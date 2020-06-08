with Brent D. Griffiths

Protesters look at the signs hanging from the fence erected outside the White House, June 7, 2020. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

The Campaign

MESSAGE CONTROL: As mass demonstrations continued throughout the weekend against police brutality and racism, President Trump's 2020 campaign sent a mass text to supporters claiming “Liberal THUGS are destroying our streets.” His official campaign website featured a new splash page urging his supporters to “stand with President Trump against antifa.”

The campaign's intense push to paint Trump as the political leader who can bring “LAW & ORDER” to the streets may seem savvy given that 8 out of 10 voters believe that things in the U.S. are spiraling out of control, according to a fresh NBC News-Wall Street Journal poll.

“According to the poll, 80 percent of registered voters say they feel that things are generally out of control in the country, versus 15 percent who believe that things are under control,” per NBC News's Mark Murray. “That includes 92 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents and even 66 percent of Republicans who think things are out of control.”

But it carries a raft of political risks, since voters don't quite seem to agree on what, exactly, is out of control: “Voters by a more than 2-to-1 margin say they're more worried about the death of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer put a knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, and the actions of police, than they are by recent protests that have occasionally turned violent,” per NBC.

Majorities are also concerned “the spread of the coronavirus, pessimistic about the economy's returning to normal before next year and down on [Trump's] ability to unite the nation.”

Despite the pileup of crises at the president's doorstep, the poll finds his job approval rating remains stable at 45% — down only 1 percentage point from April. Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's polling lead has also persisted: the former vice president is still 7 points up among all registered voters nationally and his combined lead over Trump in the top battleground states is 8 points, 50 percent to 42 percent.

Trump is losing ground “with a wide range of demographic groups measured by educational attainment, gender and race,” NBC News's Dante Chinni writes. “These are numbers he’ll need to address if he wants to be reelected.”

Trump's “edge with men has eroded to about 8 points, and his deficit with women has exploded to 21 points,” per Chinni. “That’s a gender split that basically makes it impossible for Trump to win the popular vote. Women tend to make up more of the electorate than men.”

There are potential perils to talking so much about violent protests and looting as an incumbent president: “When disorder is all around them, voters tend to blame the person in charge for the disorder — and, sometimes, punish those who exploit it for political gain,” historian Rick Perlstein argued last week.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway acknowledges that voters generally prefer a more positive message: “ With the exception of 1972, when President Nixon had decisive advantages over his opponent, the country has preferred the presidential candidate who is more optimistic and forward looking,” Conway told our colleagues Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey and Ashley Parker. “We must be sure that our messaging, our messenger and our delivery systems project the same Trump-branded ‘joy on the job’ hunger and swagger of 2016.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh dismissed the idea that the “law and order” messaging might turn some voters off.

“While Americans are rightly concerned with George Floyd's death and the ensuing riots, they can also see that Joe Biden sided with the rioters, ” Murtaugh claimed.

"President Trump condemned Mr. Floyd's killing and stands for law and order — it's obvious that there can be no prosperity if there is no peace." Biden on the record: "Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It's an utterly American response," Biden said in a statement. " But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not."

While Murtaugh slammed the poll as “ridiculous” and its methodology as flawed, the campaign's behind-the-scenes discussions add up to a different story. Trump's top political advisers and aides met last week to discuss ways to improve his standing among voters amid “tough” polls from swing states, according to Michael, Josh and Ashley.

The Trump campaign is searching for a reelection message as “Keep America Great” and “Promises Made, Promise Kept” present more problems as the president plays defense on his handling of coronavirus and the country's economy struggles continue, our colleagues report. It has “retreated to contradictory slogans with a less triumphant ring, repeatedly reviving his 2016 motto 'Make America Great Again!' and trying out new catchphrases like ‘Transition to Greatness!’ and ‘The Best Is Yet to Come,’ a Frank Sinatra lyric etched on the crooner’s tombstone.”

Dial it down: Axios's Jonathan Swan reports that Trump's top political advisers, noting a “significant drop off in independent support,” are saying “their boss needs to add more hopeful, optimistic and unifying messages to balance his harsh law-and-order rhetoric” — and that aides are troubled by “Trump's more incendiary rhetoric and actions — ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ and his calls for the military to enter cities.”

“He has to tone down the most incendiary rhetoric, talk about law and order in the context of riots, and at the same time say the country's united that what happened to George Floyd can never happen again,” one adviser told Swan.

“There's a thought that we need to shift to be much more cohesive in terms of a message of healing, rebuilding, restoring, recovering … a theme that goes with COVID and the economy and the race stuff,” another adviser said.

Today on the split screen: Biden will fly to Houston where he will meet privately with Floyd's family before a final memorial service is held on Tuesday, Matt Viser reports. Meanwhile, Trump will hold a roundtable with law enforcement behind closed doors at the White House.

But the president is also weighing whether he should deliver an address “on issues related to race and national unity” this week, according to CNN's Sarah Westwood and Kristen Holmes.

“I believe you're going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time,” Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson told CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview.

The campaign does see a silver lining in last week's better-than-expected job numbers. The economy is Trump's biggest advantage over Biden: “When asked who would be best at cutting the unemployment rate and getting people back to work, voters picked Mr. Trump, 48% to 35%. A similar share said Mr. Trump would be better at dealing with the economy,” the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender reports.

“Voters give high marks to the president for his handling of the economy, and this poll was even taken before news broke that 2.5 million jobs were created in May — the biggest one-month jobs total in American history,” Murtaugh told us.

— Trump on Friday called the report “the greatest thing that can happen for race relations” and added that it was “a great day” for Floyd.

When asked whether he had a plan to address systemic racism, Trump replied: “That’s what my plan is: We’re going to have the strongest economy in the world.”

On the other pressing issues of the moment, Biden is ahead: “Biden holds the edge on dealing with the coronavirus (48 percent to 37 percent), on health care (49 percent to 34 percent), on addressing issues of concern to the African American community (49 percent to 30 percent), on dealing with issues of concern to women (46 percent to 25 percent) and on being able to unite the country (51 percent to 26 percent),” according to NBC's Murray.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser walks down 16th Street NW outside of the White House on Saturday. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

Inside the Beltway

TRUMP’S FEUD WITH D.C. MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER ESCALATES: For nearly two weeks, “set against the backdrop of the pitched national protests over police violence — their once relatively temperate relationship has erupted into an ugly schism freighted with the overtones of race and power that have infused the protests, as well as city leaders’ long and fruitless fight for D.C. statehood,” David Nakamura, Josh Dawsey and Fenit Nirappil report.

From Trump's POV: “Aides said the president believes Bowser, despite seeing violence in protests in other cities, was slow to react — and that scenes of fires and looting in the nation’s capital were damaging to public confidence just as the president was pushing to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

coronavirus From Bowser's vantage: “For Bowser, the confrontation has centered on her belief that Trump’s show of force has emboldened law enforcement amid the nationwide protests after George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis police two weeks ago. In her view, federal authorities have swarmed sections of downtown Washington in what resembles a military takeover that has made residents fearful even as arrests have dropped sharply in recent days — a reminder that the federal city does not enjoy the self-governing autonomy of the 50 states.”

Fallout from the mural: Our colleagues note the White House was incensed by Bowser's decision to rename a street outside the White House as Black Lives Matter Plaza and paint “BLACK LIVES MATTER” in 50-foot tall bright yellow letters: “White House officials viewed the move as a serious escalation and warned that the mayor has done ‘irreparable harm’ to her relations with Republicans on Capitol Hill.”

The mayor is not changing course: On Saturday, she marched with protesters in the plaza. “Today, we say ‘no,’ she said. “In November, we say ‘next.’ ”

Largely peaceful protests capped off the weekend: "Trump announced Sunday morning that he was ordering National Guard troops to begin withdrawing from the nation’s capital, the morning after more than 10,000 people marched through the District in what was mostly a festive day of demonstrations," Felicia Sonmez, Matt Zapotosky and Meryl Kornfield report. “[M]ore cities — including New York, Philadelphia and Chicago — [are] lifting curfews.”

Other key stories in the DMV:

Sen. Mitt Romney joined protesters in D.C.: “Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday became the first Republican senator known to march in one of D.C.'s anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd …," Michelle Boorstein and Hannah Natanson report.

More details: The former presidential candidate said in an interview that he wanted to find “a way to end violence and brutality, and to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.”

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis toured Black Lives Matter Plaza: Bowser and Lewis (D-Ga.) surveyed “both the street mural containing that same message and the adjacent unsanctioned mural reading “Defund the Police” that protesters spray painted Saturday in big yellow block letters,” Antonio Olivo and Jessica Stahl report.

The People

WHAT TO WATCH FROM KEY OFFICIALS:

Congressional Democrats will unveil their sweeping police reform legislation today: “The legislation, called the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, includes an array of measures aimed at boosting law enforcement accountability, changing police practices and curbing racial profiling, according to an outline circulated on Capitol Hill … and obtained by The Post,” Derek Hawkins reports. The package is sponsored by Rep. Karen Bass (Calif.), who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.).

What's in it: A change to “qualified immunity,” a legal doctrine that has protected officers from lawsuits; a ban on chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants in drug cases at the federal level, while pressuring states and municipalities to enact similar prohibitions by withholding funding; a national police misconduct registry; a limit on the amount of military equipment that can go to local departments; expanding the Justice Department's power to investigate police misconduct.

Trump administration officials deny systemic racism in policing: Several top Trump administration officials claimed that “systemic racism is not an issue in US law enforcement agencies,” CNN's Devan Cole reports.

Key quote: "I think there's racism in the United States still but I don't think that the law enforcement system is systemically racist. I understand the distrust, however, of the African American community given the history in this country," Attorney General William Barr told host Margaret Brennan on CBS's “Face the Nation.”

Colin Powell is backing Biden: Former military leaders kept up a barrage of criticism of [Trump] for his threat to use military force against protesters, warning the commander in chief’s actions could drive a wedge between the U.S. military and civilians," Carol Morello and Laurie McGinley report. “The most withering critique came from Colin Powell in an interview on CNN’s ‘State of the Union.’ The former secretary of state and chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called Trump a chronic liar who had ‘drifted away’ from the Constitution and become a danger to the country.”

Minneapolis City Council member Alondra Cano, City Council member, speaks during an event on Sunday in the city. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

Outside the Beltway

“DEFUND POLICE” GAINS TRACTION: “A movement to slash funding for police departments or to disband them entirely has surged in the wake of Floyd’s killing … with activists, local leaders and elected officials calling to drastically reshape public safety amid nationwide protests of police brutality,” Derek Hawkins, Katie Mettler and Perry Stein report.

Minneapolis is poised to dismantle the city’s department: “Nine Minneapolis City Council members told a crowd Sunday that they will ‘begin the process of ending the Minneapolis Police Department,’” the Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil reports.

Details remain unclear, but for now there’s a majority behind the pledge: “While some council members have provided hints of what the changes might mean — sending mental health professionals or social workers to respond to certain emergencies, for example — the group did not present a single, unified vision for how they would replace policing in Minneapolis,” the Tribune reports.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed to cut the NYPD’s funding: “The mayor declined to say precisely how much funding he planned to divert to social services from the New York Police Department, which has an annual budget of $6 billion, representing more than 6 percent of Mr. de Blasio’s proposed $90 billion budget,” the New York Times’s Dana Rubinstein reports.

Other changes that are coming:

James Bennet, former editorial page editor of The New York Times, in New York in 2017. (Larry Neumeister/File/AP)

In the Media

TIMES OP-ED EDITOR RESIGNS AFTER TOM COTTON OP-ED: “The New York Times announced the resignation of its editorial page editor James Bennet, who had held the position since May 2016, and the reassignment of deputy editorial page editor James Dao to the newsroom,” Travis M. Andrews and Elahe Izadi report.

“The announcement comes three days after Bennet acknowledged that he had not read, before publication, a controversial op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R.-Ark.) headlined ‘ Send in the Troops,’ which called for military intervention in U.S. cities where protests over police brutality have ignited.” violence.

Send in the Troops,’ Inside the newsroom: “ At an all-staff virtual meeting on Friday, Bennet, 54, apologized for the op-ed , saying that it should not have been published and that it had not been edited carefully enough,” the Times's Marc Tracy reports.

The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer stepped down just days after the newspaper published a much criticized column with the headline “Buildings Matter, Too,” CNN's Ganesh Setty and Hollie Silverman report. Before Stan Wischnowski's ouster, a large contingent of staffers at the paper called in sick on Thursday to push for a change in leadership.

And a Pittsburgh paper has been accused of barring some of its black journalists from covering the protests: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photojournalist Michael Santiago, who was part of a team that in 2019 won the paper a Pulitzer Prize, “says the paper has barred him and at least one other reporter from covering anti-racism protests in Pittsburgh because they are seen as biased for being black,” Miriam Berger reports.