A ice-cream street vendor pushes his cart in MacArthur Park, Los Angeles on May 21, 2020. Undocumented immigrants impacted by the coronavirus shutdown can apply for California coronavirus emergency assistance plan. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

The People

FEAR OF CARE: Many immigrants are avoiding testing and coronavirus treatment amid worries about being deported or hurting their chances of becoming legal permanent residents.

State and national policymakers say they're increasingly concerned about the public health implications of this — especially as the case data starts to show the disproportionate toll that the novel coronavirus is taking on Latinos across the United States.

“We are seeing a reduction in services used by the Latino population,” Milwaukee's Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik told Power Up in an interview, adding that Hispanics make up about 30 percent of the Wisconsin city's coronavirus cases — even though they only comprise of 19 percent of its population.

… There's a lack of trust.” It's on Capitol Hill's radar, too: “Part of the fear of coming forward for testing or treatment has to do with the Trump administration's virulent hostility toward immigrants over the years and the fear that even getting tested for the coronavirus could get them deported and separated from their families,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Tex.), the chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, tells Power Up.

The Trump administration's recent update to the “public charge” has made immigrant communities more concerned about public services. The new rules “make it harder for immigrants to enter or stay in the United States if they’re considered likely to use taxpayer-funded benefits like Medicaid,” our colleague Paige Winfield Cunningham reported.

The changes “went into effect in late February, just as the virus was beginning to sweep through communities [in Los Angeles],” where one-third of county residents are foreign-born and one-fifth are either undocumented or living with someone who is undocumented, per Stat News's Usha Lee McFarling,

“The edict, which tightly limits noncitizens’ use of government programs, has left many immigrants increasingly afraid to seek any public services, including medical care, because they fear doing so could lead to deportation or prevent them from receiving permanent residency in the future.”

Immigration authorities announced an exception for coronavirus care: “On March 16, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officials announced that the public charge rule would not apply to those who seek testing or treatment for the novel coronavirus. But many physicians fear news of the decision is not getting out.”

“Edgar Chavez, a family practitioner, founded and runs Universal Community Health Center, which operates three clinics in some of LA’s poorest neighborhoods. He says many of his patients are afraid.”

“I have one family where one person is very sick with pneumonia and the whole family has probably been exposed [to the coronavirus], but they say, ‘We’re afraid to get the test. We’ll be deported,’’ Chavez told Stat.

These concerns are also present in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region — where our colleagues report Latinos make up about a third of coronavirus cases despite only comprising about 10 percent of the population.

— where our colleagues report Latinos make up about a third of coronavirus cases despite only comprising about 10 percent of the population. “Jair Carrasco, an organizer with D.C. street-vendor advocacy group Vendadores Unidos, has heard from immigrant families afraid to take sick relatives to a hospital that they are concerned immigration agents could be lurking there,” our colleagues Antonio Olivo, Marissa Lang, and John Harden report.

Immigration authorities said in a March statement that enforcement actions more broadly would be reduced in light of the pandemic. Agents would focus enforcement on “public safety risks and individuals subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds” and wouldn't carry out operations at health care facilities, per the statement: “During the covid-19 crisis, ICE will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors' offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities, except in the most extraordinary of circumstances. Individuals should not avoid seeking medical care because they fear civil immigration enforcement.”

“ From our perspective, people should have no fear of receiving any kind of medical treatment or testing related to coronavirus that it would lead to any kind of enforcement action in 99.9% of circumstances,” an ICE spokesperson told Power Up.

an ICE spokesperson told Power Up. On the public charge rule specifically, USCIS released a statement encouraging all immigrants “to seek necessary medical treatment or preventive services” during the pandemic: “Such treatment or preventive services will not negatively affect any alien as part of a future Public Charge analysis.”

Deportations appear to be down, too: In April, ICE completed 9,417 overall deportations, according to an agency spokesperson. “Between January and March, ICE deported an average of 20,881 people per month,” our colleagues Kevin Sieff and Nick Miroff reported in late April.

Jane Delgado, the president and chief executive of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, told Power Up that immigrants' long-running distrust of the Trump administration lingers despite the guidance — and are concerned it might reverse course on enforcement: “The government has shown itself not to be reliable partner that we want but it’s the partner we have,” Delgado told us.

She urged people to go get tested at “trusted service providers in their communities that they know will protect them as best they can,” but noted: “All of us are in a situation where we don’t know what the government will do.”

Castro says the Trump administration can do more on this front: “What the administration needs to do is invest in community-based workers that these communities trust to go in there and get the word out that it's okay to get tested and treated — because otherwise you still have this lingering fear and suspicion.”

He argues that the Heroes Act, the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that House Democrats passed earlier in May, would help, too. The bill would include “another round of direct payments to individuals, up to $6,000 per family, including to unauthorized immigrants; $200 billion for hazard pay for essential workers,” according to our colleague Erica Werner.

The bill also requires that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to issue temporary standards to protect vulnerable populations, such as undocumented immigrants, who are in jobs with an occupational risk.

Coronavirus has exacerbated long-running social and health disparities among communities of color. The higher rates of infections among Latino populations are also in part tied to the virus spreading in places of essential employment where physical distancing is not an option. People of color are more likely to be considered essential workers during the pandemic that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans; one study from a liberal research group found that black and Hispanic workers are far less likely to be able to telework than white and Asian workers.

Our colleagues Reis Thebault and Abigail Hauslohner report that in rural America, “infection has raced through immigrant worker communities, where poverty or immigration status prevent some of the sick from seeking care and language barriers hinder access to information.” Immigrants and the undocumented are some of the “‘essential’ workers who have kept the country’s sprawling food industry running, but who rarely have the luxury of taking time off for illness.”

“In Texas County, Okla., patients pouring into the hospital with covid-19 symptoms are predominantly Hispanic and work in the local Seaboard Foods pork processing plant, which like many others has stayed open even after becoming the locus of an outbreak,” they write.

Our colleagues Aaron Williams and Adrian Blanco have an excellent graphic story about the disproportionate toll the virus is taking on communities of color. “In cities like New York, Chicago and the District, coronavirus deaths were disproportionately affecting black and brown communities. Additional data suggested that certain chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and others, were associated with complications from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. What once was perceived as a disease that affected only the elderly in a few areas was now wreaking havoc in the bodies of 20- and 30-year-old people of color across the nation.”

But health conditions are only part of the story: “Risk is increased when factoring in living conditions and access to health care. Communities of color may be more likely to live in densely populated areas in cities because of the history of racial segregation in the United States. And black and Latinx Americans are also two to three times more likely than white Americans to be uninsured, according to a report on covid-19 and race from the CDC.”

Take the Bronx in New York: According to Census Bureau, the Bronx is over 56 percent Hispanic or Latino. In April, the New York Times described the Bronx as the city's “coronavirus capital.” A month later, the borough, the poorest in the city, “has the highest rates of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the city, while the most well-off borough, Manhattan, has the lowest rates,” the Times's Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura, Winnie Hu and Lindsey Rogers Cook report.

(Graphics by Aaron Williams and Adrian Blanco/The Washington Post)

(Aaron Williams and Adrian Blanco/The Post)

The county exceeds national averages for six different pre-existing conditions:

FHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/File/AP)

On The Hill

HOUSE SET TO VOTE ON SURVEILLANCE BILL: “The House plans to vote [today] on legislation to aid federal tracking of suspected terrorists and spies even as [Trump] called for ‘all Republican House members’ to oppose it,” Bloomberg News’s Billy House reports.

More details: “The bill, already passed 80-16 on May 14 by the Senate, would restore three provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that allow the collection of business and other records of individuals through the FISA court,” Bloomberg reports. “The provisions expired March 15.”

The vote will also be historic: For the first time in its history, the House will allow members to vote by proxy today. One member can vote on behalf of up to 10 of their colleagues who are unable to make it back to Washington. As of last night, more than 60 members have filed such requests.

Not everyone is happy: House Republicans have slammed the rules change and sued Speaker Nancy Pelosi in court to try to block it. Led by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) the suit alleges “that new rules allowing lawmakers to vote from afar during the coronavirus outbreak would be the end of Congress as it was envisioned by the nation’s founder,” the Times’s Nicholas Fandos and Michael S. Schmidt report.

Outside the Beltway

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICERS FIRED AFTER DEATH OF BLACK MAN: “Four Minneapolis police officers were fired, authorities said, amid protests and outrage after a viral video showed one of them kneeling on the neck of a handcuffed black man who cried that he could not breathe and later died,” Brittany Shammas, Timothy Bella, Katie Mettler and Dalton Bennett report.

A bystander's video captured George Floyd telling officers “I cannot breathe”: He was pinned to the ground as an increasingly distraught crowd of onlookers pleaded with the officer to move his knee.

The city’s police chief called on the FBI to investigate: A state agency, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, is also conducting its own probe. “All body camera footage has been turned over to the BCA, which said … that it would turn over its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges,” the Star-Tribune’s Libor Jany reports.

The Post obtained exclusive video of before Floyd was handcuffed: “It shows officers arriving at the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South at about 8 p.m., removing a man from a car and handcuffing him before he is walked across the street, where more officers arrive,” Dalton Bennett and Jared Goyette report.

NEW YORK WOMAN FIRED AFTER CALLING POLICE ON BLACK MAN IN CENTRAL PARK: “Less than 24 hours later after a video of their exchange went online, [Amy Cooper] has lost her dog, her anonymity, and her job — the latest incident in a long, too-familiar pattern of white people calling the police on black people for any number of everyday activities: Barbecuing. Playing golf. Swimming at a pool,” Teo Armus reports.

Christian Cooper was birdwatching in Central Park when he asked Amy Cooper to leash her dog: Cooper (no relation) refused to do so, as park rules require. She then threatened to and later called the police claiming, “an African-American man” is “threatening me.” We know all of this because Cooper, while at a distance, recorded his exchange with the dog owner that subsequently went viral.

Cooper, an avid-bird watcher and science editor, said Amy Cooper left him only one choice: “I can be racially intimidated and kowtow to her,” he told our colleague, but “I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization.”

Cooper added that things have already gone too far: “I’m not interested in repercussions,” he said. “It’s unfortunate what happened. There was definitely a lapse in judgment. But she put the dog on the leash, and I don’t need to see anything else happen to her.” Amy Cooper, speaking to a local TV station, offered an apology to him and his family.

At The White House

TRUMP CONTINUES TO BASH T.V. HOST WITH BASELESS THEORY: “Trump and the White House on continued to promote a baseless conspiracy theory about a woman’s 2001 death, ignoring her grieving widower’s plea for peace and putting renewed pressure on social media companies about the president’s toxic use of their platforms,” Toluse Olorunnipa, Elizabeth Dwoskin and John Wagner report.

The president is pushing debunked claims about the death of Lori Klausutis: Trump has used Klausutis’s death to attack MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Trump has used Klausutis’s death to attack MSNBC host Joe Scarborough. Twitter apologized to Klausutis's family: “But the social media company rejected a request from her widower, Timothy J. Klausutis, to delete Trump’s conspiracy-laden tweets accusing Scarborough of a debunked murder plot, saying his wife ‘deserves better.'”

Twitter did take action in regard to another false claim: The company “for the first time added labels to two Trump tweets that included misinformation about voter fraud, directing the president’s 80 million followers to ‘Get the facts’ about the president’s false claims,” our colleagues write.

What it means: The “events reflected the pressure on Twitter and other social media companies to take responsibility for the false and misleading content they allow users to publish — a politically dicey proposition when one of the most prominent purveyors of such material is the president of the United States. Twitter, in resisting Klausutis’s request and doing nothing about the president’s tweets about the death of his wife, effectively signaled it was not applying the same standards to Trump that it does to average users — even as it puts a fact-checking label on his tweets, the first time the company has done so for a world leader.”

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Trump demands to know “within a week” if GOP convention can go on in North Carolina: The president “ramped up his ultimatum to the Democratic governor [Roy Cooper] and threatened to break the Republican National Committee’s contract with Charlotte as two Republican governors seized on Trump’s moves to offer their states as alternative venues,” Annie Linskey reports.

The backup plan?: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) both offered their states as potential hosts. DeSantis listed off Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville as potential new locations.

The District will likely begin reopening Friday: D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is expected to make the announcement later today. “District officials have changed their approach to calculating the spread of the virus — no longer mentioning other reopening metrics they laid out last month, including a declining rate in people testing positive and a decrease in flu-like illnesses among residents who might not have been tested,” Fenit Nirappil and Julie Zauzmer report.

NOVA is also expected to reopen: Gov. Ralph Northam (D) argued “that the region is seeing a decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus even as the rate and overall number of infections remain far higher than in the rest of the state,” Gregory S. Schneider and Antonio Olivo report.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) argued “that the region is seeing a decline in hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests for the novel coronavirus even as the rate and overall number of infections remain far higher than in the rest of the state,” Gregory S. Schneider and Antonio Olivo report. Some Marylanders might have to wait a little bit more: “Howard County officials said that they will move into the first phase at the end of the week, while authorities in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties have not announced a date,” our colleagues write. “Baltimore City said it would permit nonessential stores to offer curbside retail starting Wednesday.”

Whitmer says husband's name dropping was “failed attempt at humor”: “Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is facing a raft of criticism after her husband reached out to a boat dock company last week and — mentioning his connections to the governor — asked them if they could install his dock sooner so he could get his boat in the water,” Moriah Balingit reports from Lansing.

The Caps could reclaim the cup … if the NHL resumes: “The NHL unveiled the format under which it intends to return to play from the pause caused by the pandemic, ending its regular season and expanding its postseason to 24 teams, but it does not have firm dates for when the Stanley Cup playoffs would begin,” Samantha Pell reports.