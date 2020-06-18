with Brent D. Griffiths

Good Thursday morning. Power Up will not publish Friday in honor of Juneteenth, the oldest commemorated national holiday celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans from slavery in the United States. Here's an explainer by Karen Attiah, Washington Post Global Opinions editor, about the day's significance. Thanks for waking up with us.

Then- National Security Advisor John Bolton listens as Trump talks with President Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during a meeting in the Oval Office in April 2018. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

BOLTON FROM THE BLUE: President Trump last night escalated his rhetorical and legal blitz against former national security adviser John Bolton after explosive passages of the book were published in major news outlets, including The Washington Post.

A day after the administration filed suit against Bolton to delay the release of his June 23 memoir, the Justice Department is now seeking an emergency order from a federal judge to block the publication of “The Room Where it Happened.”

There's more : “The Justice Department is now investigating to see whether any laws regarding the handling of classified information were broken in the course of Bolton writing the book, according to people familiar with the matter,” our colleagues Tom Hamburger, Rosalind Helderman, Devlin Barrett, and Spencer S. Hsu report.

: “The “Wednesday’s move sought to formally enjoin Bolton from allowing his book to be published, a legal strategy experts said was unlikely to succeed, particularly given that the book has already been printed and shipped to warehouses and copies distributed to the media for review,” according to our colleagues.

The order requests the court schedule a hearing on the issue for Friday “because Mr. Bolton's book is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 23, 2020,” according to the filing.

Trump himself lashed out against Bolton last night in interviews with the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, providing contradictory characterizations of his former adviser's allegations. After attacking Bolton's record on the Iraq War and claiming he only appointed him to lead the National Security Council because he “couldn't get Senate confirmed,” Trump told Sean Hannity Bolton discloses “highly classified information” in the book.

Testimonials from four U.S. officials are included in the 37-page DOJ filing detailing the potential harm to U.S. national security interests if Bolton's manuscript is released. Michael Ellis, the National Security Council’s new senior director for intelligence, says that passages of the manuscript “reasonably could be expected to cause damage, serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage to the United States.”

that passages of the manuscript “reasonably could be expected to cause damage, serious damage, or exceptionally grave damage to the United States.” And National Security Agency Director Paul Nakasone “ concluded that disclosure of some of the classified information contained in the manuscript ‘could result in the permanent loss of a valuable [signal intelligence] source and cause irreparable damage to the U.S. [signal intelligence] system,’" according to the suit.

But in an interview published with the Wall Street Journal's Michael Bender and Rebecca Ballhaus just moments before talking to Hannity, Trump calls Bolton a “liar” who “everybody in the White House hated.”

And just after midnight, Trump tweeted the book was “made up of lies”: “Wacko John Bolton’s “exceedingly tedious”(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized & happily dumped. What a dope!”

“ I have difficulty believing the [government] can knowingly classify false information, although I can come up with practical scenarios where it makes sense,” lawyer Mark Zaid wrote us in an email last night. “And I have handled cases where works of fiction were deemed classified, as well as fake people/names in nonfiction works.”

Could Trump get John's dough?: Whether the suit passes legal muster remains to be seen, but it's highly unlikely that it will prevent the book from reaching the American public. Bolton's publisher, Simon & Schuster, brushed off the DOJ filing as a “frivolous, politically motivated exercise in futility,” and noted that “hundreds of thousands of copies of the book have already been distributed around the country and the world.”

However, there is legal precedent that does not work in Bolton's favor — and he might be forced to forfeit profits:

Background: “ Many former government officials who have sought to publish books after leaving public office have found the pre-publication review process arbitrary, slow and unfair, legal experts said. A group of officials last year filed a lawsuit arguing that the system is inherently broken and infringes on government employees’ freedom of speech,” per Tom, Roz, Devlin and Spencer.

“ “That lawsuit, however, was dismissed in April by a federal-district court judge in Maryland, who found the system does not infringe on the First Amendment. The judge cited a 1980 Supreme Court ruling that allowed the CIA to seize proceeds from a former officer who had failed to submit his manuscript for review. The officials are appealing.”

Ellen Knight, the senior director for Records Access and Information Security Management Directorate at the NSC, was charged with reviewing Bolton's manuscript for classified information. CNN's Evan Perez reported last night that Knight is “lawyering up.”

“S he could have a key role in the escalating court fight,” CNN's Katelyn Polantz CNN's Katelyn Polantz tweeted.

The DOJ's filing states that “by April 27, Ms. Knight had completed her review and was of the view that the manuscript draft did not contain classified information. Ms. Knight did not, however, provide Defendant with written authorization to proceed with publishing the manuscript.”

Asked when Bolton might receive the written authorization required for publication, Knight told his lawyer “s he thought the letter might be ready that afternoon, but would know more by the end of the day,” Cooper recalled to our colleagues.

“But on May 2, at the request of national security adviser Robert O’Brien, 'an additional review' was launched by Ellis, according to the suit. ”

DNI Ratcliffe statement on filing declaration in U.S. Government case against John Bolton pic.twitter.com/t1lMcJoZC2 — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 18, 2020

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

The People

UNMOVED: “Haven't seen it,” a GOP Senate aide predicted of how congressional Republicans would respond to questions from reporters on Capitol Hill about Bolton's book.

While congressional Democrats have reacted furiously, Republicans so far appear unmoved by the flood of new information and Bolton's conclusion the House impeachment effort was too narrow.

“Had the House not focused solely on the Ukraine aspects of Trump’s confusion of his personal interests,” Bolton writes in the book, then “there might have been a greater chance to persuade others that ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ had been perpetrated.”

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) defended his vote to acquit Trump and block witnesses like Bolton from testifying during the impeachment trial: “I haven’t read John Bolton’s book, but I don’t need to rethink my decision,” Alexander told our colleagues Felicia Sonmez, Colby Itkowitz and Seung Min Kim on Wednesday evening at the Capitol.

“The question was, in the trial, did I need any more evidence to be convinced that President Trump did what he was accused of doing? I said he did it. I was convinced. I didn’t need any more evidence.”

Lamar added: “I simply said that didn’t rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, which would qualify for conviction on impeachment.”

Bolton can probably expect more attacks from fellow Republican lawmakers and Trump loyalists in this vein: Rep. Douglas A. Collins (R-Ga.) the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, criticized Bolton for being opportunistic.

“$2 million. Apparently that’s all it took for John Bolton to sell off what little credibility he had left,” he tweeted.

And Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who cheered Trump's firing of Bolton last year, praised Trump for his “exposing” the hawkish Bolton as “disreputable”:

If nothing else, @realDonaldTrump deserves a gold medal for exposing as disreputable the war caucus led by @AmbJohnBolton.



Regime change ‘everywhere’ (the Bolton doctrine) was always a very stupid and dangerous idea. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 18, 2020

Democrats also trashed Bolton but for different reasons. They decried his refusal to testify during Trump's impeachment trial while amplifying and denouncing his shocking accounts of Trump's behavior:

“Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did. They had a lot to lose and showed real courage,” tweeted Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) , the lead House impeachment manager in the trial . When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book. Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot. ”

” “It was clear then and could not be any clearer now: the vote to convict and remove Donald Trump from office was absolutely the right vote,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “The revelations in Mr. Bolton’s book make Senate Republicans’ craven actions on impeachment look even worse — and history will judge them for it.”

said in a statement. “The revelations in Mr. Bolton’s book make Senate Republicans’ craven actions on impeachment look even worse — and history will judge them for it.” “What we’ve just learned makes it even more difficult to understand why Ambassador Bolton did not testify during the House’s impeachment inquiry. If President Trump urged the Chinese leader to help with his reelection, just as he pressed the Ukrainian leader to do, the American people deserved to know that information,” Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, said in a statement.

Pending probes: “Some Democrats with powerful positions on committees said Bolton’s claims about Trump’s conduct opens up new questions to be probed, with at least one wanting to hear from Bolton directly,' per Felicia, Colby and Seung Min.

In response to Bolton's account of Trump's interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee , “ sent a letter to the executive vice president of the Trump Organization asking for a full accounting of Trump’s business arrangements with ICBC, a Chinese state-controlled bank. ”

, “ ” “This disturbing revelation raises new questions about other ways in which President Trump benefits personally, and financially, from the Chinese government, including through ongoing business relationships,” Menendez wrote.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Finance Committee, wants to hear from Bolton about Trump's attempts to intervene in a federal investigation into a Turkish company at the request of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The book “confirms that Donald Trump attempted to interfere in a criminal investigation into the largest sanctions violations scheme in U.S. history as a favor, ” Wyden said in a statement.

” “If John Bolton has an interest in serving his country, as opposed to selling books, he will respond promptly to my forthcoming request for more information about Donald Trump’s relationship with Turkey,” he added.

.@MarthaRaddatz reports on her exclusive interview with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.



Watch more from the exclusive interview this Sunday at 9|8c on ABC. https://t.co/r7UgW68cco pic.twitter.com/yHBCpwyxTR — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 17, 2020

Global Power

BOLTON STRIKES AT TRUMP'S FOREIGN POLICY: “Trump asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win the 2020 U.S. election, telling Xi during a summit dinner last year that increased agricultural purchases by Beijing from American farmers would aid his electoral prospects,” Josh Dawsey reports of Bolton's book.

But that is far from the only foreign policy bombshell in Bolton's tome:

Trump allegedly told Xi that Beijing could continue to build harsh reeducation camps for Uighurs: “According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his November 2017 trip to China,” Bolton writes in an adapted excerpt in the Wall Street Journal.

Just as that piece was publishing, Trump signed a bill blasting China over its treatment of the Muslim minority: “ The act, introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and [Menendez], requires the U.S. government to compile a report about the extent of the Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang and provide potential individual targets for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act. The legislation gives the White House leeway to decide whether it would follow through with sanctions,” Gerry Shih reports.

The act, introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and [Menendez], requires the U.S. government to compile a report about the extent of the Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang and provide potential individual targets for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act. The legislation gives the White House leeway to decide whether it would follow through with sanctions,” Gerry Shih reports. Trump disputed he approved of the camps and told the Wall Street Journal he “ could have killed that very easily” in regards to the legislation that unanimously passed both the House and Senate.

Trump allegedly intervened in U.S. criminal cases to curry favor with authoritarian leaders: “Bolton describes several episodes where the president expressed a willingness to halt criminal investigations ‘to, in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked,’ citing cases involving major firms in China and Turkey. ‘The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,’ [he] writes, saying that he reported his concerns to Attorney General William P. Barr,” the New York Times's Peter Baker reports.

This is evidence, Bolton argues, that House impeachment effort was too narrow: “ A president may not misuse the national government’s legitimate powers by defining his own personal interest as synonymous with the national interest, or by inventing pretexts to mask the pursuit of personal interest under the guise of national interest,” Bolton writes, per the Times. “Had the House not focused solely on the Ukraine aspects of Trump’s confusion of his personal interests,” he adds, then “there might have been a greater chance to persuade others that ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ had been perpetrated.”

The president allegedly didn't know basic facts: Trump asked then-White House chief of staff John Kelly if Finland was part of Russia, Bolton writes, per our colleague.

The two nation's are separated by an over 830-mile border , a division that was particularly tense during the Cold War.

The president, according to Bolton, was also unaware that Britain was a nuclear power, a lack of knowledge that reared up during a meeting with then-Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018. (Britain became the world's third nuclear power in 1952.)

Pompeo allegedly trashed Trump's North Korea policy: “During the president’s 2018 meeting with North Korea’s leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slipped Bolton a note disparaging the president, saying, ‘He is so full of s---.’ A month later, Bolton writes, Pompeo dismissed the president’s North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was ‘zero probability of success,’” the Times reports.

On The Hill

POLICE REFORM HITS PARTISAN WALL: “Democrats and Republicans dug in partisan corners Wednesday as they embraced competing versions of legislation to rein in police brutality in a day filled with emotional debate over race and policing,” Paul Kane, Seung Min Kim and John Wagner report.

Both sides have tentatively set floor votes for next week: “But Wednesday’s actions on Capitol Hill signal the election-year battle ahead could be rocky. In the House Judiciary Committee, Republicans used their debate time to rehash arguments about the FBI’s handling of the Russia investigation, abortion and the liberal movement to ‘defund the police,’ all matters that left Democrats exasperated,” our colleagues write.

There were a number of emotional moments during debate:

In the House Judiciary Committee: “Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) grew angry with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) over the GOP focus on the far-left network known as antifa, though there is no evidence the group is driving the nationwide protests.”

Things got HEATED between Cedric Richmond and Matt Gaetz just now.



Richmond: "It's not about the color of your kids. It's about black males...If one of them happens to be your kid, I'm more concerned about him then you!"



Gaetz: "Who the hell do you think you are?!" pic.twitter.com/5mHsClRRJD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2020

In the Senate: “Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) called the GOP bill a ‘token, halfhearted approach,’ sparking Republican outrage over the racial tinge in the word ‘token.’” Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only black Republican in the chamber, led the drafting of the legislation.

Scott fired back on Twitter:

Y’all still wearing those kente cloths over there @SenatorDurbin? https://t.co/h3WETXn3We — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 17, 2020

Outside the Beltway

MURDER CHARGES FILED IN RAYSHARD BROOKS CASE: “A former Atlanta police officer was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, less than a week after the 27-year-old black man’s killing set off a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality,” Matt Zapotosky, Derek Hawkins and Fenit Nirappil report.

More details: “ The former officer, Garrett Rolfe, faces a total of 11 charges, according to Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. … Howard revealed granular details of what investigators found in the case, including a still photo that he said showed Rolfe kicking Brooks, who was prone on the ground after being shot. Howard also asserted — though the officer’s lawyer would soon dispute it — that [Officer Devin] Brosnan had agreed to become a ‘state’s witness’ and testify against his colleague.” Brosnan responded to the scene with Rolfe.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Masks are becoming mandatory as coronavirus cases rise: Many of Arizona's largest cities, including Phoenix and Tucson, now plan to make wearing masks compulsory after Gov. Doug Ducey (R) reversed a ban on localities from imposing such a requirement, Antonia Farzan reports.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) made mask-wearing compulsory in seven counties in the greater Portland region after a state saw a rise in cases and deaths.

The mayors of Texas's nine largest cities want to be able to impose similar requirements.

States with largest virus case increases over last week: Seven-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents:

(Graphic by Washington Post staff)

Confederate monuments are falling: “More than 70 Confederate monuments have come down since the Charleston, S.C., church shooting in 2015, nearly a third of them in the weeks since George Floyd was killed in police custody,” Bonnie Berkowitz and Adrian Blanco report.

While dozens of Confederate monuments have been removed since 2009, as of 2019, more than 775 remained, along with hundreds of names on roads, schools, parks and the like.