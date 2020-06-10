with Brent D. Griffiths

NEW: "Seeking a city willing to allow a large-scale event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans have tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla., as the new destination for the premier festivities of the Republican National Convention in August, according to three Republican officials briefed on the plans," The Post's Annie Linskey and Josh Dawsey report.

Philonise Floyd, right, will testify before the House Judiciary Committee as Congress examines law enforcement and weighs police reforms. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)

On The Hill

POLICY PRESCRIPTIONS: In just a few hours, Capitol Hill will hold its first public hearing on law enforcement practices since mass demonstrations against police brutality and racism swept the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Expect an emotional and heated debate as a dozen witnesses testify before the House Judiciary Committee over the best policy prescriptions — and new polls show an overwhelming majority of Americans, from both parties, support change within the law enforcement system to address inequitable treatment of whites and blacks.

But don’t expect the bevy of civil rights advocates, scholars, lawyers, Trump allies and Fox News personalities to all agree on the best course of action. They’re proposing a wide range of actions, from directing funding for police forces toward social services to establishing an international commission to recommend changes for U.S. law enforcement. And it will be telling how lawmakers respond to Philonise Floyd, who predicted that his brother's death “is going to change the world.”

While lawmakers from both parties are working on bills, we'll be watching how far they're willing to go. House Democrats — who this week unveiled an ambitious proposal to overhaul policing practices, curb racial profiling and make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct — have distanced themselves from calls from liberal activists to “defund the police,” a slogan President Trump has used to try to paint the party as weak on crime. And Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the upper chamber's only black member whom Republican leaders just tapped to draft legislation on police reform, has already expressed skepticism about mandating changes for local law enforcement.

“I basically shy away from telling local law enforcement: You shouldn't do that or you can't do this,” Scott said of House Democrats' bill, according to NPR's Claudia Grisales. “I think their bill has a tendency to be seen as perhaps a nationalization of some of the underlying issues or techniques.”

One witness, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund Sherrilyn Ifill, is drawing attention to the funding issue: “It is critical that our city’s mayors be prepared to change their approach to police department funding in a way that prioritizes community funding support and a reimagined conception of public safety,” she wrote in an op-ed for Slate.

“It’s time to reimagine how we allocate our public safety dollars,” she has said: “For example, movements to drastically reduce police funding are at the core of a revised vision of public safety that prioritizes social services, youth development, mental health, reentry support, and meaningful provisions for homeless individuals that strengthen community resources to proactively address underlying factors that can contribute to public safety concerns. Most public safety issues and community conflicts do not require the intervention of an armed officer.”

movements to drastically reduce police funding Ifill is also calling for a national database of officers terminated for misconduct and a decertification system that makes them ineligible to get other jobs as a cop — and an immediate congressional review of Justice Department grant funding to local police to ensure compliance with Title VI: “ Federal funds should be withheld from departments that hire officers previously fired for misconduct or those with suspicious levels of in-custody deaths or assaults,” she wrote.

Drastically reducing police funding shld not only result in those funds going to other existing social svc agencies (b/c some may also be dysfunctional). This is a chance to re-imagine public safety w/support for new community-based measures that can be transformative. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 7, 2020

Yet another witness, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, is likely to continue to speak out against calls to defund police departments. Acevedo, who attended Floyd's funeral yesterday, argued that communities “don't want less police — they want good policing.”

“It’s not an either/or proposition — it’s let’s make sure that we support the good police and most importantly hold accountable the bad [police],” he said on NBC's Today Show. “It’s not one or the other.”

Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd's family who is also slated to testify today, wants international involvement: Crump last week “sent an urgent appeal to the United Nations … asking the intergovernmental organization to investigate Floyd’s death, advocate for federal charges against the involved officers and recommend police reforms for the United States, our colleague Marisa Iati reported.

More: “The letter to the United Nations requested suggestions regarding de-escalation techniques, independent prosecutions and autopsies for extrajudicial police killings, among other topics, ‘in an effort to stop further human rights abuses including torture and extrajudicial killings of African Americans to protect their inherent and fundamental human right to life’.”

While Trump's militarized response to the protests is virtually sure to come up today, witnesses called by the Republicans have praised Trump's actions as a “law and order” president.

Dan Bongino, a frequent guest on Fox News and a Trump ally, has warned against the “defund the police” movement, calling it “political malpractice if we do not get every single Democrat running for office, on the record, about this ‘defund the police’ abomination,” Bongino tweeted Monday. “This is a suicidal proposition.”

Another Republicans witness, pastor and the head of the Trump campaign's National Diversity Coalition Darrell Scott, called for “some type of federally mandated police reform” program in an interview with Power Up last month, adding that he wants Trump to consider new ways to prevent and curtail the use of “excessive force” by officers.

Caveat: “I'm pro law and order and the president is pro-police,” Scott added. “We have to be sympathetic to all parties involved in beginning to have this dialogue.”

Yet the president himself has still not specified what, if any, specific changes to law enforcement that he favors. And so far, the legislation on the Hill appears to be proceeding on separate tracks between Republicans and Democrats.

Scott sent a draft proposal titled the “Justice Act” to GOP offices on Tuesday evening after he met with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Jared Kushner.

A draft obtained by CNN focuses on “reporting, accountability, training, and relations”: It

Unclear what Trump will say: “We are on a separate track from the White House,” Scott told reporters of the legislation he's developing with a working group that includes Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.), Ben Sasse (Neb.), James Lankford (Ok.), John Cornyn (Tex.) and Shelley Moore Capito (W. Va.). “I have been talking with folks in the White House about the track that they're on as well. I think there is some synergy between all three tracks."

The Campaign

A HARSH POSSIBLE PREVIEW: “Lines snaked out the doors, poll workers struggled with new machines and voters furiously demanded to know why so much had gone wrong in Georgia’s primaries on Tuesday, a potential preview of how the novel coronavirus pandemic and new voting technology could affect the presidential election in November," Amy Gardner, Michelle Ye Hee Lee, Haisten Willis and John M. Glionna report.

“Problems were concentrated in Atlanta and surrounding counties, where voters described standing in line for hours, with election officials processing paper ballots by hand painfully slowly because they could not get new touch-screen machines to work or they had not been delivered in time.”

Trump and Biden’s campaigns took very different lessons from the chaos:

Biden’s camp said the issues need to get fixed: “What we [saw] in Georgia [on Tuesday], from significant issues with voting machines to breakdowns in the delivery of ballots to voters who requested to vote absentee, are a threat to those values, and are completely unacceptable,” Rachana Desai Martin, the campaign’s senior counsel and national director for voter protection, said in a statement to our colleagues.

“What we [saw] in Georgia [on Tuesday], from significant issues with voting machines to breakdowns in the delivery of ballots to voters who requested to vote absentee, are a threat to those values, and are completely unacceptable,” Rachana Desai Martin, the campaign’s senior counsel and national director for voter protection, said in a statement to our colleagues. Trump’s team claimed this is what happens when mail-in voting overused: “The chaos in Georgia is a direct result of the reduction in the number of in-person polling places and over reliance on mail-in voting,” Justin Clark, Trump 2020 senior counsel and senior political adviser, in a statement to our colleagues.

The problems were noted in many places:

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

A confluence of circumstances hit Georgia: “Many new poll workers brought on to replace those who had bowed out because of fears of the virus were unfamiliar with new ballot-marking devices that were deployed statewide for the first time, replacing a paperless electronic voting system that a federal judge had declared insecure,” our colleagues write.

The state was ill-equipped to meet the mail-in demand: “Voting rights advocates said there was insufficient preparation for a surge in mail balloting and the overall shortage of poll workers because of the heath crisis, along with heightened interest in voting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. ”

” Officials blamed each other: “Former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams faulted Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for ‘inaction, poor planning and horrific execution’ of the election … For his part, Raffensperger faulted officials in heavily Democratic Fulton and DeKalb counties for not properly training poll workers on the new type of voting machine .”

At The White House

GOP AFRAID TRUMP IS HURTING THEM: “A raft of fresh polling nationally and in battleground states shows Trump losing ground to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a precipitous slide that has triggered deep distress within the Republican Party about the incumbent’s judgment and instincts, as well as fears that voters could sweep the GOP out of power completely on Election Day,” Robert Costa and Philip Rucker report this morning.

But don’t expect an exodus: “If anything, most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners on board, calculating that jumping off would lead to almost certain defeat, according to interviews with more than a dozen party strategists, many of whom requested anonymity to speak candidly,” our colleagues write.

Just look at the president’s latest incendiary claim: “Trump sparked another uproar with a tweet endorsing the baseless conspiracy theory that a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, seen on video being pushed to the ground by police last week, could have been part of a ‘set up’ coordinated by anti-fascist demonstrators,” Ashley Parker and John Wagner report.

The protester’s lawyer implored the president to leave him alone: “ “Martin has always been a PEACEFUL protester because he cares about today’s society,” Kelly V. Zarcone, a lawyer for Martin Gugino said in a statement. “No one from law enforcement has suggested otherwise so we’re at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such a dark, dangerous and untrue accusation against him.”

Few GOP lawmakers would condemn Trump: “If there was ever a tweet from [Trump] that Senate Republicans didn’t want to touch, it’s this one,” Politico's Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett report.

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) were virtually the only ones to offer any sort of public rebuttal: “O h lord, Ugh,” Murkowski, whom Trump has promised to campaign against in 2022, told reporters. “Why would you fan the flames?” Romney added, “ I saw the tweet,” he said. “It was a shocking thing to say and I won’t dignify it with any further comment.”

“O “ A number of lawmakers claimed they had not seen the tweet: Everett carried around a printed out copy of the missive.

“In case you didn’t see the tweet...” pic.twitter.com/eoYHYW02dz — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 9, 2020

Thousands gather in downtown Washington to protest police brutality and demand change. (Amanda Voisard/for The Washington Post)

Inside the Beltway

D.C. CITY COUNCIL IGNORES BOWSER IN PUSH FOR POLICE REFORM: “The council passed a major slate of changes, banning the hiring of officers with a history of serious misconduct elsewhere, requiring swift release of the names and body-camera footage of officers who use force on civilians and wresting control from the police union of the disciplinary process,” Julie Zauzmer and Fenit Nirappil report.

The emergency legislation passed unanimously, but Mayor Muriel E. Bowser urged them to slow down: “Allowing for community input and vetting by our residents can only serve to refine and strengthen changes to policing in the District,” Bowser wrote. Her spokeswoman declined to comment further.

The changes are now in place for at least 90 days: “The city’s efforts at reform are complicated by its relationship with federal authorities. Many of the officers whose conduct has been criticized during protests in the nation’s capital over the past two weeks are U.S. Park Police, Secret Service and other federal agents, which the District government works with but does not control.”

President Trump listens as Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden in May. (Stefani Reynolds/POOL/EFE/Shutterstock)

At the Pentagon

TRUMP WANTED TO FIRE ESPER: “Trump last week was on the brink of firing Defense Secretary Mark Esper over their differing views of domestic use of active-duty military, before advisers and allies on Capitol Hill talked him out of it, according to several officials,” the Wall Street Journal's Gordon Lubold reports.

After talking to advisers who urge him not to fire the secretary, the president decided to back down: “ At the same time, however, Esper, aware of Trump’s feelings, was making his own preparations to resign, partly in frustration over the differences regarding the role of the military, the officials said, ” WSJ reports. “He had begun to prepare a letter of resignation before he was persuaded not to do so by aides and other advisers, according to some of the officials .”

The People

FLOYD LAID TO REST: “George Perry Floyd Jr. was buried next to his mother here, taking his final resting place in the city where he was raised. It marked the end of his body's physical journey after his killing at the hands of police on a Minneapolis street corner two weeks earlier, but it also signaled the acceleration of a movement for social justice that will forever bear his name,” Arelis R. Hernández, Brittney Martin, Marisa Iati and Lateshia Beachum report from Houston.

More from Houston: “The young girl in white squared herself from the podium above [Floyd's] casket and looked out at the hundreds of masked mourners who had gathered to honor her uncle. ‘My name is Brooke Williams,’ she said. ‘I can breathe. As long as I can breathe, justice will be served for Perry,’” the Houston Chronicle's Joy Sewing, Brittany Britto, Brooke A. Lewis, Shelby Webb, Marcy de Luna and St. John Barned-Smith report.