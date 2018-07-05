THE LIGHTBULB

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

President Trump and his chief environmental enforcer, Scott Pruitt, share many similarities when it comes to communicating with those outside the government. Both denounce news reports that scrutinize their behavior. Both gravitate toward giving interviews with sympathetic, right-leaning outlets.

Here's another: an affinity for snail mail.

The Environmental Protection Agency chief diligently writes thank-you notes to the many business executives, lobbyists, politicians and other government officials with whom he meets.

The letters, many of them written by hand, offer a glimpse into the networking skills of an EPA administrator closely tied with some officials from industries his agency regulates. Pruitt's penchant for penning notes to associates is one he shares with his boss, Trump, who as a private businessman often scribbled praise and admonishment on news articles before sending them along to those in and outside the Trump Organization.

Environmental groups have looked with suspicion on the dearth of email correspondence from Pruitt that has been dredged up in open-records requests. They ask how such an active EPA administrator could send so few emails.

But the thank-you notes sent by Pruitt last year — included in a batch of newly released documents from the Sierra Club, which sued the EPA for access to Pruitt's correspondence under the Freedom of Information Act — show the 50-year-old bureaucrat may just prefer pre-Internet ways of staying in touch.

Last year, Pruitt sent thank-you notes to a wide range of executives, including top ones at the National Association of Wheat Growers, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the American Gas Association, BP, Chevron and the American Petroleum Institute.

Pruitt had spoken at a March 2017 board dinner held by that last group, the nation's largest oil and gas industry association. Afterward, Pruitt wrote to API's president, Jack Gerard, saying that he “appreciate[d] your hospitality and engagement.”

“I've commented to many since then that it's the first time my button down group ever broke out in spontaneous applause for a speaker,” Gerard wrote to Pruitt in his own handwritten note.

Note sent by American Petroleum Institute chief executive Jack Gerard to Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt following a dinner meeting last year. (EPA via The Sierra Club)

Khary Cauthen, API's senior director of federal affairs, said such a meeting with top-level government officials is typical during any administration.

“API routinely welcomes incoming administrations – democrat and republican – and engages in discussions with them on ways that America’s natural gas and oil industry can continue to contribute to American jobs, economic growth, national security and benefits for consumers," Cauthen wrote by email. (He also received a letter from Pruitt last year.)

In early 2017, Richard Smotkin, Pruitt's longtime friend and a former Comcast lobbyist, arranged a meeting between Pruitt and former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper. Pruitt later wrote to Harper to thank him for “the opportunity to discuss various policy matters.” Both men have been accused of trying to curtail climate-change research under their purview.

Thank-you note sent from Pruitt to former Canadian prime minister Stephen Harper. (EPA via The Sierra Club)

Smotkin, the lobbyist, later helped orchestrate Pruitt's controversial trip to Morocco to promote the export of U.S. liquefied natural gas, an activity normally overseen by the Energy Department.

Pruitt used thank-you notes to not only forge new relationships, to maintain old ones as well. “Truly, visiting with you and our friends with DEPA blessed and encouraged me,” Pruitt wrote to his longtime ally, Harold Hamm, the chief executive of the Oklahoma-based driller Continental Resources.

“DEPA” refers to the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance, an industry group that Hamm chairs. As that state's attorney general, Pruitt sued the Obama administration with DEPA over endangered species listings.

Pruitt personalized the typed letter with a quick handwritten postscript before sending it off: "Appreciate you!”

Another April 2017 note sent by Pruitt to oil and gas driller and Trump booster Harold Hamm. (EPA via The Sierra Club)

POWER PLAYS

A sign on the door of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

— Drip, drip, drip: The holiday was no respite for the never-ending trickle of reports about Pruitt. Here are some highlights from the latest revelations:

The EPA chief called on the president to replace the Attorney General Jeff Sessions with him — at least temporarily , CNN reports. Pruitt wanted to head the Justice Department under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act for up to 210 days, and then go back to his home state of Oklahoma to run for office, per the report. CNN added: “Advisers quickly shot down the proposal, but it came at a time when Trump's frustration with Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation had resurfaced."

, CNN reports. Pruitt wanted to head the Justice Department under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act for up to 210 days, and then go back to his home state of Oklahoma to run for office, per the report. CNN added: “Advisers quickly shot down the proposal, but it came at a time when Trump's frustration with Sessions over his decision to recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation had resurfaced." For his part, Pruitt denies that this happened. "This report is simply false. General Sessions and I are friends and I have always said I want nothing more than to see him succeed in his role," he said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"This report is simply false. General Sessions and I are friends and I have always said I want nothing more than to see him succeed in his role," he said in a statement, according to Reuters. Pruitt hired former political ally Elizabeth Beacham White as the director of the agency’s Office of the Executive Secretariat, Politico reports. Some are warning that White, who previously worked as the treasurer for Pruitt’s political action committee, could have a conflict in her role in charge of the office responsible for responding to Freedom of Information Act requests about Pruitt's lobbying meetings and other information. Indeed, the office has tightened its grip on sensitive information being released about the agency under Pruitt.

With Pruitt at the head of the EPA, oil and gas drillers in Utah finally acquired long-sought exemptions from regulations around smog and ozone pollution, Politico also reports.

Meanwhile, the watchdog group American Oversight is calling on a federal court to probe a report from CNN that Pruitt and his aides have kept “secret” calendars for the administrator.

—And the conservative pushback continues. Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham is once again calling for Pruitt's ouster:

Pruitt is the swamp. Drain it. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 3, 2018

— Is the administrator reaching the end of the line? A top administration official said Pruitt is “inching toward the tipping point,” CNN reports. For the umpteenth time, a White House spokesman said the final decision about Pruitt’s fate lies with the president, who is carefully "looking into those" reports, per deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.

The Post's Josh Dawsey adds:

Trump is frustrated with EPA head Scott Pruitt, per two senior admin officials. But he hasn't focused on the issue that much because of North Korea, SCOTUS, etc, both officials said. That more than anything is saving Pruitt. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 4, 2018

The logo for Harley-Davidson appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

— Tariff woes: Trump’s tear against Harley-Davidson continued with a Tuesday tweet criticizing what he described as lower sales since the motorcycle maker said it would shift parts of its operations out of the United States.

Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7% in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Why this tweet makes no sense: “Harley-Davidson made the announcement on June 25 that it would be moving some operations overseas in response to high tariffs the European Union is imposing on the motorcycles, The Post’s Damian Paletta explained. "It could not be learned why Trump was linking the company’s 2017 sales figures to a decision it made in the middle of 2018."

U.S. Army soldiers pass out food, provided by FEMA, to residents in a neighborhood without grid electricity or running water in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

— Relief remains: A federal judge in Massachusetts has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to continue to provide temporary housing for people in Puerto Rico who have been displaced after Hurricane Maria. The extension will cover hotel and motel rooms for 20 more days for the about 950 families still receiving the relief, after a June 30 deadline was extended to July 4 at midnight, the New York Times reports.

THERMOMETER

Pedestrians cross a shimmering Pennsylvania Avenue as temperatures soar into the 90's in Washington. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

— Man, it’s a hot one: Areas around the world saw major weather records broken last week. “No single record, in isolation, can be attributed to global warming. But collectively, these heat records are consistent with the kind of extremes we expect to see increase in a warming world,” The Post’s Jason Samenow writes.

Here are some highlights from just North America, per Samenow:

— And that scorching nationwide heat wave has also led to a rise in electricity demand in parts of the Mid-Atlantic, Bloomberg News reports. The PJM Interconnection saw 144,557 megawatts of use by mid-Tuesday, the highest use since August 12 2016, per the report.

A helicopter transports water to contain the Weston Pass Fire near Fairplay, Colo. (Hugh Carey/Summit Daily News via AP)

And out West: There are nearly five dozen active wildfires burning in the Western United States, according to the Associated Press, including nine in New Mexico and six each in California, Colorado and Utah. And state officials were worried prior to the Fourth of July holiday over the “possibility of campfires or fireworks starting new fires because of the dry, hot conditions,” according to the AP. Extra precautions meant that many park areas, national forests were closed and fireworks displays were canceled to prevent further fires.

— Cooler ocean = fewer hurricanes: OK, here's some good weather news. Atlantic waters are cooler this year, which could mean fewer extreme storms that shut down oil and natural gas operations in the hurricane-prone Gulf of Mexico region. Colorado State University has already dropped its predictions from 14 named storms down to 11, Bloomberg News reports.

OIL CHECK

— "REDUCE PRICING NOW:" Trump took to Twitter to yet again put pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to respond to high oil prices with more output. The demand follows a meeting where the oil group’s members decided to increase oil production, and follows assurance from Saudi Arabia that it would be able to increase output as needed with a capacity of 2 million more barrels a day.

The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help. If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s. This must be a two way street. REDUCE PRICING NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2018

The truth: While a major oil suppler can move the needle, gasoline prices are ultimately set by a number of geopolitical and economic forces outside the control of a single country or cartel.

In fact, Iran's oil ministry told Trump to stop tweeting, according to Bloomberg News: “Your tweets have driven the prices up by at least $10 per barrel. Pls stop it, otherwise it will go even higher!”

A parking lot of predominantly new Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles is seen in Richmond, Calif. (REUTERS/Stephen Lam/File Photo)

— The road ahead for Tesla: The electric carmaker has reached its production target of 5,000 Model 3 sedans a week, after initially setting that goal for the end of last year, The Post’s Drew Harwell reports. The company has since been racing against the clock and a series of production-related delays, but "some analysts questioned whether the youngest and most valuable U.S. automaker could sustain the Model 3 production long term,” Harwell reports.

— However: The company’s chief executive ordered employees to halt a key brake test as it worked toward the production goal, Business Insider reports — though it is unclear for how long. The so-called the brake-and-roll test "is a critical part of the car manufacturing process, taking place during its final stages,” per the report. “The test ensures that the car's wheels are perfectly aligned and checks the brakes and their function."

A green traffic light shines in front of the Volkswagen logo outside the company's headquarters in Wolfsburg, northern Germany. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

— Will an electric future erase “Dieselgate” woes? “Three years after revelations of the Dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, the VW brand desperately needs an image upgrade, particularly in its home market of Germany, where the scandal has cut deep into national pride and consumer goodwill,” the Wall Street Journal reports. “VW’s pitch is that it will lead in global vehicle electrification, eventually.”

DAYBOOK

Coming Up

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Power and Oceans holds a legislative hearing on proper administration of water facilities on July 11.

The Wilson Center's China Environment Forum holds an event on "Streamlining China’s Environmental Governance" on July 12.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— “Missing: Five-ton tractor, last seen tossed by tornado on South Dakota farm”... “It’s been missing since it was lofted into an epic storm by an EF-3 tornado last week, and its owners would surely appreciate its return, if only for scrap,” The Post’s Angela Fritz reports.