2020 WATCH: As President Trump’s handling of the protests against racism and the coronavirus pandemic remains unpopular with Americans, the chair of House Democrats' campaign arm Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) predicts that Democrats won’t just maintain their majority — but flip even more GOP-held seats.

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is putting candidates of color — and several candidates who have backgrounds in medicine and health care — front and center as part of its “Red to Blue” program to expand the House majority.

By the numbers: Women make up 16 out of the 19 candidates in the program, which trains, promotes and funds recruits to win red seats. Seven are people of color.

“You look at last cycle, flipping 40 seats, you would almost think a cycle later — well, how the heck are you going to be able to grow anything?” Bustos told Power Up last week, during the DCCC's “virtual fly-in” to help train the crop of candidates on how to run a campaign in the middle of a global pandemic.

“Republicans said they were aggressively going after 55 House Democrats, and they were gonna do everything they could to win these seats,” Bustos told us. “And then, lo and behold, six months into this election cycle, we have a six-to-one cash on hand advantage. It's everything from out-fundraising them to out-recruiting them. ”

” “ We've laid the groundwork to not only hold on to the majority, but to grow it. I'm not gonna make any wild predictions as far as to what those numbers will look like, but I can tell you that we've done the work to build a big battlefield.”

While some of these candidates face an uphill battle running in districts that lean Republican or are solidly red, Bustos says their backgrounds position them well for the moment: “The two most prominent issues right now that Americans are talking about thinking about are health care and social justice,” Bustos told us.

The names: There's Hiral Tipirneni, running against incumbent Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), who is a former emergency room physician. Jackie Gordon, running to unseat Rep. Peter T. King (R) in New York's second district is a black combat veteran-turned-teacher and certified yoga instructor. Kate Schroder seeking to oust Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) is a cancer survivor with a career as a public health official. And Pat Timmons-Goodson, the first African American woman to serve on North Carolina's Supreme Court and the former vice chair on the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, is running against Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.).

Bustos says that Trump also hasn't helped himself by creating viral, jarring moments that she believes Democratic candidates should highlight as contrasts to their own political and policy approaches when talking to voters.

“ I am very confident that Americans are going to pick the party of common sense police reform over the party of gassing peaceful protesters, ” Bustos said, referring to the controversial ” Bustos said, referring to the controversial clearing of largely peaceful protesters near the White House ahead of Trump's photo op at a church.

protesters near the White House ahead of Trump's photo op at a church. “I'm also very confident that Americans will pick the party of health care versus the party of drinking bleach, ” she added, referring to Trump's suggestion that ingesting bleach or other disinfectants might cure coronavirus

” Republicans will have to answer eventually — and Bustos thinks it'll be at the ballot box: “W here were Republicans when this was happening? They were silent. Where were Republicans running in districts all over this country? They were silent. So, you know, silence is consent.”

Reality check: It's a long shot for some of the latest DCCC recruits to pull off victories in November, Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report, told Power Up. But the fact that they even have a chance shows just how much of a drag Trump has become on the down-ticket. “Democrats do have a realistic path to adding to the House majority,” Wasserman said.

“Democrats have a number of excellent pick up opportunities that Trump has enhanced,” said Wasserman, pointing to the seventh district in Georgia “ where we saw massive Democratic primary turnout that dwarfed Republican turnout in a district that was a safe Republican seat not too long ago.”

Democrats' cash advantage is also helping incumbents who flipped red districts in 2018 — whose seats Republicans vowed to take back, Wasserman says. “Today, the median Dem in these 55 seats has $2.2 million cash on hand, vs. just $366k for the median leading [Republican] challenger. That's a 6-to-1 advantage,” Wasserman tweeted in April.

“What’s happened since March is the pandemic has made it much more difficult for challengers to catch up to incumbents because fundraising is more difficult to do, ” Wasserman told us. “ And Democrats banked a powerful advantage that will allow a number of freshmen in Trump seats to personalize their races.”

Timmons-Goodson, who is running in a safe Republican district, is facing an uphill battle — but she has a lot to talk about on the campaign trail these days. Timmons-Goodson touts how some of the recommendations she made during her tenure on the bipartisan U.S. Commission on Civil Rights with regards to policing and curbing excessive force were adopted by House Democrats as a part of their Justice in Policing Act introduced after the protests over George Floyd's death.

But Timmons-Goodson says she's stayed away from mentioning explicitly Trump by name: “[Voters] want to see leadership,” she said in an interview. “They want to see in folks and leaders that there is no doubt that they have their best interest of the district at heart and that’s what we are trying to demonstrate. ”

Trump, for his part, continued to focus on the “politics of white racial grievance” during his rally on Saturday in Tulsa, our colleague Jose Del Real reported.

“Trump’s litany of racially offensive stereotypes sent a clear signal about how he plans to try to revive his flagging reelection effort … He referred to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as the ‘kung flu.’ He called racial justice demonstrators ‘thugs.’ He attacked efforts to take down Confederate statues as an assault on ‘our heritage.’ And in an ominous hypothetical, he described a ‘very tough hombre’ breaking into a young woman’s home while her husband is away. ”

… He coronavirus ” This may be a risky political approach amid the national conversation on racial injustice : “There is not a more successful political strategy in the history of American politics than the southern strategy, this ideal of pitting poor whites against African Americans and tribalizing our politics. When Trump says he’s going to give you back your country, he’s playing to that racial animosity and fear,” Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster, told Jose. “What’s different today? What’s different today is the upward of 70 percent of Americans think racism is a problem in this country .”

Outside the Beltway

TRUMP SLAMMED FOR SAYING HE ASKED TO SLOW DOWN TESTING: “Trump’s Saturday night remark that he asked officials to ‘slow the [coronavirus] testing down' sparked harsh rebukes from experts and frustration from his own staffers, who say it undercuts their efforts to reassure Americans as the disease surges around the country,” Yasmeen Abutaleb, Taylor Telford and Josh Dawsey report.

White House officials tried to argue the president was joking: “ Trump’s chief trade adviser Peter Navarro called Trump’s comments ‘tongue-in-cheek.’ Another White House official told The Post that Trump was joking, a common defense from Trump’s aides after the president says something controversial.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the remark: She said in a statement that the that the American people “are owed answers about why President Trump wants less testing.”

Large rallies might be on the back burner now: “Trump’s campaign advisers had it all mapped out: A blowout rally in Oklahoma — coupled with a withering ad launched days earlier questioning Joe Biden’s mental acuity — would finally shift the focus to the elusive Democrat amid the worst stretch of Trump’s presidency,” Politico's Alex Isenstadt reports. "The ad tested well, and Trump attacked Biden extensively during the Saturday night event, saying the former vice president has ‘surrendered to his party and to the left-wing mob.’ But his remarks were lost in a meandering and grievance-filled two-hour speech, which included a lengthy rendition of him drinking water during his West Point commencement speech a week earlier.

“Party officials say the Oklahoma mishap has scrambled plans for future arena-style rallies. One idea is to hold smaller events at outdoor venues like airport hangars or amphitheaters. There's also discussion of holding them in non-urban areas to make it harder for protesters to gather en masse,” he writes of the lackluster attendance that drew many headlines.

MEANWHILE, CASES CONTINUE TO SPIKE IN SOME LARGE STATES: “California and some other large states are experiencing a sharp climb in new coronavirus cases just weeks into a gradual economic reopening, filling hospital beds and intensive care units in an uneven surge that many public health officers predicted months ago,” Scott Wilson reports from Santa Rosa, Calif.

States with largest case increases over last week: 7-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents

Trump is set to travel to Arizona, where infections have nearly doubled in the last two weeks: The president is set to speak at a “Students for Trump” event at a Phoenix megachurch on Tuesday and travel to Yuma to talk about border security. The Phoenix City Council passed a mandatory mask ordinance that went into effect over the weekend, which a spokesman for the students group told the Arizona Republic that they will follow.

Mayor Kate Gallego (D) is questioning why anyone would hold a mass gathering there right now: “What I'm very concerned about is we're actually seeing the fastest rate of growth among young people in the community and here it is a rally specifically focused on that demographic,” she told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

The People

BOLTON SAYS TRUMP SHOULD BE A ONE-TERM PRESIDENT: “I hope [history] will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term,” Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton told ABC's Martha Raddatz in an interview broadcast last night. Bolton says he'll write in a to-be-determined conservative come November.

Bolton confirmed there was a quid pro quo in which Trump made an explicit link between assistance to Ukraine and an investigation into the Bidens: “The conversation in August was the crispest indication of the linkage. But indirectly, and by clear implication, it had been growing for quite some time,” Bolton said.

Bolton's not sorry for not testifying : “You can agree or disagree with the way I tried to do it, but I don't think anybody is required to engage in futile activity to satisfy the Democratic congressional leadership,” he said.

: “You can agree or disagree with the way I tried to do it, but I don't think anybody is required to engage in futile activity to satisfy the Democratic congressional leadership,” he said. But if he was a senator he probably would have voted to convict the president: “I think I probably would have” voted to convict, Bolton told USA Today's Susan Page, “although, honestly, we still don't know everything there is to know about Ukraine. A lot of conduct can be reprehensible without being impeachable."

STAND OFF WITH NEW YORK PROSECUTOR IS ANOTHER MISCUE FOR BARR: “For a man who projects unswerving confidence in his political and legal skills, his efforts this month to play presidential intimate have backfired, embarrassing both him and his boss,” the New York Times's Katie Benner and Sharon LaFraniere report of Attorney General William P. Barr's role in the ouster of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman.

The AG ended up looking like he was acting unilaterally: “S oon after Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, suggested he would not merely rubber-stamp an administration nominee to replace Berman, Trump backed away from the whole affair,” the Times reports.

“S Lindsey O. Graham Some liberals called for Barr to be impeached, but a key Democrat shot down that suggestion: "I don't think calls for his impeachment are premature any more than calls for the president's impeachment were premature, but they are a waste of time at this point," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler told CNN's Jake Tapper.

Berman's new temporary replacement has brought sighs of relief: “Over the past two years, [Audrey Strauss, formerly Berman's second-in-command] was part of several politically sensitive cases infiltrating Trump’s orbit, including the tax fraud and campaign finance case brought against the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. An investigation of Trump’s current lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, has been a source of aggravation for the president,” Shayna Jacobs reports from New York.

More details: Strauss had initially been passed over to fill the post on an interim basis, a breach with tradition and a move that raised questions about the future of the Southern District of New York's politically sensitive cases.

Noose found in black NASCAR driver's team stall: “[Bubba] Wallace, the only full-time African American driver in the stock-car circuit’s elite Cup Series, called it a ‘despicable act of racism and hatred [that] leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society,’” Des Bieler reports.

Wallace previously pushed NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at all of its events: Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama was set to the first to have any fans in attendance since the organization implemented the ban. The contest was postponed until this afternoon due to thunderstorms.

Biden backers see 2016 amid surge in polls: “For Democrats, the very idea that they are doing well provokes an underlying skittishness. They worry about voting during the coronavirus crisis, amid restrictions that could make it harder to cast ballots. Some fear a coming misinformation campaign and say the party risks underestimating Trump’s ability to turn the country against their nominee,” Matt Viser reports.