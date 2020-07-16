with Brent D. Griffiths

Good morning and happy Thursday. Tips, comments, recipes? You know the drill… thanks for waking up with us.

President Trump is greeted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) as he arrives in Atlanta. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Outside the Beltway

MASK THIS: Republican governors are slowly breaking with President Trump, reversing course to require face masks in their states as infections surge and health officials agree they may be the only way to contain the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Kay Ivey (R) embraced statewide mask-wearing as daily covid-19 deaths hit an all-time high in Alabama. And Mississippi's Republican Gov. Tate Reeves implored people to wear masks after this week implementing a mask mandate in 13 Mississippi counties.

“It does no one any good for you to shame someone because they’re wearing a mask,” Reeves said as hospitalizations in the state are peaking. “It also does no one any good for you to shame someone because they’re not wearing a mask because I can tell you those who are actually skeptical … while I personally disagree with that, if you try to shame them, it’s going to make their resolve even stronger.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) also made a remarkable course correction this month as the death toll in Texas sharply rises. He issued a statewide mask mandate after initially prohibiting local governments from punishing those who declined to wear a mask. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) did the same — only after his hand was forced with a crush of coronavirus cases.

“ … if everyone can adopt the practice of wearing a face mask for the next four weeks, we will be able to get COVID-19 under control,” Abbott said in an interview with KPRC2 . “That is my message when I issued my executive order.”

Republican governors across the Sun Belt who have followed Trump's cues — eschewing masks and Centers for Disease Control guidelines — have started to find themselves in a politically and medically untenable situation. Efforts to reopen too quickly and clamp down on local municipalities that sought the use of masks to prevent the spread of the virus have in part led to soaring caseloads and rising deaths. Trump has generally mocked masks, refusing to wear them in public until a trip to a military hospital last weekend.

Now, even some of the biggest retailers in America, once fearful of alienating customers, are following suit with a mask mandate after CDC Director Robert Redfield issued a statement calling masks “one of the most powerful weapons we have” in the fight against the coronavirus.” He added the virus could be “under control” within one or two months if widespread use of masks across the country takes place.

“We are not defenseless against covid-19,” said Redfield. “Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus — particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Walmart, Kroger Grocery and Kohl's are among the national chains that have started to require customers at all U.S. stores to wear masks starting next week. Industry groups and unions have also upped their calls for mask mandates for customers as over 3.3 million people have now tested positive. The CDC statement cited “a growing body of evidence that cloth face coverings provide source control”:

The results of a Missouri case study “provide further evidence on the benefits of wearing a cloth face covering. The investigation focused on two hair stylists — infected with and having symptoms of covid-19 — whose salon policy followed a local ordinance requiring cloth face coverings for all employees and patrons. The investigators found that none of the stylists’ 139 clients or secondary contacts became ill, and all 67 clients who volunteered to be tested showed no sign of infection, ” the CDC said.

” the CDC said. A June study surveyed 15 states and Washington D.C. between April 8 and May 15 and found that “ as many as 230,000 — 450,000 covid-19 cases possibly averted by May 22, 2020 by these mandates.”

— covid-19 “Shopping in a store is a privilege, not a right,” the National Retail Federation said, embraced Walmart's decision. “If a customer refuses to adhere to store policies, they are putting employees and other customers at undue risk. ”

Not so fast: Not all Republican governors are moving to require masks.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the Republicans who have not only refused to institute a mask requirement but have made it harder for local officials to adopt rules requiring face coverings.

Kemp, who welcomed a maskless Trump at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta yesterday, extended his executive order that explicitly bans cities and counties from requiring Georgians to wear masks — even as Georgia reported nearly 4,000 new cases of the coronavirus and 37 deaths in the state.

“Hospitalizations topped Georgia's prior peak in April after the Fourth of July weekend. Shares of open critical care beds in regions surrounding Athens, Dublin, Macon, Marietta, Savannah and Tifton have dipped into the single digits. Only one was left in Dublin, according to the most recent figures available,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Jeremy Redmon, J. Scott Trubey, and Willoughby Mariano report. “Disease experts at Georgia Tech and elsewhere have warned that Georgia is running out of time to prevent surges of cases that have overwhelmed hospitals in Florida, Arizona and other states that eased restrictions.”

Reynolds has said she's open to “reconsidering her stance on the issue” that local officials do not have the authority to force residents to wear masks. But her press secretary did not respond to request for comment as local officials struggle to navigate Reynolds's statewide emergency declaration.

“As officials in local governments in Iowa look for ways to tamp down a resurgence of covid-19 cases and deaths, they're finding they have no power to mandate even simple health guidance like the wearing of masks that may conflict with Gov. Kim Reynolds' statewide emergency declarations during the coronavirus pandemic,” the Iowa City Press-Citizen's Zachary Oren Smith and Shelby Fleig report.

Stitt, who has rarely worn a mask and refused to implement a mandate, was the first governor to announce he tested positive for covid-19. He continued to defend his decision, despite the dramatic increase in the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive.

“We respect people’s rights … to not wear a mask,” Stitt said Wednesday. “You just open up a big can of worms.”

Others Trump allies continued to make the rounds on conservative media positioning mask-wearing as a political statement. Retired Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, the former physician to Trump and President Barack Obama, took to “Fox & Friends’” following his Republican primary win in Texas and said that wearing a mask is “a personal choice.”

“Well, I think that wearing a mask is a personal choice,” Jackson replied. “I don't particularly want my government telling me that I have to wear a mask. So, I think that's a choice that I can make.”

Even the United Kingdom and France, “the originator of the burqa ban,” have implemented nationwide mask requirements. Ultimately, medical experts have concluded mask-wearing shouldn't be a partisan talking point but a matter of “sound public health strategies.”

“It’s the right thing to do. We can’t afford for this to continue as an us-versus-them issue or as a science-versus-politics issue,” Marc B. Hahn, president of the health-sciences-focused Kansas City University, told our colleague Griff Witte. “We’ve got to come to a point where we can adopt sound public health strategies.”

“It took three to five years for folks to comply with those legal mandates,” Hahn said of mandatory seat belt use in the '70s. “We don’t have three to five years. We don’t have three to five weeks. This is serious. ”

There are a total of 5,904 deaths and 159,569 cases confirmed in the region:

Here at home: “The greater Washington region recorded its highest daily caseload in weeks Wednesday as D.C. lost more ground in its fight to quell the pandemic,” Fenit Nirappil, Ovetta Wiggins, Rachel Chason and Dana Hedgpeth report.

What's happening: “While much of the increase is the result of infection spikes in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region, many other localities have also reported increases in recent days,” our colleagues write. “D.C. leaders said that a key transmission rate metric rose to alarming levels for the first time since late April.”

The District is dangerously close to one key threshold: “Hospitals in the city have been running at just short of 80 percent capacity — a threshold that could trigger additional restrictions or measures to handle a surge of coronavirus patients.” The city has also “ struggled to achieve two weeks of declining new cases, measured by the date a person developed symptoms, excluding patients from confined facilities.”

You are reading the Power Up newsletter. Not a regular subscriber?

Brad Parscale, then-campaign manager for President Trump, waits backstage during a 2018 rally in Houston. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The Campaign

NOT UP TO PARSCALE: “Trump announced that he is replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with longtime political aide Bill Stepien as recent polls show him falling further behind Joe Biden in the presidential race amid a spreading pandemic that has devastated the economy,” Josh Dawsey and Michael Scherer report.

Stepien is now Trump's fifth campaign manager over just two cycles: “Stepien was the field director for the 2016 campaign and has worked for the president since the election. He’s known for a low-key style and his knowledge of battleground states. He was formerly a top aide to Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey."

The shakeup comes as several new polls showed Trump trailing by double digits: “Trump is often described as his own campaign manager, and his political operation, which is overseen by Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, has been tailored to his desires,” the New York Times's Maggie Haberman reports.

Trump has been assembling a new band of advisers, but it's a mixture of mostly old faces: “Trump’s new kitchen cabinet, a combination of White House and campaign employees led by [Jared Kushner] includes Stepien, and two communications aides from the 2016 campaign — Hope Hicks and Jason Miller, who was recently hired by the campaign and is increasingly seen as its principal strategist,” our colleagues write.

Parscale's demise is mostly rooted in the disastrous Tulsa rally: “The president has also grown angry at times over how much money Parscale was making off the campaign … But the consensus was that the biggest blow he suffered in Trump’s eyes was over Tulsa, where Trump grew angry at the thousands of empty seats after Parscale heavily hyped the demand for tickets on social media.”

Liberals and others on Twitter reveled in the news, especially after outfits like the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump super PAC founded by influential members of the “Never Trump” movement, made such a point of highlighting Parscale's largesse , including his F and boat.

This tweet mocked the White House's new jobs campaign:

In the Media

MASSIVE TWITTER HACK TARGETS BIDEN, BILLIONAIRES AND TOP COMPANIES: “Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other high-profile Twitter account holders were the targets of a widespread hack to offer fake bitcoin deals in one of the most pronounced security breaches on a social media site,” Rachel Lerman, Cat Zakrzewski and Joseph Marks report.

The array of targeted users is breathtaking: “Accounts for former president Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, musician Kanye West and both Uber and Apple also posted similar tweets, all instructing people to send cryptocurrency to the same bitcoin address. The tweets were removed throughout the afternoon, shortly after being posted.”

“Accounts for former president Barack Obama, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, musician Kanye West and both Uber and Apple also posted similar tweets, all instructing people to send cryptocurrency to the same bitcoin address. The tweets were removed throughout the afternoon, shortly after being posted.” Key quote: “This is massive,” Rachel Tobac, the CEO of SocialProof Security, told our colleagues. “This is most likely the largest attack I’ve ever seen. We are extremely lucky that these attackers are monetarily motivated and not sowing mass chaos all over the world.”

Twitter temporarily disabled verified users and changing their passwords: “Twitter started letting verified accounts tweet again [last] night but warned the ‘functionality may come and go’ as it worked on a fix to the breach,” our colleagues write.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, said an investigation is underway: “ We detected what we believe to be a coordinated social engineering attack by people who successfully targeted some of our employees with access to internal systems and tools,” the company wrote in their early findings . “We know they used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and Tweet on their behalf. We’re looking into what other malicious activity they may have conducted or information they may have accessed and will share more here as we have it

Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened.



We’re diagnosing and will share everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened.



💙 to our teammates working hard to make this right. — jack (@jack) July 16, 2020

Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a news briefing at the White House in March. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

At The White House

WHITE HOUSE TRIES TO DEFUSE FAUCI ATTACKS: “The chaos surrounding the federal response to the coronavirus crisis escalated as infighting between a top trade adviser to [Trump] and other senior administration officials burst into public view, exposing the White House’s lack of message discipline and focus amid a surging pandemic,” John Wagner, Meryl Kornfield and Toluse Olorunnipa report.

The latest: “ Days after anonymously disseminating a list of negative talking points about Anthony S. Fauci , the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, the White House sought to distance itself from the anti-Fauci effort Wednesday by publicly chastising trade adviser Peter Navarro for writing a USA Today op-ed blasting the popular public health official. Trump chided Navarro for the piece and the White House claimed the adviser's words were not officially authorized.

Fauci, seemingly having had enough, fired back: “Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that,” Fauci told the Atlantic in a series of interviews this week, Peter Nicholas and Ed Yong report. “When the staff lets out something like that and the entire scientific and press community push back on it, it ultimately hurts the president.”

More from the doctor: “I think if you talk to reasonable people in the White House, they realize that was a major mistake on their part, because it doesn’t do anything but reflect poorly on them," Fauci told the magazine. "And I don’t think that that was their intention. I cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it’s only reflecting negatively on them. I can’t explain Peter Navarro. He’s in a world by himself. So I don’t even want to go there.”

Picture of health: Amid the fracas, Fauci posed for the (digital) cover of InStyle. CBS News anchor Norah O’Donnell wrote the story, which mentions that her efforts to secure Fauci for a TV interview were repeatedly blocked.

A few highlights: