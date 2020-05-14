with Brent D. Griffiths

In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, Rick Bright is shown in his official photo from April 27, 2017, in Washington. (Health and Human Services via AP)

On The Hill

MORE FIREWORKS AHEAD: There will be another dramatic hearing on Capitol Hill this morning outlining the deadly risks of the novel coronavirus — and ominous forecasts for the months ahead.

Dr. Rick Bright, a former top vaccine official who was removed from his position last month, will warn lawmakers that the United States faces the “darkest winter in modern history” if the Trump administration fails to develop a national coordinated response, according to his submitted written testimony.

Expect strong criticism of the Trump administration: Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for nearly four years, has alleged in a whistleblower complaint that he was sidelined into a less prestigious and narrower role at the National Institutes of Health for prioritizing “science and safety over political expediency.” Bright says he resisted pressure from Department of Health and Human Services political leadership to make “potentially harmful drugs widely available” including those touted by President Trump as a possible cure.

His testimony before the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee will echo the material in his 89-page whistleblower complaint, which also portrays political leaders around him underestimating the threat since early January.

“We missed early warning signals, and we forgot important pages from our pandemic playbook,” Bright says. “There will be plenty of time to identify gaps for improvement. For now, we need to focus on getting things right going forward.”

Bright says. “There will be plenty of time to identify gaps for improvement. For now, we need to focus on getting things right going forward.” “Our window of opportunity is closing,” Bright adds. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities. While it is terrifying to acknowledge the extent of the challenge that we currently confront, the undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system.”

Bright adds. “If we fail to develop a national coordinated response, based in science, I fear the pandemic will get far worse and be prolonged, causing unprecedented illness and fatalities. While it is terrifying to acknowledge the extent of the challenge that we currently confront, the undeniable fact is there will be a resurgence of the COVID19 this fall, greatly compounding the challenges of seasonal influenza and putting an unprecedented strain on our health care system.” In the absence of a vaccine, Bright outlines the need for increased public education on the virus, ramped up production and distribution of essential equipment and supplies, and a national testing strategy.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee, invited whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright, a former top vaccine official who was removed from his position last month, to testify before Congress today. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Bright fight is just beginning: Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (D-Calif.), the chairwoman of the health subcommittee, invited Bright to testify as she reviews the circumstances of his exit. Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) sent a letter in late April to the top HHS watchdog calling for an investigation into Bright's ousting. (Notably, the recipient – Christi A. Grimm, HHS's principal deputy inspector general who ran the office since January – was removed by Trump in early May after her office released a report detailing shortages of coronavirus testing and protective gear at hospitals.)

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who is listed extensively in Bright's complaint as someone who shared his early concerns about the administration's coronavirus preparedness, turned down Eshoo's invitation to testify.

In a statement to our colleague Robert Costa, Eshoo said she “invited Dr. Navarro to testify because he is a key figure in Dr. Bright’s whistleblower complaint and is a high-level authority in the Trump administration who took Dr. Bright’s warnings seriously. It’s unfortunate the administration is not willing to make witnesses available to the House.”

Yet Bright's testimony is almost certain to increase pressure for other administration officials involved in the federal response to the virus to appear before Congress. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Robert Kadlec, assistant secretary for preparedness and response, also received similar letters from Eshoo, per Bob, but will not be appearing today. Bright alleges that Kadlec pressured him to grant contracts for drugs and medical products that were politically beneficial to his boss.

Lawmakers on both sides are sure to press Bright on his story today. HHS “strongly disagrees with the allegations and characterizations in the complaint from Dr. Bright,” its spokesperson told The Post's Yasmeen Abutaleb.

Yet the Office of Special Counsel determined last week that there are “'reasonable grounds' to believe [Bright] was removed from his post last month for retaliatory reasons and plans to recommend the Department of Health and Human Services reinstate him while it investigates, the official’s lawyers said Friday,” per Yasmeen.

“The OSC has made a threshold determination that HHS violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by removing Dr. Bright from his position because he made protected disclosures in the best interest of the American public,” per a statement released by Bright's lawyers.

But Trump's criticism of another top health official who appeared before the Senate this week could spook others inclined to testify. Trump criticized testimony from Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, “who had warned against reopening the country too quickly and stressed the unknown effects the coronavirus could have on children returning to school,” per the New York Times's Katie Rogers.

“I was surprised by his answer,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “To me it’s not an acceptable answer, especially when it comes to schools.”

“He wants to play all sides of the equation,” Trump added of Fauci, who has publicly disagreed with the president before, and was among the four public health officials to testify this week.

Bright is calling for scientists to take the lead in the coronavirus response. “First and foremost, we need to be truthful with the American people. They want the truth. They can handle the truth,” Bright plans to say. “Truth, no matter how unpleasant, decreases the fear generated by uncertainty. “The truth must be based on scientific evidence — and not filtered for political reasons.”

“We have the world’s greatest scientists — they must be permitted to lead. Let them speak truthfully without fear of retribution. We must listen so that the government can then take the most powerful steps to save lives.”

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

President Trump points to the Abbott test during Monday’s news briefing on testing in the White House Rose Garden. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

VIRUS TEST USED AT THE WHITE HOUSE MAY BE FLAWED: The Abbott coronavirus test “failed to detect infected samples in a large number of cases that were caught by a rival firm, a preliminary study says,” Carolyn Y. Johnson and Steven Mufson report.

What researchers found: “The speedy Abbott test, which is supposed to determine in five to 13 minutes whether a person has the virus, missed a third of the positive samples found by the diagnostic company Cepheid when both tests used nasopharyngeal swabs, said the study done by a group from New York University,” our colleagues write. “It missed more than 48 percent when both firms’ tests used dry nasal swabs. The former penetrates deeply into the nasal passages, while the latter is less invasive.”

Abbott denies there are any major flaws with its test: “It’s unclear if the samples were tested correctly in this study. Abbott has distributed about 1.8 million ID NOW tests and the reported rate of false negatives to Abbott is at 0.02 percent,” Abbott spokesman John Koval told our colleagues.

The White House was shaken by news of two staffers testing positive: “Four officials who have been tested said the White House was using only the Abbott model,” our colleagues write.

Trump previously said the test created “a whole new ball game”: “As the pandemic was creating a sense of urgency about testing, the Abbott test triggered a scramble among governors and other state officials because bottlenecks were causing waits of as long as a week or more for test results."

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) listens to testimony during a Senate hearing on Tuesday. (Toni L. Sandys/Pool/Reuters)

The People

FBI REPORTEDLY SERVES BURR WITH WARRANT: “Federal agents seized a cellphone belonging to [Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.)] as part of the Justice Department’s investigation into controversial stock trades he made as the coronavirus first struck the U.S., a law enforcement official said,” the Los Angeles Times's Del Quentin Wilber and Jennifer Haberkorn report.

What it means: “The seizure represents a significant escalation in the investigation into whether Burr violated a law preventing members of Congress from trading on insider information they have gleaned from their official work,” the LA Times reports.

Owner Michael Mattson toasts the opening of the Friends and Neighbors bar following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision on Wednesday in Appleton. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Outside the Beltway

WISCONSIN SUPREME STRIKES DOWN STAY AT HOME ORDER: The court's conservative majority struck down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers's order by a 4-3 decision “marking the first time a statewide order of its kind has been knocked down by a court of last resort,” the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Molly Beck and Patrick Marley report.

More details: “The justices wrote that the court was not challenging the governor’s power to declare emergencies, ‘but in the case of a pandemic, which lasts month after month, the Governor cannot rely on emergency powers indefinitely,’” our colleague Colby Itkowitz reports.

The ruling immediately went into effect in areas without local orders: “Republican lawmakers who brought the lawsuit asked the court to put any ruling on hold until they could work out a plan with Evers, but the justices declined to do that and the Evers administration had not worked on a new plan before now. That means their ruling went into effect as soon as it was issued,” the Journal-Sentinel reports.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg)

The Policies

HOUSE STILL EXPECTED TO VOTE ON FRIDAY: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi still intends to bring the Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus response bill up for a vote this week as Republicans almost universally reject it and progressive lawmakers push for more time to review the 1,800-page legislation, Heather Long and Erica Werner report.

Dissent in the ranks: A co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus is leaning no. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told our colleagues the legislation doesn’t do enough to address unemployment and other issues. “The legislation omits a ‘Paycheck Guarantee’ proposal Jayapal had advocated," our colleagues write. "Democratic leaders chose to include a new and bigger round of direct payments to individuals instead, arguing it’s a more efficient and cost-effective approach."

A co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus is leaning no. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told our colleagues the legislation doesn’t do enough to address unemployment and other issues. “The legislation omits a ‘Paycheck Guarantee’ proposal Jayapal had advocated," our colleagues write. "Democratic leaders chose to include a new and bigger round of direct payments to individuals instead, arguing it’s a more efficient and cost-effective approach." Some Republican support?: Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who has been critical of his party in the past, said he will vote in favor of the bill and predicted some of his Republican colleagues would join him, the New York Times's Maggie Haberman first reported. King told the Hill that the bill's $500 billion in funding for states and local governments along with the elimination of the the $10,000 cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction for 2020 and 2021 factored into his decision.

Fed Chair tells Congress to act now: “Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell gave a dire warning Wednesday that the U.S. economy could become stuck in a painful multiyear recession if Congress and the White House do not authorize more aid to address the pandemic’s economic fallout,” our colleagues write.

Key quote: "Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery,” Powell said in a videoconference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington in 2017. (Susan Walsh/File/AP)

From the Courts

JUDGE WANTS TO KNOW IF FLYNN COMMITTED PERJURY: “Michael Flynn’s sentencing judge asked a former federal judge to oppose the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the former Trump national security adviser’s guilty plea and examine whether Flynn may have committed perjury,” Spencer S. Hsu, Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett report.

More details: “The judge requested a nonbinding recommendation on whether Flynn should face a criminal contempt hearing for pleading guilty to a crime of which he now claims to be innocent: lying to the FBI in a January 2017 interview about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.”

This is an unusual move by U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, the sentencing judge plunging “the Flynn case even deeper into uncharted legal waters, in which the Justice Department has taken a posture more common to defense lawyers by saying that the former three-star general should never have been interviewed in an investigation and therefore his lies were immaterial,” our colleagues write.

You never know who is reading: On Monday, retired New York federal judge John Gleeson, who Sullivan appointed, observed that the Justice Department has made conflicting statements to the court and that there might be something nefarious afoot in Flynn's case. “If prosecutors attempt to dismiss a well-founded prosecution for impermissible or corrupt reasons, the people would be ill-served if a court blindly approved their dismissal request,” Gleeson co-wrote in a Washington Post op-ed.

A declassified document with names of Obama administration officials who made requests for “unmasking” of Michael Flynn's name. (Jon Elswick/AP)

The Investigations

GOP LAWMAKERS REVEAL WHO “UNMASKED” FLYNN: “Three Republican senators on Wednesday made public a declassified list of U.S. officials, including former vice president Joe Biden, who made requests that would ultimately “unmask” [Flynn] in intelligence documents in late 2016 and early 2017 — a common government practice but one that some conservatives have seized on to imply wrongdoing,” Matt Zapotosky, Ellen Nakashima and Shane Harris report.

“The list includes the names of more than three dozen former Obama administration officials. Among them are Biden, former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough, former FBI director James B. Comey, former CIA director John Brennan and former director of national intelligence James R. Clapper.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) hugs former vice president Joe Biden during a campaign event in Michigan in March. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The Campaign

HARRIS AND KLOBUCHAR GET CLOSE LOOK FOR VEEP: “Behind the scenes, two prospects with national experience who are significantly younger than Biden are emerging as the early leaders in the eyes of top Biden allies, according to interviews with a half-dozen people in frequent contact with the campaign: Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Kamala D. Harris,” Sean Sullivan, Annie Linskey and Michael Scherer report.

The search is just starting: “For all the confidentiality of the vetting process, several glimpses have emerged. Among those Biden is consulting, beyond his formal vetting committee, are his wife, Jill, and [Obama].”

Republicans flip House seat in California: “Republican Mike Garcia won the competitive special election to replace a Democrat in California’s 25th Congressional District, handing the GOP back one of the seats it lost in the 2018 midterms,” Colby Itkowitz reports. “Garcia, a businessman and former Navy pilot, held a comfortable 12-point lead over Smith, with 76.3 percent of precincts reported at the time she conceded. Hours earlier, Republicans were already celebrating victory.”