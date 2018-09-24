THE LIGHTBULB

The Duke Energy coal-fired power plant is seen from the Dan River in Eden, N.C., in 2014. A breach there that year sent up to 82,000 tons of wet coal ash into waterway. (Reuters/Chris Keane)

For nearly a half century, Duke Energy’s L.V. Sutton power plant in North Carolina has stored a toxic substance called coal ash in a nearby basin. The byproduct left behind when coal is burned for energy is prone to leach into waterways -- and laced with arsenic, lead and mercury.

That is, it was stored in the basin until last week. After Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, floodwaters breached the 47-year-old basin and sent waters polluted with that waste into North Carolina’s Cape Fear River.

The flooding in North Carolina has also swept back into the spotlight efforts by the Trump administration to relax rules on the way that very substance is stored.

In the first major rule change under acting administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, the Environmental Protection Agency in July finalized a new rule empowering states to certify whether coal facilities meet standards for coal ash disposal sites and to suspend groundwater monitoring in certain cases.

A key component of President Trump’s efforts to revive the nation’s declining coal industry involves giving states and businesses more flexibility around the costly task of keeping the coal ash away from waterways.

The new rule undid one under President Barack Obama in 2015 that increased inspections and monitoring and required liners in new waste pits to prevent leaks into drinking water supplies.

While the rule change would likely have not had an effect on Duke Energy's old coal ash pond, it may have the effect of extending the lifespan of many storage basins. The existence of such basins, in turn, increases the risk of such leaks.

And as The Post's Brady Dennis, Steven Mufson and Juliet Eilperin reported Friday, a leak is what happened:

The company said in a news release Friday that workers were moving “large stones and other materials” to help plug gaping holes in the dams and on Saturday added it was bringing additional construction materials from across the state. Sheehan said Duke has deployed booms with curtains below them to try to contain some of the leaking material. ... Fears about the situation at Duke Energy’s L.V. Sutton power plant near Wilmington have been growing since before Florence made landfall. Earlier in the week, rainfall from the storm punched holes in the wall of a separate coal ash landfill also near the former coal plant, which sits on the banks of man-made Sutton Lake and near the Cape Fear River, failed in several places. A special black membrane installed to contain the waste was torn open in at least two spots. Duke Energy estimated last weekend that the storm had washed away more than 2,000 cubic yards of coal waste — enough to fill more than 150 dump trucks. The environmental group Waterkeeper Alliance said in a statement Saturday that breaches at the landfill “swallowed a bulldozer and a tractor.”

Over the weekend, Duke Energy said according to its own lab testing, coal ash has not yet contaminated Cape Fear River downstream, Raleigh's News and Observer reports. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality still needs to complete its own tests.

Like finding a permanent home for radioactive waste from nuclear power plants, safely storing coal ash is a logistical headache for regulators in both Democratic and Republican administrations. For one federal appeals court, even Obama-era rules to contain coal ash were insufficient. In August, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in favor of environmental groups to find that the 2015 rule was not stringent enough.

The previous administration's efforts came after another breach in 2014 — this one again in North Carolina, again involving Duke Energy — sent up to 82,000 tons of wet coal ash into the Dan River there.

Workers install a solar power system on the roof of Faith Community Church in Greensboro, N.C., in 2015. (NC WARN via AP)

— North Carolina’s solar farms still struggling after storm: The state's solar generation "took a beating from Hurricane Florence and many of the power plants remain out of service, a week after the storm slammed into the second-biggest U.S. market," Bloomberg News reports. "About one-third of the 3,000 megawatts of solar capacity" connected to Duke Energy's system went down initially.

The main plant facility at the Navajo Generating Station northeast of Grand Canyon National Park as seen from Lake Powell in Page, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

— Sale of coal plant Trump administration trying to save falls through: Two potential buyers of the Navajo Generating Station in Arizona, Avenue Capital and Middle River Power, said they were no longer interested in purchasing the coal-fired power plant struggling to compete with cheap natural gas, the Associated Press reports. For months, the Interior Department along with Republicans in Congress tried to keep open the facility, which is the largest coal plant in the West. A department spokeswoman told the Washington Examiner those efforts would continue.

— Nation's only new nuclear power plant under construction is on the rocks, too: The two primary municipal co-owners of the Vogtle power plant in Georgia "are scheduled to vote Monday whether to move forward with construction" on new reactors, Bloomberg News reports. The decision comes after Southern Co.’s Georgia Power "disclosed in August that costs had increased by $2.3 billion." Like with the decline in coal-fired generation, a failure to build new nuclear power generation would be a blow to the Trump administration's efforts to revive the nation's fleet of nuclear plants.

John Bozzella and Jim Hackett, the chief executives of the Association of Global Automakers and Ford Motor Co., respectively, arrive at the White House to meet with President Trump in May. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

— "We're in favor of keeping the standard": In comments to a conference of Midwestern governors in Ohio last week, Jim Hackett, chief executive of Ford Motor Co., said he was in favor of maintain Obama-era clean car rules. "Ford is leading in this regard," Hackett said. "We have plans to meet it."

The comment comes after months of lobbying from the auto industry to weaken the Obama-era standards. Over the summer, the EPA and Transportation Department proposed freezing fuel-efficiency standards set by the last administration to address climate change. But now the leaders of Ford and some other automakers are walking back their request, worried California will retain its authority to issue its own tailpipe rules and split the U.S. car market into two regulatory regimes.

President Trump shakes hands with FEMA Administrator Brock Long as Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen watches after visiting areas in North Carolina and South Carolina impacted by Hurricane Florence last week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

— FEMA chief must pay up: The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that William “Brock” Long will reimburse the government after using federally issues vehicles to drive between Washington and his home in Hickory, N.C., The Post's Nick Miroff and Josh Dawsey report. The department's inspector general had determined Long's use of government property to be "inappropriate." The controversy came as Long and his agency grapple with the aftermath of Florence in his home state.

Emigrant Peak, where there was a gold mining exploration proposal, towers over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

— Mining ban near Yellowstone moves forward: The U.S. Forest Service has officially recommended that Interior "withdraw for 20 years mineral rights on 30,000 acres of public lands" in Montana's Absaroka Mountains just north of Yellowstone National Park, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. The final decision now rests with Interior Secretary and native Montanan Ryan Zinke, who has shown a proclivity toward protecting public lands in his home state. Montana's congressional delegation cheered the Forest Service decision, The Hill reports, with GOP Sen. Steve Daines calling the lands "truly special places that deserve protection."

Ice floes surround the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Arctic Ocean in 2017. The cutter is the largest icebreaker in the Coast Guard and serves as a platform for scientific reseach. (Photo by Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

— Warmer Arctic waters attract surprising visitors: With ocean temperatures going up and sea ice coverage going down, clams, fish, whales and other species are migrating north into the Arctic Ocean. Scientists for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Geological Service are now puzzling out which animals will be the winners and the losers of a warmer Arctic, Devin Powell writes for The Post from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy, the nation's only icebreaker built to service science. Clam-eating sea ducks, for example, have fallen in numbers as their prey moves in toward the North Pole. Whales, meanwhile, are experiencing “boom times," in the words of one NOAA researcher.

— After Florence, thousands of dead fish wash ashore and onto a highway: "Thousands of dead and dying fish littered Interstate 40 in North Carolina over the weekend, stranded there as floodwaters ebbed," The Post's Reis Thebault reports. "Days before, that same stretch of highway in Pender County had been submerged, and people traveled along it in boats."

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee holds a hearing on the Energy Department’s efforts in the field of quantum information science on Tuesday .

. The House Natural Resources Committee holds a hearing on a series of amendments to the Endangered Species Act on Wednesday .

. The Senate Environmental and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on cleaning up ocean trash on Wednesday .

. The Senate Finance Committee holds a hearing on the impact of tariffs on the U.S. auto industry on Wednesday .

. The House Science subcommittee on energy holds a hearing on advancing nuclear power on Thursday .

. The House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy holds a hearing on DOE Modernization on Thursday.

— A mystery dinosaur in the nation’s basement: A new fossil hall opening next June at the National Museum of Natural History will only show off a sliver of the Smithsonian’s 40 million fossils. One that didn't make the cut is this oddly shaped triceratops skull. Once thought to be a unique species, "most paleontologists now believe the skull belonged not to a different species but to a common triceratops that, through illness or genetic mutation, had a nose that just didn’t look like the others," report The Post's Bonnie Berkowitz, Seth Blanchard, Gabriel Florit and Youjin Shin in a story that constructs a three-dimensional model of the fossil by stitching together 3,242 photos of it.