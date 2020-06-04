with Brent D. Griffiths

Good morning and welcome back. Protesters gathered for largely peaceful protests for a ninth night across the country; 105,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus; and a memorial service will be held for George Floyd in Minneapolis today. Thanks for waking up with us.

Then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis listens during a March 2018 event at the White House. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At the Pentagon

NOT 'MY' GENERAL: Candidate Trump once said he gets his military advice from “watching the shows.” President Trump stocked his Cabinet with “my generals.” Now, the president is on the receiving end of a battering ram of criticism from some of those same military heavyweights he once bragged about as he vows to “dominate” those protesting racial injustice — comparing the commander in chief to a wannabe dictator whose actions are endangering the country.

Former defense secretary Jim Mattis dramatically broke his silence yesterday, delivering an extraordinary rebuke of Trump's response to the police killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed.

In a missive first published by The Atlantic, Mattis excoriated Trump for ordering the U.S. military to “violate the constitutional rights” of citizens by militarizing a crackdown on protests and accused the country's chief executive of deliberately trying to divide the American people.

Mattis contrasted the U.S. principal of unity with the Nazi ideology “Divide and Conquer,” calling on Americans to “summon that unity to surmount this crisis.”

“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us,” Mattis wrote in a statement.

Mattis wrote in a statement. “We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”

The retired Marine general's decision to break his “duty of silence,” which he has said would be “inappropriate,” comes at a pivotal time for Trump five months away from the election. And it may very well allow other prominent military brass, Republicans and senior national security officials to break with Trump's bellicose rhetoric as he seeks to paint himself as the law-and-order president.

“Enough is enough,” Mattis told ABC News's Martha Raddatz of his decision to speak out.

Mattis told ABC News's Martha Raddatz of his decision to speak out. “Mattis is still holding back, though. He's privately told friends that Trump's behavior is far worse than the reports & that the republic is on shaky footing. He knows so much more than he's currently divulging,” New York Times's Robert Draper tweeted.

Trump's response: “His primary strength was not military, but rather personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do, and battles to win, but he seldom ‘brought home the bacon,’” the president tweeted. “I didn’t like his ‘leadership’ style or much else about him, and many others agree. Glad he is gone!”

Not the only one: Mattis's statement comes on the heels of a withering op-ed by retired Admiral Mike Mullen, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Obama and a public rebuke. And it lands as the streets of the nation's capital have become increasingly militarized following the violent Monday night push of mainly peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square outside the White House to allow the Trump to walk across the street for a photo op with the Bible.

“It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel — including members of the National Guard — forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president's visit outside St. John's Church,” Mullen wrote in The Atlantic. “I have to date been reticent to speak out on issues surrounding President Trump's leadership, but we are at an inflection point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent.”

“The slide of the United States into illiberalism may well have begun on June 1, 2020. Remember the date. It may well signal the beginning of the end of the American experiment,” Gen. John Allen, a retired four-star Marine general who commanded U.S. forced in Afghanistan, wrote for Foreign Policy. “To even the casual observer, Monday was awful for the United States and its democracy. The president’s speech was calculated to project his abject and arbitrary power, but he failed to project any of the higher emotions or leadership desperately needed in every quarter of this nation during this dire moment. And while Monday was truly horrific, no one should have been surprised.”

He still has his job (for now): Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said yesterday he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, which would send active-duty troops into American cities, and claimed he didn't know where he was headed when he marched with Trump to St. John's.

“Senior Pentagon leaders are now so concerned about losing public support — and that of their active-duty and reserve personnel, 40 percent of whom are people of color — that Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, released a message to top military commanders on Wednesday affirming that every member of the armed forces swears an oath to defend the Constitution, which he said ; gives Americans the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly,'" the New York Times's Eric Schmitt, Helene Cooper, Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Maggie Haberman report.

released a message ; “In a memo to Defense Department personnel dated Tuesday, Esper stressed the importance of staying away from politics,” NBC News's Courtney Kube reports. As I reminded you in February, I ask that you remember at all times our commitment as a department and as public servants to stay apolitical in these turbulent days, ” Esper said, per the memo.

” Esper also issued his first direct public comments on the killing of George Floyd: “ Racism is real in America, and we must all do our very best to recognize it, to confront it and to eradicate it,” he said, calling Floyd’s killing a “horrible crime,” according to our colleagues Dan Lamothe, Missy Ryan, Paul Sonne and Josh Dawsey.

But: Later yesterday after a meeting at the White House, Esper reversed “an earlier Pentagon decision to send a couple hundred active-duty soldiers home from the Washington, D.C., region, amid growing tensions with the White House over the military response to the protests,” the Associated Press first reported.

“ The Army had made a decision to send a unit of the 82nd Airborne’s rapid deployment force, about 200 troops, home from the capital region. But Mr. Trump ordered Mr. Esper during the angry meeting at the White House to reverse it, the administration official said,” Schmitt, Cooper, Gibbons-Neff and Haberman report.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was less than convincing about Esper's job status: “So, guys, as of right now, Secretary Esper is still Secretary Esper,” she added. “And should the president lose faith in him, we will all learn about that in the future.”

Out of the chain of command: Other military officials issued forceful statements condemning racism and peaceful protests. “We must be better,” the head of the National Guard, whose troops have been supporting local law enforcement in cities around the country, said in a statement.

“If we are to fulfill our obligation as service members, as Americans, as decent human beings, we have to take our oath seriously,” said Air Force General Joseph Lengyel, the chief of the Guard. “We cannot tolerate racism, discrimination or casual violence. We cannot abide divisiveness and hate. ”

We must do better. pic.twitter.com/AOL2sfKwfP — General Joseph Lengyel (@ChiefNGB) June 4, 2020

It remains to be seen if Republican lawmakers publicly check what some have described as Trump's autocratic displays of authority.

“I’ve seen this kind of violence,” Gail Helt, a former CIA analyst responsible for tracking developments in China and Southeast Asia, told our colleague Greg Miller. “This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse. It really does unnerve me.”

“Four U.S. presidents spoke this week about systemic racism and injustice. They used their platforms to illuminate the humanity in all Americans and to decry the dehumanization of some. And they summoned the nation to confront its failures, make change and come together,” our colleague Phil Rucker writes. “A fifth U.S. president spoke instead this week about using military force to dominate Americans who are protesting racial injustice. He declared winners and losers among state and city officials trying to safeguard their streets. And, with his reelection campaign in mind, he sought to apply a partisan political lens to the national reckoning over racial inequities. The outlier was President Trump.”

New numbers: A Monmouth University poll released Wednesday, along with recent private and public polling reviewed by the Trump campaign, may give a green light for Republicans who have been cautious about coming out against a president who is now “facing the bleakest outlook for his reelection bid so far,” the New York Times's Alexander Burns and Maggie Haberman report.

“In private polling conducted by Mr. Trump’s campaign, the president is now well behind [Joe] Biden, according to people briefed on the most recent round of results. Multiple public surveys this week have found Mr. Trump trailing Mr. Biden, the former vice president, by double-digit margins, including a Monmouth University poll published on Wednesday that showed Mr. Biden ahead by 11 percentage points,” per Burns and Haberman.

“ Polls released on Wednesday show another troubling sign for Mr. Trump: His numbers have flagged recently among white voters, driven by a continued erosion of support from those with college degrees. The latest Monmouth survey found Mr. Trump with the support of just 52 percent of white voters nationwide — five percentage points lower than his share in 2016, according to exit polls. ”

Monmouth survey ” “I have other polls where I’m winning, and you’ve seen them, too, I guess,” Trump told Fox News's Brian Kilmeade when asked about polling that shows him losing to Biden. “But I have polls — just like last time, I was losing to Hillary [Clinton] in every state, and I won every state. Okay? I won Michigan. I won Wisconsin. I won places that they didn’t even think were pollable. They didn’t even want to go. ”

From a group of #NeverTrump Republicans, including George Conway:

📺 @realDonaldTrump is no longer hiding that he’s a brazen authoritarian, so desiring of control and power that he’s willing to turn our once peaceful cities into war zones.#AmericaOrTrump pic.twitter.com/8Kn5Zi14Qx — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 3, 2020

Portia Wells, 35, joins peaceful demonstrators during the sixth day of protests in Washington. (Amanda Voisard for The Post)

Outside the Beltway

AMERICA LAST NIGHT:

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death are now in custody: “Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office … upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder,” the Star Tribune’s Stephen Montemayor and Chao Xiong report.

The decision came just two days after Ellison took over the case: “Chauvin, who was recorded on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he begged for air on Memorial Day, now faces the more serious charge of second-degree murder, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence,” the Tribune reports. Bail for all four was set at $1 million apiece.

Obama praises protesters: “Former president Barack Obama presented an optimistic take on the civil unrest that has gripped the nation, urged mayors to enact policing reforms developed during his administration and spoke directly to young people of color, telling them, ‘Your lives matter,’” Colby Itkowitz reports.

Former President Jimmy Carter also weighed in: Carter is the final living former president to offer such remarks. Carter said in a statement “people of power, privilege, and moral conscience must stand up and say ‘no more’” to historic and systemic racial inequities in society.

NYPD moves to enforce curfew after protesters remain out: “As a citywide curfew fell on New York Wednesday for a third night, large numbers of protesters flouted the requirement that they clear the streets by 8 p.m.,” the New York Times reports. “The crowds in Brooklyn and Manhattan demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism on Wednesday were bigger. And the police were quicker to enforce the clampdown than they had been before, moving swiftly to disperse demonstrators from rainy city streets and to arrest those who failed to clear out.”

Nebraska county attorney calls for grand jury to investigate James Scurlock’s death: “Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said that he would petition the court to impanel a grand jury to investigate the case of James Scurlock, 22, whose death fueled protesters' anger and inspired a new rallying cry on the streets: ‘What about James?,’” Annie Gowen reports from Omaha.

Kleine previously decline to file charges against the white bar owner who killed Scurlock: He called Jacob “Jake” Gardner’s actions “senseless, but justified” after he shot Scurlock, a black protester, following a scuffle on Saturday night after having previously fired his gun twice. Kleine also said Gardner’s concealed carry permit was expired.

Federal officers block 16th Street near the White House on Wednesday, many wearing uniforms without any identification. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Post)

Inside the Beltway

BARR COBBLES TOGETHER HIS OWN POLICE FORCE: “From an FBI command center in Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood, Attorney General William P. Barr has orchestrated a stunning show of force on the streets of the nation’s capital — a battalion of federal agents, troops and police designed to restore order, but one that critics say carries grim parallels to heavy-handed foreign regimes,” Devlin Barrett reports.

Trump tasked Barr to direct his national response to protests: The attorney general has focused much of his response on D.C., and personally ordered federal troops to clear Lafayette Square Monday night so Trump could march to St. John's. “One Justice Department official said Barr’s strategy is to ‘flood the zone’ by putting ‘the maximum amount of law enforcement out on the street. . . . The peacefulness is in large part due to the large law enforcement presence,'” our colleague writes.

One consequence: Less access to White House and the grounds surrounding it.

Nonetheless, protesters continued to flock to the White House area on Wednesday night:

Surreal, beautiful, peaceful scene outside the White House as a man sings “Lean On Me” and thousands and thousands of protesters raise lighted cellphones and join their voices with his. pic.twitter.com/iAr0WWYc3u — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 4, 2020

LEE STATUE IN RICHMOND TO BE REMOVED: “Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans to announce [today] that he will remove the towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from its site on Monument Avenue and put it into storage, according to an official in his administration,” Gregory S. Schneider and Laura Vozzella report from Richmond.

A new law appears to give Northam the power: “The 14-foot statue atop a nearly 50-foot base has been the emotional core of Richmond since it was unveiled in 1890, first as an icon of the Lost Cause of the Confederacy, then as the anchor of the city’s grandest residential district and finally as a passionately debated symbol of racial division.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

The Campaign

Biden is reframing his potential presidency as FDR-esque: “Now, in virtual town hall meetings, media interviews, his own podcast and in a rare formal address Tuesday, Biden has pointed toward a transformational era in which government would play a bigger role in curing the country’s public health, economic and racial woes,” Matt Viser reports.

"The change has thus far been largely rhetorical, offered not as the more sweeping policy pronouncements his advisers say are coming but, rather, as ideas tossed out during his public appearances and conversations. Left unstated is the extent to which Biden’s words represent his reaction to a political moment or an actual ideological shift that could reorient the candidate — and the party — for years if not decades," Matt writes.

“Some liberals, while optimistic, aren’t yet convinced … 'I heard him say, ‘I’m going to have an FDR-style administration.’ I was like, ‘Whoa. Really? Interesting. That’s not at all what you’ve been saying the last two years or your entire political career,’said Varshini Prakash, the executive director of the liberal Sunrise Movement, a climate advocacy group.”

AOC BACKS PRIMARY CHALLENGER OVER HOUSE DEM CHAIRMAN: “Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed Jamaal Bowman in his primary challenge against longtime Democratic incumbent Rep. Eliot Engel in New York's 16th congressional district — the latest signal that Engel may be in danger of losing a seat he has held since 1989,” Politico New York's David Giambusso reports.

“Bowman, a public school principal who has been gaining momentum in the race, has leveled many of the same criticisms against Engel that Ocasio-Cortez did in her own upset win against Joe Crowley in 2018: that he's a Washington insider who's out of touch with his district," Politico reports.

“Engel didn't help his image Tuesday when was overheard on a hot mic saying he sought press attention at a local event on the unrest over police brutality only because of his upcoming primary threat.”

In the Media

Sen. Tom Cotton (R- Ark.) (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

TIMES STAFFERS DENOUNCE COTTON OP-ED: “Staffers at the New York Times are publicly rebuking their newspaper for publishing an editorial by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), which called for military intervention into American cities where protests over George Floyd’s death have led to further unrest,” Elahe Izadi reports.

More details: “The swift backlash, which spilled out on Twitter, came from dozens across the organization and included opinion writers, reporters, editors and magazine staffers. Several tweeted the same message — ‘Running this puts Black @nytimes staffers in danger’ — with a screenshot of the editorial’s headline, ‘Tom Cotton: Send In The Troops.’”

“The swift backlash, which spilled out on Twitter, came from dozens across the organization and included opinion writers, reporters, editors and magazine staffers. Several tweeted the same message — ‘Running this puts Black @nytimes staffers in danger’ — with a screenshot of the editorial’s headline, ‘Tom Cotton: Send In The Troops.’” Bennet responds: Times editorial page editor James Bennet defended the opinions section decision to publish the op-ed.

I want to explain why we published the piece today by Senator Tom Cotton. https://t.co/GvWwf7i0Wu — James Bennet (@JBennet) June 3, 2020

Viral

When sports will return

SPORTS ARE NEARING A RETURN: “The NBA’s Board of Governors is poised to vote [today] on a plan to resume the season in July with 22 teams playing and living at the massive Disney sports complex near Orlando,” Cindy Boren reports this morning.

Our sports staff has created a handy guide on what's happening: One of the first sports to restart may be professional soccer. “Major League Soccer has not set a date for games to begin, but all 26 teams will report to the Orlando area in June and play in a tournament starting in July without spectators at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex,” our colleague writes.