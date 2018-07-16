THE KEY

President Trump attends a working breakfast with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on July 16 prior to his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump's meeting today with Russian President Vladimir Putin is a pivotal moment for his administration's efforts to deter future election interference efforts by Moscow and other sophisticated actors.

Trump entered his meeting with Putin in Helsinki armed with the sweeping indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers in connection with the hack on the Democratic Party in 2016, which drew the clearest connection to date between the election cyberattacks and the Kremlin. The intelligence community's attribution of the attack to Russia — and now, the indictments of specific individuals involved — can be powerful parts of a country's deterrence strategy. But experts say they could be far less effective if the president doesn't back up their conclusions.

“Trump's reluctance to admit that the Russians did wrong tends to put a top limit on the kind of retaliation that Russia can expect from a repeat of 2016,” said Martin Libicki, chair of cybersecurity studies at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Anything less than a strong demand that Putin back off will likely dull the effects of not just the “naming and shaming” approach the intelligence community has taken but also sanctions, indictments and other punitive measures the administration and Congress have levied.

“The Russians believe that they have carte blanche to do something similar if it helps Trump, and Trump's failure to mention the hack, more than nominally, would not signal anything differently,” Libicki said. “Exposure by the [intelligence community], indictments, sanctions, and diplomatic reprisals emanate from the administration despite what Trump appears to want. But there are limits to what the bureaucracy would do on its own.”

Indeed, while Trump has said he will raise election interference when he sits down privately with Putin, he has already seemed to dampen expectations that there’d be any breakthroughs. In early-morning tweets Monday, Trump blasted the Justice Department's investigation of election interference and said the United States, not Russia, was to blame for tensions between the two countries.

President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

And on Sunday, Trump told CBS News that he hadn’t considered asking Putin to extradite the 12 Russian officials indicted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, and chided the Democratic National Committee for “allowing themselves to be hacked.” And as recently as few days ago, he suggested there was little he could do if Putin denied involvement. “All I can do is say, ‘Did you?’ And, ‘Don’t do it again.’ But he may deny it,” he said at the NATO summit late last week.

Those remarks stand in sharp contrast to statements from his top intelligence official, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, who just on Friday compared the Russian cyberthreat to warnings before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Here we are nearly two decades later and I’m here to say the warning lights are blinking red again,” Coats said at an event at the Hudson Institute, a right-leaning policy think tank.

More broadly, Trump's administration has hit Russian individuals and businesses with tough sanctions as punishment for the 2016 election hacks and other global cyberoffensives. Deterring future cyberattacks seems to be a high priority for some of his top officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who have spoken out in recent weeks about the need to create consequences for aggression in cyberspace.

“Mixed messages usually undermine deterrence — which is a tough job because, in this case, success means convincing the other guy that hacking doesn't pay,” said Michael Sulmeyer, the Belfer Center's cybersecurity project director at the Harvard Kennedy School. “The problem is that recent history shows that hacking pays.”

More than a year and a half has passed since the intelligence community released its report saying Putin himself ordered the election interference campaign. By now, Trump should have plenty of information to inform his approach on the issue — and the indictment only gives him more. The new charges detail a sustained operation by officials in the Russian military agency known as the GRU that involved implanting malware on Democrats’ computer systems and stealing troves of documents with the goal of impacting the election. It also names specific agents and military units, one of which worked out of a building just a few miles from the Kremlin.

But both sides will surely be watching closely to see what Trump says and the tone he takes. “If the most recent indictments do not convince Trump that Russia is squarely to blame and he does not make this issue front and center at Helsinki, he is giving Putin the green light for Russia to continue its efforts this November,” CNN's Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent and a national security lecturer at Yale's Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, wrote Sunday.

From Nicholas Burns, a former top diplomat and Russia expert who served Republican and Democratic presidents:

Key issue for Trump-Putin Summit—Putin fired the first salvo in a new cyber war against the U.S. in 2016. Trump has never acknowledged the attack, never responded to it. Putin has not paid a price. Trump needs to do his job defend our country. https://t.co/Nb1WCg5kUh — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) July 15, 2018

From a Republican senator:

A better thing, Mr. President, would be to declare: "Russia is the enemy of America and our allies, and we will expose and respond to their continued cyber-attacks against our nation." https://t.co/qNvgGRA58T — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018

Trump is meeting with Putin one-on-one, raising still more questions about the president's exchanges with the Russian leader. Around this time last year, Trump met with Putin at the Group of 20 summit in Germany and emerged saying he and Putin had talked about creating a new "impenetrable" cybersecurity unit to guard against election hacking. Trump quickly abandoned the idea following broad condemnations from lawmakers. There was also some confusion surrounding what the two leaders told each other: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Trump had accepted Putin’s assurance that Moscow didn’t carry out a hacking and disinformation campaign. Trump didn’t say whether he believed Putin’s denial.

PINGED, PATCHED, PWNED

Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta during a Clinton rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 30, 2016. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

PINGED: The Russian hackers' election interference tool kit included spearphishing emails, keystroke loggers and the X-Agent malware, according to Friday's indictment, The Washington Post's Ellen Nakashima and Shane Harris reported on Friday. “The indictment also reflects an aggressive but somewhat inartful operation in which hackers used the same computer servers to launder money by using the online currency bitcoin as they did to lure their victims and to register sites they used for hacking,” my colleagues wrote.

Hackers from the GRU's Units 26165 and 74455 pursued their interference efforts on multiple fronts. They targeted Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman John Podesta's email account with a spearphishing email in March 2016, infiltrated the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee first in April 2016 and later the Democratic National Committee, Nakashima and Harris reported. “On June 22, the indictment stated, WikiLeaks sent a private message to Guccifer 2.0 asking to have access to the material, saying 'it will have a much higher impact' on its site,” my colleagues wrote. “The GRU made repeated attempts to transfer the stolen DNC emails to WikiLeaks beginning in late June 2016.” The indictment says that the anti-secrecy group on July 18 confirmed receiving the stolen data, according to Nakashima and Harris.

The Kremlin complex, center, stands above rooftops in this panoramic skyline of Moscow on April 17, 2013. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

PATCHED: The indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officials shed light on the GRU, a Russian military spy agency that has been linked to several brazen operations including in Ukraine and Syria, according to the New York Times's Andrew E. Kramer. “From the shooting down of a civilian airliner over Ukraine to operations in Syria and the United States electoral hacking, the organization’s recent history has been entangled with some of Russia’s most contentious actions, analysts and security researchers say,” Kramer wrote on Friday. “The indictment unsealed on Friday singled out two signals-intelligence units focused on computer espionage — one based near Gorky Park in central Moscow and the other in an outlying district near a shopping mall.”

The Obama administration in December in 2016 and the Treasury Department in March of this year imposed punitive measures on members of the GRU over interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Times. “Inside Russia, one of the two units cited in Friday’s indictment, Unit 26165, had a reputation as an elite group,” Kramer wrote. “In 2016, Vzglyad, an online news portal, described members of the unit as being 'able to decipher any code within three minutes and re-encrypt it without breaking away from writing a doctoral dissertation on quantum physics.'”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addresses the National Association of Secretaries of States in Philadelphia on July 14. (Mel Evans/Associated Press)

PWNED: Nielsen said there are no signs so far that Russia has embarked on an effort to interfere in the 2018 midterms that would be similar in “scale or scope” to 2016, but she also noted that the Mueller indictment is proof that foreign interference in U.S. politics will face “consequences,” the Wall Street Journal's Dustin Volz and Alexa Corse report. Nielsen, who was addressing a conference of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Philadelphia on Saturday, said that “any attempt to interfere in our elections — successful or unsuccessful — is a direct attack on our democracy and is unacceptable." “Intelligence agencies were observing 'persistent Russian efforts using social media, sympathetic spokespeople and other fronts to sow discord and divisiveness amongst the American people,' Ms. Nielsen said, adding that those efforts were 'not necessarily focused on specific politicians or political campaigns,'” Volz and Corse wrote.

The Associated Press's Naira Davlashyan and Angela Charlton also reported that U.S. intelligence agencies have found no indications yet that Russia is planning to carry out a specific interference campaign ahead of the midterm elections. “There is Russian activity, to be sure,” Davlashyan and Charlton wrote. “But it appears aimed less at swaying the U.S. Congress one way or another and more at proving to fellow Russians that democracy is unsafe — and thereby legitimizing Putin’s autocratic rule at home.”

Mueller Indictment Adds Urgency to Securing 2018 Midterm Elections Special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment of Russian intelligence officers came as state election officials gathered for the final time with the task of protecting the nation’s election machinery in November. The Wall Street Journal

Twitter suspends two accounts linked to 12 Russians indicted by Mueller Social networking site Twitter Inc on Saturday suspended two accounts linked to 12 Russian spies indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller for interfering in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Reuters

FBI Official Overseeing Election-Meddling Task Force Has Left A senior FBI official overseeing a task force that addresses Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. elections has left the government for the private sector just months before the midterm contests. The Wall Street Journal

Illinois’ elections board requests confirmation Mueller identified hackers in data breach The Illinois state election board said Friday that it is likely the state referred to in special counsel Robert Mueller’s latest indictment as having been hacked into by Russian intelligence officers. The Hill

THE NEW WILD WEST

— The Wall Street Journal's Gabriel T. Rubin notes that Russian hackers failed to hide their tracks online as they used bitcoin to purchase servers and domain names. “Using bitcoin allowed the hackers to 'avoid direct relationships with traditional financial institutions' such as banks that would have had stronger controls against money laundering, the indictment said,” Rubin wrote. “Still, since all bitcoin transactions are recorded on the blockchain—the distributed ledger technology that provides the backbone for the cryptocurrency system—U.S. investigators were ultimately able to link the transactions to the Russian government.”

— Meanwhile, Russia's foreign ministry dismisses accusations of interference. “Russia’s foreign ministry said there was no evidence the 12 people indicted by the United States on Friday were linked to military intelligence or hacking into the computer networks of the U.S. Democratic party,” Reuters reported on Friday.

— Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Sunday said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he doesn’t see much point in seeking to hold the Russian government accountable for interfering in the past U.S. presidential election. “I think really we mistake our response if we think it’s about accountability for the Russians,” Paul told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “They’re another country, they’re going to spy on us. They do spy on us. They’re going to interfere in our elections. We also do the same.” Paul also said he thinks it is unlikely that Russia will extradite the 12 Russian intelligence officers that were indicted Friday in the Mueller probe. “I don’t think Russia is sending anyone back over here for trial the same way we wouldn't send anybody over there for trial,” Paul said.

World Cup triggered millions of cyberattacks on Russia: Putin Russia neutralized close to 25 million attacks during the major football tournament, president claimed. Politico

Trump-Putin summit mystery: What about Snowden? Trump has called for the fugitive NSA leaker’s execution and once guaranteed that Russian President Vladimir Putin would hand him over. But there’s no sign that Trump is pressing the issue. Politico

CHAT ROOM

— Peiter Zatko, a cybersecurity expert who goes by the hacker name Mudge, tweeted on Friday that he helped advise Democrats during the 2016 campaign:

During the last election the Democrats reached out to me.



I was happy to help and made it clear that if a reasonable candidate from an opposition party asked for my advice I would provide similar counsel in regards to improving computer, network, and information security.



2/n — Mudge (@dotMudge) July 14, 2018

He said he struggled to convince the people he advised to strengthen their cyberdefenses.

Biggest pushback, from people now touting themselves as candidates for security advisors to new politicos, was surprising:



They refused to require 2fa: it would be annoying.



They pushed back on gsuite to enable document control/access/auditing: another email is too much.



6/n — Mudge (@dotMudge) July 14, 2018

He also said that had been considered for a top cybersecurity position in the Trump administration but was eventually turned down because he had advised Democrats during the campaign.

After the election my name started to float around inside the Oval Office of the incumbent as a possible option for the “Cyber Czar” (or similar) role.



People reached out to me to see if I would be receptive.



I relayed that if I could help my country I would consider it.



9/n — Mudge (@dotMudge) July 14, 2018

I get an OOB message that I’m off the table. I ‘helped’ the opposition party so I’m tainted.



I think both parties have (different) serious issues, which is why I’ll try to improve either of them if I see an opportunity.



But now I’m in an interesting place: ... — Mudge (@dotMudge) July 14, 2018

A security guard walks past a building of ZTE's Beijing research and development center on June 13. (Jason Lee/Reuters)

— “The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday lifted a ban on U.S. companies selling goods to ZTE Corp, allowing China’s second-largest telecommunications equipment maker to resume business,” Reuters's Karen Freifeld reported. Several lawmakers from both parties have said that ZTE threatens U.S. national security and there is opposition on Capitol Hill to the Trump administration's decision to strike a deal with the company to salvage it. The Commerce Department had enacted punitive measures against ZTE in April but Trump tweeted in May that he intended to help save the firm. “While we lifted the ban on ZTE, the Department will remain vigilant as we closely monitor ZTE’s actions to ensure compliance with all U.S. laws and regulations,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement on Friday.

— “Pennsylvania officials disclosed on Friday that they recently had to shut down the state’s online system for requesting birth and death records for about a week after someone with apparent inside knowledge made unauthorized changes,” the Associated Press's Mark Scolforo reported. “State officials told The Associated Press the changes were 'cosmetic modifications' but the intrusion triggered an extensive cyber investigation.”

Bots of the Internet, Reveal Yourselves! A bill in the California legislature would regulate bots by making them disclose their automated nature. But how? The New York Times

Pentagon Sets Big Goals for Its New AI Center The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will be the hub for all projects that exceed $15 million. Nextgov

PRIVATE KEY

Microsoft President Brad Smith speaks during the panel Economic Development at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

— Microsoft wants the U.S. government to regulate one of its key technologies: facial recognition tech, my colleague Drew Harwell reports. In a blog post, Microsoft President Brad Smith called for Congress to create a bipartisan and expert commission to study how facial recognition tools are used and recommend new measures to rein them in.“This technology can catalog your photos, help reunite families or potentially be misused and abused by private companies and public authorities alike,” Smith said. “The only way to regulate this broad use is for the government to do so.”

Electric utilities use red-teaming, AI to prepare for advanced threats - CyberScoop The U.S. electric industry has responded to a steady stream of cyberthreats with more rigorous red-teaming and by using artificial intelligence, utility executives said. CyberScoop

How Wireless Carriers Get Permission to Share Your Whereabouts Seeking approval to share a cellphone’s current location often falls to one of several dozen third-party companies like Securus and 3Cinteractive. The Wall Street Journal

Today

The Atlantic Council hosts an event on Russian interference in elections in the United States and other countries.

DFRWS USA 2018 conference in Providence, R.I., through July 18.

Coming soon

House Judiciary Committee hearing on how Facebook, Google and Twitter filter content on July 17.

The opening of CyberGym NYC will include several discussions on cybersecurity in New York on July 18.

The American Enterprise Institute hosts Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Tex.), chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, for a discussion about U.S. competition with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran on July 18.

House Intelligence Committee hearing on “China’s threat to American government and private sector research and innovation leadership” on July 19.

The Heritage Foundation hosts a speech by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and a panel discussion on deepfakes on July 19.

The Brookings Institution hosts Sophie in 't Veld, a member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands, for an event on human rights and data on July 19.

The Cyber 202 Live event featuring several guests including Christopher C. Krebs, undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security's National Protection and Programs Directorate, on July 20.

Hackers on Planet Earth conference in New York on July 20 through July 22.

