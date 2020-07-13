Happy Monday! We're back (almost). Jackie will be back tomorrow as we resume our normal schedule. In the meantime, please send your tips and recipes as usual.

Breaking last night: Hail to the …? “The Washington Redskins plan to announce [this] morning that they will change their team name … The team is not expected to reveal a new name until a later date,” Les Carpenter and Mark Maske report.

President Trump wears a mask as he visits Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., on Saturday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Policies

THE PERPETUAL PANDEMIC: America is being prodded to return to normal amid worrying signs. Stop me if that sounds familiar. But once again, President Trump and his administration are aggressively pushing to reopen parts of the country (this time, schools and college campuses) as the pandemic continues to grow here at home.

The novel coronavirus's U.S. story now almost seems like a fait accompli. New debates rage, hot spots emerge, experts get undermined and all the while cases rise as many of us work from home and wait for a vaccine.

Where we're at: “The U.S. outbreak is growing across 37 states. More than 60,000 new cases were announced on Saturday, more than any day of the pandemic except Friday, when the country recorded more than 68,000 — setting a single-day record for the seventh time in 11 days,” the New York Times reports.

Weren't we good on testing? Not so much: “Test results for the novel coronavirus are taking so long to come back that experts say the results across the United States are often proving useless in the campaign to control the deadly disease,” my colleagues Rachel Weiner, William Wan and Abigail Hauslohner report.

“Some testing sites are struggling to provide results in five to seven days. Others are taking even longer. Outbreaks across the Sun Belt have strained labs beyond capacity. That rising demand, in turn, has caused shortages of swabs, chemical reagents and equipment as far away as New York,” they add.

Key quote: “Instead of going from one step to the next, it’s like you’re already stumbling right out of the gate,” Crystal R. Watson, a public health expert at Johns Hopkins University told my colleagues. “It makes contact tracing almost useless. By the time a person is getting results, they already have symptoms, their contacts may already have symptoms and have gone on to infect others."

In the Agencies

Masked man: Trump finally wore a mask in public for the first time during the pandemic began during a visit to Walter Reed National Memorial Medical Center. And his experts — including Health and Human Services Secretary Brett Giroir and Surgeon General Jerome Adams (read The Post's Manuel Roig-Franzia's profile) — were talking turkey on the Sunday shows by predicting the U.S. death toll will continue to rise.

“We do expect deaths to go up,” he said. “If you have more cases, more hospitalizations, we do expect to see that over the next two or three weeks before this turns around, ” Giroir said , per the New York Times.

” “Please don’t mistake me for saying we’re happy with where we are,” Adams said. “What I’m saying is that we are working with states to make sure we can respond to this incredibly contagious disease . "

Where's Tony? One person who wasn't on the airwaves was Anthony S. Fauci, the leading U.S. infectious disease expert who the administration is increasingly sidelining, seemingly because he is painting a not-so-pretty picture of there the country is right now.

The White House sent my colleagues a list of times Fauci has been “wrong” about the pandemic: “A White House official released a statement saying that ‘several White House officials are concerned about the number of times Dr. Fauci has been wrong on things’ and included a lengthy list of the scientist’s comments from early in the outbreak,” they write. “Those included his early doubt that people with no symptoms could play a significant role in spreading the virus — a notion based on earlier outbreaks that the novel coronavirus would turn on its head. They also point to public reassurances Fauci made in late February, around the time of the first U.S. case of community transmission, that ‘at this moment, there is no need to change anything that you’re doing on a day-by-day basis.’”

Shake it off: “ Fauci no longer briefs Trump and is “never in the Oval [Office] anymore,” said a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. Fauci last spoke to the president during the first week of June, according to a person with knowledge of Trump’s calendar,” my colleagues report.

New media: “ Fauci has found other ways to get his message out, from online Facebook chats to podcasts and print media interviews. And in recent days, with coronavirus cases slamming hospitals in the South and West, he has been frankly critical of the U.S. response — and implicitly, of the president.”

BACK TO SCHOOL?: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the Trump administration's push to get children back to school soon even as the pandemic rages and the president questions the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for school districts. She also reiterated Trump's threat to withhold some federal funding from schools that fail to physically reopen full-time. DeVos did say the CDC guidelines “are meant to be helpful.”

On whether schools should open in areas with spikes in cases: “ There's going to be the exception to the rule, but the rule should be that kids go back to school this fall. And where there are little flare-ups or hot spots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis,” DeVos told CNN's Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”

“ On losing federal funding: “Look, American investment in education is a promise to students and their families. If schools aren't going to reopen and not fulfill that promise, they shouldn't get the funds, and give it to the families to decide to go to a school that is going to meet that promise,” DeVos “Look, American investment in education is a promise to students and their families. If schools aren't going to reopen and not fulfill that promise, they shouldn't get the funds, and give it to the families to decide to go to a school that is going to meet that promise,” DeVos told Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday.”

The CDC has promised to issue new guidance on reopening schools this week, a commitment Vice President Pence explicitly tied to Trump's frustrations with them. School districts, however, say it will be difficult to comply with recommendation students be kept six-feet apart, a socially distanced reality that is too difficult in many buildings.

House Democrats immediately slammed DeVos: “I think what we heard from the secretary was malfeasance and dereliction of duty. This is appalling. They're messing, they're messing — the president and his administration are messing with the health of our children,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told Bash.

Rep Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.):

Outside the Beltway

THE NEW HOT SPOTS:

FLORIDA:

The situation in the state is increasingly dire: “A Herald analysis this past week found disturbing two-week trends — of increasing positivity and rising numbers of confirmed cases, even as testing volume remained the same,” the Miami Herald's Aaron Leibowitz reports. “The numbers come at the end of a record-breaking week as Florida reported 514 fatalities — an average of 73 per day. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging 30 deaths per day.”

ICU capacity: “Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez told CNN on Sunday that the county’s hospitals will soon reach capacity, but he said more beds can be added, including for intensive care," the Herald reports. "The county reported Sunday that 393 out of 418 available Intensive Care Unit beds, or 94 percent, are occupied.”

“As of Sunday’s Miami-Dade County New Normal Dashboard update, the county was in the red flag zone in three categories: trajectory of daily case counts over a 14-day period, two consecutive weeks of a 14-day rolling positive test rate under 10 percent (25.64 percent) and 30 percent of Intensive Care Unit bed capacity available (5.98 percent),” the Miami Herald's David J. Neal reports.

ARIZONA: “ICU beds and ventilators in use by suspected and confirmed covid-19 patients hit records on Saturday, according to hospital data reported to the state. Hospitalizations and emergency room visits dropped after reaching record highs in the days before,” the Arizona Republic's Chelsea Curtis reports.

States with largest case increases over last week: 7-day average of daily new reported cases per 100,000 residents

From Ellie Murray, assistant professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health:

And if you're tired of hearing it now: Consider that much of this basic advice is what Americans were told during the 1918 pandemic, the deadliest one this nation and this world has ever seen.

A Public Health Service poster from 1918:

On The Hill

MUELLER MIGHT BE CALLED TO TESTIFY AGAIN: “Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) suggested that former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III may be invited to testify before his panel …,” Felicia Sonmez reports.

Graham's statement comes after Mueller wrote a Post op-ed defending his office's prosecution of Roger Stone: “Apparently Mr. Mueller is willing — and also capable — of defending the Mueller investigation through an op-ed in The Washington Post,” Graham said. “Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have previously requested Mr. Mueller appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify about his investigation. That request will be granted.”

Trump commuted Stone's sentence on Friday, a move widely panned by Democratic lawmakers: Only two Republican senators, Mitt Romney (Utah) and Pat Toomey (Penn.) denounced the president's decision. Romney wrote that the commutation was “unprecedented, historic corruption” while Toomey added in his own statement that it was “a mistake,” Politico's Andrew Desiderio reports.

What Democrats said: House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said “anyone who cares about the rule of law in this country” should be “nauseated” by Trump's actions. Pelosi called it “an act of staggering corruption .”

Former vice president Joe Biden. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

The Campaign

DEMS ARE CONFIDENT AS TRUMP KEEPS DROPPING: “Trump’s management of this summer’s crises has triggered what Democrats detect as a tectonic shift in the political landscape, with party leaders suddenly bullish about not only taking back the White House but also wresting control of the Senate, as well as expanding their House majority,” Philip Rucker, Rachael Bade and Seung Min Kim reports.

Getting rocked in the suburbs: “Both Democratic and Republican operatives increasingly view Trump as a drag on GOP candidates in many key Senate and House races — especially in suburban areas, where polling and focus group data suggest he has been bleeding support.”

Republicans hope Trump can stay on message: “He needs to be talking about the accomplishments before the pandemic took hold, where we were, why the positive economy was because of his policies, and why what Democrats propose is not going to work,” Haley Barbour, a former Mississippi governor and ex-Republican National Committee chairman, told our colleagues.

PARSCALING BACK: “As Trump’s reelection effort struggles, [Trump campaign manager Brad] Parscale, despite his self-promotion, increasingly finds himself out of favor with his boss and hemmed in by newly hired staffers and recently promoted advisers …,” Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey report.

Ouch: Confidence in Parscale, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), “has not prevented internal complaints about Parscale’s frequent absence from campaign headquarters,” my colleagues write. “Parscale lives in Florida, and the campaign is based in Northern Virginia, and staffers say that when they talk to him, he is often by his pool in Fort Lauderdale. C ampaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh defended the arrangement."

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks during an election night rally as exit polls are announced in Pultusk on Sunday. (Piotr Malecki/Bloomberg)

Global Power

TRUMP ALLY WINS POLISH ELECTION: “Poland’s populist president Andrzej Duda has won a second term, the country’s electoral commission said after counting the vast majority of votes in a tightly fought runoff against the liberal mayor of Warsaw Rafal Trzaskowski,” my colleagues Loveday Morris, Rick Noack and Dariusz Kalan report.