New this morning: “Nearly 6 in 10 Americans say the coronavirus outbreak has exacted a severe economic toll on their communities, but a majority of a divided country still says controlling the virus’s spread is more important than trying to restart the economy, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Scott Clement and Dan Balz report.

The pandemic continues to rage:

A man holds up his fist during a protest near the White House on Sunday. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

At The White House

IS ANYONE HOME?: President Trump refused to address the nation following a sixth night of angry, massive protests against police brutality that not only engulfed the country but targeted the White House.

Instead, he has mostly remained silent, seemingly seeking to further divide a country sorely in need of healing and leadership. The president's only words yesterday were verbal rockets on Twitter aimed at some of his favorite targets: the press, Democratic mayors and the far-left "antifa” movement, which he and conservative allies tagged as behind the protests sparked by the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd, an unarmed African American.

Trump lacks the legal authority to formally designate antifa a terrorist organization, which he tweeted he was doing. But there is also no hard evidence that members of one of the president's go-to scapegoats have been key orchestrators of the fiery protests, Matt Zapotosky, Robert Klemko and I report.

Local and federal officials — including Attorney General William P. Barr — declined to offer detailed evidence to support various claims that different external forces caused the violence resulting in the arrest of 4,100 people and killing several.

“The idea of antifa ‘masterminding’ what’s happening over the last few days — if you know anything about the subject — is ludicrous,” Mark Bray, a historian and author of the 2017 book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” told Matt. “There’s a real investment on the part of the administration and their allies in portraying these recent protests as organized from the top down, and not a spontaneous outpouring of rage.”

Mark Bray, a historian and author of the 2017 book “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” told Matt. “There’s a real investment on the part of the administration and their allies in portraying these recent protests as organized from the top down, and not a spontaneous outpouring of rage.” “If antifa on its own could orchestrate a national campaign of burning down police stations and burning down malls, they would have done it years ago,” Bray added. “They agree with these kinds of actions. But the number of people involved is so small.”

“Conservative politicians have long ‘exaggerated the importance’ of interlopers infiltrating protests, and they 'are clearly doing it again,'” T.V. Reed, a Washington State University professor, told Matt. “There is simply no way at this stage to separate out all these competing elements … But, bottom line, the heart of the protest is legitimately angry but nonviolent folks with a real set of grievances,” Reed added.

T.V. Reed, a Washington State University professor, told Matt. “There is simply no way at this stage to separate out all these competing elements … But, bottom line, the heart of the protest is legitimately angry but nonviolent folks with a real set of grievances,” Reed added. The numbers out of Minnesota: “Jeremy Zoss, a spokesman for the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office, said in an email that 41 of the 52 people arrested on protest-related charges from 8 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday listed a Minnesota address. The others listed addresses in Wisconsin, Iowa, Oregon, Nebraska, North Dakota, Illinois and Australia,” we found. “Zoss said of that of the 73 people cited for curfew violations in the same period, 50 had Minnesota driver’s licenses. A dozen did not have a license and one license could not be matched to the person carrying it. The rest came from California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, South Dakota and Texas, Zoss said.”

By calling out antifa, Trump is reverting to a favorite boogeyman on the right — and attempting to shift attention from killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, which along with the deaths of other African Americans at the hands of police, sparked the protests.

“Through all this, President Trump has spewed division with ill-chosen tweets about looting and ‘shooting’ or ‘vicious dogs’ and overpowering weapons,” our colleague Dan Balz writes. “He has attacked Democratic leaders as their communities burn. He flails rather than leads, his instincts all wrong for what confronts the country.”

“ Never in the 1,227 days of Trump’s presidency has the nation seemed to cry out for leadership as it did Sunday, yet Trump made no attempt to provide it,” our colleague Phil Rucker reports. “That was by design. Trump and some of his advisers calculated that he should not speak to the nation because he had nothing new to say and had no tangible policy or action to announce yet, according to a senior administration official. Evidently not feeling an urgent motivation Sunday to try to bring people together, he stayed silent. ”

Look over here: In a statement released yesterday by Barr, he did not specify whether antifa would face an official terrorist designation but gave the FBI's 56 regional Joint Terrorism Task Forces greater ability to target members and supporters of antifa for investigation and prosecution.

“The violence instigated and carried out by antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly,” Barr said.

Barr led the Justice Department during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles, sparked by the acquittal of four policemen who savagely beat Rodney King. Barr later said the five days of rioting in the city were due to “opportunistic” gang activity and not “the product of some festering injustice," according to a must-read profile of Barr by the New York Times's Mattathias Schwartz.

In 2019, two Republican senators pushed a nonbinding resolution to label antifa “domestic terrorists." The resolution, co-sponsored by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), received pushback from civil liberties groups expressing concerns over the mislabeling of all counter protesters.

“As [Trump's] tweet demonstrates, terrorism is an inherently political label, easily abused and misused,” ACLU National Security Project Director Hina Shamsi said in response. “There is no legal authority for designating a domestic group. Any such designation would raise significant due process and First Amendment concerns.”

THREAD: President Trump says these protests are professionally organized and the result of domestic terrorists and anarchists. Based on my reporting on the ground today, the vast majority of people gathering outside of the White House are everyday Americans demanding change. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2020

Trump is also seeking to appear as a champion of law and order — “LAW & ORDER!” he tweeted last night — in a reelection year. But there's a real question about whether Americans will see the president as presiding over mass chaos, as he himself was ferried to the White House bunker while protests raged on Friday night.

The election is clearly on Trump's mind: “I’m going to win the election easily,” the president told the New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker in response to questions about how he was addressing the protests. “The economy is going to start to get good and then great, better than ever before. I’m getting more judges appointed by the week, including two Supreme Court justices, and I’ll have close to 300 judges by the end of the year.” (So far, 200 judges have been confirmed.)

“I’m going to win the election easily,” the president told the New York Times's Maggie Haberman and Peter Baker in response to questions about how he was addressing the protests. “The economy is going to start to get good and then great, better than ever before. I’m getting more judges appointed by the week, including two Supreme Court justices, and I’ll have close to 300 judges by the end of the year.” (So far, 200 judges have been confirmed.) “As cities burned night after night and images of violence dominated television coverage, Trump’s advisers discussed the prospect of an Oval Office address in an attempt to ease tensions,” the Associated Press's Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller report. “The notion was quickly scrapped for lack of policy proposals and the president’s own seeming disinterest in delivering a message of unity.”

Remarkably, some officials, Democratic lawmakers and even allies of the president saw no need for a public address from Trump.

“He should just stop talking. This is like Charlottesville all over again,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He speaks, and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet.”

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Trump is far more divisive than past presidents,” Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor and Trump supporter, told Baker and Haberman. “His strength is stirring up his base, not calming the waters.”

“The rioting in the streets has put an exclamation point on what this president cannot do: To bring people around and say we are all in this together,” Tom Rath, a longtime Republican official and former New Hampshire attorney general, told Phil. “On his automatic transmission, there is one speed. It is not conciliate. It is not comfort. It is not forge consensus. It is attack. And the frustration right now is that nobody is in charge. Anarchy rules.”

Trump stands out as a president who has refused “to play a healing role when the nation is on edge,” the Atlantic's Peter Nicholas notes. Even Richard Nixon made an effort to meet with antiwar protesters in 1970 after the Kent State Massacre:

“In the face of civil unrest, some past presidents looking to defuse tensions granted protesters an audience. Obama met with activists in the Oval Office in 2014 amid demonstrations over the killing of an unarmed black teenager, Michael Brown, by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri,” per Nicholas. “Richard Nixon was a self-styled law-and-order president, too, who in 1971 talked about hiring teamsters’ union ‘thugs’ to rough up Vietnam War protesters. Yet Nixon also left the White House early one morning in 1970 and made a surprise trip to the Lincoln Memorial, where he spoke to students protesting the war. Nixon told them: ‘I know probably most of you think I’m an SOB. But I want you to know that I understand just how you feel.’”

A fire burns Sunday night near the White House. (Evelyn Hockstein/For The Post)

Outside the Beltway

A NATION ON THE EDGE: “As the violent and chaotic weekend drew to a close, officials in more than two dozen cities had imposed sweeping curfews, including in Minneapolis and St. Paul, the epicenter of the crisis. Governors in 26 states called in the National Guard,” Isaac Stanley-Becker, Felicia Sonmez and Katie Mettler report.

At least six people have been killed: “Gunfire rang out from Detroit to Indianapolis to Chicago to Omaha — places where authorities said people were slain in shootings connected to the protests. But there were also scenes of peaceful assembly, as well as of police officers kneeling in solidarity and protesters placing themselves before store fronts to prevent looting and brawling at odds with the message of nonviolence.”

“Gunfire rang out from Detroit to Indianapolis to Chicago to Omaha — places where authorities said people were slain in shootings connected to the protests. But there were also scenes of peaceful assembly, as well as of police officers kneeling in solidarity and protesters placing themselves before store fronts to prevent looting and brawling at odds with the message of nonviolence.” Overnight in Louisville: “One man was shot and killed when police and the National Guard opened fire in Louisville following a violent confrontation between a group gathered in a parking lot and law enforcement trying to disperse the crowd, authorities said early Monday,” Meagan Flynn reports. “The fatal shooting is likely to further inflame tensions in Louisville, where protesters have been demanding justice in the death of the unarmed 26-year-old [Breonna] Taylor, a African American EMT, on March 13.”

SCENES ACROSS AMERICA:

MINNESOTA: “Law enforcement and Minneapolis residents were on high alert into the early hours, even though ominous warnings about a new wave of arson attacks had not materialized as of the early hours of [today],” the Star Tribune's James Walsh reports.

A near disaster had to be averted: “Just before 6 p.m., a tanker truck scattered a crowd of thousands gathered on the 35W bridge in Minneapolis,” the Tribune reports. “State officials say the trucker may not have realized the highways had been closed. No injuries among demonstrators have been confirmed, they said.”

Minneapolis police chief says all four officers were “complicit” in Floyd's death: “Silence and inaction, you're complicit. If there was one solitary voice that would have intervened … that's what I would have hoped for,” Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told CNN's Sara Sidner. In the deeply emotional interview, Arradondo answered a question from Floyd's family that Sidner relayed to him. CNN caught the chief as he came to pay his respects to Floyd at a memorial set up where he was arrested.

All four officers involved in the death of George Floyd were “complicit," including the three who haven't been arrested, says Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, responding to a question asked by @sarasidnerCNN on behalf of Floyd’s brother. https://t.co/JiE3Mx8xF2 pic.twitter.com/yalvaWfpDV — CNN (@CNN) June 1, 2020

Ellison to lead prosecution: “Gov. Tim Walz said that he concluded Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison needed to take over the case from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office at the urging of Floyd’s family, community activists, and some members of the Minneapolis City Council …" the Star Tribune's Stephen Montemayor reports.

NEW YORK: “Parts of New York City descended into chaos for a fourth night as largely peaceful demonstrations … turned into jarring scenes of flaming debris, human stampedes and looted storefronts,” the Times reports.

More on the violent clashes: “As the night wore on violent confrontations erupted throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Protesters threw glass bottles and trash at the police, while large groups of officers charged down streets, pushing crowds of demonstrators aside and using batons as they made arrests.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio faces criticism over NYPD incidents: The mayor “seemed like a careful balancing act: trying to support police officers who have been subject to violence themselves while also acknowledging the police abuses, especially against black and Hispanic men, that he highlighted as a major campaign issue when he first ran for mayor,” the Times's Dana Rubinstein and Jeffery C. Mays report.

Progressives are growing tired of him: “Several of his former aides took the remarkable step of voicing their displeasure publicly on Twitter, in addition to privately discussing the mayor’s actions in a separate thread …" the Times reports.

“Several of his former aides took the remarkable step of voicing their displeasure publicly on Twitter, in addition to privately discussing the mayor’s actions in a separate thread …" the Times reports. The mayor's own daughter was arrested: “ Chiara de Blasio was arrested for unlawful assembly and was later released …,” CNN's Amir Vera reports.

California National Guard armed vehicules are seen on the freeway in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty Images)

CALIFORNIA: “It was a surreal Sunday in Southern California as demonstrators once again gathered en masse, in the midst of the pandemic … National Guard troops and police officers guarded the barricaded steps of Los Angeles City Hall. Los Angeles County officials enacted a mandatory, countywide overnight curfew — and Santa Monica enacted one that started even earlier, at 4 p.m,” the Los Angeles Times's Alejandra Reyes-Velarde, Brittny Mejia, Joseph Serna, Ruben Vives, Melissa Etehad, Hailey Branson-Potts report.

Multiple cities struggled with looting: “ In Santa Monica, looters spent hours in the city’s upscale business district stealing items and setting several fires. In Long Beach, where an outlet mall and some downtown shops were hit as protesters screamed at looters and begged them to stop. Caltrans closed westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Bundy Drive to prevent people from coming into Santa Monica. Hundreds have been arrested, ” the Times reports.

Inside the Beltway

CLASHES OUTSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE, AGAIN: “Much like Saturday night, the worst violence didn’t erupt until police pushed demonstrators out of Lafayette Square and into the city’s streets. Downtown, baseball bats bashed through windows at coffee shops, banks and one office building after another. Looters roamed throughout the city, targeting dozens of businesses well after the mayor’s 11 p.m. curfew began,” Samantha Schmidt, Rebecca Tan, Petula Dvorak, Rachel Chason and John Woodrow Cox report.

The destruction spread across the District: “Some hit a liquor store near Foggy Bottom, where young men, both white and black, snatched handles of alcohol and took swigs while others ran off with all they could carry. In Shaw, a Giant grocery store — with employees still inside — was broken into, as was a Sephora in Gallery Place. In Friendship Heights and Tenleytown, five miles from the White House, other groups hit a Target and smashed open Rodman’s, a beloved drugstore, specialty grocer and housewares shop — all in one.”

Trump is rattled and was taken to the bunker on Friday: “Nervous for his safety, Secret Service agents abruptly rushed the president to the underground bunker used in the past during terrorist attacks. The scene on Friday night, described by a person with firsthand knowledge, kicked off an uneasy weekend at the White House …,” the New York Times's Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman first reported. “While in the end officials said they were never really in danger, [Trump] and his family have been rattled by protests near the Executive Mansion that turned violent for a third night on Sunday.”

Exterior lights at WH turned off just before 11pm as protests continued in vicinity. pic.twitter.com/EiqH0TfmOw — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 1, 2020

A fire in the basement of the historic St. John's church was quickly extinguished: Police said the fire was intentionally set at the national historic landmark where every president has worshiped since James Madison.

The National Park Service reported vandalism at some monuments and memorials: Their statement came earlier Sunday, so it's unclear what may have happened last night.

In the wake of last night's demonstrations, there are numerous instances of vandalism to sites around the National Mall. For generations the Mall has been our nation’s premier civic gathering space for non-violent demonstrations, and we ask individuals to carry on that tradition. pic.twitter.com/LmIHfW2AHj — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 31, 2020

The Campaign

BIDEN LEADS, BUT IS RIDIN’ ON LESS ENTHUSIASM: “Americans give [Trump] negative ratings for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and as the crisis has persisted his prospects for reelection in November have eroded, with former vice president Joe Biden now holding a clear lead nationally, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll,” Dan Balz and Emily Guskin report.

Biden holds a 10-point lead: He “leads Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters nationally. That 10 percentage-point margin compares with what was a virtual dead heat between the two candidates two months ago, when Biden was at 49 percent and Trump 47 percent. Among all adults, Biden’s margin widens to 13 points (53 percent to 40 percent).”

He “leads Trump 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters nationally. That 10 percentage-point margin compares with what was a virtual dead heat between the two candidates two months ago, when Biden was at 49 percent and Trump 47 percent. Among all adults, Biden’s margin widens to 13 points (53 percent to 40 percent).” Is there an enthusiasm gap?: “Among Trump backers, 87 percent say they are enthusiastic about supporting him and 64 percent are ‘very enthusiastic.’ Among Biden supporters, 74 percent say they are enthusiastic about backing him, with 31 percent saying they are ‘very enthusiastic.’”

VEEP WATCH: “Atlanta Mayor [Bottoms] … rebuked [Trump's] rhetoric amid days of protests after the death of George Floyd, saying the President ‘is making it worse’ and is stoking racial tensions,” CNN’s Chandelis Duster reports.

Bona fides: “ Bottoms, a former judge and city council member, was sworn in as mayor in 2018 and has quickly emerged as one of the Democratic Party's rising stars.”

Big week for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: The governor is set to testify in front of a House subcommittee tomorrow.