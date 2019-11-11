Rep. Yvette D. Clarke (D-N.Y.) greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif). (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Congress has the tech and cybersecurity smarts it needs to write rules of the road for an array of new technologies, including super-fast 5G networks and data-driven smart cities, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke, (D-N.Y.) says.

But it needs to make sure the “flip phone crowd” isn't in charge, Clarke said. The vice chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and co-chair of the congressional Caucus on Smart Cities made the comments in an interview with me for C-SPAN’s The Communicators that aired this weekend.

The rare defense of Congress’s tech savvy comes as lawmakers are facing an increasingly complex set of cybersecurity challenges ranging from protecting elections against hacking and combating social media disinformation operations to defending against ransomware and reducing tech companies’ misuse of personal data.

Congress has failed for years to pass significant cybersecurity bills, however, and some lawmakers have seemed not to grasp basic facts about cybersecurity and technology. For example, during a pair of infamous 2018 hearings with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, many lawmakers had trouble understanding Facebook's ad-driven business model.

“We’re not a monolith in the legislature,” Clarke told me. “[There are] younger folks who have lived their lives through every usage of technology to some of the more seasoned members who are still on flip phones. So, we’re not going to rely on the flip phone crowd to set those protocols, but we can and we do have the capability through other members … who are really fluent in privacy issues and cybersecurity.”

Clarke warned that Congress must start setting those rules of the road or the United States risks being outpaced by China and other nations that are investing far more heavily in 5G and other next-generation technologies.

She also called the United States a “weak link” on data privacy because it has not yet passed a broad federal law restricting how tech companies can use citizens’ data similar to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation.

“The EU has set up really great protocols around managing data. We have yet to make that step here,” she said.

The Caucus on Smart Cities, which Clarke co-leads with Rep. Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), is focused on using data analysis and other technologies to make cities operate more efficiently — such as by using real-time information from sensors to reduce traffic congestion or speed up emergency responders.

Smart cities also raise cybersecurity concerns, though, because it’s not clear cities are ready to protect the vast troves of data they’ll be collecting. And there are fears that cities or smart-city contractors could misuse data — for example, to help police improperly target certain communities. In China, for example, smart-city technology has been used to extensively spy on Chinese citizens.

Clarke acknowledged those concerns and said that’s a big reason Congress needs to get its act together and set strict rules.

“I think we’re capable of doing it; we just have to have the will and the bipartisanship behind it,” she said. “There are so many folks who have already delved into this space and are very apprised of how the technology is evolving, how it’s being used and how to put guardrails around it.”

Clarke also criticized the Republican-controlled Senate, which has failed to approve numerous cybersecurity bills backed by the Democrat-controlled House. They include bills to mandate paper ballots and other security requirements for federal elections, and deliver $600 million to upgrade state voting machines and election infrastructure.

PINGED: Democrats and state election officials are criticizing a White House plan released Friday for notifying the public about foreign interference in the 2020 elections, the Wall Street Journal's Dustin Volz and Alexa Corse report.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (Va.), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told the Journal he's concerned the plan will allow Trump appointees "to overrule notification recommendations of career personnel.” He plans to push for agencies to alert Congress within two days if senior officials decline to notify the public, he told the Journal.

State officials called the plan an improvement, but some criticized it for lacking details. “It is vague. It’s very high level,” Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap (D) told the Journal.

The plan comes in response to criticism that federal authorities were slow to share intelligence about Russian hacking and disinformation operations with state and local election officials during and after the 2016 campaign.

PATCHED: Indian lawyers, journalists and human rights activists whose WhatsApp accounts were hacked using software from the controversial Israeli spyware company NSO Group are demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi disclose whether the government was behind the hacks, Sankalp Phartiyal at Reuters reports.

“It is a matter of public concern whether Indian tax payer money has been spent on this kind of cyber surveillance,” the group wrote in an open letter to the government.

WhatsApp told the Indian government that the accounts of 121 users in the country were hacked. The target list included people whose work has been opposed by the government, Nicole Perlroth at the New York Times reports.

The Indian central government has criticized WhatsApp for the breach, but has not supported the opposition party's call for a full investigation, Nicole reports.

PWNED: Mobile voting app Voatz is eager to cooperate with any Pentagon security audits of its products, the company said Saturday. The statement comes after Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) called for an audit last week and expressed concerns the app isn’t secure enough to be used in the 2020 elections.

Voatz touted its cybersecurity protections in the statement, saying it has "thwarted in real time" efforts to compromise the app during elections, including an alleged hacking effort during the 2018 midterms in West Virginia. The company has also worked with the Department of Homeland Security to conduct security assessments as well as undergoing security audits in West Virginia, Utah and Denver, according to the release.

“We remain committed to providing as much transparency as possible about our system while at the same time needing to protect our intellectual property as one of the youngest election companies in the country,” the company wrote, adding it hasn't heard from Wyden's office directly.

