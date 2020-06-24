with Brent D. Griffiths

Demonstrator Twana Buck and her daughter Bonita sit in the street near the White House as protests triggered by the death of George Floyd while in police custody, continue in Washington, D.C. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The People

THE NUMBERS ARE IN: Two-thirds of Americans say that police in the United States treat black people less fairly than whites, as Congress is nowhere near agreement on law enforcement reforms in the wake of large-scale protests against police brutality and racism.

The pressure's on Capitol Hill as a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll found that 95 percent of black Americans share that view.

“But black people also largely believe [George] Floyd’s death could be a catalyst for change, in part because people of all colors have participated in protests in hundreds of cities and towns and demanded movement from political leaders, actions several survey respondents cited in follow-up interviews,” our colleagues Cleve R. Wootson Jr., Scott Clement and Emily Guskin report. “The survey suggests that the avalanche of revulsion to Floyd’s video-recorded killing — including criticism of the Minneapolis police officers’ actions across the political spectrum and a newfound embrace of the slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ — has sparked hope among black Americans that the country will address discrimination in ways it did not after past incidents in which police killed black people.”

(Graphic by Daniela Santamariña/The Washington Post)

But while 7 in 10 Americans are optimistic that racial inequities in policing will improve in the coming years, blacks are slightly less sanguine. A narrower majority of 54 percent say police treatment of black Americans will improve.

The gridlock in Congress is in stark contrast with the sweeping calls for reform: While both parties agree there's a need for change, the Senate appeared on the cusp of failure yesterday, our colleagues Seung Min Kim and Holly Bailey report.

“The Senate GOP plan incorporates a number of Democratic proposals, such as legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime … as well as a national policing commission,” they write. “But there has been no attempt to negotiate the differences between the Democratic and Republican visions for policing bills, with the two parties disagreeing about the extent of a federal mandate to alter practices at the thousands of local police departments nationwide.”

issued by a judge who allows officers to enter a residence without being announced. Under the Democratic legislation, set to pass the House this week, such warrants would be banned in federal drug cases, and federal funding would be conditioned on local police agencies barring the practice. The Senate GOP bill calls on states and localities to report to the Justice Department when such warrants are used, and it would punish those that do not do so by withholding federal funding … The Republican bill also leaves intact the 'qualified immunity' standard that Democrats want to erode, making it easier for law enforcement officials to be sued for misconduct.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of "trying to get away with murder" with their bill: "What the Senate did…is unsalvageable," she said on CBS Radio. Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who is on the short list to be Joe Biden's choice for vice president, told reporters: "We can't answer the people's demand for accountability with watered-down politics."

on CBS Radio Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), who is on the short list to be Joe Biden's choice for vice president, told reporters: If Democrats won't even start discussions, “that tells me this is already over,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the chief author of the GOP bill and the sole black Republican in the upper chamber, said of the stalemate.

Down to the details: The Post-Ipsos poll reveals opinions differ among racial groups about the root causes of disparities in police treatment.

"Blacks see a panoply of reasons causes for mistreatment by police: departments not holding officers accountable for misconduct, police who assume black people are criminals or police who are racist themselves," Cleve, Scott and Emily write. "Three-quarters say white people falsely accusing black people of a crime factors heavily into police bad behavior, while most also say a lack of community oversight or police training are big contributors."

Cleve, Scott and Emily write. “Three-quarters say white people falsely accusing black people of a crime factors heavily into police bad behavior, while most also say a lack of community oversight or police training are big contributors.” “Among whites who say blacks are treated less fairly by police, about 8 in 10 say a major reason is lack of accountability for misconduct, while about two-thirds say police assume blacks are criminals. Smaller majorities blame racist police officers, poor police training and lack of community oversight. Just over 3 in 10 say false accusations by white people are a major reason for unfair treatment.”

Partisan factions: While there is an overall consensus among whites that blacks are treated less fairly by police, their views on racial discrimination split along party lines, with “9 in 10 Democrats saying black people are treated less fairly by police, compared with two-thirds of independents and just under 4 in 10 Republicans,” our colleagues write. “There are also regional and gender divisions among whites, with rural residents and men — two of President Trump’s most loyal supporters — less likely to say police treat blacks less fairly.”

Blacks were more likely than other racial groups to say they have personally feared a police officer would hurt them — especially young black Americans: “38 percent of black adults under age 50 reported unfair treatment in the past few years, compared with 25 percent of those ages 50 to 64 and 17 percent of those 65 and older,” according to our colleagues.

Some optimism: Nearly 6 in 10 blacks believe Floyd's killing will increase white people's concern about racial discrimination by police.

“It’s white people’s participation, that’s the difference. They’re the ones who have to see it,” Dexter Banks, a 46-year-old project manager from Memphis, told our colleagues. “We can complain all day long, but if we’re not the majority there’s not much we can do. They have to have an interest in our problems. As long as they are interested in it, then we have a shot .”

Yet Americans are less rosy in their assessment of President Trump, disapproving of the way he has responded Floyd's killing and the protests.

That includes “n ine in 10 black Americans disapprove of Trump’s response to Floyd’s killing and about three-quarters disapprove of his response to the protests that followed it. Among whites, about 6 in 10 disapprove of Trump’s response to Floyd’s killing and the protests alike,” per Cleve, Scott, and Emily.

There was almost universal support (91 percent) among black Americans for the protests that followed Floyd's killing, though 57 percent said vandalism and looting undermined the goals of the protests a great deal or good amount, our colleagues note.

Protests are one of several solutions that black Americans say are effective in improving discriminatory policing. Other avenues they support include electing local leaders and a president who cares about the issues, recording video interactions with police, and pushing for changes locally.

after weeks of protests in Louisville, Kentucky, the officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor after police obtained a warrant with a no-knock provision for Taylor's apartment was fired late last night, according to the Courier Journal's Darcy Costello and Tessa Duvall.

after weeks of protests in Louisville, Kentucky, the officer involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor after police obtained a warrant with a no-knock provision for Taylor's apartment was fired late last night, according to the Courier Journal's Darcy Costello and Tessa Duvall. Officer Brett Hankison “is accused by the department's interim chief, Robert Schroeder, of ‘blindly’ firing 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment, creating a substantial danger of death and serious injury.”

The Campaign

NOT CLOSE TO A CALL: “Even as voters turned out at a reduced number of polling stations in Kentucky, New York and Virginia, it was unclear when the party nominees would be known. With the coronavirus prompting officials to lead an aggressive push for absentee voting, the final results of the race were not expected for days,” the New York Times's Jonathan Martin and Jesse McKinley report.

Voters in Kentucky are poised to set a record: “Michael G. Adams, Kentucky’s Republican secretary of state, projected that total turnout would exceed 1 million, including roughly 800,000 mailed ballots. The final figure would shatter the previous record of 922,456 primary voters set in 2008,” Amy Gardner, Michelle Ye Hee Lee and Elise Viebeck report.

WHAT WE DO KNOW ABOUT LAST NIGHT: “Two African American candidates seized the momentum in recent weeks as the nation grappled with the question of racial justice and earned a groundswell of support in Democratic primaries — one in Kentucky and the other in New York — that could propel them to upset victories,” Colby Itkowitz, Joe DePaolo and Josh Wood report.

New York congressional candidate Jamaal Bowman greets supporters on Tuesday in Yonkers, New York. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

In New York: “Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal, took an early lead against longtime Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, who was elected to the House in 1988," our colleagues write.

As of this morning: Bowman holds a 25-point lead over Engel with 92 percent of precincts reporting, per the Times.

Bowman holds a 25-point lead over Engel with 92 percent of precincts reporting, per the Times. But: New York still expects to have a large number of absentee ballots to sort through. New Yorkers had to postmark their ballots by Tuesday, but they don't have to even arrive at election offices until next week, according to NY1's Emily Ngo.

In Kentucky: “Charles Booker, a state legislator, was locked in a close race with retired Marine Corps fighter pilot Amy McGrath, a top recruit of national Democrats, for the chance to wage a long-shot bid against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.),” our colleagues write.

As of this morning: Less than 10 percent of precincts in the state have reported. The Associated Press, which many news organizations rely on to predict the winners of races, said it does not expect to call the contest until Tuesday when Kentucky will release more results.

Don't sleep on some of the other races in the Big Apple: Except for AOC's primary challenge. The AP called the race for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who easily dispatched former CNBC host Michelle Caruso-Cabrera by a 53-point margin in a race that saw a number of Wall Street titans line up against the freshman in hopes of defeating one of the industry's toughest critics.

Mondaire Jones, an attorney and activist, has a nearly 24-point lead in the crowded eight-way Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Nita Lowey, chairwoman of powerful the House Appropriations Committee with nearly 96 percent of precincts reporting. If he wins, Jones and Ritchie Torres, a city councilor, who holds a large lead in his race to fill a different vacant seat, would both be poised to be the first black openly gay members of Congress.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, another long-time incumbent, is facing an unexpectedly stiff primary challenge clinging onto a less than 2-point lead over Suraj Patel, adjunct business professor at New York University with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Elsewhere across the country:

AOC may not be the youngest lawmaker for long: Madison Cawthorn, a 24-year-old motivational speaker, “defeated the Republican candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in a GOP runoff for Meadows’ old congressional seat, according to unofficial results,” the Charlotte Observer's Brian Murphy reports. Cawthorn is now heavily favored to win in November.

There could be an upset brewing in Rep. Denver Riggleman's (R-Va.) district: “Cameron Webb — an African American physician, former White House fellow and health policy researcher — is the Democratic nominee for an open congressional seat in central Virginia, setting up a potentially competitive general-election showdown,” Jenna Portnoy, Emily Davies and Antonio Olivo report.

Then-President Obama listens as then-Vice President Biden speaks at the White House in 2016. (Carolyn Kaster/File/AP)

OBAMA BREAKS THE BANK: “Obama was the main draw at a virtual fundraiser for Biden, raising more than $7.6 million from 175,000 individual donors, according to Biden’s campaign. The campaign collected another $3.4 million at a separate event held for high-dollar donors,” Matt Viser reports.

It was the first joint Obama-Biden event in years: “You’re all feeling a sense of urgency, the same kind of urgency I’m feeling right now,” Obama said near the start of the fundraiser. “I’m here to say: Help is on the way.”

The former president had a few barbs ready too: “What we have seen over the last couple of years is a White House enabled by Republicans in Congress and a media structure that supports them … that suggests facts don’t matter, science doesn’t matter,” Obama said. “That suggests that a deadly disease is fake news. That sees the Justice Department as simply an extension and an arm of the personal concerns of the president. That actively promotes division. And considers some people in this country more real as Americans than others.”

Barack Obama on Republicans: “All this talk about deficits and debts apparently only applies when Democrats are president.” — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 23, 2020

Obama: “Poor Dr. Fauci, who’s having to, you know, testify and then see his advice flouted by the person he’s working for.”https://t.co/8z1DUaN6dT via ⁦@katieglueck⁩ — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) June 24, 2020

The Investigations

Roger Stone arrives at federal court in Washington on Feb. 20. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

PROSECUTOR TO TELL OF DOJ PRESSURE ON STONE CASE: “A federal prosecutor and another Justice Department official plan to tell Congress [today] that Attorney General William P. Barr and his top deputies issued inappropriate orders amid investigations and trials ‘based on political considerations’ and a desire to cater to [Trump],” Karoun Demirjian, Matt Zapotosky and Rachael Bade report.

What Aaron Zelensky, who was formerly detailed to Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, will say: He “will tell the House Judiciary Committee that prosecutors involved in the criminal trial of Trump’s friend Roger Stone experienced ‘heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break’ by requesting a lighter sentence, according to his prepared remarks. The expectation, he intends to testify, was that Stone should be treated ‘differently and more leniently’ because of his ‘relationship with the President,’” our colleagues write.

The DOJ's response: “ In a statement, Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec took aim at Zelinsky, saying that Barr determined the sentencing recommendation for Stone proposed by him and his colleagues was ‘excessive and inconsistent with similar cases,’ and he thus directed Tim Shea, then the U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia, to ‘leave the sentencing to the discretion of the judge.’”

“ He won't be the only official to testify: Zelinsky, an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland, “ will be joined by John Elias, an official in the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, who will say that Barr ordered staff to investigate marijuana company mergers simply because he ‘did not like the nature of their underlying business,’ according to his prepared testimony.”

On The Hill

FAUCI WARNS OF SURGE IN CASES: “Top federal health officials warned that surges in coronavirus infections in more than a dozen states could worsen without new restrictions, and contradicted [Trump’s] recent claims that he told officials to slow testing so the country would record fewer cases,” John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Yasmeen Abutaleb, Lena H. Sun and Laurie McGinley report.

Meanwhile, Trump traveled to another hot spot: “The hearing came on the same day that Arizona reported record-high new coronavirus cases, and both Texas and Arizona reported record hospitalizations. Trump held a campaign rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, days after his trip to Tulsa, another site of surging infections. Last week, Texas, Florida, Arizona and at least seven other states reported their highest weekly infection-rate averages.”

The president told reporters he was not kidding when he said he told officials to “slow the testing down.”: “All four health officials testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Committee denied they had ever been directed to reduce testing,” our colleagues write.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

E.U. considers keeping out Americans: “European Union countries rushing to revive their economies and reopen their borders after months of coronavirus restrictions are prepared to block Americans from entering because the United States has failed to control the scourge, according to draft lists of acceptable travelers reviewed by the New York Times,” the Times's Matina Stevis-Gridneff reports.

FBI says NASCAR driver was not a victim of a hate crime: “NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime, the FBI concluded after completing its investigation into an incident involving a noose in the garage stall of the top-flight Cup Series’ only African American driver,” Liz Clarke reports.

Baseball is officially coming back, back, back: “It was finally over Tuesday night, and the sport had a date for the reopening of ‘spring' training camps (July 1) and a new Opening Day of July 23 or 24, nearly four months behind schedule. The season will be 60 games, by far the shortest in the sport’s modern history, followed by a postseason,” Dave Sheinin reports.