection and transparency and responding equitably to this crisis. ”

interagency ” “Black people and other people of color are being infected and dying from covid-19 at alarming rates,” Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), a co-sponsor, said. “Without the collection and publication of data at the national level, we cannot fully understand the scope of the issue and take appropriate action to help the most hard-hit communities. We need to right the historical wrongs that have led to deep health disparities for generations. This is a necessary step.”

Meeks and Kelly told Power Up that targeted testing efforts should include testing sites and mobile testing in disproportionately affected areas — like public housing facilities and essential work places where black Americans are more likely to be working. They said a fourth stimulus package is necessary to buoy underserved Zip codes — from hospitals to community health centers to small businesses.

“We need the federal government to be more active and get us the information that we need as well as the material that we need,” Meeks said. “So the fourth stimulus package is something we need to do immediately and the money needs to go to communities of greatest need — those that have the highest infections.”

Rashawn Ray, a Brookings Institution fellow and University of Maryland professor, told us the Trump administration should take a “health equity approach” to the pandemic instead of a “colorblind approach.” This includes not only building out testing and triage centers in black neighborhoods but making sure essential workers receive paid leave, hazard pay, and a living wage, according to Ray.

“We know the pandemic is an equal opportunity virus,” Ray told Power Up. “But unfortunately our health-care system is not an equal opportunity system.”

“These new essential front line workers, where black Americans are over represented, along with Latinos, need hazard pay and sick leave,” Ray added. “They are risking their lives and they are going to work sick because they can't afford not to go. They can't get the treatment they need and they potentially expose other people to the coronavirus … we need these people to stay home and get better. ”

Note to readers: Yesterday's newsletter quoted Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.)'s February comments on Fox News stating the novel coronavirus could have come from a Chinese lab instead of from the Wuhan seafood market as claimed by Chinese officials. Cotton believes the likely source of transmission was natural, and perhaps from an "accidental breach" at a Chinese lab researching the virus.

At The White House

BUSTED OPEN: “Trump’s attempt to enlist corporate executives in a push to reopen parts of society got off to a rocky start with some business leaders complaining the effort was haphazard and warning that more testing needs to be in place before restrictions are lifted,” Robert Costa, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Felicia Sonmez report.

The president spent much of his day on the phone: “[He was] hosting conference calls with company executives, industry groups and others that he announced Tuesday as part of a hastily formed outside advisory council devoted to the issue. Advisers said the effort was aimed at building national momentum to reopen much of the country’s economy by next month."

“[He was] hosting conference calls with company executives, industry groups and others that he announced Tuesday as part of a hastily formed outside advisory council devoted to the issue. Advisers said the effort was aimed at building national momentum to reopen much of the country’s economy by next month." Key quote: "We got a note about a conference call, like you’d get an invite to a Zoom thing, a few lines in an email, and that was it. Then our CEO heard his name in the Rose Garden? What the [expletive]?” one prominent Washington lobbyist for a leading global corporation told our colleagues. “My company is furious. How do you go from ‘Join us on a call’ to, ‘Well, you’re on our team?’”

Business executives begged for more widespread testing, according to several participants: “Public health experts have argued that widespread testing is a key prerequisite to reopening the economy because it would determine who is infected and needs to be isolated, giving Americans greater confidence that they can safely return to work and public life,” our colleagues write.

Trump downplayed the testing issue later comments to reporters. "We have the best tests in the world,” he said. “And we will be working very much with the governors of the states. We want them to do it. . . . The states are much better equipped to do it.”

Participants say Trump is sticking to his May 1 reopening plan, which administration officials plan to roll out today: “'Trump made it very clear he was ready to go on May 1,'” a person on one of the afternoon calls told our colleagues. “The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private call, added that Trump seemed to bask in the praise from CEOs, who repeatedly opened their comments with compliments for the president.”

TRUMP THREATENS TO ADJOURN CONGRESS: “Trump threatened to try to force Congress to adjourn so he could fill his administration’s vacancies without Senate approval, the second time this week he has claimed unprecedented executive authority amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Colby Itkowitz and Mike DeBonis report. Constitutionally, the House and Senate would have to disagree with each other on the time of adjournment to make such a move even feasible.

Pattern: The warning came after Trump incorrectly claimed Monday he alone can reopen the country, even if governors disagree, and he pushed for his name to be printed on the thousands of stimulus checks being delivered to Americans.

McConnell signaled he isn't on board with such a move: “Any attempt to formally adjourn the Senate would require all 100 senators traveling back to Washington for such a vote — which [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and Senate leaders have deemed an unsafe move at this point,” our colleagues write.

“Any attempt to formally adjourn the Senate would require all 100 senators traveling back to Washington for such a vote — which [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell and Senate leaders have deemed an unsafe move at this point,” our colleagues write. Trump said such action could be necessary to confirm nominees to fight the pandemic: “ … Even though most of the vacancies in the federal government are because Trump hasn’t selected anyone to fill them. Several of the ones he has nominated haven’t had a confirmation hearing yet in the Republican-led Senate, including Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Tex.), the nominee for director of national intelligence. Trump mentioned Ratcliffe as an example of someone he wanted quickly confirmed.”

But can he do that?: “Article II, section 3 of the Constitution says the president ‘may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper,’" our colleagues write.

One Democratic lawmaker slammed the threat as “banana republic stuff”: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee who taught constitutional law, told our colleagues no other president “has tried to force a collision between the House and the Senate to try and indefinitely adjourn one of the houses … That would provoke a true constitutional crisis. The president has just never reconciled himself to the existence of other branches” of government.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a member of the House Judiciary Committee who taught constitutional law, told our colleagues no other president “has tried to force a collision between the House and the Senate to try and indefinitely adjourn one of the houses … That would provoke a true constitutional crisis. The president has just never reconciled himself to the existence of other branches” of government. Even Trump conceded the move would spark a court fight: “Leaving aside that he probably *can’t* do this (because it’s unlikely the chambers will disagree), he‘s not actually going to send Congress home — foreclosing any additional relief legislation — in the middle of a national public health and economic crisis with elections in November,” Steve Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law, tweeted.

People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order in Lansing, Mich. on Wednesday. (Matthew Dae Smith/ Lansing State Journal via AP)

Outside the Beltway

ANGER RISES OVER STAY AT HOME ORDERS: “Demonstrators drove thousands of vehicles — many draped with protest signs — to Michigan's state Capitol … loudly protesting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order intended to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” the Detroit Free Press's Paul Egan and Kara Berg report from Lansing.

Chants of “lock her up” could be heard in regards to Whitmer: “The protest had a political edge — many who participated held signs and waved flags in support of [Trump]. One sign asked Trump to ‘lock up the Nazi woman in Michigan,’ and at one point, a ‘Lock Her Up’ chant started from the Capitol steps,” MLive's Lauren Gibbons reports.

“The protest had a political edge — many who participated held signs and waved flags in support of [Trump]. One sign asked Trump to ‘lock up the Nazi woman in Michigan,’ and at one point, a ‘Lock Her Up’ chant started from the Capitol steps,” MLive's Lauren Gibbons reports. The protest was partly organized by a DeVos family-linked group: D ubbed ‘Operation Gridlock, it was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition and the Michigan Freedom Fund, a DeVos family-linked conservative group, NBC News's Allan Smith reports. “ Protesters were encouraged to show up and cause traffic jams, honk and bring signs to display from their cars. Organizers wrote on Facebook: ‘Do not park and walk — stay in your vehicles!’” But multiple reports make clear than many participants did not obey the direction to stay inside their vehicles.

Michigan's initial stay-at-home order was met with little opposition: “But an extension of the order that included additional restrictions on business and individual activity was widely panned by Republican lawmakers and conservatives, who felt the order went too far and didn’t take into account businesses that could operate safely,” MLive reports.

Whitmer said protesters were putting people at risk: “I was really disappointed to see people congregating and not wearing masks,” Whitmer told reporters. “We know that this rally endangered people. This kind of activity will put more people at risk and sadly, it could prolong the amount of time that we have to be in this posture.”

The backlash is happening beyond just Michigan: Protests have occurred in North Carolina, Kentucky and another rally is scheduled in Virginia today. Those three states all have Democratic governors, but protests have also occurred in Utah and Ohio where Republicans are charge.

The Campaign

WARREN ENDORSES BIDEN: “In a sign of her stature coming out of the presidential contest, [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren earned a slot in Biden’s week of premier endorsements, officially giving him her support. She followed former president Barack Obama, who endorsed Biden on Tuesday, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the last competitor to leave the presidential race, who backed Biden on Monday,” Annie Linskey reports.

She focused more on Biden's character and competence than his policies in her message: “In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government — and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild,” Warren said in a tweet.

The Massachusetts senator's allies are pondering her future: “Allies who have spoken to her since she left the race have touted her as a potential partner for Biden, who has pledged that a woman will be his running mate. Failing that, they envision her securing a leading role in his administration should he win in November — potentially as the country’s first female treasury secretary or running the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which she helped create,” our colleagues write. Another alternative is to remain in the Senate and play a more prominent role in the chamber.

Would she be Biden's running mate?: “Yes,” Warren told MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow when asked how she would respond to such an offer.

“Yes,” Warren told MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow when asked how she would respond to such an offer. Don't expect everyone to welcome that news: “Lol,” one Biden donor wrote in a text to our colleague when asked how Wall Street would react to Warren on the ticket.

Stacey Abrams speaks at an event in 2019. (Matt Porter/John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum)

VEEP WATCH, STACEY ABRAMS: “Experienced politicians know there is a right way to answer questions about pursuing higher office. Be demure. Redirect. Convey vague interest while insisting never to have given it serious consideration. But Stacey Abrams does not give the expected answer when I ask …,” Melissa Harris-Perry writes in Elle.

Her pitch: “I would be an excellent running mate,” Abrams told Elle. “ I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities. I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve .”

The situation worldwide:

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Worldwide infections have surpassed 2 million: “Confirmed coronavirus infections around the world surged past 2 million on Wednesday, with nearly a third of those in the United States, where more than 28,000 people have died in recent weeks during the pandemic,” Brady Dennis reports.

The search for a covid-19 treatment is also chaotic: “The massive effort is disorganized and scattershot, harming its prospects for success, according to multiple researchers and health experts. Researchers working around-the-clock describe a lack of a centralized national strategy, overlapping efforts, an array of small-scale trials that will not lead to definitive answers and no standards for how to prioritize efforts, what data to collect or how to share it to get to answers faster,” Carolyn Y. Johnson reports.

NIH director Francis Collins said work is being done behind-the-scenes to address this: [Collins director of the National Institutes of Health, the nation’s largest biomedical research agency,] said the framework involves top pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, domestic and international government agencies including the European Medicines Agency, and academic research centers,” our colleague writes.

Trump's move to cut off WHO funding was spurred on by conservative allies: “[Trump’s] decision on Tuesday to freeze nearly $500 million in public money for [the World Health Organization] in the middle of a pandemic was the culmination of a concerted conservative campaign against the group. But the president’s announcement on the WHO drew fierce condemnations from many quarters,” the New York Times Michael D. Shear reports.

Among those who opposed the move: “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said cutting its funding was ‘not in U.S. interests.’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the decision ‘dangerous’ and ‘illegal.’ Former President Jimmy Carter said he was ‘distressed,’ calling the WHO. ‘the only international organization capable of leading the effort to control this virus,'” the Times reports.

The NFL is making contingency plans to play without fans: “While still publicly committed to kicking off its 2020 season in September to packed stadiums, the NFL has been contemplating contingencies that include a potentially shortened schedule, holding games in empty or partially filled stadiums, and moving or rescheduling games if necessary, three people familiar with the league’s planning said,” Mark Maske and Dave Sheinin scoop.