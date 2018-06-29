THE LIGHTBULB

Emigrant Peak towers over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park in 2016. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

President Trump's top official at the National Park Service looks likely to keep his job after the Interior Department's inspector general released a summary of an investigation into an allegation that he made a crude gesture in a department hallway.

P. Daniel Smith admitted to investigators that he acted in a way “not appropriate for work” while telling a story about urination to another Interior employee in January. But he denied that he “touched himself obscenely” as suggested by an anonymous letter sent to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in March, according to the summary.

Smith told the watchdog office that he did gesture “with his hands to simulate urinating,” an action he said he regretted in hindsight. But he and the employee to whom he was telling the story — Bert Frost, the Park Service’s top executive in Alaska — denied to investigators “that Smith touched himself obscenely or used any vulgar language,” according to the inspector general’s office.

Frost also “said he was not offended by the story or the gesture” but acknowledged that “they were inappropriate for the workplace.”

As a result, Smith’s job appears to be safe.

Interior stressed that Zinke “has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment and holds wrongdoers accountable for their actions,” according to a statement his office provided to The Washington Post. The secretary has repeatedly vowed to crack down on harassment across the Interior Department, which includes the Park Service. He fired four “senior leaders” for harassment last year.

But in this instance, his office said, “neither the witnesses in the report, nor the IG, found this to be a case of sexual harassment.” In the letter that started the probe, the anonymous Park Service employee wrote to Zinke about how Smith “grabbed his crotch and his penis and acted out as though he was urinating on the wall."

But investigators could not ask that employee to elaborate because she chose to remain anonymous. “I wish I could come forward,” the worker wrote, “but retaliation is real.”

POWER PLAYS

Visitors at the Lincoln Memorial in 2016. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post)

— As Interior's inspector general closed one probe, it starts another: The watchdog office has opened an investigative complaint into "Zinke’s involvement in a Montana land development deal backed by the chairman of the oil services firm Halliburton," The Post reported Thursday. The office told Democratic lawmakers in the House it will examine Zinke's reported "use of taxpayer resources" to advance a deal in his hometown of Whitefish. While in office, Zinke took Halliburton chairman David J. Lesar, his son and the lead project developer on a private tour of the Lincoln Memorial.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing. (Reuters/Al Drago/File Photo)

— Pruitt watch: Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt was so mad about a former top aide that he told conservative allies she was a liar, the Daily Beast reports. Pruitt’s former director of scheduling Millan Hupp, who has since resigned, testified to a congressional committee in May that Pruitt had asked for a used mattress from the Trump hotel in Washington. But Pruitt later told allies, including members of the Federalist Society, that Hupp had been mistaken, and “also stressed that Hupp could not be trusted—the implication being that she should not be hired at their institutions,” per the report.

“It was an aggressive move by a besieged, scandal-prone Cabinet member against a young staffer—one who worked on Pruitt’s attorney general campaign in Oklahoma, followed him to Washington, and by all accounts had been one of his most loyal aides at the EPA,” per the report. "Sources say he’s actively undermined the reputations of former and current staffers, with campaigns that former senior EPA officials have described as ‘ratf--king.’”

Andrew Wheeler, No. 2 at EPA, has been dead silent since the Senate confirmed him 3.5 months ago. Now all of a sudden he’s given at least four interviews to news outlets, all published within the last 24 hours. What gives? — Lisa Hymas (@lisahymas) June 28, 2018

— Andrew Wheeler’s interview spree: In the more than three months since Wheeler was confirmed as the EPA’s deputy administrator, Wheeler has laid low. But in the last couple of days, four different publications published interviews with him, as Lisa Hymas, director of climate and energy at Media Matters for America points out above.

With so much chatter about Pruitt's future, Wheeler made the point of insisting he is not looking to take over the agency. “While that’s flattering, I am not thinking about it, no,” Wheeler told the Washington Examiner about replacing Pruitt. Wheeler told The Hill the same in an interview also at EPA headquarters.

The EPA’s No. 2 told Bloomberg News he has recused himself from government deliberations over whether to take emergency actions to help struggling coal plants, an area he used to lobby the administration on before he joined it. "As soon as I saw that pop up on my calendar, I told my admins I can’t participate in that," Wheeler said. He added in an interview with the Ohio-based Journal News: "Yes, I represented a coal company, but I also represented a cheese company."

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) leads her fourth annual Roast and Ride from Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines to the Central Iowa Expo earlier this month in Boone, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP)

— Corn wars: Meanwhile, the toughest issue facing Pruitt may not be anything ethical. The ongoing debate over biofuel policy could be what ultimately sinks Pruitt.

Iowa's senior senator Charles E. Grassley "bluntly warned last month he would call for Pruitt’s resignation" if he continued exempting small oil refineries from ethanol-mixing requirements, Bloomberg News reports.

"bluntly warned last month he would call for Pruitt’s resignation" if he continued exempting small oil refineries from ethanol-mixing requirements, Bloomberg News reports. However: “When Pruitt moved to do what Grassley wanted -- with a plan that would force larger refineries to make up for the waivers by using more biofuel -- he sparked an intense, angry uproar among oil executives and allied lawmakers who telephoned top Trump administration officials to complain. Their not-so-subtle message: Pruitt’s job was on the line.”

And Iowa's junior senator Joni Ernst, pressed on in hammering Pruitt over biofuel policy by telling the Washington Examiner, "I think we can do better" than him.

— A "fundamental shift" needed in controlling coal dust: The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released a report Thursday that warns coal companies to make a “fundamental shift” in managing coal dust exposure. The federal report calls on the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the Mining Safety and Health Administration to look into why black lung disease rates have recently increased years after the disease was nearly eliminated in the 1990s, Reuters reports.

It is with mixed emotions that I issue the following statement. It has been an honor to serve this great country. My family and I are deeply appreciative of this opportunity. FERC is a world class organization. Thanks to you, fellow FERCians! pic.twitter.com/vtDQTRxSC9 — FERCRPowelson (@FERCRPowelson) June 28, 2018

— Powelson out: Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member Robert Powelson announced Thursday he will be leaving his role at the commission in August to become the chief executive and president of the National Association of Water Companies. Powelson, a Republican, was confirmed by the Senate last August after he was nominated to the commission by Trump in May 2017.

What his departure means: Powelson had spoken out about the Trump administration’s proposed use of emergency actions to bolster coal and nuclear plants. Trump could choose a replacement more amendable to what the Energy Department wants to do to prop more those financially ailing generators.

But: Environmentalists used the announcement to push for more FERC commissioners who would consider the climate impacts for more natural gas pipelines. “Powelson’s abrupt resignation doesn’t change the fact that FERC itself needs a massive change," the Sierra Club's Mary Anne Hitt said.

In the meantime: Powelson's absence will be harder for FERC to do its day-to-day work with only four commissioners.

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and President Trump (Thomas Samson, Paul Richards/AFP/Getty Images)

— What’s next? Blockbuster? In a new online video, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger jabbed at Trump’s effort to bring back the coal industry. “So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right? So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations,” Schwarzenegger says, per The Post's John Wagner. “But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations… I mean, what are you going to bring back next? Floppy disks? Fax machines? Beanie Babies? Beepers? Or Blockbuster? Think about it. What if you tried to save Blockbuster?”

— “Don’t get cute:” For the third straight day, Trump called out Harley-Davidson for the company’s decision to shift some of its production overseas. During a speech in Wisconsin on Thursday, he also called on the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker to change its mind. “Harley-Davidson, please build those beautiful motorcycles in the USA, please. Okay,” Trump said, reports The Post’s Amber Phillips. “Don't get cute with us. Don't get cute.”

What's going on: “Based on what Trump has said in recent days about it, why Harley-Davidson is moving some production abroad doesn't appear to matter to him much,” Phillips writes. “The lack of loyalty from a company he thought he could count on politically is what appears to dig at the president more than anything else.”

THERMOMETER

A black bear is shown in this undated handout photo provided by the State of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. (Reuters/State of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries/Handout)

— “A premature claim of ‘mission accomplished’”: Environmental groups, led by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, filed a lawsuit Thursday to save the population of the black bear in Louisiana. The lawsuit claims that the 2016 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to take the bear subspecies off the endangered list was based on “shoddy science,” according to local ABC affiliate WBRZ.

— 800 million in danger: Rising temperatures due to climate change could put that many people in South Asia at risk, according to a new World Bank study published Thursday. The World Bank identified “hot spots” — characterized by "low household consumption, poor road connectivity, limited access to markets, and other development challenges" — in all six countries of South Asia where runaway global warming "would amplify the hardships of poverty," per the New York Times.

An electric company worker changing ballasts and lamps on the "Welcome to Las Vegas," sign in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

— Bright lights, big... pollution: Sin City is one of the worst city’s in the nation for air pollution, a new report has found. The Environment Nevada Research and Policy Center reports that 2.1 million people living in Las Vegas experienced degraded air quality for almost half of 2016, according to local NBC affiliate KSNV-TV. It also found the city had 145 days in 2016 with elevated ozone, compared with 138 days in Los Angeles.

OIL CHECK

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gives a thumbs up while arriving to speak during the World Gas Conference in Washington. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

— Oil watch, Rick Perry edition:

The Trump administration is calling on Saudi Arabia and Russia to boost oil output to make up for losses in Iran’s production, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry said Thursday he is “comfortable” they’ll be able to do so. “We look at this as an opportunity for the OPEC members to fill this gap, if you will,” Perry said at a news event at the World Gas Conference, Reuters reports.

But he acknowledged that the sanctions on Iran, which will decrease output, would put a strain on markets. “The market is going to be stressed,” Perry said, according to S&P Global Platts, adding "markets are going to become calmer and calmer as we go forward."

Finally, Perry said the department will soon have an estimate of how much it will cost for the administration to shore up struggling coal and nuclear plants. “We don’t have a dollar estimate at this point in time,” Perry said, per the Washington Examiner. “A piece of work is being done hopefully in the not-too-distant future.”

A car carrier trailer carries Tesla Model 3 electric sedans outside the Tesla factory in Fremont, Calif. (Reuters/Stephen Lam)

— The road ahead for Tesla: The electric carmaker has notified reservation holders for its Model 3 sedan in the United States and Canada that they can go ahead and confirm their order.

But (and it's a big one): Buyers will have to pay another $2,500 deposit before the car is built, Bloomberg News reports. The confirmed reservations could bring the company a quick infusion of much needed funding as the company races to meet its production goals.

— Minnesota pipeline given go-ahead: All five members of Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission voted to greenlight a plan from Enbridge Energy to replace the Line 3 oil pipeline that was built in the 1960s, a move that could set up a fight from environmental activists who had urged against the project. The Associated Press reports regulators also approved by a slim majority the company’s preferred route for the pipeline, “despite opposition from American Indian tribes and climate change activists.” Commissioners mentioned safety concerns related to the condition of the old pipeline in their decision.

— “This coral must die”: And finally, here’s a good longread for your weekend. “Humans are pretty good at killing corals," the New York Times reports. At least, they are at killing shallow-water reefs through climate change and other activities. "But much less is known about how humans are influencing reefs in the deep sea, where slow-growing cold-water corals may make up two-thirds of all coral species." So scientists at Temple University in Philadelphia have shipped coral into their lab to try to off them there — all to better understand deep-sea ecology.

DAYBOOK

Coming Up

The 27th World Gas Conference continues

The Wilson Center's China Environment Forum holds an event on "Streamlining China’s Environmental Governance" on July 12.

EXTRA MILEAGE

