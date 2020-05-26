With the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions, visitors crowd the boardwalk on Memorial Day weekend in Ocean City, Maryland. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The People

THIS WEEKEND'S JARRING IMAGES: Beaches, parks, restaurants and churches were open for recreational use in many states over the holiday weekend – with restrictions for social distancing that were not always followed.

As coronavirus cases in the United States crossed 1.6 million, people mobbed boardwalks and oceanfronts in Maryland, Georgia and Florida. Crowds were sometimes dense from Newport Beach, Calif., to the Tampa, Fla., area, where law enforcement started turning away beachgoers and closed full parking lots.

Visitors crowd the beach during the Memorial Day holiday weekend as Southern California sees a relaxing of restrictions that were in place to due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Newport Beach, California, USA, 24 May 2020. (EUGENE GARCIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Flocks of people sans face coverings packed the beach at Indiana Dunes National Park. And “more than 100 partygoers packed into a swimming pool area at a club in Midtown Houston Saturday and flouted social distancing orders to maintain space or wear masks a day after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) eased restrictions on bars and restaurants,” our colleagues report.

Videos of a packed pool party in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri went viral online.

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

Not the turning point officials hoped for: Vice President Pence predicted in April that by Memorial Day Weekend “we will largely have this coronavirus epidemic behind us.” But the weekend instead inched closed to another grim milestone as the coronavirus death toll in this country approached 100,000.

Scenes of large crowds prompted warnings from public health officials about the risk of the resurgence of the virus — and how prematurely easing or ignoring social distancing measures could prolong the crisis.

Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus task force coordinator, said that she was “very concerned” by the unofficial kickoff to summer: “We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask,” she said on ABC's “This Week.”

“With the country starting to open up this holiday weekend, I again remind everyone that the coronavirus is not yet contained,” tweeted Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. “It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all.”

tweeted Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. “It is up to every individual to protect themselves and their community. Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks protect us all.” More from Birx: “I think we have to communicate through different venues, making sure that our generation sees and our Millennials can help us get that message out there, of how to be together socially yet distant. And I think there is a way to do that. Americans are amazingly innovative. And I think we really just need to have better continuous communication on how important that is. And then highlighting these issues that come up like in Arkansas with this pool party.”

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) told reporters Saturday that his state was facing a “second peak” of cases stemming from a high school pool party.

The images of the crowded Lake of the Ozarks pool prompted Randall Williams, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director, to warn that violating social distancing guidelines could have “a long-lasting and tragic impact”: “Close contact with others even if you are in the outdoors is still considered close contact and can lead to more infections as we still have new cases of covid-19 being detected each day in Missouri.”

All this could worsen the “checkerboard” surge we're already seeing in rural areas: Our colleagues Reis Thebault and Abigail Hauslohner report on the fundamental shift in the way the virus is now spreading throughout America.

“The pandemic that first struck in major metropolises is now increasingly finding its front line in the country’s rural areas; counties with acres of farmland, cramped meatpacking plants, out-of-the-way prisons and few hospital beds,” per Reis and Abigail. “Many of these communities are isolated and hard to reach. They were largely spared from the disease shutting down their states — until, suddenly, they weren’t.

“Rural counties now have some of the highest rates of covid-19 cases and deaths in the country, topping even the hardest-hit New York City boroughs and signaling a new phase of the pandemic — one of halting, scattered outbreaks that could devastate still more of America’s most vulnerable towns as states lift stay-at-home orders.”

“It is coming, and it’s going to be more of a checkerboard,” Tara Smith, a professor of epidemiology at Kent State University in Ohio, told them. “It’s not going to be a wave that spreads out uniformly over all of rural America; it’s going to be hot spots that come and go. And I don’t know how well they’re going to be managed.”

Graphic: Fourteen counties in New York, Michigan, Louisiana and Washington accounted for about half of the nation’s coronavirus-related deaths through mid-April. Since then, deaths in other parts of the country have increased and are now where most of the fatalities occur.

Certain rural areas where the virus has already taken hold — like southwest Georgia and Morgan County, Colo. — rank high on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's social vulnerability index, Reis and Abigail found. “which uses 15 social factors, including poverty, lack of vehicle access and crowded housing, to help local and federal authorities identify where people were 'less likely to recover, and more likely to die' in the event of a disaster like a hurricane, a chemical spill or an epidemic.”

Yet: “There is little indication that the Trump administration or others have used the tool this way, even as its predictions about places like Dougherty County [in Georgia] have come true.”

“There is little indication that the Trump administration or others have used the tool this way, even as its predictions about places like Dougherty County [in Georgia] have come true.” “Essentially the results showed that as the social vulnerability index increased, the incidence of covid increased in those counties — in general, significantly so — and so did the case fatality rate,” Arshed Ali Quyyumi, the director of Emory’s Clinical Cardiology Research Institute, told Reis and Abigail.

The impact could be huge: “In many of those places, where the health-care system is already stretched thin, even a minor surge in patients is enough to overwhelm … Health officials have estimated that urban areas have more than twice the number of physicians per capita as rural areas and more than 8.5 times the number of specialists. And in many more regions, there are no hospitals for hundreds of miles, the result of closures amid crushing financial pressures.”

TRUMP WANTS THINGS BACK TO NORMAL: The president tweeted that he's seeking a guarantee from North Carolina's Democratic governor Roy Cooper — whom he accused of being in a “shutdown mood” — that “we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena” in Charlotte for the Republican National Convention in August.

“Plans are being made by many thousands of enthusiastic Republicans, and others, to head to beautiful North Carolina in August,” Trump tweeted. “They must be immediately given an answer by the Governor as to whether the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.”

“The threat singling out a Democratic governor who has followed federal guidelines echoed Trump’s pressure on other Democratic-led states to reopen as the coronavirus pandemic pushes the economy to the worst crisis since the Great Depression,” our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Sean Sullivan report. “In North Carolina, indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people, and no more than 25 people can congregate outside. Those restrictions run through at least June 26, but the state will only move to the next phase of reopening if the data show it is safe to … Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte said Monday that they were continuing to plan for the convention but that they will release guidance on large gatherings in Charlotte in June.”

Other locations?: Trump's tweet “was backed up by the Republican National Committee and Vice President Pence, who in a Fox News interview on Monday mentioned Georgia, Texas and Florida as potential alternate venues for the convention, while stressing that the party wants to stay in Charlotte,” our colleagues write.

Trump's tweet “was backed up by the Republican National Committee and Vice President Pence, who in a Fox News interview on Monday mentioned Georgia, Texas and Florida as potential alternate venues for the convention, while stressing that the party wants to stay in Charlotte,” our colleagues write. The New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni reported last week that Trump “has mused aloud to several aides about why the convention can’t simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida, given all of the health concerns and the fact that Florida is further along in reopening portions of the state.”

“I have zero interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami,” Trump tweeted in response. “Ballroom is not nearly big enough & would like to stay in N.C., whose [governor] doesn’t even know if he can let people in?”

Statement from Gov. Cooper’s spokesperson on today’s comments about the Republican National Convention: pic.twitter.com/xDuNWstqjQ — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 25, 2020

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

At The White House

HOW THE 2020 CANDIDATES SPENT THE WEEKEND: The president and first lady Melania Trump partook in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday “to honor those who have given their lives in wars past and those fighting today on the front lines of the pandemic,” per our colleague Ellen Nakashima.

“As one nation we mourn alongside every single family who has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans,” Trump said. “Together we will vanquish the virus and America will rise from this crisis to new and even greater heights.”

“Again, the president wore no mask, a deliberate defiance of guidance from his own public health officials, as he seeks to portray a picture of a country returning to normal despite the ravages of the pandemic.”

The president's weekend was not all somber: Trump hit the golf course for the first time since the start of the pandemic on Saturday and Sunday. Between rounds, he shot off a stream of tweets that made little mention of Memorial Day or the novel coronavirus but instead targeted his political rivals:

“In a flurry of tweets and retweets Saturday and Sunday, Trump mocked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s weight, ridiculed the looks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and called former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton a ‘a skank,’” our colleague Anne Gearan reported.

“In fact, Trump’s barrage of social media attacks stood in sharp contrast to a sober reality on a weekend for mourning military dead — the number of Americans whose lives have been claimed by the novel coronavirus has eclipsed the combined total of U.S. deaths from wars in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.”

There was a stark visual contrast between Trump and former vice president Joe Biden. The presumptive Democratic nominee, making his first public appearance since mid-March, laid a wreath of white flowers to commemorate Memorial Day on Monday in Delaware. Both Bidens wore masks:

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, weighed in on the importance of political leaders wearing face masks: “Well, look, I think governors, elected leaders should be setting a strong example on what kind of behavior we should engage in," he said on CBS's “Face the Nation."

"Because if we do engage in that careful behavior, if we're more careful in what we do, I think that's actually going to facilitate a successful reopening and getting back to the important things, getting back to the economic activity.”

The Campaign

THE SENIOR VOTE: It's impossible to tell at this point how Trump's handling of the public health and economic crisis will affect him in November. But Biden has been more popular among seniors than Trump for several months now, our colleague Jenna Johnson reports. And in a swing state like Florida, a lack of support from senior voters could cost him the state.

“While Democrats have worried about Biden’s struggles to excite younger voters, older voters who are upset with the president are poised to be potentially more influential in November, especially in swing states whose populations skew their way, like Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin,” per Jenna.

“The skepticism toward the president among some seniors comes as their lives have been drastically altered by the coronavirus, which has swept through nursing homes and retirement communities across the country…Consternation runs deep among some of those loyal to the president.”

But Democrats still haven't seen the mass exodus of senior voters from Trump's base support needed to pull off a win just yet: “Assessing the damage to Trump’s prospects is difficult: In more than two dozen interviews with older Republicans and conservative-leaning independents throughout the state, most had few complaints, and those who did were hesitant to publicly criticize the president,” reports Jenna.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Happening today: “A ban on foreign travelers arriving in the U.S. from Brazil due to the surge in coronavirus cases there will now take effect late Tuesday, two days earlier than previously announced,” per the Associated Press.

“The ban had been set to go into effect late Thursday. The White House announced the change Monday without explanation. Brazil is second to the U.S. in the number of confirmed covid-19 cases, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University, and has seen cases surge in recent days.”

The Trump administration's national testing strategy, released on Sunday to Congress “doubles down on the administration’s stance that individual states, not the federal government, should bear primary responsibility for carrying out diagnostic tests to help curb the pandemic,” reports our colleague Amy Goldstein.

“The administration’s testing plan says every state should aim to test at least 2 percent of its population in May and June. The document, however, lists the testing targets each state reported to federal officials for May, totaling 12.9 million tests nationwide, rather than laying out goals the federal government is calling on each state to meet.”

“And in keeping with the portrayal by Trump and others in his administration that the pandemic is under control, the document says that epidemiologists and public health organizations have said that if 10 percent of tests are positive for the virus over the course of a week, that is ‘enough to assure broad coverage of the population.’ It says that 41 states already have achieved that goal,” per Goldstein.

Call it a comeback: “More than two months into the shutdown, the biggest, richest, most popular American sports leagues have decided their games must go on. While they are proceeding with caution, there has been more progress in the last 10 days than in the previous 10 weeks,” the Wall Street Journal's Ben Cohen and Louise Radnofsky report.

“The NBA is looking to restart in late July and relocate the whole league inside a Walt Disney Co. complex in Orlando. MLB owners and the players’ union are hammering out a deal that could start the baseball season even sooner. NHL players recently approved plans for an expanded playoff. Even the governors of New York, California and Texas are lending their support. What their plans have in common is an acceptance that some players may be infected — and a belief that leagues should focus on limiting potential outbreaks.”

About the soldiers who survived World War II — and died of the coronavirus: “[James Leach] Miller, 96, who survived what was for Americans the bloodiest battle of World War II, died of complications from the coronavirus on March 30 inside the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. The virus has spread in more than 40 veterans’ homes in more than 20 states, leading to the deaths of at least 300 people,” the New York Times's Ellen Barry reports.

“The conditions inside the 247-bed, state-run home, where Mr. Miller had lived for five years , were so chaotic that his children cannot recount them without breaking down.”

Viral