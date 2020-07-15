with Brent D. Griffiths

President Trump arrives to speak during a press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on Tuesday. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

THE SPAGHETTI ON THE WALL CAMPAIGN: President Trump yesterday insisted he's not the underdog in his reelection bid against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Citing “real polls,” “thousands of boats with Trump signs” in Intercoastal Florida, and a “silent majority,” the president haphazardly dismissed his prospects of losing before wandering toward an explanation for why his support is waning.

“I think a lot of people don’t want to talk about” supporting him, Trump said about his political prospects during an unofficial campaign rally masked as a news conference in the Rose Garden.

“I think [supporters are] not going to say, ‘Hey, I’m for Trump, I’m for Trump' — they don’t want to go through the process,” he added. “And I fully understand that, because the process is not fair. The media doesn’t treat us fairly. They never have, and perhaps they never will. But maybe they will when we turn this around for a second term, and it’s going to happen very quickly.”

By Trump's own admission, there's no shortage of things to tackle during the rest of his first term. Yet his rambling speech hardly addressed the challenges of historic proportions currently facing him. Coronavirus cases are hitting new highs and the recession triggered by the pandemic is now expected to be more protracted than initially anticipated.

“ The severity of the toll on the United States was evident in new infection figures released Tuesday, with multiple states — including Oklahoma and Nevada — hitting record highs. Florida has now reported more cases in the past week — nearly 78,000 — than most European nations have in their entire struggle with covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus,” our colleagues Griff Witte, Mary Beth Sheridan, Joanna Slater, and Liz Sly report.

Instead, Trump took the “Rose Garden strategy” to a new level, and used a presidential event to air a laundry list of grievances against Biden on live television. For over an hour, the president ping-ponged between attacks on China, Biden and the Green New Deal. He invoked his opponent's name nearly 30 times on a range of topics, and despite his claims otherwise, sounded like an underdog on shaky ground throwing spaghetti at the wall to find a new message that might stick.

Trump touched on the topics of illegal immigration, trade with Europe, crime in Chicago and New York, the state of air conditioning in green buildings, etc. “There’s probably never been a time when candidates are so different,” Trump finally concluded before taking a handful of questions from reporters.

“'We could go on for days,' [Trump] said at one point, and it sounded plausible, ” the New York Times's Peter Baker wrote of the president's 63-minute long stemwinder.

"This event is another data point as to why Trump aides have been keeping him from doing briefings. He can't even stay on the topic of Hong Kong. It's just a grievance session," the New York Times's Maggie Haberman tweeted.

This is what Trump is currently reading out in the Rose Garden https://t.co/lXXs1LO4ko — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) July 14, 2020

Much of Trump's tirade against Biden was false or inaccurate, as was his defense of his handling of the coronavirus of which a majority of the country has disapproved. Trump again blamed China for “concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world” and attacked the media for not discussing the “deaths being cut down.” As of today, over 133,000 people in the United States. have died from virus and 3.41 million cases have been reported.

“Think of this: if we didn’t do testing, instead of testing over 40 million people, if we did half the testing, we would have half the cases,” Trump tried to reason. “You cut that in half, we’d have yet again, half of that, but the headlines are always testing. Now the testing is a good thing, but at the same time, it’s fodder for the fake news to report cases. So we’re doing 40 million plus, going to be very close to 45 million people. And when I turned on the news, I see cases, cases, cases.”

The picture painted by Anthony S. Fauci, one of the president's top health advisers, shortly before Trump's newser was far more ominous.

“We will likely see more deaths as people get hospitalized, but I doubt it will go up to the extent we’ve seen before,” Fauci said at a Georgetown University event, predicting “this is a pandemic of historic proportions.”

“It’s something that, when history looks back on it, will be comparable to what we saw in 1918 … That was the mother of all pandemics and truly historic,” Fauci added. “I hope we don’t approach that with this, but it does have the makings of possibly approaching that in seriousness.”

The death toll is rising in places like Florida, Alabama, and Texas: “ … 23 states are reporting more deaths each day than they were two weeks ago, according to a Times database. In some states, like Texas, where the death toll is sharply rising, local officials have responded by putting refrigerated trucks on standby, to increase morgue space.”

“ … 23 states are reporting more deaths each day than they were two weeks ago, according to a Times database. In some states, like Texas, where the death toll is sharply rising, local officials have responded by putting refrigerated trucks on standby, to increase morgue space.” Meanwhile, the administration is now “ asking governors to consider sending the National Guard to hospitals to help improve data collection about novel coronavirus patients, supplies and capacity, according to a letter, internal emails and officials familiar with the plans,” our colleagues Lena Sun and Amy Goldstein report . “ data reporting protocol for hospitals that eliminates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a recipient of that information — a decision that is sparking controversy about whether or not the data is reliable.”

Trump also waded back into racial justice issues on Tuesday in what has remained a constant: his preoccupation with white victimhood, our colleague Philip Bump writes. In an interview with CBS News’s Catherine Herridge, Trump became upset when asked why black people die at the hands of police.

“So are white people,” he replied. “So are white people. What a terrible question to ask. So are white people.”

“ Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he understands a concern common among his supporters: that whites are somehow disadvantaged in modern society to the benefit of blacks and Hispanics. Trump supporters have repeatedly told pollsters that they see whites, Christians and men as oppressed and that they are concerned about racism directed at white people,” Bump writes.

The Campaign

SESSIONS LOSES RUNOFF: The once remarkable bond between Jeff Sessions and Trump “came to a crashing end when the Associated Press declared that Tommy Tuberville had defeated Sessions in the runoff to be the Republican nominee in November’s Senate race against Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.),” Paul Kane and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

Trump received some of the revenge he seems to crave: “ Running for his old Senate seat — which he abandoned in early 2017 to become Trump’s attorney general — Sessions endured one brutal insult after another from the president. Trump’s endorsement of Tuberville in the race has always seemed to have more to do with Trump’s anger at Sessions over his recusing himself from the Russia investigation while attorney general than with any particular support for the former Auburn University football coach.”

What we learned: “In one Senate race, in a state that gave rise to the nativist underpinnings of Trumpism, the president made clear the real central tenet of his ideology: loyalty,” our colleagues write. “Fealty to the president takes precedence over every other ideological standard.”

No regrets: “Mr. Sessions said he had no regrets about his decision as attorney general to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election — an act that infuriated Mr. Trump and turned the president against him. ‘I followed the law,’ he said, adding, ‘and I saved the president’s bacon in the process,’" reports the Times's Elaina Plott and Jonathan Martin.

He was happy about the win/loss:

Wow, just called! @TTuberville - Tommy Tuberville WON big against Jeff Sessions. Will be a GREAT Senator for the incredible people of Alabama. @DougJones is a terrible Senator who is just a Super Liberal puppet for Schumer & Pelosi. Represents Alabama poorly. On to November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar. (Eric Gay/AP)

WHAT ELSE HAPPENED LAST NIGHT:

MJ Hegar won the Texas Senate Democratic runoff: “Hegar, an Air Force veteran backed by national Democrats, won a runoff to face Republican Sen. John Cornyn in a long-shot bid to unseat the 18-year incumbent in the traditionally conservative state that Democrats believe is shifting in their favor,” Paul Kane and Colby Itkowitz report.

The race narrowed toward the end, but Hegar received key support from outside groups: “The dynamics of the primary were similar to others around the country that shifted as thousands of Americans joined protests against racial injustice. West, who is African American, had captured momentum as the change candidate against establishment pick Hegar, though he has 27 years in elected office.”

We also know Maine Sen. Susan Collins's challenger: “State House Speaker Sara Gideon won the Democratic primary and will face Sen. Susan Collins (R) in November. Millions of dollars have already poured into that race, both to the candidate coffers and from outside groups eager to oust Collins, sparked in part by her vote to confirm Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court,” our colleagues write.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson looks to be headed to Congress: “Jackson … won his bid for the Republican nomination for a solidly red 13th Congressional District seat in the Texas Panhandle,” the Texas Tribune's Abby Livingston reports. Former congressman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) emerged victorious in another runoff, though he won't be vying for his old seat. Sessions moved after his 2018 defeat and looks poised to return to Congress representing a more conservative district.

We did, finally, receive a couple of New York-related calls: “Mondaire Jones, a progressive candidate supported by the institutional left, was declared the victor in a crowded Democratic House primary in the suburbs north of New York City, all but ensuring that he will join Congress next year as among its first openly gay African-American members,” theTimes's Dana Rubinstein reports.

GOP CONGRESSMAN CHARGED WITH VOTER FRAUD: “Rep. Steve Watkins was charged with three felony counts in Shawnee County, Kan., nearly eight months after a newspaper investigation found that he listed the location of a UPS Store as his address for voting purposes on government forms,” Elise Viebeck and David Weigel report.

More details: “Watkins, a freshman Republican from Topeka, faces two felony charges related to unlawful voting and one related to interference with law enforcement and providing false information, according to a news release from Shawnee County District Attorney Michael F. Kagay. The charges stem from a 2019 local election, the release stated … With just three weeks until his primary, Watkins shrugged off the announcement Tuesday, calling the errors an innocent mistake and saying he looks forward to ‘setting the record straight.’"

In the Agencies

ABOUT FACE ON STUDENT VISAS: “The Trump administration dropped its much-criticized plan to require international college students to leave the United States unless they are enrolled in the fall term in at least one face-to-face class,” Nick Anderson and Susan Svrluga report.

ICE's surprising mandate lasted little more than a week: “Under the July 6 policy from ICE, international students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities for the fall semester faced a mandate to take at least one course in person. Those students, ICE said, ‘may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.’”

Colleges, universities and major companies were unhappy: “Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had sued to block the new policy,” our colleagues write. “In a hearing in that case, held before U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, the judge announced that the schools and the federal government had reached an agreement that made the lawsuit moot."

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The Policies

BIDEN MOVES FURTHER LEFT ON CLIMATE CHANGE: The former vice president “unveiled a proposal to transform the nation’s energy industry, pledging to eliminate carbon pollution from power plants by 2035 and spend $2 trillion to turbocharge the clean energy economy,” Matt Viser and Dino Grandoni report.

The details: “Upgrading 4 million buildings and weatherizing 2 million homes over four years, which his campaign estimates would create 1 million jobs,” our colleagues write. “Homeowners would be given cash rebates to upgrade home appliances and install more efficient windows. Car owners would receive rebates to swap their old, less efficient cars for newer ones that release fewer pollutants.”

Trump's campaign called the plan a “socialist manifesto”: “He’s pushing extreme policies that would smother the economy just when it’s showing signs of roaring back,” Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said of Biden.

In the Media

WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized: “Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday to receive treatment for a possible infection and will remain for a few days, according to the Supreme Court,” Mark Berman reports. “In a statement, the court said Ginsburg had been experiencing fever and chills on Monday, so she was initially taken to Sibley Memorial Hospital in the District that night.”

Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: “A federal judge in Manhattan denied bail Tuesday to Jeffrey Epstein's longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who is charged with grooming his underage victims and recruiting them to be sexually abused over several years,” Shayna Jacobs and Devlin Barrett report from New York.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell poses too much of a flight risk: “'The risks are simply too great' to release her on bail, the judge said, adding that Maxwell's ability to stay out of the spotlight in such a sensational high-profile case showed she has an ‘extraordinary capacity to evade detection.’”

Viral

THAT'S ONE WAY TO GOYA VIRAL: Ivanka Trump faced a litany of complaints after she posted photos ON social media of her holding a can of Goya beans, including on accounts that mention her White House position. The company has faced backlash and boycotts after its CEO Robert Unanue stood beside Trump last week saying in part, “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump …”

Lima let you finish: Politics ain't bean bag, but critics questioned whether the first-daughter-in-law and White House adviser's message push the line on federal ethics rules stating government employees cannot endorse products or services. The Office of Government Ethics found in 2017 there were strong reasons to suspect presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway violated those rules when she encouraged viewers to go buy Ivanka Trump products.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chided her efforts, saying in Spanish: "If it's Trump, it has to be corrupt."