with Brent D. Griffiths

Good morning and welcome back. Tips, comments, recipes? What more should we be covering? You can reach me here. Thanks for waking up with us.

At The White House

THE BUNKER HILL TO DIE ON: First it was about stay-at-home orders, then it was about testing and cotton swab production, and now, it's about the protests by American citizens. The “I alone can fix it” president lashed out at the nation's governors again on Monday, berating them for being “weak” in the face of racial unrest and widespread protests against police brutality.

“You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time,” a belligerent Trump told the nation's governors on a conference call about the sometimes violent clashes between police and protesters playing out in the streets and on television, according to audio obtained by Robert Costa, Seung Min Kim, and Josh Dawsey. “They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

Under fire: Trump encouraged governors to use force to confront protesters. He later took to the Rose Garden, threatening to dispatch the military to quash the unrest before walking through Lafayette Square for a photo op with a Bible at St. John's Episcopal Church. Federal officials cleared a path for the president by dispersing a throng of peaceful protesters outside of the White House with rubber bullets and tear gas.

“Trump’s decision to speak to the nation from the Rose Garden and to visit the church came together earlier in the day, said one senior White House official,” report my colleagues Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Rebecca Tan. “The president was upset about news coverage of him briefly retreating to the White House bunker Friday evening amid protests, and he repeatedly wondered why anyone would have disclosed those details to the news media, two officials said.”

"He was also frustrated by coverage this weekend of his call with the Floyd family, which he believed was positive — Trump called it 'a very good call,' an official said — but was portrayed negatively," according to Ashley, Josh, and Rebecca.

Not helpful: With 49 out of 50 governors receiving higher approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic than the president, Trump's decision to amplify conflicts with popular chief executives in the midst of yet another crisis may backfire in an election year. “Overall, 71 percent of Americans approve of their governors’ performances, with majority approval from people in both major parties. A much smaller 43 percent approve of Trump’s efforts,” a Washington Post/Ipsos poll found in mid-May.

We'll hear from some governors later this morning: Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.) and Jared Polis (Colo.) and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) are all set to testify remotely in front of a House subcommittee on the coronavirus. But they're sure to get questions on the protests, too.

It's not lost on Trump that polls show him trailing former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee. Our latest Washington Post/ABC News poll showed Biden beating the president by 10 points among registered voters, and that was before this weekend's mayhem. And four must-win states in November – Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin – are all led by Democratic governors.

“Governors are at the front line of this crisis while Trump has gone out and held combative news conferences, ” Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report said. “This is a time where a cohesive federal response could have made a huge difference.”

” Jessica Taylor of the Cook Political Report said. “Police brutality is something that happens in red states and blue states — and Trump's remarks have failed to grasp that,” Taylor added of Trump's inclination to stir up his base at all costs.

Even some Republicans who have largely refrained from publicly criticizing the president came out against Trump's handling of the unrest. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) appeared to choke up during a news conference.

“I heard what the president said today about dominating and fighting,” Baker said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest.”

Baker said. “I know I should be surprised when I hear incendiary words like this from him, but I’m not. At so many times during these last several weeks, when the country needed compassion and leadership the most, it simply was nowhere to be found. Instead, we got bitterness, combativeness, and self-interest.” “ I think the country is definitely looking for healing and for calm, and I think that's the tone the President needs to project when talking about what is happening around the country, ” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told CNN's Manu Raju and Lauren Fox I think he needs to strike a tone that fits the level of frustration country's experiencing right now, and I hope in the future, he'll do that. ”

” John Thune (R-S.D.) ” “We are obviously in a divisive situation right now that’s escalating, and I think he needs to make more unifying comments,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) told Politico's Burgess Everett, Marianne Levine, and Andrew Desiderio.

Following Trump's appearance outside of St. John's holding aloft a Bible, GOP operative Brendan Buck, a former Hill aide, tweeted: “Stuff happens so fast and there’s always another outrage, but we should really stop to recognize that what he did tonight, to innocent people, is deeply messed up and should not happen in this country. Immoral and abusive. ”

Gov. Charlie Baker (R-MA) gets emotional when talking about Trump's calls to "dominate" protesters: "When the country needed compassion ... it was simply nowhere to be found.” pic.twitter.com/M9LIzdgPUj — The Recount (@therecount) June 1, 2020

Historian Rick Perlstein, who authored “Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America,” argues that historically, conservatives have not benefited electorally from political violence.

“ When disorder is all around them, voters tend to blame the person in charge for the disorder — and, sometimes, punish those who exploit it for political gain, ” Perlstein writes.

— ” Political unrest has previously sparked progressive change: “Political scientist David Skrentny credits the urban disorders of the 1960s with moving corporations to commit to affirmative action. Riots following the Rodney King beating are credited with spurring Congress to pass legislation granting federal oversight over police departments — a power that lasted until Jeff Sessions, as Trump’s attorney general, rolled it back,” per Perlstein.

Trump seemed to want to look strong by marching to St. John's, but the move instead sparked the shocking scene of a banged and bloodied crowd being violently pushed down 16th Street by police officers in riot gear before D.C. curfew took effect. The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals and Bureau of Prisons were all involved in the federal response, according to a Justice Department spokeswoman," report my colleagues.

CNN's Kevin Liptak reported the photo op was planned after Trump was “angered by coverage that he was rushed to the underground bunker during protests on Friday night and told aides he wanted to be seen outside the White House.”

“You’re going to have to go and knock some of the bad guys around a little bit,” Trump surrogate Jason Miller told Ashley, Josh and Rebecce. “Once they get tear gassed or pepper sprayed, they don't want it to happen again.”

Trump surrogate Jason Miller told Ashley, Josh and Rebecce. “Once they get tear gassed or pepper sprayed, they don't want it to happen again.” “Indeed, some around the president likened the moment to 1968, when [Nixon] ran as the law-and-order candidate in the aftermath of a summer of riots and captured the White House. But Trump is the incumbent and, despite his efforts to portray himself as a political outsider, he risks being held responsible for the violence,” the Associated Press's Jonathan Lemire, Jill Colvin, and Alan Suderman report.

Nevermind the historical precedent: Some of the president's allies applauded him for what they viewed as a show of strength amid chaos. Fox News host and Trump ally Tucker Carlson called Trump's response to the protests the “singular test of his presidency” and predicted Trump will lose in November if he fails to “crack down on rioters.”

“If you can't keep a Fox News correspondent from getting attacked directly across from your house, how can you protect my family? How are you going to protect the country? How hard are you trying? ” Carlson said on Monday evening during a 20-minute monologue.

” “Some key advisers around the president don't seem to understand … the gravity of the moment,” Carlson said. “ No matter what happens they'll tell you, 'Our voters aren't going anywhere, the trailer parks are rock-solid. What choice do they have? They have to vote for us.'"

The former GOP governor of Wisconsin apparently agrees with Carlson:

Hard to imagine any other @POTUS having the guts to walk out of the White House like this: @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/R9Da6W7Hhb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) June 2, 2020

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

The Policies

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE INSURRECTION ACT: “Trump has the legal authority to deploy active-duty military personnel to states to help quell violent protests across the country over the death of a black man in police custody — though the dramatic move he threatened would probably generate strong pushback from some state and local officials, analysts said,” Matt Zapotosky report.

The details: “A law called the Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the domestic use of military for law enforcement purposes without specific congressional authorization, said Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas Law School. But a different law, the Insurrection Act, provides the president authorization to do so under certain circumstances, he said.”

Such an action would be extraordinarily rare: “According to a Congressional Research Service report, the act has been invoked ‘on dozens of occasions’ throughout U.S. history, though its recent use has been ‘exceedingly rare.’ The act was invoked in 1992 during riots in California over the beating of motorist Rodney King, though in that instance, the state’s governor requested it,” our colleagues write.

Key quote: “I don’t think the situation is as dire as the drafters of the statute might have contemplated, but invocation of the Insurrection Act here seems much less controversial to me as a legal argument than many of Trump’s other actions,” Vladeck told our colleague.

Presidents Eisenhower and Kennedy both used the Insurrection Act to enforce desegregation orders over state opposition.



The problem isn't the *authority* to use federal troops for domestic law enforcement; it's that so many of us don't trust *how* this President would use them. — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) June 2, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden poses for a picture with Pastor of the Bethel AME Church, Rev. Dr. Silvester S. Beaman and attendees during a visit to the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware. (REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

The Campaign

A STUDY IN CONTRASTS: Biden met yesterday with community leaders at a black church in Delaware and held a listening session with members of the black community, along with a virtual roundtable with mayors. He spent most of the day listening and scribbling down notes in a spiral notebook during discussions about police reform, institutional racism and policy priorities.

Biden’s visit to Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church was his first in-person campaign event since March: “For around an hour, Mr. Biden sat silently at the front of the church, a surgical mask covering his face, taking notes as speaker after speaker expressed versions of the same message: We support you, but you need to do more,” the New York Times’s Maggie Astor reports.

“When Mr. Biden finally stood up to speak, he quoted the philosopher Soren Kierkegaard — ‘’Faith sees best in the dark,’ he said, “and it’s been pretty dark” — before condemning President Trump for, he said, publicly legitimizing the racism that protesters are fighting against,” per Astor.

“I thought we could actually defeat hate,” Biden said of earlier in his career. “What I realized — not just white supremacy, but hate — hate just hides. Hate just hides. It doesn’t go away. And when you have somebody in power who breathes oxygen to the hate under the rocks, it comes out from under the rocks.”

“Ordinary folks who don’t think of themselves as having a prejudiced bone in their body, don’t think of themselves as racist, have kind of had the mask pulled off,” Biden added.

Happening today: Biden is slated to deliver remarks today in Philadelphia “on the civil unrest facing communities across America,” according to his campaign.

Before one more person @ me over why @JoeBiden needs to be in public more, I beg you to tweet at @MSNBC and @CNN and ask them why they didn't carry his TWO public events today? — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) June 1, 2020

OBAMA'S GOTV: Former president Barack Obama posted a statement on the protests over racism and police brutality. He commended the peaceful protests and directed aspiring activists to an “advocacy tool kit” released by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. But he added that if people “want to bring about real change, then the choice isn't between protest and politics. We have to do both.”

“ The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable, ” Obama said. “ But eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific laws and institutional practices — and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who are responsive to our demands. ”

I wrote out some thoughts on how to make this moment a real turning point to bring about real change––and pulled together some resources to help young activists sustain the momentum by channeling their energy into concrete action. https://t.co/jEczrOeFdv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 1, 2020

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators shooting tear gas next to St. John's Episcopal Church. (Jose Luis Magana / AFP)

Inside the Beltway

OH, MY GOD: “The Right Rev. Mariann Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, was seething,” Michelle Boorstein and Sarah Pulliam Bailey report of the diocese’s response to the St. John’s photo op. And after everything, the president did not open his Bible or stop to pray.

No one bothered to even call the bishop: “I am the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington and was not given even a courtesy call, that they would be clearing [the area] with tear gas so they could use one of our churches as a prop,” Budde told our colleagues.

The Episcopal Church is not exactly Trump country: The church’s “policies include supporting abortion rights, refugee resettlement, an expansion of health care and other issues that Trump has opposed or not embraced. According to the Pew Research Center, 49 percent of Episcopalians are Democrats or lean Democratic, compared with 39 percent of church members who are Republican or lean Republican.”

Round Two?: Trump and first lady Melania Trump are schedule to visit Saint John Paul II National Shrine, which is also in D.C., though significantly further from the White House, later this morning.

Multiple priests were tear gassed, so Trump could visit St. John's:

Just spoke with Rev. Gerbasi.



She told me that law enforcement with shields forced priests, others *off the church patio,* meaning they stepped on church property to expel people from it.



As she put it: "They turned holy ground into a battle ground."



Story coming. — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) June 2, 2020

Democratic governors and lawmakers marveled at the sheer audacity and jarring nature of the happenings:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.):

Tear-gassing peaceful protestors without provocation just so that the President could pose for photos outside a church dishonors every value that faith teaches us. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 2, 2020

Rep. Donna Shalala (D-Fla.):

What the hell did we just watch?! — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) June 1, 2020

Protesters gather in front of Minnesota Governor's Residence on Monday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Outside the Beltway

AMERICA LAST NIGHT: Scenes and key developments from protests around the country.

Four St. Louis police officers were shot: “The shooting happened near St. Louis police headquarters, around 16th and Olive, where a group of protesters and police had been clashing repeatedly throughout the night,” local TV station KMOV reports. Police Chief John Hayden said the four officers all suffered non life-threatening injuries.

MINNESOTA: “Gov. Tim Walz talked of pulling back a portion of more than 7,000 National Guard members that had been called in to help quell violence in the metro area. Hours were reduced on a Twin Cities curfew first issued days earlier, and officials planned to leave freeways open, unlike previous nights,” the Star Tribune's Pam Louwagie and Jessie Van Berkel report of the possibility that tensions may be going down.

Floyd family autopsy results are made public: “Two autopsy results — one requested by George Floyd’s family and the other from Hennepin County — agree that his death is a homicide but disagree over exactly what killed him,” the Star Tribune's Liz Navratil and Paul Walsh report.

They key differences: “ Allecia Wilson, one of the pathologists who conducted the independent autopsy, said that Floyd died as a result of mechanical asphyxiation. But the report released later Monday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office said Floyd died of ‘cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression,'” CBS News's Erin Donaghue reports

Protesters rush past Times Square last night after an 11p.m. curfew during a night of marches and vandalism over the death of George Floyd in New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NEW YORK: “New York City hit an 11 p.m. curfew … after widespread looting erupted in the central business district of Manhattan, long a symbol of the city’s prominence, with shattered glass and smashed storefronts on several blocks,” the New York Times reports.

Mayor Bill de Blasio acknowledged the curfew failed to work: “As a result, he said, a curfew would be imposed again on Tuesday, this time starting three hours earlier, at 8 p.m.,” the Times reports.

But protests largely remained peaceful: “There were few reports of clashes between the authorities and those who had assembled to rally against police brutality and racism. The crowds had largely dispersed by the time 11 p.m. struck, although some protesters continued to walk the streets in Manhattan and near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in violation of the curfew .”

KENTUCKY: “In the end, it was one mistake too many for embattled Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad. On Monday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer fired Conrad, effective immediately, after learning that officers at the fatal shooting of popular eatery owner David McAtee did not have their body cameras turned on,” the Louisville Courier Journal Darcy Costello reports.

Officer who killed McAtee mocked another protester on Facebook: “Officer Katie Crews, who was placed on administrative reassignment Monday in the fatal shooting, posted a Courier Journal photo of a protester across from her and said ‘I hope the pepper balls that she got lit up with a little later on hurt,’” the Courier Journal Ben Tobin reports.

CALIFORNIA: “As a 6 p.m. curfew took effect … in Los Angeles County, the number of police officers swelled in Hollywood near multiple protests and in Van Nuys, where looters were ransacking businesses along a major commercial corridor,” the Los Angeles Times's Matt Hamilton, Alene Tchekmedyian, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Julia Wick, Matthew Ormseth, Laura J. Nelson report.

Looting began in Van Nuys in the afternoon: “ Looting began in Van Nuys about 4 p.m., blocks away from a peaceful protest started by college students that lasted much of the day. Los Angeles Police Department officers fired bean bags at the crowd after looters ransacked a shoe store, a pharmacy, a watch repair stand and other small businesses on Van Nuys Boulevard. Authorities were also responding to a fire at a strip mall ."

Judge Emmet G. Sullivan reads in his office in 2009. (Dominic Bracco/For The Washington Post)

From the Courts

JUDGE DEFENDS ACTIONS IN FLYNN CASE: “U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan should not be required to act as a ‘mere rubber stamp’ for the government’s unusual move to undo the guilty plea of [Trump’s] former national security adviser Michael Flynn, the judge’s lawyers told a federal appeals court in Washington,” Ann E. Marimow and Carol D. Leonnig report.

More details: “Sullivan’s attorneys asked the appeals court to stay on the sidelines to give the judge an opportunity to ensure the ‘integrity of the judicial process’ and to rule on the Justice Department’s request to dismiss Flynn’s case.”

The Justice Department joined Flynn in asking for a speedy dismissal: “The executive branch, not the judiciary, has the ‘power to decide when — and when not — to prosecute potential crimes’ and Sullivan cannot independently initiate criminal charges, the filing says,” our colleagues write.

Viral

The CNN host teed off on Trump: