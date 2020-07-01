with Brent D. Griffiths

President Trump speaks during a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20. (Go Nakamura/Bloomberg)

The Campaign

TRUMP'S SENIOR SLUMP: David Frump, a Republican in his 90s living in Southern California, voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but doubts he will do so again this year.

“He’s got to worry about somebody besides himself, and when he does that, I might vote for him again. But in the meantime, if a 15-year-old kid ran, I’d vote for him,” Frump told me in an interview, adding he doesn’t like that Trump seems too willing to throw taxpayer dollars at problems instead of solving them. “He’s not presidential stuff, and I thought he was because he thought a little differently, and I thought that’s what we needed in the office.”

But Frump — yes, his last name is just like “Trump” but with an “F” — doesn’t know if he would go as far as to vote for Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, who is much more liberal than Frump.

“I would be willing to bet that [Biden] would never make anybody mad like Trump does,” Frump said. “He smiles at everything. He doesn’t seem to think there’s a problem anywhere, and he’ll still be smiling when he’s fighting it. That’s a little too politics.”

Warning signs: Sure, California will undoubtedly vote for the Democratic nominee no matter who Frump picks, but the retiree’s concerns about the president’s leadership and temperament are reflected in a series of national polls over the last several months revealing a major problem for President Trump’s reelection campaign: He’s losing the support of seniors, the country’s most dedicated and reliable voters.

Trump secured seniors by eight points in 2016 — and is now trailing Biden by five points on average in recent national polls , according to my colleagues Scott Clement and Emily Guskin.

— Trump is also losing ground with white voters, including those without college degrees who were key to his 2016 victories in several states. “According to new New York Times/Siena College polls, Trump is at least slightly behind Biden in six states that he won in 2016 and are pivotal to his reelection path — including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where he trails by double digits,” my colleagues Ashley Parker, Robert Costa and Josh Dawsey reported this weekend .

Not so sunny: In Florida, where more than 20 percent of voters in 2016 were over the age of 65, Trump won the senior vote by a 17-point margin. A Quinnipiac poll in late April found 52 percent of Florida seniors supporting Biden to 42 percent for Trump, while a Fox News poll around the same time found Biden narrowly ahead. Democratic strategists say if Biden can win over roughly 10 percent of seniors who picked Trump in 2016, he could steal the state.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly brushed off suggestions it’s struggling with seniors, even as Republicans across the country express alarm.

at The Villages, a heavily Republican Florida retirement community. Anti-Trump protesters lined the street, and the two sides screamed at one another in a stark visualization of the country's deep political divide. In the opening seconds, one man shouts at a woman wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt and other protesters retort, ‘White power! White power!” Trump Trump recently tweeted a video showing a pro-Trump golf cart parade at The Villages, a heavily Republican Florida retirement community. Anti-Trump protesters lined the street, and the two sides screamed at one another in a stark visualization of the country's deep political divide. In the opening seconds, one man shouts at a woman wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt and other protesters retort, ‘White power! White power!” Trump later deleted the video after prompting from advisers and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

how racism has long been central to Trump’s campaign strategy, especially in galvanizing the support of older white conservative voters who are scared by the country’s growing diversity and want to return to an earlier time, as Trump promises with his “Make America Great Again" slogan. The video is a reminder ofespecially in galvanizing the support of older white conservative voters who are scared by the country’s growing diversity and want to return to an earlier time, as Trump promises with his “Make America Great Again" slogan.

Times they are a-changin: Back in May, I wrote an article about the senior vote in Florida, and I struggled to find wavering Trump voters like Frump who were unsure if they would vote for him again. I spoke with numerous Republicans or conservative-leaning independents who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 but couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton. Those voters are now likely to back Biden.

Trump hasn’t done much to win over these sorts of voters in recent months given the coronavirus pandemic and mass protests against racial injustice. In interviews with dozens of seniors across the country — mostly independents and former Republicans, but also some Republicans and Democrats — this is what worried them the most about the president:

His tweets: Every single person I interviewed, regardless of party, said Trump needs to stop tweeting, speak more purposefully and stop being so divisive. Several seniors noted they are around the president’s age, 74, and would never act as he is acting. Many were particularly bothered by how Trump continues to fan the flames of racial tension in the country. A conservative retiree living in rural central Pennsylvania said he left the Republican Party in 2016 because it felt stuck in time when it comes to civil rights and the environment — and Trump has proven he made the right decision.

— His coronavirus messaging: Most seniors said they were urged by their doctors — and, more often, their children and grandchildren — not to leave the house during the pandemic unless necessary and to always wear a mask if they do. They listened and are frustrated Trump isn't conveying a similar message. One devout Trump supporter in Florida, who said only God could stop the pandemic, said she doesn’t leave her house without a mask, as that would be like “driving with your eyes shut.”

— — His economic boosterism: When asked about reopening the economy during the pandemic, these seniors rarely talked about themselves — as most say they will continue to stay home until there’s a vaccine. They instead shared their worries about grown children or grandchildren who have lost their jobs, had their pay slashed or are being rushed back to work in unsafe conditions. In Florida, seniors who worked part-time jobs say they’ve struggled to receive unemployment benefits.

— His bashing of mail-in voting: Most of these seniors said they plan to vote-by-mail this fall rather than possibly expose themselves to the virus by standing in line for hours to cast a ballot in person. Trump is firmly opposed to expanding ballot access through the mail, even though seniors — including those who support him — would benefit greatly. It’s almost as if he’s giving these voters an excuse to stay home.

— — Voting for Trump or against Trump: Several politically independent seniors spoke about this election and their options for this fall strictly in terms of Trump, rarely if ever mentioning Biden. They very much see 2020 as a referendum on the president, more so than an endorsement of Biden or his vision for the nation.

Peer pressure: One of the seniors I interviewed in May was a retiree living in northeastern Florida who did not want his name published because his golf buddies are Trump supporters, and he didn’t want them to know his political leanings. After the article ran, he emailed me to say one of those buddies read the article and could tell it was him.

“He needled me a bit in good humor,” the email read, “and when I expressed my shock that he would read The Washington Post, he said, ‘I don't have the same views as most of these guys we play with!’"

Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert waits for returns on Tuesday during a watch party in Grand Junction, Colo. (McKenzie Lange/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP)

Outside the Beltway

ABOUT (THE PRIMARIES) LAST NIGHT: Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D) easily dispatched his primary foe after concerns his shaky performance in the contest so far might have left an opening. And a five-term House Republican was ousted in the state in an upset by a restaurant owner that has defied local orders during the pandemic and flirted with the QAnon conspiracy. And Oklahoma narrowly became the 37th state to expand Medicaid by a margin of just under 6,500 votes.

Hickenlooper now takes on Sen. Cory Gardner (R): Gardner, who is facing reelection for the first time, is regarded as one of the Senate's most endangered members and flipping his seat is key to Democratic hopes of retaking the majority. Hickenlooper faced off against Andrew Romanoff, a former Colorado House speaker waging a progressive challenge to derail the former presidential candidate.

Where the race is now: “Hickenlooper enters the four-month-long general election campaign bruised by a brutal June , which began with him defying a subpoena. He was then held in contempt by the Independent Ethics Commission, found in violation of ethics laws, and faced a constant stream of headlines about racial gaffes dating back years,” the Denver Post's Justin Wingerter reports.

This could be a problem for the GOP in November:

The gun rights activist who ousted a Trump-endorsed incumbent: “Lauren Boebert prevailed in the rural, conservative 3rd Congressional District over [Rep. Scott R.] Tipton, a member of the tea party class of 2010 who had the endorsement of President Trump,” David Weigel and Colby Itkowitz report.

Meet Lauren Boebert: She is “a gun rights activist, owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colo., where the staff carries their weapons as they serve customers, who can order a ‘Guac 9’ burger or a ‘Turkey Ham Uzi Melt,” our colleagues write. Boebert boasts of her confrontation with then-presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke when she told the former Texas congressman, who supported banning and confiscating assault weapons, “Hell, no, you won’t take our guns.” Most recently, she defied state coronavirus orders for her restaurant, which led local officials to shut it down.

About her Q beliefs: “ Boebert is among a handful of Republican candidates who have toyed with the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory that a secret government official named ‘Q’ is revealing a corrupt ‘deep state’ that Trump is fighting against to save the country. Boebert hasn’t gone as far as some others, like Georgia House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a professed believer, but during an interview on a QAnon-aligned show said she hoped the theories were true.”

Boebert is among a handful of Republican candidates who have toyed with the fringe QAnon conspiracy theory that a secret government official named ‘Q’ is revealing a corrupt ‘deep state’ that Trump is fighting against to save the country. Boebert hasn’t gone as far as some others, like Georgia House candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a professed believer, but during an interview on a QAnon-aligned show said she hoped the theories were true.” DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos called on House Republicans to disavow Boebert: Instead, Trump quickly offered his congratulations and the House GOP campaign arm refused to back down.

ELSEWHERE ON THE TRAIL:

Biden slammed Trump's covid-19 response: “Former vice president Joe Biden seized a moment when the coronavirus is resurging to stress how poorly he says President Trump has handled the pandemic and to promise that as president he would take a different path,” Annie Linskey reports from Wilmington, Del.

Key quote: “Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, cited Trump’s declaration earlier in the outbreak that he was a ‘wartime president,’ saying, ‘It seems like our wartime president surrendered, waved the white flag and left the battlefield.’”

Amy McGrath is officially taking on McConnell: “[McGrath], a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot recruited by national Democrats to mount a long-shot bid against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has prevailed in her party’s Senate primary in Kentucky,” John Wagner reports.

She held off a last-minute surge from Charles Booker: “ Booker, a state legislator who tapped into the energy of the movement for racial justice and won endorsements from several high-profile liberals on the national stage.

“ How we got here: “ The race had remained too close to call on Election Day last week as many absentee ballots had yet to be counted. Booker held a narrow advantage over McGrath in a large field based on early and in-person totals released a week ago. But McGrath made up ground as more votes were tallied, according to updated results, and benefited from early voting. ”

At The White House

RUSSIAN BOUNTY INTEL REACHED WHITE HOUSE LAST YEAR: “White House officials were first informed in early 2019 of intelligence reports that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition military personnel in Afghanistan, but the information was deemed sketchy and in need of additional confirmation, according to people familiar with the matter,” Karen DeYoung, Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima and Karoun Demirjian report.

More details: “Several discussions were held with members of the National Security Council staff on the reports, which had been flagged as potentially significant and came at a time of growing tensions between Russia and the United States. Instructions were given to the intelligence community and the U.S. Central Command, one person familiar with the briefings said, to ‘find out more’ about the bounty reports before proposing any action be taken.”

The bounty operations could date as far back as 2018: “Intelligence provided by captured Afghan militants suggested the bounty operation was in existence as far back as 2018, according to three people familiar with the matter, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the subject’s sensitivity,” our colleagues write.

Follow the money: “American officials intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account, evidence that supported their conclusion that Russia covertly offered bounties for killing U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence,” reports The New York Times.

“Afghan officials this week described a sequence of events that dovetailed with the account of the intelligence. They said that several businessmen who transfer money through the informal ‘hawala’ system were arrested in Afghanistan over the past six months and were suspected of being part of a ring of middlemen who operated between the Russian intelligence agency, known as the G.R.U., and Taliban-linked militants. The businessmen were arrested in what the officials described as sweeping raids in the north of Afghanistan as well as in Kabul,” the Times continued.

Big money: “A half-million dollars was seized from the home of one of the men, added a provincial official.”

Riot police deploy pepper spray toward journalists as protesters gathered for a rally against a new national security law in Hong Kong on July 1. (Dale De La Rey/AFP via Getty Images)

Global Power

CHINA'S SECURITY LAW SENDS CHILL THROUGH HONG KONG: “Twitter users here deleted their accounts en masse. Political parties disbanded, including the one founded by democracy activist Joshua Wong. Restaurants and cafes removed posters showing their support for the movement,” Shibani Mahtani and Eva Dou report from Hong Kong.

The law is even more draconian than predicted: “The law effectively ends the long-cherished freedom of speech that Hong Kong residents have had, putting them under the same threat of life imprisonment if they criticize Beijing’s government, as other Chinese nationals face,” our colleagues write. “It also gives the government wide berth to crack down on organizations with foreign funding or ties.”

The anniversary of Britain's handover of Hong Kong is today: “Under the terms of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain to China, the territory is meant to control its internal affairs through its own political structure. The process in which the security law was passed — entirely controlled by Beijing, without input from Hong Kong’s leaders and without their knowledge of its content — is unprecedented in the city’s 23 years under Chinese rule.”

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Judge blocks Mary Trump's explosive book from publication: “A New York judge temporarily blocked the publication of Mary L. Trump’s scathing book about her uncle, President Trump, which describes him as the ‘world’s most dangerous man,’ saying no copies can be distributed until he hears arguments in the case,” Michael Kranish reports.

Mississippi has now banned the inclusion of a Confederate emblem on its flag: “With [Gov. Tate] Reeves’s move, Mississippi will take down one of the country’s most prominent Confederate tributes, withdrawing the only state flag that still bears such an emblem. The new flag’s design will be determined later, but lawmakers have barred it from including the most recognizable icon of the Confederacy, which many people associate with racism, slavery and oppression,” Mark Berman and Ben Guarino report.

Remembering a comedy legend: “Carl Reiner, a gifted comic improviser who created the enduring 1960s sitcom ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ and Mel Brooks’s 2,000-Year-Old Man character — a cranky Jewish rascal who claimed to have dated Joan of Arc ('what a cutie') and have 42,000 children ('and not one comes to visit me') — died June 29 at his home in Beverly Hills. He was 98,” Adam Bernstein reports.

Viral

MASK WHAT YOU CAN DO FOR YOUR COUNTRY: Trump still can't be brought to say the three simple words “wear a mask” that health experts say would strengthen the national fight against the coronavirus and possibly even help the economy. Despite that, a growing number of senior Republicans are making clear they won't be taking their masks off, Philip Rucker and Seung Min Kim report.

Trump has no problems with other people wearing masks, however: “The president has said he has no problem with masks, that he encourages people to make whatever decision is best for their safety and to follow what their local jurisdictions say,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said. “CDC guidelines are still recommended but not required, and the president is the most tested man in America.”

Vice President Pence, though he's more of a late convert:

Vice President Pence wears a mask as he is introduced to speak to the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service at their headquarters in Rockville, Md., on Tuesday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Former vice president Dick Cheney:

McConnell:

The majority leader listens to questions during a news conference on Tuesday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Ex-House speaker Paul Ryan:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the oldest Republican in the chamber:

Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy even tried a direct appeal:

In short as Sen. Marco Rubio said last week, “Wear a damn mask.”

Rubio arrives for a hearing on the Hill on June 10. (Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg)