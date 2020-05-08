with Brent D. Griffiths

Death toll: As of this morning, a total of 75,254 U.S. deaths due to covid-19 and at least 1,250,000 cases have been reported since Feb. 29, per The Post's tracker.

COMING THIS MORNING: The most widely anticipated jobs report in decades comes out at 8:30 a.m. “It's expected to show that the U.S. unemployment rate skyrocketed to over 15 percent in April, by far the highest level since the Great Depression,” The Post's Heather Long reports.

Trump participates in a discussion with retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (R) in 2016. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the Agencies

FLYNN THE DAY: The novel coronavirus continues to ravage the country, likely sending the U.S. unemployment rate in April to its highest level since the Great Depression. But President Trump and his administration were focused yesterday on settling a two-year old score.

On Thursday, the Justice Department moved to drop criminal charges against Michael Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser who plead guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017 about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. before Trump took office.

The stunning reversal of the guilty plea secured by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election once again raised questions about the political independence of the Justice Department and Attorney General William P. Barr.

In an interview with CBS News's Catherine Herridge, Barr disputed the suggestion he was acting at the behest of Trump, who celebrated the decision on Thursday, and claimed the Justice Department had no choice but to dismiss Flynn's because prosecutors could not show that it was “material to any legitimate counterintelligence investigation.”

“So it was not a crime,” Barr concluded. “ I also think it's sad that nowadays these partisan feelings are so strong that people have lost any sense of justice,” he added.

Barr concluded. “ Handpicked: “ In the new filing, Timothy Shea, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, wrote that ‘continued prosecution of this case would not serve the interests of justice,’ but current and former law enforcement officials said the decision was a betrayal of long-standing Justice Department principles. Shea, who was tapped by Barr to lead the U.S. attorney’s office, was the only lawyer to sign the filing; no career attorneys affixed their names to it,” our colleagues Spencer Hsu, Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky report.

“The unraveling of Flynn’s guilty plea for lying to the FBI came after senior political appointees in the Justice Department determined lower-level prosecutors and agents erred egregiously in the course of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” our colleagues add.

This is remarkable: DOJ says it now doesn't think it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Flynn lied to the FBI, even though he *twice* admitted in open court that he did, and those admissions could be used as evidence against him. pic.twitter.com/0YxZuFwXnc — Brad Heath (@bradheath) May 7, 2020

Democrats and legal experts panned the controversial legal action that vindicated the rallying cry from Republicans and Trump allies that the Russia investigation was “a hoax”:

“Attorney General Barr’s politicization of justice knows no bounds,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said. " Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators in the face of overwhelming evidence – but now, [Barr’s] Justice Department is dropping the case to continue to cover up for the President,” she added.

“This puts us back in the category of almost an emerging democracy, where the rule of law is not yet firmly established, where prosecutor decisions are made on the basis of politics," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) responded on MSNBC to what he called an “all time low” for the Justice Department.

Anne Milgram “A pardon would have been a lot more honest,” Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches criminal law at Duke University, told Savage.

Trump praised Flynn Thursday as he celebrated the significant step toward dismantling the probe into Russian interference that concluded that Russia sought to interfere to help Trump win in 2016 — a conclusion that Trump has consistently rejected.

Victory lap: “The end of the Flynn prosecution provided Trump a resounding final victory over the Mueller investigation, which consumed nearly two years of his presidency but ended last year with a finding that the evidence did not establish that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia in 2016,” per our colleagues Rosalind Helderman, Robert Costa, and Shane Harris.

“The end of the Flynn prosecution provided Trump a resounding final victory over the Mueller investigation, which consumed nearly two years of his presidency but ended last year with a finding that the evidence did not establish that Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia in 2016,” per our colleagues Rosalind Helderman, Robert Costa, and Shane Harris. Trump also spoke yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, telling reporters “he had discussed with Putin how ‘the Russia hoax’ had damaged his ability to work with Moscow,” Roz, Bob, and Shane report.

“They’re a very powerful nation. Why would we not be dealing with each other? But the Russia hoax, this absolute dishonest hoax, made it very difficult for our nation and their nation to deal,” Trump told reporters.

Trump told reporters. The Daily Beast's Asawin Suebsaeng and Erin Banco report that Flynn might even be brought back into the campaign fold : “Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate as Election Day inches closer. One even compared the ex-general, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, to one of history’s greatest human rights icons."

: “Of the nine senior Trump administration officials, campaign staff, outside advisers, and longtime associates of the president reached on Thursday, all said that they wanted Flynn to assume some public-facing role in service of the president, including potentially as an official Trump surrogate as Election Day inches closer. On the record: “Years ago when Nelson Mandela came to America after years of political persecution he was treated like a rock star by Americans,” John McLaughlin, one of President Trump’s chief pollsters, told The Daily Beast. “Now after over three years of political persecution General Flynn is our rock star. A big difference is that he was persecuted in America.”

“Years ago when Nelson Mandela came to America after years of political persecution he was treated like a rock star by Americans,” John McLaughlin, one of President Trump’s chief pollsters, told The Daily Beast. “Now after over three years of political persecution General Flynn is our rock star. A big difference is that he was persecuted in America.” A White House senior communications adviser:

I was on Capitol Hill every single day of Russiagate and saw folks like Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan expose it as garbage for years. The evidence was all right there. Anonymously sourced spin kept getting printed and validated anyway.



Welcome home to the roost, chickens. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) May 8, 2020

Even Vice President Pence has changed his tune. You'll remember Flynn was originally ousted from the White House for misleading the veep about the nature of his Russian contacts:

WATCH: As @VP Mike Pence now suggests @TheJusticeDept overstepped in their prosecution of former National Security Adviser @GenFlynn here's a look back at his comments to @margbrennan in 2017 where Pence defended #MichaelFlynn's firing:



"I knew that he lied to me," Pence said pic.twitter.com/7hMaJhLEOV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 30, 2020

Trump teased there is more to come on the Russia issue:

“Things are falling out now and coming in line showing what a hoax this whole investigation was,” Trump told reporters on Thursday. “It was a total disgrace, and I wouldn’t be surprised if you see a lot of things happen over the next number of weeks. This is just one piece of a very dishonest puzzle.”

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray might be the next target in Trump's efforts to settle old political scores.

Axios's Jonathan Swan reported last week while Trump is unlikely to do so before the election, he's “not happy” with Wray and “would love to replace him.”

“Trump was especially angered by what he views as Wray's reluctance to publicly criticize actions taken by [former FBI Director James] Comey and by Wray's relatively muted reaction to the FBI's misconduct in seeking the surveillance of Trump campaign associate Carter Page,” per Swan.

Republicans close to Trump are also increasingly souring on Wray, though it's possible the Flynn episode may have given him some temporary job security: “I’m highly concerned about his lack of, really, reform within the FBI and certainly not turning over the type of documents I think [Wray] should’ve turned over to Congress a long time ago,” Senate Homeland Security Chair Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) told Politico's Andrew Desiderio. “So I’m very disappointed in his performance.”

“I think [Wray's] been a little derelict in not being more accommodating to help get to the bottom of what many of us are concerned with,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) told Desiderio. “I think he needs to be more energetic and more responsive. And I think if he’s not, there’s going to be increasing pressure for him to maybe move on down the road. I wouldn’t be calling for it myself. But I think he puts himself in a spot where he’s vulnerable .”

The Flynn bombshell came just as the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court “to temporarily block a ruling that requires the Justice Department to give Congress certain secret grand jury material from [Mueller III’s] special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” our colleagues Ann Marimow and Robert Barnes report.

Trump was acquitted of impeachment charges related to Ukraine by the Senate in February. But Democrats have argued the grand jury material could assist them in their ongoing investigation into Trump's possible misconduct:

“The current pandemic notwithstanding, the Committee’s investigation is not ‘dormant.’ The Committee continues to exercise its investigative and oversight responsibilities; its staff are ready and able to review the requested grand jury materials as soon as they are provided by DOJ; and the Committee remains able to convene formal hearings to further its investigation,” House Democrats told the D.C. Circuit in a recent filing according to Ann and Robert.

At The White House

WHITE HOUSE TIGHTENS GRIP ON VIRUS INFORMATION: “Trump in recent weeks has sought to block or downplay information about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic as he urges a return to normalcy and the rekindling of an economy that has been devastated by public health restrictions aimed at mitigating the outbreak,” Toluse Olorunnipa reports.

Details: “His administration has sidelined or replaced officials not seen as loyal, rebuffed congressional requests for testimony, dismissed jarring statistics and models, praised states for reopening without meeting White House guidelines and, briefly, pushed to disband a task force created to combat the virus and communicate about the public health crisis,” our colleague writes.

Some GOP governors are following suit: “In Arizona, where Gov. Doug Ducey (R) is pushing businesses to reopen, the state health department abruptly halted the work of a team of experts who predicted the outbreak’s peak was still about two weeks away,” our colleague writes. “The department reversed the decision amid an outcry after it became public.”

Others have steamrolled experts amid hasty reopens: “Governors in Georgia, Texas, Iowa and elsewhere have been praised by Trump as they ignored recommendations from doctors and health officials in their states to begin phased reopenings. States such as Florida have limited or redacted public information about their coronavirus deaths.”

President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters on Tuesday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

VIRUS HITS HOME IN THE WEST WING: “The White House rapidly increased coronavirus testing for those around Trump and took other emergency measures after a staffer whose job potentially put him in close daily contact with the president had tested positive for the virus,” Anne Gearan, Josh Dawsey and Carol D. Leonnig report.

This is the closest Trump has come to being exposed in months. Both he and Vice President Pence have tested negative since the infection was discovered.

“The infected staffer is one of Trump’s personal valets, the military staff members who sometimes serve meals and look after personal needs of the president,” our colleagues write. “That would mean the president, Secret Service personnel and senior members of the White House staff could have had close or prolonged contact with the aide before the illness was diagnosed," our colleagues wrote.

Testing at the White House will increase dramatically: “The president said testing of White House staff will now be done daily, rather than about once per workweek,” our colleagues write. “Trump has recently touted the rising number of tests now belatedly being done in the United States, but has also routinely played down the importance of testing as a metric for how quickly the country can safely return to normal.”

The internal reaction: “Trump was frustrated when told of the positive test, but many in his inner circle were also frustrated and began discussing how they could protect the president, according to aides, who along with other current and former officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the details of internal deliberations over testing. However, the president likes to meet with many people and is itching to travel more, these aides said.”

Other protections are being considered as well: “One person familiar with those discussions said wider use of masks among staffers close to Trump is expected but will remain optional,” our colleagues write. “Relatively few staffers who interact frequently with the president wear masks. One who did, deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, drew snickers from his colleagues, according to aides.”

Trump has never worn a mask himself in public during the pandemic and said this yesterday, too:

Trump, who says he was tested yesterday and again today, also says "testing is somewhat overrated." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 7, 2020

The People

CRIMINAL CHARGES FILED AFTER OUTCRY ABOUT GEORGIA CASE: “A Georgia father and son were charged with murder and aggravated assault Thursday evening in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery after a newly released video appearing to show the moments before his death intensified pressure on authorities to make the arrests,” Michael Brice-Saddler, Colby Itkowitz and Cleve R. Wootson Jr. report.

The action comes two months after Arbery was killed: “Two local district attorneys recused themselves from the case before the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was brought in,” our colleagues write. “The agency made the arrests the day after its investigation began.”

Police have not confirmed the authenticity of the video, but Arbery’s family’s attorney says it depicts the young man’s killing: “The video shows two men approach a young black man jogging on the street. After a brief interaction, gunshots can be heard and the jogger stumbles to the ground.

The footage ignited outrage across the political spectrum: Former vice president Joe Biden compared it to a lynching and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) called the shooting “absolutely horrific.” Trump told reporters he expected to get a “full report” on the incident.

From Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only black Republican U.S. senator:

THREAD: Every.single.time. The excuses pour in – “he looked suspicious”… “we thought he was committing a crime”…The fact remains, #AhmaudArbery was hunted down from a pickup truck and murdered in cold blood. My heart breaks for his family, and justice must be served. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 7, 2020

A man crosses a nearly empty State Street in Chicago, Illinois, on March 21. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images)

Outside the Beltway

MANY AMERICANS ARE STILL STAYING HOME: “If you’re still at home, you’re not alone. After a peak week of sheltering in place in early April, U.S. residents began to inch out of their homes, according to new cellphone data. But even as states begin to ‘open up,’ more Americans appear to be staying put than sprinting out the door,” Kevin Schaul, Brittany Renee Mayes and Bonnie Berkowitz report.

More details: “According to a Washington Post analysis of data provided by SafeGraph, a company that aggregates cellphone location information, the peak period of our collective, coronavirus-induced lockdown was the seven-day period ending April 7,” our colleagues write. “(There was also a one-day spike on Easter Sunday). During that time, U.S. residents spent a whopping 93 percent of their time at home, up from the early March averages of roughly 70 percent.”

Some states are reopening: “But as of April 30, people were still at home an average of 89 percent of the time,” our colleagues write.

The numbers vary widely by geography: “People in some counties appear to barely leave their homes, especially in large metro areas, including hard-hit New York, Detroit and Chicago. People in areas that are less populated tend to leave a bit more, and residents in at least one very rural county in Arizona are approaching the amount of free-roaming time they enjoyed in early March.”

The Campaign

READE CALLS ON BIDEN TO DROP OUT: “Tara Reade, the former Senate aide who has accused Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, called on him to withdraw from the presidential race,” Matt Viser reports.

Key quote: “I want to say: You and I were there, Joe Biden. Please, step forward and be held accountable,” Reade told former Fox News and NBC anchor Megyn Kelly in her first interview since Biden unequivocally denied the allegations last week. “You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.”

What it was like for one reporter to try to confirm Reade's story: “The story that both she and her corroborating witnesses are telling has changed dramatically. This leaves me — all of us — in an agonizing place. I’ve written many articles through the Me Too era. It’s unrealistic to demand ‘perfect’ victims. And, like most who come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct or assault, Reade has suffered for speaking out,” Vox's Laura McGann writes of her more than year-long effort to confirm the story.

(Washington Post Illustration)

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Palm off: This past winter, Trump proudly declared he was a Florida man. Not so fast say Palm Beach residents, some who are continuing their decades-long fight against the president and his beloved Mar-a-Lago Club. Residents say Trump's past “use agreement," which dictates how Mar-a-Lago can be used as a private club and says that no one can live permanently at the property, has caused a legal snag for the president. If they win, Trump may be forced to choose between keeping his club or making the historic setting his home — it may also affect his personal vote this November, Manuel Roig-Franzia reports.

Supreme Court ends Bridgegate: “A unanimous Supreme Court overturned the convictions of two of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s political allies in the ‘Bridgegate’ case, saying the federal government went too far in prosecuting them for retaliating against a political rival,” Robert Barnes reports.

AOC is on AC: “It was only a matter of time that famous gamer Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) would fall under the Animal Crossing spell,” Gene Park reports of the congresswoman's decision to join the global craze.