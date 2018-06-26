THE LIGHTBULB

Workers from California Green Design install solar electrical panels on the roof of a home in Glendale, Calif. in 2010. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Solar energy companies in United States have gotten used to seeing the Trump administration set policy that's unfavorable to the industry.

But the Internal Revenue Service just gave solar developers a rare reason to be sunny.

On Friday, the IRS issued guidance giving solar developers more opportunities to secure tax breaks, which have already helped boost solar generation nationwide.

At the end of 2015, Congress extended a subsidy called the investment tax credit for solar projects for another five years as part of a broader budget compromise. But lawmakers left it to tax-policy writers at the IRS to define exactly when construction on a solar-panel farm or other projects officially begins.

So last week, the IRS said solar developers can claim the biggest available subsidy — a 30 percent investment tax credit — if they invest at least 5 percent of the total expected cost or start significant physical work on the project before the end of 2019.

As long as the solar power generators are up and running by 2023, they get that big tax break.

The IRS's decision erases up one of the biggest question marks surrounding the future of U.S. solar installations. The tax breaks were designed to encourage large institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs and Google to finance solar development, but as the investment tax credit begins its phaseout through 2021, financial backers grew leery about putting more money down. Abigail Ross Hopper, head of the lobbying group Solar Energy Industries Association, said the guidance gives “certainty that will help solar project sponsors finance and build more solar.”

The solar industry has already weathered its blows by the Trump administration. "You don't see the Solar Energy Industries Association say too many complimentary things about the Trump administration these days," said Dan Reicher, a Stanford Law School professor who specializes in energy finance.

Various plans contemplated or proposed by the Energy Department to bolster financially ailing nuclear and coal-fired power plants threaten to undercut the economic edge of cheaper solar, wind and natural gas.

The latter group of cheaper electricity generators is helping put some coal and nuclear power out of business in the United States. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has rejected one proposal to rescue coal and nuclear plants. But President Trump this month ordered Energy Secretary Rick Perry to use Cold War-era emergency powers to prevent their continuing shutdown.

Solar panels have even become fodder in Trump's budding trade war. This year, Trump imposed a tariff starting at 30 percent on imported solar panels. The tariff relief, sought by panel makers Suniva and SolarWorld, was opposed by much of the domestic U.S. solar industry because it discouraged solar installations by making them more expensive. Reuters reports the tariff led companies to pause or cancel more than $2.5 billion in investments in large-scale installations.

But analysts at Credit Suisse Group point out that the new IRS guidance gives solar developers a path for circumventing that onerous import tax. “The news is positive for utility scale solar developers who can now avoid solar tariffs imposed on imports through 2021, procure the majority of their solar panels in later years, and still qualify for the higher tax credits,” the bank wrote in a note to investors.

POWER PLAYS

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

— Pruitt watch: Just a month into his role as Environmental Protection Agency chief, Scott Pruitt tried to recruit a top executive from the American Petroleum Institute, a top oil and gas trading group. According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News via a Freedom of Information Act request from the Sierra Club, major oil company ConocoPhillips contacted the agency after the meeting with API. “I understand that Administrator Pruitt met with the API executives last week and he made a plea for candidates to fill some of the regional director positions within the agency,” Kevin Avery, manager of federal government affairs at ConocoPhillips, wrote in an email to former top EPA aide Samantha Dravis. “One of our employees has expressed interest. He is polishing up his resume. Where does he need to send it?” Avery later followed up with two résumés of people from API. An agency spokesman told BuzzFeed it was "not aware of that ‘recruiting plea.’"

Meanwhile: Another Republican lawmaker has said he supports Pruitt resigning over the swirling ethical questions about his conduct. “Yes I do,” Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) said when asked whether he thinks Pruitt should step down, according to video recorded by the environmental group Friends of the Earth. He adding that “there is way too much smoke around this man."

— Back to policy: The EPA will continue its review of 2015 ground-level ozone standards, and is set to begin on Tuesday a 60-day public comment period on whether the current standards affect economics, energy and health. Pruitt predicts the review of the ozone standard, which the industry decries as too strict, will conclude by October 2020, the Associated Press reports.

— A Cold War strategy to keep coal and nuclear plants hot: Perry said Monday there is no timeline for the Trump administration’s plan to boost struggling coal and nuclear plants. “We’re not ready to make a statement yet,” he told reporters, according to the Washington Examiner. “We are looking at all the contingencies and different impacts. Once you take a nuclear plant offline, shut down a coal plant, it's very difficult to get it back.”

He also said he would continue to praise natural gas, even as the department’s plans focus on subsidizing coal and nuclear plants. “If there is or has ever been a better salesperson for American gas, I would love to meet them,” he said. “We promote it on a regular basis. I am from a state that is a huge beneficiary of it. I have sung its praises for a long time. Regardless if I am a punching bag, I will promote gas around the world.”

“The economics is secondary”: Perry also emphasized the effect of the administration’s intervention in the power market on electricity prices was “secondary” to the threats made against power grids. “You have the potential to have some really chaotic events in the country. That is the Department of Energy's responsibility to make sure that does not happen,” Perry said, per the Houston Chronicle. “I look at this not unlike the decisions that get made at [the Department of Defense].”

— Tariff woes: Harley-Davidson is moving production of its motorcycles that are sold to European customers out of the United States. The move follows a retaliatory tariff blow from the European Union on some U.S. products in response to tariffs the Trump administration imposed on steel and aluminum. Harley-Davidson said Monday that the E.U. tariffs would add $2,200 to the cost of an average motorcycle, The Post’s David J. Lynch reports. “Rather than pass on those costs to consumers in higher prices, Harley said it would absorb them for now while it begins planning to move production offshore."

Flashback: The president has often touted the storied motorcycle maker as a symbol of successful American manufacturing and job growth. Trump hosted Harley-Davidson executives at the White House last year, where he said: “Harley-Davidson is a true American icon, one of the greats.”

Now: Trump had a lot to say in response, firing off a string of six tweets about the company and the tariffs within 24 hours that included this doozy:

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

— Democrats want details on Interior Department moves: More than a dozen Democrats called on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke late last week to explain the reassignments of senior department officials, including former Yellowstone National Park chief Daniel Wenk. “We fear the action against Mr. Wenk is intended to send a signal to other career personnel that they will be penalized if they remain loyal to the United States as opposed to a political agenda,” the 14 lawmakers, led by Rep. Jared Huffman (Calif.) wrote to Zinke, according to the Associated Press.

— House panel to debate wind bills: On Tuesday, the House Natural Resources Committee will debate three bills designed to complement Trump administration efforts to bolster the offshore wind industry. The legislation before the subcommittee on energy and mineral resources would direct Interior to develop an offshore wind leasing plan akin to the one the Trump team is currently pursuing for offshore oil and gas. The bills would also create a wind career training grant program and expand potential leasing to U.S. territories.

Students rally for clean energy in front of San Francisco City Hall. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

— "The problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale": A U.S. judge has thrown out lawsuits from two California cities that sought to hold major oil companies responsible for the changing climate, instead ruling that "our environmental agencies, our diplomats, our Executive, and at least the Senate" were better suited to weigh the costs and benefits of fossil fuels, the Associated Press reports. The ruling came in suits San Francisco and Oakland had filed against Chevron, ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, BP and Royal Dutch Shell.

Bigger picture: The ruling sounds the alarm for others cities and counties that have filed similar lawsuits against oil majors, such as in New York City and cities in Colorado.

THERMOMETER

— Water use wanes: Americans are conserving more water than ever, according to a new report from the U.S. Geological Survey. Per capita, domestic water use has dropped 27 percent from 112 gallons a day in 1980 to 82 gallons in 2015. The Post’s Christopher Ingraham puts it this way: You’re saving 30 gallon-size milk jugs of water a day compared to the average American in 1980. The survey of domestic water use includes anything that uses water in the home, including drinking, food preparation, washing dishes or clothes, bathing, flushing toilets or outdoor use such as watering lawns or maintaining pools.

— The last two miles: After two decades and $150 million, there’s just about two miles left of the polluted Silver Bow Creek near Butte, Mont. that has not been rebuilt and restored. The details of the plan for removing the rest of more than a million cubic yards of tainted soil was recently released by the EPA after years of secrecy around the cleanup, the New York Times reports. A portion will be rerouted, this time to serve ecological goals, per the report. “But there are no plans to restore the last mile of Silver Bow, running through some neighborhoods. And that has led to more upset in this town of 34,000.”

Firefighters work to contain a wildfire in Spring Valley, Calif., Sunday, June 24, 2018. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./Sacramento Bee/AP)

— California is burning: About 600 homes in Northern California's Lake County were ordered to evacuate over the weekend because of a wind-driven wildfire that by Monday night had burned through more than 10,500 acres but was only 5 percent contained, according to the Los Angeles Times. Gov. Jerry Brown (D) declared a state of emergency to free up resources to battle the flames.

OIL CHECK

A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

— Here's oil news from around the globe :

Saudi Arabia: The kingdom’s state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco, pledged that it will be able to meet consumer demand for oil following a deal among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost output. The company "is pumping 10 million barrels a day and has the capacity to produce 2 million more," according to Bloomberg News, though its chief executive, Amin Nasser, "didn’t specify how much additional crude would reach the market.”

The kingdom’s state-run oil company, Saudi Aramco, pledged that it will be able to meet consumer demand for oil following a deal among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to boost output. The company "is pumping 10 million barrels a day and has the capacity to produce 2 million more," according to Bloomberg News, though its chief executive, Amin Nasser, "didn’t specify how much additional crude would reach the market.” Canada: But there's potentially more significant development closer to the United States. Goldman Sachs analysts say the outage of an oil-sands facility in Canada, which could lead to a shortage in North America in July, will have a more dramatic effect on the oil market than OPEC’s decision late last week, per Bloomberg.

But there's potentially more significant development closer to the United States. Goldman Sachs analysts say the outage of an oil-sands facility in Canada, which could lead to a shortage in North America in July, will have a more dramatic effect on the oil market than OPEC’s decision late last week, per Bloomberg. And back home: In the first price drop in nearly four months, the average price of a regular gallon of gas dropped 6 cents to $2.95 in the past two weeks, the AP reports. The lowest price in the contiguous 48 states was reported in Charleston, S.C., at $2.44 per gallon and the highest was $3.79 in the San Francisco Bay area.

Completed wind turbine blades made for General Electric's renewable energy business sit outside TPI Composites Inc.'s manufacturing facility in Newton, Iowa in 2012. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

— A simplifying step for GE: General Electric said it plans to sell its large industrial engines unit to private-equity firm Advent International Corp. for $3.25 billion. “The sale is another step in Chief Executive John Flannery’s push to simplify the beleaguered company after years of underperformance, by selling $20 billion worth of assets by the end of next year,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “GE last month agreed to sell its railroad division in a complex deal worth $11 billion. GE just learned in recent days that it will be removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after more than a century in the blue-chip index.”

The company will also spin off its health-care business and unload its ownership of oil-services company Baker Hughes, per the Wall Street Journal. The final plan for GE focuses “around its power, aviation and renewable-energy businesses,” per the report. “These units, which accounted for more than half of GE’s $122 billion in revenue last year, mostly sell turbines to power plants and engines to jet makers.”

DAYBOOK

Today

The 27th World Gas Conference begins.

The Solar and Energy Storage Association of Puerto Rico holds an energy summit in San Juan, Puerto Rico continues.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources holds a hearing on Energy Department nominees.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources will hold a legislative hearing on offshore renewable energy opportunities.

The EPA holds a webinar on source water protection.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission holds a conference starting.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies holds an event with the CEO of Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) Climate Investments.

Coming Up

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee holds an executive session on various legislative measures on Wednesday.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— No named storms this month: There are no named storm developments forecasted for the rest of June. The last time that happened was 2014, via Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University: