Then-national security advisor John R. Bolton listens as President Trump talks in the Oval Office last year. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

A CHILL DOWN TRUMP'S SPINE: A series of books out this summer continues to pick at the scabs of the Trump presidency and threatens to inflame an already volatile president as he seeks to win reelection. Books by Trump's niece, two of his former national security advisers and our colleagues reveal untold stories about the president's marriage and alleged “Ukraine-like transgressions” to long-simmering feuds in the Trump family.

Book wars: But it's John Bolton, the president's third national security adviser, who has set the White House and president on edge. His book, “The Room Where It Happened,” is slated to be released June 23, but the Justice Department yesterday filed a lawsuit seeking to block the already delayed memoir of Bolton's 453 days serving the president. The lawsuit asserts Bolton discloses “classified information — in clear breach of agreements he signed as a condition of his employment and as a condition of gaining access to highly classified information and in clear breach of the trust placed within him by the United States Government.”

“I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified,” Trump told reporters of Bolton's memoir. “So that would mean that, if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law and I would think that he would have criminal problems. I hope so . ”

Burn after reading: The suit also orders that Bolton “take any and all available steps to retrieve and dispose of any copies of The Room Where it Happened that may be in the possession of any third party in a manner acceptable to the United States.” And it seeks to establish a government trust for any profits if Bolton “refuses to complete the prepublication review process and obtain the required prior written authorization before proceeding with publishing the book,” according to the suit.

The president, however, is unlikely to successfully block the book's publication – and it's already been shipped to distributors across the country. But the White House's months-long panic is palpable over the release of information that Senate Republicans opted not to hear during Trump's impeachment trial:

“The president is livid about the publication of the book and has been pushing his staff to take action to block it," White House officials told our colleagues Tom Hamburger and Josh Dawsey.

Mary, Mary, on the contrary: The president has yet to comment on the news that his own niece is writing a tell-all about her uncle.

Putting the NDA in scandal: First reported by the Daily Beast's Lachlan Cartwright, Mary Trump is scheduled to release her tome on July 28. Last night, Asawin Suebsaeng and Cartwright scooped that President Trump “had been privately briefed on what he could expect from the upcoming book. By Tuesday, he had begun discussing siccing his lawyers on his niece.”

“According to two people familiar with the situation, Donald Trump has told people close to him that he’s getting his lawyers to look into the Mary Trump matter, to explore what could be done in the way of legal retribution — or at least a threat — likely in the form of a cease and desist letter,” per Suebsaeng and Cartwright. “ One of the sources with knowledge of the situation said that in the past couple of days, the president appeared irked by news of her book and at one point mentioned that Mary had signed an NDA years ago.”

— — Suebsaeng and Cartwright. “ “ Mary Trump signed an NDA following a 2001 settlement after litigation disputing Fred Trump’s estate, according to people familiar with the matter. That NDA states she is not allowed to publish anything regarding the litigation or her relationship with Donald, Maryanne and Robert. It’s not clear what type of response the president or his personal legal team will ultimately pursue.”

Into the limelight: Vanity Fair's Joe Pompeo reports Mary Trump has “steeled herself for the likely severance of some remaining family ties” and some incoming rockets from @realDonaldTrump.

“She feels very determined,” a source who knows her told Pompeo. “She has a very clear-eyed view of her family and the importance of what she’s witnessed. I think she’s been getting herself ready for this moment for a really long time . ”

. ” A taste of what's to come: “One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping the New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in ‘fraudulent’ tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire,” Cartwright reported.

“One of the most explosive revelations Mary will detail in the book, according to people familiar with the matter, is how she played a critical role helping the New York Times print startling revelations about Trump’s taxes, including how he was involved in ‘fraudulent’ tax schemes and had received more than $400 million in today’s dollars from his father’s real estate empire,” Cartwright reported. “As she is set to outline in her book, Mary was a primary source for the paper's Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation, supplying Fred Trump Sr.’s tax returns and other highly confidential family financial documentation to the paper.”

According to a description posted of the book by Simon & Schuster, the clinical psychologist dishes on “ a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse. She explains how specific events and general family patterns created the damaged man who currently occupies the Oval Office, including the strange and harmful relationship between Fred Trump and his two oldest sons, Fred Jr. and Donald.”

on “ The Post's Michael Kranish reported on some of the president's complicated family dynamics last year: “

There's something about Melania, too: Our colleague Mary Jordan's book on the first lady reveals that Melania used her delayed move with then-10-year-old son Barron to the White House from New York City as leverage to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with Trump. She also quashed some of her stepdaughter Ivanka's moves for greater influence. Here's an excerpt from the book on FLOTUS's short-lived time as an aspiring actress:

When Melania was a 28-year-old model living in New York she auditioned for a movie about the life of a hit man, slated to star Mickey Rourke. She had been approached by director Craig Singer after he had spotted her on a Camel cigarette billboard near Times Square. Singer tracked her down through her agent, and they met at a Roy Rogers restaurant on Seventh Avenue — not glamorous, but convenient. Singer found her “stunning.” He asked her to audition. At a callback, Melania was given a line to read, a description of a restaurant called Bones. The script said, “Bones — swanky, swanky.” After she read those words, Singer said he knew he couldn’t cast her. “She said it with such a thick accent. She was very professional, very lovely, very nice. I was rooting for her. She was gorgeous, but the accent was a dealbreaker.” Melania, according to Singer, never received an offer, and the part ultimately went to Debbie Harry, the former Playboy bunny and lead singer of the pop group Blondie. Michael Rapaport would replace Rourke as the lead, and in 2003 a Good Night to Die would be released. Melania dropped her plans to be an actress but soon became a Page Six bold face name as the new girlfriend of Donald Trump.

Reminder: John Bolton isn’t the only former Trump national security adviser with a forthcoming book.



The rest of the summer and fall is equally booked.

Shaking the dust jacket off impeachment: On Aug. 25, The Post will publish its book on Trump's impeachment “Trump on Trial: The Investigation, Impeachment, Acquittal and Aftermath” written by reporters Kevin Sullivan and Mary Jordan. Separate from that effort, “A Perfect Phone Call: The Impeachment of Donald Trump” will publish a day after summer unofficially ends (Sept. 8) — Post reporters Rachael Bade and Karoun Demirjian's inside scoop on Trump's impeachment.

He's baaaaack: Pulitzer-prize winner and former Post reporter Bob Woodward is set to publish his second book, which remains untitled for now, on the Trump presidency on Sept. 15.

Coming to a Trump tweet near you: Amid a flurry of tomes that may cast a negative light on his presidency, Trump is set to get more help from his friends.

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's book “Speaking for Myself: Faith, Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House” will publish on Sept. 8. Fox News host Sean Hannity and Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro are both set to separately opine on the destruction of traditional America. And, yes, former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) has another book. His latest on Trump solving the great problems of our time goes on sale next week.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) listen as president Trump speaks before signing an Executive Order on policing at the White House.

On The Hill

HOUSE AND SENATE DIVERGE ON POLICE REFORM: “House Democrats [today] will take the first step toward enacting a sweeping police reform bill, with lawmakers in both parties hopeful for a deal even as the two sides remain far from reaching a compromise,” Politico's Heather Caygle, Sarah Ferris and Andrew Desiderio report.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is set to unveil the GOP's proposal later this morning: “The GOP bill would create new reporting requirements on the use of deadly force by officers and reduce federal funding for state and local departments that fail to comply. In addition, the legislation requires that state and local governments with certain funding submit reports on no knock-warrants to the Justice Department. It would also limit eligibility for funding if a law enforcement agency does not have a policy that prohibits the use of chokeholds ‘except when deadly force is authorized,’” Politico's Marianne LeVine reports.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to pass the Democrats' legislation: A floor vote is expected next week, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters the legislation is “going nowhere” in his chamber.

Democrats slammed Trump's executive order signed yesterday for not going far enough: Liberal groups also said it fell “far short of the sweeping changes needed to address what they have called a culture of systemic racism and brutality that sparked nationwide protests,” David Nakamura, Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis report. “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), speaking on MSNBC, criticized Trump’s Rose Garden event as ‘a photo op’ and said the executive order ‘fell sadly and seriously short.’”

Where things go from here: “House Democratic lawmakers and aides say privately that they are open to a compromise that will get a bill to the president’s desk. But they don’t see the point of weakening their negotiating position now by cutting a deal with House Republicans when they’ll likely have to later negotiate with Senate Republicans and possibly even Trump himself,” Politico reports.

“House Democratic lawmakers and aides say privately that they are open to a compromise that will get a bill to the president’s desk. But they don’t see the point of weakening their negotiating position now by cutting a deal with House Republicans when they’ll likely have to later negotiate with Senate Republicans and possibly even Trump himself,” Politico reports. House Republicans are expected to unveil their own proposal soon too.

Vice President Mike Pence talks with a worker as he tours Winnebago Industries in Forest City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Outside the Beltway

PENCE CALLS CONCERNS ABOUT RISE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES ‘OVERBLOWN’: “In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Pence, the head of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said that cases were declining or remaining stable in nearly half of U.S. states. But data suggests that infections are rising in many other parts of the country, and that the United States is still experiencing its first wave of the virus,” Antonia Farzan and Candace Buckner report.

The vice president encouraged governors to a repeat a misleading claim about outbreaks: "I would just encourage you all, as we talk about these things, to make sure and continue to explain to your citizens the magnitude of increase in testing,” Pence said on a call with governors, audio of which was obtained by he New York Times, Katie Rogers and Jonathan Martin report. “And that in most of the cases where we are seeing some marginal rise in number, that’s more a result of the extraordinary work you’re doing.”

Reality check: “ In fact, seven-day averages in several states with coronavirus outbreaks have increased since May 31, and in at least 14 states, positive cases have outstripped the average number of tests that have been administered, according to an analysis of data collected by The New York Times. ”

During a stop at a diner in Iowa, Pence did not wear a mask: He also did not wear one during a stop at a tour of RV-maker, Winnebago Industries. All employees are asked to wear masks and eye protection, the Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel reports. Pence wore only eye protection.

They don't talk anymore: Anthony. S Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, told NPR that he last talked to Trump two weeks ago about “vaccine development efforts.”

Also, stop talking about the ‘second wave’: “When I look at the TV and I see pictures of people congregating at bars when the location they are indicates they shouldn’t be doing that, that’s very risky,” Fauci said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal's Stephanie Armour. “People keep talking about a second wave,” he added. “We’re still in a first wave.”

Fauci also told The Daily Beast's Erin Banco and Olivia Messer that he personally wouldn't attend Trump's upcoming rallies in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Phoenix, Arizona:

“I'm in a high risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not,” Fauci said. “Outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd,” he added of the rallies.

Tulsa mayor tries to strike middle ground over Trump rally: Tulsa’s Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) said in a statement “that he does not plan to use his emergency powers to block Trump’s visit, despite his apprehensions about the indoor event. His spokesperson added that as a ‘non-partisan mayor,’ Bynum would not be attending Trump’s rally,” DeNeen L. Brown, Annie Gowen and Joshua Partlow report.

GOP governors are doubling down on their reopening plans: “ We’re not rolling back,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters, the Tampa Bay Times's Kirby Wilson and Lawrence Mower report. “The reason we did the mitigation was to protect the hospital system.”

We’re not rolling back,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters, the Tampa Bay Times's Kirby Wilson and Lawrence Mower report. “The reason we did the mitigation was to protect the hospital system.” But as Politico Florida's Marc Caputo points out, ” … Florida’s coronavirus cases are rising to record levels and the percentage of positive tests has been steadily climbing ever since the state fully implemented the first phase of its reopening May 18. "

Global Power

INDIA-CHINA HAVE DEADLY CLASH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 45 YEARS: “Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops high in the Himalayas, the Indian army said, marking the most serious conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors in decades,” Joanna Slater, Gerry Shih and Niha Masih report from New Delhi.

More details: “The deaths occurred in the mountainous region of Ladakh, where India and China share a disputed — but largely peaceful — border. No Indian soldiers have been killed in clashes on the frontier between the two countries since 1975, experts say, and no casualties of this magnitude have occurred since 1967.”

Tensions between the two countries have spiked in recent weeks: “The world’s two most populous nations, India and China are both rising powers that view each other warily,” our colleagues write. “Apart from a war in 1962, they have tended to resolve periodic flare-ups along the border through negotiation."

The U.S. response: “The United States is ‘closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control,’ a State Department spokesman said on the condition of anonymity under agency rules,” our colleagues write. “Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was previously set to talk to the Chinese: Pompeo and his deputy Stephen Biegun will meet today with a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign affairs official in Honolulu, the Associated Press's Matthew Lee reports.

Stephen Biegun will meet today with a Chinese delegation led by Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s top foreign affairs official in Honolulu, the Associated Press's Matthew Lee reports. The two sides will meet behind closed doors at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Inexpensive steroid is the first drug to reduce covid deaths: “An inexpensive steroid reduced deaths from coronavirus infection, helping some of the sickest patients with severe lung damage survive the illness, according to British clinical trial results announced in a news release,” Karla Adam, Lateshia Beachum and Carolyn Y. Johnson report from London.

What researchers found: “The drug reduced the risk of death for patients on ventilators by a third and cut the risk of death for patients on oxygen by a fifth, heartening news that drew widespread interest and hope … Dexamethasone is a workhorse steroid typically used to treat inflammation, including flare-ups of rheumatoid arthritis, and was given as a tablet, liquid or as an intravenous preparation in the trial. Some other steroids are also being tested against covid-19.”

Death, taxes and McConnell: The 78-year-old Senate majority leader “is already vowing to serve as minority leader if it comes to that. Asked on Tuesday whether he planned to stay on as GOP leader regardless of the election's outcome, McConnell replied: ‘I do,’” Politico's Burgess Everett and John Bresnahan report.