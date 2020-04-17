with Brent D. Griffiths

Deaths in Wuhan were almost 50 percent worse than reported: “The death toll at the epicenter of the pandemic now stands at 3,869,” Anna Fifield reports.

Why the change?: “[Chinese officials] said the discrepancy in Wuhan’s fatality figures was the result of many patients dying at home in the early stages of the epidemic rather than being treated in hospitals, so their deaths were not included in medical figures,” our colleague writes. Many analysts said the city's previous reported number (2,579) appeared to be far too low. U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly concurred with that skepticism about China's numbers.

President Trump speaks about the coronavirus on Thursday, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci at the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

At The White House

ROLLING REENTRY: President Trump started the week declaring he had “total authority" to unilaterally lift state restrictions to curb the novel coronavirus. By Thursday, Trump pivoted hard by handing the governors the responsibility – and with it, any blame – for reopening their states, albeit with federal guidelines for how to do so.

With the economic cost of the shutdown deepening, Trump announced a three-phase plan outlining how the states can reopen, but made clear in a phone call with governors they would “call your own shots.”

“As I have said for some time now, a national shutdown is not a sustainable long-term solution,” Trump told reporters during a news conference . “To preserve the health of our citizens, we must also preserve the health and functioning of our economy.”

news conference “ The federal guidelines shift accountability to governors and mayors, placing the onus on them to make decisions for their own states and localities based on their own assessments of the coronavirus’s spread and risk of resurgence,” our colleagues Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey, and Yasmeen Abutaleb report.

The timeline: Instead of fixed dates on which states can reopen, Trump provided a how-to guide describing criteria allowing states to begin getting back to normal as virus cases decrease. He said 29 states should “be able to open relatively soon” — meaning sooner than May 1, the target date Trump initially floated.

“They will be able to go literally tomorrow, yes — because they’ve met all of the guidelines if you go back … The ones that I'm thinking about, the ones that I've already spoken to governors about — they've met those guidelines, actually, pretty long ago,” Trump told reporters.

The politics: The president sent a clear signal that states are responsible for determining when they get back to businesses. That means their governors are likely to shoulder the blame if something goes wrong and infections and deaths increase as social distancing rules are relaxed.

“Trump’s the-buck-stops-with-the-states posture is largely designed to shield himself from blame should there be new outbreaks after states reopen or for other problems, according to several current and former senior administration officials involved in the response who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations,” Phil, Josh and Yasmeen report.

Pressure on certain governors to "reopen" is quickly going to become intense, and political-with questions among critics about just how serious the threat is for additional illnesses. Federal leadership would again be helpful to provide governors cover to make responsible choices — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) April 16, 2020

The guidance: Trump along with his top health advisers and Vice President Pence yesterday publicly outlined their three-phase plan to restart the economy.

But first: The guidelines suggest that states “should first see a decrease in confirmed coronavirus cases over a 14-day period,” per Josh Dawsey, Seung Min Kim, Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz. “That suggestion is in line with the recommendations of public health experts, who have said that due to the virus’s 14-day incubation period, states should refrain from moving toward relaxing their restrictions until they have seen a sustained reduction in new cases for at least that long.”

Reopening should also be contingent on hospitals having the capacity to “treat all patients without crisis care” and have a “robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.”

Phase One (for states whose virus cases have decreased for 14 days):

Individuals should continue to practice social distancing and work from home, if possible.

Large venues like restaurants, gyms, churches and movie theaters could reopen under strict crowd control policies.

Bars, schools, and day-care centers would remain closed.

Phase Two (for states that see no rebound in the disease):

Schools, day cares and summer camps could reopen.

Nonessential travel could resume, and large venues might ease physical distancing.

Bars could “operate with diminished standing-room occupancy.”

Teleworking would still be encouraged.

Vulnerable individuals would continue to shelter in place, and visits to senior care facilities and hospitals would still be prohibited.

Phase Three (again, for states without rebound cases):

Lifts most remaining individual and employer restrictions.

Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals can resume.

Nonessential workplaces can move to full staffing.

Vulnerable populations can “resume public interactions” with physical distancing.

Yet, no ‘new normal’: Trump rejected the idea of a “new normal” during his news conference.

“There’s not going to be a new normal where somebody has been having for 25 years 158 seats in a restaurant and now he’s got 34,” Trump said during the briefing. “That wouldn’t work. That’s not normal. No, normal will be if he has the 158 seats. And that’s going to happen and it’s going to happen relatively quickly we hope.”

Testing, testing, 1, 2, 3: But there's widespread concern the guidelines don't account for the lack of a widespread strategy to test Americans, both to see if they have the virus and whether they're now immune to it.

Governors generally welcomed the president's hands-off approach to reopen. But they still appealed to Trump for more testing and necessary equipment to get their states primed for phase one.

Both Republicans and Democrats pressed [Trump] on the conference call earlier in the day calling for more testing supplies, per Josh, Seung Min, Felicia, and Colby. “Democrats in particular expressed wariness to the president about reopening the economy until the testing was robust enough, according to one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conference call.”

per Josh, Seung Min, Felicia, and Colby. “Democrats in particular expressed wariness to the president about reopening the economy until the testing was robust enough, according to one of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a private conference call.” “Testing supplies do remain a challenge,” said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D).

said Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D). “The more testing, the more open the economy. But there’s not enough national capacity to do this,” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said recently. “We can’t do it yet. That is the unvarnished truth.”

But there’s not enough national capacity to do this,” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said recently. “We can’t do it yet. That is the unvarnished truth.” “The key to opening up the economy is mass testing,” Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) told Phil, Josh and Yasmeen. “There are parts you could safely begin to reopen the economy, but the real key is mass testing. You have to have mass testing. It has to be science-based.”

“There are parts you could safely begin to reopen the economy, but the real key is mass testing. You have to have mass testing. It has to be science-based.” In a nutshell: “Although capacity has improved in recent weeks, supply shortages remain crippling, and many regions are still restricting tests to people who meet specific criteria. Antibody tests, which reveal whether someone has ever been infected with the coronavirus, are just starting to be rolled out, and most have not been vetted by the Food and Drug Administration,” the New York Times's Abby Goodnough, Katie Thomas, and Sheila Kaplan report.

Earlier this week, Anthony S. Fauci, Trump's top infectious disease expert, said that not enough testing and tracing procedures were in place to start to reopen the country.

“We have to have something in place that is efficient and that we can rely on, and we’re not there yet,” Fauci said in an interview with the Associated Press's Laura Neergaard and Julie Pace.

Where we are and where we should be: “Nearly every day for the past two weeks, 120,000 to 140,000 tests have been administered, according to a tracker assembled by volunteer journalists and scientists,” our colleague Paige Winfield Cunningham reported earlier this week.

“Nearly every day for the past two weeks, 120,000 to 140,000 tests have been administered, according to a tracker assembled by volunteer journalists and scientists,” our colleague Paige Winfield Cunningham reported earlier this week. “The United States must perform 1 million tests per day to reach levels similar to South Korea, a country that has become a global example for how to contain the virus’s spread, estimates Matthew Harrison, a biotech analyst for Morgan Stanley,” per Paige.

a country that has become a global example for how to contain the virus’s spread, estimates Matthew Harrison, a biotech analyst for Morgan Stanley,” per Paige. Another estimate: “Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told me the United States should be testing between 750,000 and 1 million people a week,” Paige reports.

“Irwin Redlener, director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told me the United States should be testing between 750,000 and 1 million people a week,” Paige reports. “We’re not even close to that,” Redlener said. “Without having a lot more capacity to do rapid testing, it’s not easy to see how we’re going to start going back to work. ”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a coronavirus news briefing at the White House earlier this month. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

In the Agencies

GLITCHES DELAY STIMULUS CHECKS: “Many Americans woke up Wednesday expecting to find a payment of $1,200 or more from the U.S. government in their bank account, but instead they realized nothing had arrived yet — or the wrong amount was deposited. Parents of young children complained they did not receive the promised $500 check for their dependent children,” Heather Long and Michelle Singletary report.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin instructed the IRS to get payments out to Americans ASAP: But numerous glitches are delaying that effort and causing confusion. “Several million people who filed their taxes via H&R Block, TurboTax and other services were unable to get their payments because the IRS did not have their direct deposit information on file, according to the Treasury, companies and experts,” our colleagues write.

The IRS launched a tool to try to help: “But many who used [the ‘Get My Payment’ tool] said they received a message saying ‘Payment Status Not Available,’ a frustration that left them without answers."

“But many who used [the ‘Get My Payment’ tool] said they received a message saying ‘Payment Status Not Available,’ a frustration that left them without answers." Treasury and IRS officials say they're aware of the issues: “A Treasury spokeswoman noted the IRS processed nearly 80 million payments in less than three weeks. That’s just over half the 150 million payments expected to go out under the Economic Impact Payment program.”

Outside the Beltway

A DECADE OF JOB GAINS HAS BEEN WIPED OUT: “More than 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment aid since [Trump] declared a national emergency, a staggering loss of jobs that has wiped out a decade of employment gains and pushed families to line up at food banks as they await government help,” Heather Long reports.

This level of job loss hasn't been seen since the Great Depression: “Layoffs are mounting in nearly every sector as businesses have been forced to close in an effort to stem the spread of covid-19. Many companies that remain open report a huge drop-off in sales. New data show manufacturing production cratered in March by the most since 1946, and new home construction saw the biggest decline in nearly 40 years,” our colleague writes.

The sheer scale of the economic devastation is evident in a state like Michigan: “Roughly a quarter of [the state's] eligible workforce is now trying to obtain unemployment aid, according to local officials …,” Tony Romm reports.

Anger in key states may also be unleashed this November: “The president has a big problem,” Dennis Darnoi, a Republican strategist and founder of Densar Consulting in Michigan told our colleague. “The more it can be laid at his feet, that we knew it was coming, that he dawdled — he’s going to lose votes in this state, and he doesn’t numerically have the freedom to do that."

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt depart the ship on April 10. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Liaghat/Released)

At the Pentagon

THE FULL STORY OF THE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT'S OUTBREAK: “Capt. Brett Crozier opened his March 30 message to three admirals by saying he would ‘gladly’ follow them ‘into battle whenever needed.’ But the skipper of the USS Theodore Roosevelt shifted to his concern that the Navy was not doing enough to stop the spread of the virus, and acknowledged being a part of the sluggish response,” Dan Lamothe and Shawn Boburg report.

Our colleagues obtained previously unreported comments from the message: "I fully realize that I bear responsibility for not demanding more decisive action the moment we pulled in, but at this point my only priority is the continued well-being of the crew and embarked staff,” Crozier wrote. “. . . I believe if there is ever a time to ask for help it is now regardless of the impact on my career.

The email, copied to a handful of Navy captains, is at the heart of a crisis: After a four-page memo attached to the message leaked to the media, "acting Navy secretary Thomas Modly relieved Crozier of his command and then Modly resigned himself amid an outcry after audio emerged of him insulting the captain in an address to Roosevelt sailors, our colleagues write.

Modly exaggerated what happened to the email: “While the attachment circulated widely, Crozier’s email did not. The email shows that Modly mischaracterized the message, accusing Crozier of sending it to 20 or 30 people, as he cited it as justification for removing him from command.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows disembarks Marine One on the South Lawn last month. (Tasos Katopodis/Bloomberg)

The People

KNIVES ARE ALREADY OUT FOR MEADOWS: “Administration officials say [White House chief of staff Mark Meadows] has been overwhelmed at times by a permanent culture at the White House that revolves around the president’s moods, his desire to present a veneer of strength and his need for a sense of control,” the New York Times's Maggie Haberman reports.

Meadows has been on the job for less than three weeks: “It has not helped him with his White House colleagues that the former North Carolina congressman, who has a reputation for showing his emotions, cried while meeting with members of the White House staff on at least two occasions,” the Times reports. “One instance was in the presence of a young West Wing aide; another time was with the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner.”

Trump is said to have faith in his fourth chief of staff: “ Unlike the president’s history with his three previous chiefs of staff, the two had a personal relationship before Meadows resigned from Congress to take the job in the White House. But administration officials said that Mr. Trump sees emotion as a sign of weakness.”

Not even a month in, he's also shaking a lot up: “In that time, [Meadows] has shaken up the communications office, angering supporters of the press secretary he chose to replace. He has tried to put in place other speedy changes, hoping to succeed where his three predecessors failed. He has hunted aggressively for leaks.”

Those moves also take aim at Stephen Miller: T wo people familiar with the planning told the Times Meadows wants to reorganize the speech-writing team — “currently a stand-alone office led by Stephen Miller — under the umbrella of the communications department. That discussion has met with some resistance, although one person with knowledge of the changes under consideration said the idea was to synthesize different departments that do not always work in tandem .”

A ROGER STONE PROTEGE IS NOW THE FACE OF THE VIRUS RESPONSE: “Michael R. Caputo, a longtime Trump loyalist who made a cameo in the Mueller report, has been installed as the public face of the Health and Human Services Department in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic,” the Times's Maggie Haberman, Annie Karni and Kenneth P. Vogel report.

Caputo has no background in health care: “But what he lacks in expertise, he makes up in loyalty to [Trump], a critical attribute as a superstitious commander in chief has sought to recreate some of the team he assembled four years ago for his stunning upset election victory — and as he has expressed renewed distrust of [Health and Human Services Secretary Alex] Azar,” the Times reports.

Trump allies are excited after Caputo was previously passed over for a job in the administration: “Michael possesses two of the most important attributes to succeed in this administration: The president trusts him, and he’s able to communicate complex policies in a digestible way,” Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to Trump told the Times.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

A federal judge denied Roger Stone's appeal for a new trial: “U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled that while the juror might have expressed strong opinions about Trump on social media, she did not lie in answering a pretrial questionnaire probing potential jurors for bias or have a prejudicial view of Stone,” Spencer S. Hsu and Matt Zapotosky report of Jackson's blistering opinion that is the latest set back for Trump's longtime confidant.

Meanwhile, Michael Cohen was allowed to leave prison: “A lawyer for Michael Cohen, [Trump’s] former personal attorney, said that he had been informed by Cohen’s family that Cohen will be released to home confinement as part of the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ push to stem the spread of the coronavirus,” Matt Zapotosky reports.

Coronavirus is quickly becoming the leading cause of death in the U.S.: “You can grasp the scale when you compare a single week’s pandemic deaths with how many people die of major causes in a typical week,” Dan Keating and Chiqui Esteban report.