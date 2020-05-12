with Brent D. Griffiths

🚨 HAPPENING THIS MORNING: Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert; Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield and other top officials are set to testify in front of a Senate committee starting at 10:00 a.m.

How to watch: Join The Post's Libby Casey for analysis, as well as reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb, Rhonda Colvin, and James Hohmann starting at 9:30 a.m.

The New York Times's Sheryl Gay Stolberg reports that Fauci will issue a stern warning to the Senate: "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to: 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal."

President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a news conference in the Rose Garden on Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

TRUMP VS. MAJORITIES OF AMERICANS: As the death toll surpassed 80,000 people in the United States, President Trump claimed that the country is already “transitioning to greatness” as it bests the rest of the world in coronavirus testing.

Trump, addressing a crowd of otherwise masked reporters and administration officials in the Rose Garden from his own lectern, insisted the country's testing capacity is “unmatched and unrivaled anywhere in the world.”

"We have met the moment, and we have prevailed," Trump said as coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 1.3 million.

Expanding testing is "a core element of our plan to safely and gradually reopen America," he added. "We're opening and we're starting, and there's enthusiasm like I haven't seen in a long time."

But there's still a vast discrepancy between Trump's eagerness to reopen the country — and Americans across the country who indicate they're more willing to keep social distancing measures in place even at an economic cost.

A large-scale Washington Post-Ipsos poll finds that "74 percent majority of Americans overall say the United States should keep trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus even if it means keeping many businesses closed, while 25 percent say the country should open up businesses and get the economy going again, even if the result would be more infections," our colleagues Scott Clement and Dan Balz report.

"Across 12 states with sample sizes large enough to break down results, from Pennsylvania to Texas to California, at least 7 in 10 say they prefer focusing on slowing the virus's spread rather than beginning to reopen businesses."

"More than 9 in 10 (92 percent) Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they favor closures to deal with the virus, while Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are split almost evenly, with 49 percent saying closures should be the top priority and 50 percent saying businesses should be opened up again."

The political risks for governors reopening their states are becoming increasingly apparent. While collectively, governors are earning much higher approval ratings than Trump for their handling of the coronavirus crisis, the latest Post-Ipsos poll finds that Republican governors who were slower to close and eager to open their states are receiving more negative ratings.

"The contrast is widest in two states won by Trump in 2016," Scott and Dan report. "In Ohio, 86 percent of adults say they approve of the way Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who moved aggressively to close down his state and has been cautious about lifting the restrictions, has dealt with the crisis. In Georgia, 39 percent of adults approve of the performance of Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who moved less swiftly than some other governors to mitigate the spread and has been in the forefront of reopening the economy there."

Governors Greg Abbott (R-Tex.), Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and Kemp "face blowback for reopening their states on a faster schedule": "Nearly half of Floridians (48 percent) and majorities in both Texas (59 percent) and Georgia (65 percent) say their state government is 'lifting restrictions too quickly.' Ratings for Kemp suffer from a difficult combination: overwhelming disapproval among Georgia Democrats, and lukewarm approval among Republicans."

Contrast that with the two largest states with Democratic governors: "Gov. Gavin Newsom (Calif.) and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (N.Y.) receive positive marks from about 8 in 10 adults. Those lofty positive ratings dip significantly in the two largest states with Republican governors. In Florida, 60 percent of adults give [DeSantis] positive ratings, while in Texas, 57 percent say they approve of the way [Abbott] has handled the pandemic."

"In states led by Democratic governors, 75 percent approve of their handling of the outbreak, including 91 percent of Democratic-leaning residents, as well as 54 percent of those who lean Republican. In Republican-led states, 67 percent of people give positive ratings to governors, including 80 percent of Republicans and 55 percent of Democrats."

BY THE NUMBERS: And the breakdown of the testing numbers tells a different story than the rosy outlook Trump offered. “The White House event Monday afternoon amounted to an acknowledgment that there is not yet enough testing capacity across the United States, even as more than 40 states are in some stage of lifting restrictions on travel, work and school,” our colleagues Anne Gearan, Brady Dennis, Phil Rucker and John Wagner report.

The U.S. has slowly increased its daily testing over the past few months but it's still below what public health experts say is necessary to safely reopen the country: "The United States as of Sunday had completed nearly 9 million coronavirus tests, according to the Covid Tracking Project. While an enormous number, the figure is equivalent to just 2.74 percent of the U.S. population and does not give a full representation of the virus's reach within American society. There are far higher levels of per capita testing in other parts of the world. In tiny Iceland, the figure is an extraordinary 15.4 percent, but that amounts to about 54,000 tests across a population of 352,000 people."

Compare this to other industrialized nations: "Yet major industrialized economies with large outbreaks also have fared better in testing than the United States: Italy has conducted tests equivalent to 4.31 percent of its population, and Germany is at 3.35 percent. The United States also is still behind its northern neighbor, Canada, where its 1.09 million tests are now equivalent to 2.95 percent of the county's population."

The U.S. has reported more than 250,000 tests most days sine the beginning of May. On Monday, it hit a record of nearly 395,000 tests. But "public health researchers at Harvard University's Global Health Institute published new estimates [last week] arguing that the United States needs to be conducting at least 900,000 tests daily by May 15 to have a better grasp of the outbreak. Other researchers have predicted the nation would need to conduct as many as several million tests a day to maintain a handle on the virus's spread."

And while Trump said the "numbers are dropping around our country very, very substantially," our colleagues note: "Though the rate of new daily infections in the United States has declined from its peak in mid-April, the daily case totals in several states are still rising. Among them: Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and Maryland."

“Coronavirus infection rates are spiking to new highs in several metropolitan areas and smaller communities across the country , according to undisclosed data the White House's pandemic task force is using to track rates of infection, which was obtained by NBC News,” NBC News's which was obtained by NBC News,” NBC News's Jonathan Allen, Phil McCausland and Cyrus Farivar report.

“The 10 top areas recorded surges of 72.4 percent or greater over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to a set of tables produced for the task force by its data and analytics unit. They include Nashville, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and — atop the list, with a 650 percent increase — Central City, Kentucky .”

Wearing a mask, White House adviser Jared Kushner leaves after President Donald Trump spoke about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Democrats are seizing on Trump's suggestions of victory — and repeated minimizations of the trajectory of the coronavirus throughout the United States. Yesterday's news conference is sure to provide more fodder.

A new digital ad released by Joe Biden's presidential campaign yesterday hits Trump for worsening the public health crisis and economic fallout: “Donald Trump just doesn't understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis — and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act.”

“Donald Trump just doesn't understand: We have an economic crisis because we have a public health crisis — and we have a public health crisis because he failed to act.” “Making this ad is going to be really depressing,” Josh Schwerin, a senior strategist for Priorities USA tweeted during Trump's news conference after Trump declared that his administration had “prevailed.”

Josh Schwerin, a senior strategist for Priorities USA tweeted during Trump's news conference after Trump declared that his administration had “prevailed.” Expect liberal Democrats to call it Trump's “mission accomplished” moment:

MORE MONEY COMING: Administration officials announced yesterday that $11 billion in aid will be distributed to states to ramp up testing capacities — an implicit acknowledgment that testing in most places is not where it needs to be. Fauci, Redfield and Hahn — and testing coordinator Brett Giroir — are likely to be pressed to square Trump's remarks on the current state of play during the today's Senate health committee hearing.

Trump said at the news conference that "if somebody wants to be tested right now, they'll be able to be tested."

Giroir clarified that people showing symptoms can get tested: "Anybody who needs a test gets a test in America, with the numbers we have," Giroir said. "If you're symptomatic with a respiratory illness, that is an indication for a test and you can get a test. If you need to be contact traced, you can get a test."

"I think we have been clear all along that we believe and the data indicate we have enough testing to do the phase one gradual reopening that has been supported in the president's plan and the task force's plan. It has to be a phased reopening," Giroir said.

A member of the U.S. Secret Service, front, stands at her post wearing a mask as other staff member social distance wearing masks, before President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WHITE HOUSE MANDATES MASKS, BUT NOT FOR TRUMP: “A memo instructed most White House officials to wear masks or face coverings in the West Wing, as well as avoid ‘unnecessary visits’ there — directives to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading further inside the presidential compound,” Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Philip Rucker report.

Trump is the most notable, but not the only exception: “The request does not apply to staff members seated at their desks if they are ‘appropriately socially distanced,’ and Trump is not expected to wear a mask in the White House, aides said. In a sign of the haphazard effort to impose more stringent safety standards inside the White House, one senior administration official and several other aides were still arguing that masks were unnecessary for people getting regular testing just moments before the memo was sent.”

Inside the White House: “Trump feels both frustrated and stuck, said one Republican close to the White House: He can’t go out and campaign, coronavirus deaths are climbing, his poll numbers are faltering, and he believes he is not getting sufficient credit for his handling of the pandemic,” our colleagues write.

There’s an “unspoken caste system” among aides: “Those who interact with the president regularly are getting tested daily, which has helped reassure them as to their safety. But those who do not regularly see the president, yet work in the West Wing or Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are not tested as frequently and are more anxious about catching or spreading the virus, aides said."

“Those who interact with the president regularly are getting tested daily, which has helped reassure them as to their safety. But those who do not regularly see the president, yet work in the West Wing or Eisenhower Executive Office Building, are not tested as frequently and are more anxious about catching or spreading the virus, aides said." A former official explained “that even inside the West Wing, there exist ‘the Haves and the Have Nots,’ with less senior officials feeling more vulnerable.”

LET US DIS-PENCE: The vice president got little public backup yesterday for his decision not follow the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention's guidance to self-isolate for 14 days after his press secretary tested positive.

That included Trump: "Whatever he is proceeding and doing, he will give you that information," the president told reporters, "I will make sure that they put out a notice." (Trump did praise Pence's leadership of the coronavirus task force and called the VP a "warrior," and noted that he tested negative.)

Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing coronavirus testing efforts, said the guidelines were clear: "We know that the incubation period for this virus could be many days," Giroir told reporters when asked why Fauci and Hahn, who also tested negative, were isolating. "So the CDC Guidelines really says that if you're in close contact on just testing negative on that one day doesn't mean you won't be positive later on. So the prudent and the recommended thing to do is to self-isolate yourself for the entire period of incubation and really then some. So that's what they're doing."

Trump and Pence are expected to maintain distance from each other: A senior administration official told our colleagues that will be for the immediate future and that the two leaders are unlikely to be in the same room. “It can and will be evaluated on an as-needed basis,” the official said.

Hasty exit: Trump abruptly ended his news conference amid persistent questioning from two female reporters.

Why did Trump end WH briefing? @weijia asked Trump why he sees this as "a global competition" when 80K have died. He said: "Ask China."



He tried to move on but wouldn’t let @kaitlancollins ask her Q.



He called on me but I motioned for Kaitlin to ask her Q so Trump walked off. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 11, 2020

SCOTUS HEARS TRUMP TAX RETURNS CASE: “The court will spend hours in teleconferenced hearings — with the world listening in — on three cases with potential landmark constitutional consequences,” Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report. Due to the pandemic this marks the first time we could hear potentially landmark cases in real time — arguments start at 10 a.m. The ruling is expected come this summer, potentially upending the presidential campaign.

A reminder of where things stand: “All involve Trump’s effort to stop his longtime accounting firm and two banks from handing over his financial information to Democratic-led House committees and the Manhattan district attorney. The timing means the high court’s rulings will likely land this summer — in the heat of Trump’s reelection campaign,” Ann and Robert write in their explainer this morning.

Precedence isn’t on Trump’s side either: “Previous presidents — Richard M. Nixon and Bill Clinton — have made similar arguments about the deference owed the occupant of the White House and come away empty-handed. Both resulted in rulings against the chief executives, and the presidents’ own nominees joined in the unanimity.”

Trump has few allies in the fight: “His major backer is his own Justice Department, which says the subpoenas are improper but does not fully embrace the legal arguments of the president’s private lawyers. The number of friend-of-the-court briefs filed on Trump’s behalf are dwarfed by those on the other side,” our colleagues write.

What’s especially striking, “the absence of supportive briefs from red-state attorneys general and Republican members of Congress, who have been stalwart backers of the president as he moved policy in a conservative direction, such as his ban of travelers from certain countries. Instead, the briefs supporting Congress and Vance come from former members of the Justice Department and Republican executive branch officials.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) joined by local and federal officials tours the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to see the conversion of the center into an alternate medical site on Monday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

THE LATEST IN THE DMV: “Gov. Ralph Northam confirmed that he expects to hold Northern Virginia out of the gradual, ‘phase one’ reopening of the rest of the state later this week, describing a state starkly cleaved in two by the coronavirus,” Michael E. Miller, Gregory S. Schneider and Fenit Nirappil report.

Key stats: “Of nearly 1,000 new coronavirus infections reported in the state Monday, almost three-quarters of them were clustered in the D.C. suburbs, which account for about 40 percent of the state’s population. So were all but two of the state’s newly reported covid-19 deaths.” (The state reported 12 new deaths but removed an earlier death from its tally, leaving a cumulative increase of 11.)

The pressure on Northam: “Republicans in rural parts of the state have argued that their areas are not as affected by the pandemic, and merchants in some tourist-heavy regions — such as Hampton Roads — say their economies will be wrecked if they can’t start reopening as summer approaches,” our colleagues write.

Maryland has a similar situation: “While Republicans in more rural areas have decried the strict shutdown orders of Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the Democratic leaders of hard-hit Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have already said they won’t be part of any reopening Hogan may order in coming days.”

There are nearly 3,000 deaths and nearly 65,000 confirmed cases in the region:

IN THE DISTRICT: “D.C. officials unveiled a makeshift hospital overflow center at the downtown Walter E. Washington Convention Center that will be able to treat nearly 500 covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, preserving hospital space for those who need to be in intensive care or on ventilators,” our colleagues write.

More details: “D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) called the joint project with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers the city’s ‘insurance policy’ against a potential surge of cases. The city has plenty of hospital beds available, after covid-19 hospitalizations peaked at 477 in late April and have since trended downward.”

Featuring 437 beds for coronavirus patients, a new field hospital built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and members of the National Guard is shown inside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center May 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Tribal nations are facing their worst crisis in decades: “The Navajo Nation, the country’s largest Indian reservation, now has a higher death rate than any U.S. state except New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts,” the New York Times's Simon Romero and Jack Healy report.

McConnell says former president Obama “should have kept his mouth shut” about the coronavirus response: "I think it's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, during a Trump campaign live stream, CNN's Donald Judd and Paul LeBlanc report. "You had your shot, you were there for eight years. I think the tradition that the Bush's set up -- of not critiquing the president who comes after you -- is a good tradition."

Obama had called the administration's response “an absolute chaotic disaster”: The former president made those remarks during a private call with Obama administration alumni, Yahoo News's Michael Isikoff reported last week.

Facebook fights back: The social network “is working behind the scenes to help launch a new political advocacy group that would combat U.S. lawmakers and regulators trying to rein in the tech industry, escalating Silicon Valley’s war with Washington at a moment when government officials are threatening to break up large companies,” Tony Romm reports this morning. The organization is called American Edge.