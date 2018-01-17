THE LIGHTBULB

President Trump’s remarks last week denigrating Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “shithole countries” has probably doomed a deal to save "dreamers," young illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children. A shutdown of the federal government — the first since 2013 — could come as soon as the end of the week.

A less dramatic, yet still significant, consequence of Trump’s vulgar commentary could be the undermining of the administration’s goal of becoming, in the words of Trump officials, an “energy dominant” country. Trump's disparaging label could jeopardize a burgeoning effort to sell U.S. natural gas to developing countries, including those in Africa.

The Trump administration has dispatched its top energy and environmental officials to woo potential buyers of U.S. energy in Africa, a continent home to the "shithole" countries that Trump wants to prevent from sending their citizens to the United States, according to remarks in his meeting last week with lawmakers.

Last month, Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt and a crew of aides spent four days in Morocco to promote the potential sale of U.S. natural gas there. In October, Energy Secretary Rick Perry attended a natural gas development workshop in South Africa.

“We want to be your partner,” Perry said, noting that the United States could “export not only LNG but also the technology and infrastructure to build gas economies across Africa.”

(Perry's reflections on his African trip upon returning home got more attention. In November, the energy secretary suggested fossil fuels help prevent sexual assault in impoverished countries.)

The rationale undergirding much of the Trump administration’s deregulatory efforts — whether it be opening public lands to coal leasing or oceans to oil drilling — is to bring more domestic fuel above ground and sell it abroad. The goal is, in short, to make the United States a net energy exporter.

Among the fuels the Trump administration wants to facilitate is the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

As part of this effort, high-ranking administration officials have been pitching U.S. gas to energy-thirsty customers in South Korea, Japan, Eastern Europe — and other nations in Africa. And some observers say the president's words can't help but hurt this effort.

“Comments like those made by Trump last week undercut the soft power of the U.S. and tarnish the country’s reputation — and the reputation of Trump himself,” said David Victor, professor of international relations at the University of California at San Diego. “They probably create some domestic politics problems for countries that want to buy LNG from U.S. suppliers.”

But Victor added, “The role of government in blessing or pushing these things — especially in market-oriented economies like the United States — is easy to overstate.”

As economies in Africa develop, natural gas consumption is growing by more than 3 percent per year, the International Energy Agency reported last year. Trading gas across oceans — which involves cooling the fuel in specialized tankers before unloading it through expensive import terminals able to convert the fuel from a liquid to gas — takes more intergovernmental cooperation than the average overseas transaction.

Meanwhile, the United States, which once was a key customer of natural gas from Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa, has a natural gas bounty after the boom in hydraulic fracturing over the past decade.

Beginning under President Barack Obama and continuing under Trump, natural gas producers received a steady stream of approvals for the construction of natural gas terminals to sell their product abroad. In February 2016, Houston-based Cheniere Energy began shipping gas out of Louisiana. Between then and November 2017, a small percentage — 1.3 percent — of the liquefied natural gas that left the United States went to one African country, Egypt, according to an Energy Department report.

Since Trump took office, his administration has found buyers in Lithuania and Poland, eager to get out from under the yoke of their traditional fuel supplier, Russia. But in Africa, the head winds of energy economics — rather than any blowback after the "shithole” brouhaha — may stifle similar sales.

“I am not sure how well placed the U.S. might be to fill that market,” Antony Goldman, an independent energy analyst, said of Africa, “not so much because of the ‘shithole’ remark but because of cold hard logic.”

Few African countries have the economies to sustain significant natural gas imports. Exporters, for their part, are more enticed by potential markets elsewhere, particularly in Asia.

“You look at China. You look at India,” said Charlie Riedl, executive director of the Center for Liquefied Natural Gas, a lobbying group. “Those are two large, massive potential import countries.”

Furthermore, Africa has long had oil and gas reserves of its own. It is probably cheaper for South Africa, the continent’s third-largest economy, to build pipelines to gas fields to the north in Mozambique than it is to import gas by tanker, Goldman said. Similarly, Morocco could get gas from its North African neighbors.

And more recent discoveries in East Africa mean that even Egypt may seek gas closer to home.

“The ability to produce gas at a much closer market is very real in Africa,” Riedl said.

So despite the gestures (whether obscene or obliging) from Trump or his deputies, “the need to import U.S. LNG is probably pretty unlikely,” he said.

POWER PLAYS

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

— Interior exodus: Three-quarters of members of a board advising the National Park Service quit abruptly on Monday over frustration with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, The Post’s Juliet Eilperin reports. The members quit after Zinke refused to meet with them last year. In a letter to Zinke, departing board chairman Tony Knowles wrote he and the other members “have stood by waiting for the chance to meet and continue the partnership . . . as prescribed by law… We understand the complexity of transition but our requests to engage have been ignored and the matters on which we wanted to brief the new Department team are clearly not part of its agenda.”

The resignation of nine out of 12 National Park System Advisory Board members leaves the federal government without a functioning body to designate national historic or natural landmarks. In short order, the move drew congressional backlash. On Tuesday evening, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) issued a statement saying "I call on Secretary Zinke to personally reach out to each member of the National Park Service Advisory Board and tell them their counsel is valued and that this Administration respects local voices," echoing language Zinke used when declaring Florida exempt from Interior's five-year offshore oil plan.

— Fact checkingTrump’s coal claims: The Post’s Nicole Lewis examines Trump’s repeated claim the administration is “saving” coal country following his vow during the campaign to put an end to the “war on coal.”

Here are the three claims that earned four Pinocchios from The Post's fact-checking team.

The claim: “We’ve lifted the restrictions on American energy, including shale, oil, natural gas and clean, beautiful coal, of which we have 1,000 years of supply,” Trump said during a Dec. 8 rally in Pensacola, Fla.

The verdict: “Based on the average annual amount of coal produced since 2010, 0.95 billion short tons, the country’s estimated recoverable coal reserves would last a little more than 250 years," Lewis writes. "That’s about 750 years less than Trump estimated.”

The claim: “One thing that I am very proud of: the state of West Virginia. Last month, it was one of the highest percentage increases in GDP, the state of Texas beat it. And people are saying, wait a minute, West Virginia just came in second. Do you know what that is about? That is about cutting regulations and letting the people go and mine,” Trumps said during an October interview with Fox’s Sean Hannity.

The verdict: “Trump takes credit for West Virginia’s economic gains, but it’s undeserved. For one, when the first quarter ended March 31, 2017, Trump was just two months into his presidency. While he was quick to do away with several regulations on energy production, many of the new policies have yet to take effect. The state’s recent growth is due to increased mining production and a rise in prices for coal and natural gas,” Lewis writes.

The claim: “Since the fourth quarter of last year until most recently, we’ve added almost 50,000 jobs in the coal sector. In the month of May alone, almost 7,000 jobs,” EPA chief Scott Pruitt said in a June 4 interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The verdict: “From January to May, the United States gained 33,000 jobs in 'mining and coal,' according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a few thousand short of Pruitt’s claim of 50,000 new jobs. But that’s not the biggest problem with his figures. Most of the gain in “mining” jobs had nothing to do with coal,” Lewis writes. “Most of the new jobs were in a subcategory called ‘support activities for mining." Most jobs in that subcategory are for oil and gas operations.

— A postmortem on Perry's grid plan: When the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unanimously rejected Perry’s proposal to financially bolster coal and nuclear power plants, the one surprise vote in opposition came from Neil Chatterjee, a Republican commissioner who used to work for Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and who was thought to be sympathetic to coal interests.

At a Bipartisan Policy Center event on Tuesday, Chatterjee explained how he had come to the conclusion that Perry’s proposal was not legally viable. According to Gavin Bade at Utility Dive:

.@FERChatterjee at @BPC_Bipartisan: @SecretaryPerry "asked the right question," but "proposed the wrong remedy" with NOPR. Says it "did not meet the legal test that [FERC] proposed." — Gavin Bade (@GavinBade) January 16, 2018

While nominally under the Energy Department, FERC was designed to be politically independent regulatory body. Many observers thought Perry's demanding letters to the commission tested that autonomy — a sentiment Chatterjee seemed to echo, according to Catherine Traywick of Bloomberg News:

On rejection of DOE proposal to save coal, @FERChatterjee says "we demonstrated our independence." Says FERC will continue to act independently regardless of "outside forces" trying to influence policy — Catherine Traywick (@ctraywick) January 16, 2018

— Zinke isn't just pushing offshore oil: His department wants more offshore wind development, too. During a trip to Denmark this week, Vincent DeVito, Zinke’s energy counselor, told reporters the administration is working “quite aggressively” to boost renewable energy nationwide, including a “robust expansion of offshore wind," Bloomberg News reported.

Currently, the United States is behind Europe in developing its wind-swept areas at sea, with only one offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island. Early in Zinke's tenure, Interior auctioned off over 122,000 acres off of Kitty Hawk, N.C. for wind development. The world’s biggest turbine maker, Vestas Wind Systems, is based in Denmark.

Tom Donohue, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Talk of a gas tax hike never dies: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is drafting a proposal to urge lawmakers and the Trump administration to raise the federal gasoline tax by 25 cents per gallon to help pay for infrastructure, The Post’s John Wagner reports. But Thomas J. Donohue, the leader of the lobbying group — which has struggled to find its place in Trump's Washington — acknowledged it would be "a tough vote" to raise the gas tax for the first time since 1993 given that Republican leaders in Congress have already shut down a similar suggestion from President Trump that the federal government hike the gas tax by 50 cent per gallon.

OIL CHECK

This April 2010 file photo shows a large plume of smoke rising from BP's Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

— BP’s Deepwater Horizon costs deepens: As Zinke tours the country to bolster support for the Trump administration's plan to expand offshore drilling, BP made a timely announcement Tuesday that it expects to take an additional $1.7 billion charge in its fourth-quarter earnings related the 2010 Deepwater Horizon disaster settlement.

From The New York Times: “The company also said that it now anticipated that cash payments related to the disaster to be about $3 billion this year, up from an estimate issued in the third quarter of more than $2 billion… The charge announced on Tuesday is related to a court-supervised settlement program after a class-action lawsuit to resolve claims for business losses and other claims related to the oil spill."

— Oil prices briefly passed $70 a barrel on Tuesday: The New York Times has a rundown on the combination that led to the uptick: “Tensions in Iran. Cold weather in the United States. A year of production cuts. With 2018 still young, there has been no shortage of reasons oil prices are pushing higher..."

THERMOMETER

Rescue workers search through properties after a mudslide in Montecito, California. (REUTERS/Kyle Grillot)

The latest on the California mudslides:

A lawsuit filed Tuesday is alleging two California utilities are partly to blame for the widespread destruction from the spate of wildfires and deadly mudslides in the state. The Associated Press reports the suit alleges negligence by Southern California Edison and Montecito Water District: “The lawsuit was brought by individuals injured in flash floods and a business that sustained property damage. It claims Edison's equipment caused the enormous fire and said that mudslides only occurred because vegetation that held soil back was burned in the blaze. The water district is accused of negligent actions surrounding its equipment, leading to a catastrophic break of a major water line.”



A new interactive from the Times attempts to untangle the cause of the mudslides. “Geologists and officials in Santa Barbara say it is still too early to know precisely how and why last week’s mudslides became so lethal. But they are already studying satellite imagery to help determine the path of the deadly debris, in the hopes that understanding what happened will prevent similar calamities in the future. Wildfires in December charred much of the hills in the area, burning the chaparral all along the foothills. Fire effectively changes the soil, making it more slippery and far more prone to erosion than healthy land.”

