A reopened barbershop in Athens, Ga. last Friday. The shop is one of the first non-essential businesses in Athens to open following Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement to ease his COVID-19 emergency declaration. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)

Outside the Beltway

GROWING DIVIDE: A growing swath of governors easing coronavirus social distancing restrictions this week are hoping life quickly returns to normal in their states.

Georgia, which let gyms and salons open as of Friday, as of today will allow for restaurants and movie theaters to reopen. People in Tennessee will also be able to dine in restaurants starting today. South Carolina allowed shopping at retail stores at reduced capacity to start back up last week and people — and their pets — can get professional haircuts again in Oklahoma. Idaho could open its churches and places of worship by the weekend. Missouri's governor said “a majority” of businesses will be allowed back in a week.

As more places start to open up, largely along party lines, the pressure is only going to increase on states that are taking a more cautious approach. Especially as the economic pain continues, with more than 26 million people filing for unemployment benefits since March, and the weather gets warmer — the pictures of Americans flocking to beaches or their favorite pubs or going back to work are likely to increase backlash against staying home.

Yet public health experts continue to warn that states that relax guidelines too quickly may see deadly outcomes — and that reopening without widespread testing or contact tracing measures could spark a second wave of the virus. And the politics remain murky: A majority of Americans still favor strict shelter-in-place measures and about half the public believes the worst of the outbreak is yet to come. The death toll has surpassed 54,000 in the U.S.

The divide seems to be playing out among the president's team. Some of the president's top advisers have advised social distancing will continue for months longer — and warn of a devastating second wave of infections — even as Vice President Pence offered that the epidemic could be largely finished by early May.

Shot: “I think honestly, if you look at the trends today, that I think by Memorial Day weekend we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us,” Pence said on Friday.

Chaser: "Social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases," Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus task force coordinator, said on NBC News's "Meet the Press." She said there's a need for a scientific "breakthrough" in antigen testing to be on track for normalcy.

Though Birx expressed some optimism about the virus subsiding in the U.S. earlier than initial data suggested, she added that governors considering reopening should " talk about this not as turning on a light switch, but slowly turning up the dimmer. Very slowly."

Mixed messages: The president himself spent last week encouraging states to lift restrictions and “liberate” the economy — but later criticized Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R). He first praised Kemp for being “a very capable man” for allowing businesses across the state to open last week, even though Georgia has not met the White House's reopening guidelines. Trump later tweeted that he “ never gave Governor Brian Kemp an OK on those few businesses outside of the Guidelines.”

Governors, on both sides of the aisle, defended their decisions.

Colorado has yet to see a sustained decline in cases but the state will start reopening today, including for “ personal services ” such as hair salons: “We're all worried about a potential for a second spike,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) told CNN's Jake Tapper. “ It's why we have really been really laser-focused, as an administration, on figuring out … how we can endure and sustain these kinds of social distancing measures … and how we can do that over a period of months in a psychologically sustainable way, and, of course, an economically sustainable way that meets the health goals of the state. ”

It's a similar situation in Oklahoma, which also has not seen cases decline for 14 consecutive days — what the Trump administration recommends before beginning Phase One of reopening. " March 30th … we peaked at hospitalizations, with 560 across the state," Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said on "Fox News Sunday." "Today we have 300 across the state in our hospitals. And so we think it's time for a measured reopening."

— March 30th … we peaked at hospitalizations, with 560 across the state,” said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Today we have 300 across the state in our hospitals. And so we think it’s time for a measured reopening.” Up next: “ Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D) announced a phased reopening starting Sunday, when churches will be allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place,” per the Hill. “Restaurants serving customers at reduced capacity and schools will be allowed to reopen May 7.”

Others insisted they would take a cautious approach:

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), speaking after the worst day of covid-19 deaths in his state, said on ABC News's ‘This Week’ that his staff was “watching certain metrics and looking at a pattern of numbers” before announcing whether the state can reopen in May or not.

“Everything is going to be based on the numbers and the science. We're not going to do anything that's going to put anybody in more dangers,” Hogan said. “I want to get our economy back opened just as soon as we can, but I want to do so in a safe way so we don't have a spike, we don't cause more deaths, or an overloading of our health care system.”

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) announced an outline on Sunday for a cautious reopening of the state that will allow some low-risk ” businesses to restart shortly after May 15. Cuomo said he was monitoring for a 14-day decline of cases before opening. While New York's death rate is on the decline, Cuomo said the state was still a ways off from a full recovery.

People visit Jacksonville Beach, Fla. on April 25, 2020. Beaches and parks reopened during the coronavirus pandemic in Duval County on April 17 with restrictions for essential activities only as defined by Republican governor Ron DeSantis. (Photo by Charlotte Kesl for The Washington Post)

Big picture: Medical experts warn reopening too early — even as the curve begins to flatten — could make it more difficult to control the transmission of the disease once again.

What we're watching: But as Axios's Jonathan Swan reported over the weekend, the White House is planning on putting the coronavirus task force — along with public health experts Birx and Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — on the back burner as Trump wants to highlight success stories of the economy that's opening back up.

“Trump will host businesses who've been harmed by the coronavirus, and he'll highlight the governors who are reopening their economies in line with the Trump administration's guidelines,” Swan reports.

The People

OVER 54,000 PEOPLE HAVE DIED NATIONALLY: And per The Post’s tracker there have been at least 961,000 cases reported.

Here’s what that looks like nationally:

(Graphic by Joe Fox, Brittany Renee Mayes, Kevin Schaul and Leslie Shapiro/The Washington Post)

At The White House

TRUMP SCOFFS AT REPORTS THAT HE WILL FIRE AZAR: “The Post, along with other news outlets, reported that White House officials are discussing possible replacements for [HHS Secretary Alex] Azar as frustrations have grown over his handling of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, and the uproar that followed his removal of a top vaccine official in his agency last week,” Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey report.

Until Sunday evening, Trump had not discussed the situation: “Five aides familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the situation told The Post the president had not yet weighed in,” our colleagues write. Trump changed that via tweet, calling the stories “Fake News.” The Wall Street Journal and Politico first reported discussions about Azar’s possible removal on Saturday.

The president is unlikely to oust the secretary amid the pandemic: “One senior administration official with knowledge of the discussions said Trump has no deep affection for Azar,” our colleagues write. “There is also concern about having a nomination fight in an election year on an issue — health care — that many Trump advisers see as a political weakness.”

But Azar has a growing list of problems and tenuous relationships: “… Including battles over the administration’s efforts to curb drug prices and his aggressive proposals to address the vaping crisis, which spurred backlash from the president’s base. Azar’s conflict with his Medicare chief, Seema Verma, grew so acrimonious late last year that Trump and Pence had to intervene. But presidential and White House frustrations with Azar has been exacerbated by the pandemic and turmoil at the health agency,” our colleagues write.

On The Hill

NEXT RELIEF PHASE REMAINS HAZY: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the next coronavirus legislation would help cities and states in “big way,” but the White House remains noncommittal about such aid as governors grow increasingly anxious about the shortfalls in their budgets.

The speaker said it “wasn't a concession” not to include such aid in the last bill. “The governors are impatient,” Pelosi told Tapper. “I'm a big fan of Governor Cuomo … They should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number.”

“The governors are impatient,” Pelosi told Tapper. “I'm a big fan of Governor Cuomo … They should be impatient. Their impatience will help us get an even bigger number.” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the focus is elsewhere: “The president has heard from governors, he wants to speak to governors” Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” “This is something we’ll consider, but our focus right now is on execution.”

Republicans can't also agree on what should come next: “Trump is promoting costly ideas such as infrastructure investment and a payroll tax cut as his top economic official plays down the impact of additional virus spending on the national debt. But at the same time, senior Senate Republicans are increasingly warning about the effect on the nation’s liabilities, even as some of their own members lobby for expensive proposals to rescue an economy still in a free fall,” Seung Min Kim reports.

The one clear takeaway could be that nothing will happen until May: “In a conference-wide phone call Thursday morning, GOP senators broadly agreed to hold off on any new virus spending until lawmakers return to Washington on May 4, according to people on the call and those briefed on the conversation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private discussion,” our colleague writes. “It’s unclear whether Congress will resume on that date — D.C. officials have said the number of coronavirus cases are projected to peak sometime in May, and the city is under a stay-at-home order through May 15.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) walks to her office on Capitol Hill on April 23. (Andrew Harnik/File/AP)

CONGRESS STRUGGLES IN THE AGE OF CORONA: “ … Amid the biggest national crisis in generations, the one branch of government where Democrats hold power has largely sidelined itself, struggling so far to adopt remote voting, Zoom video hearings or any of the other alternative methods that have become standard for most workplaces in the age of covid-19,” Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane report.

Key graf: “The frustration is evident among House Democrats, with many increasingly convinced that Congress is functioning as a shadow of its former self, with rank and file largely bystanders as party leaders hastily assemble massive spending bills,” our colleagues write. “More than a dozen told The Washington Post in recent days that the House was failing to meet its constitutional mandate amid an epochal global crisis …”

The frustration cuts across the caucus:

AOC speaks: “Because we are not here, these negotiations are happening behind closed doors. We can’t message on the developments. We can’t go every day and say: Republicans are fighting against hospitals. Republicans are fighting against testing … If we were actually legislating in a normal schedule, then we can report these day-by-day developments and use public pressure to get more. And so I think that we’re losing a lot of leverage,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told our colleagues.

“Because we are not here, these negotiations are happening behind closed doors. We can’t message on the developments. We can’t go every day and say: Republicans are fighting against hospitals. Republicans are fighting against testing … If we were actually legislating in a normal schedule, then we can report these day-by-day developments and use public pressure to get more. And so I think that we’re losing a lot of leverage,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told our colleagues. And so does a majority-maker: “It’s not re-creating the wheel, it’s just making the wheel available to Congress,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. (Matt Rourke/File/AP)

The Campaign

PELOSI ENDORSES BIDEN: Pelosi cited former vice president Joe Biden’s “experience helping to pass the Affordable Care Act and implementing the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act to argue that he is well positioned to lead the country amid a global pandemic,” Michael Scherer reports.

Key quote: “As we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” Pelosi said in a just over three-minute prerecorded video.

Global Power

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH KIM JONG UN?: “The North Korean leader’s whereabouts, following unconfirmed reports that he’d had heart surgery, have been the subject of much speculation around the world this past week. But his absence has also been noted in the capital Pyongyang, where the elites who support his regime have also gotten wind of the rumors,” Anna Fifield reports.

There's panic buying in Pyongyang: “Locals are stocking up on everything from laundry detergent and rice to electronics to liquor. They started snapping up all imported products first, but in the past few days there’s been a run on domestically produced items, too, such as canned fish and cigarettes,” our colleague writes.

As a biographer of Kim, Anna has been inundated with questions: Here's what she's telling people, “I’m always very cautious with these kinds of rumors, given the number of times they’ve turned out to be wrong. The short answer right now is: I don’t know. None of us will know until either North Korea tells us or he waddles back into view.”