Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Momentum for the Green New Deal is building — not so much in the halls of Congress, but on the presidential campaign trail.

Even though Senate quashed the proposal earlier this year, three different 2020 hopefuls this week continued to seize upon the moniker as they unveil climate plans that push the poles of debate to the left. Their sweeping plans to curtail climate-warming emissions globally involve both increasing diplomatic pressure abroad and ramping up spending at home, reflect the multi-faceted approach espoused by Green New Deal proponents.

On Monday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has earned attention for both the depth and number of her detailed proposals, unveiled a plan to invest $2 trillion in federal funding in clean energy programs.

Then on Tuesday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, who had based his entire campaign around climate change, announced his strategy for pressuring other countries to reduce heat-trapping gases by conditioning trade deals on emissions-reduction goals under the Paris climate accord.

And in perhaps the biggest coup of all for climate activists, former vice president Joe Biden, who is leading polls for the Democratic nomination, released a climate plan that embraces the proposals from the Green New Deal resolution introduced in Congress by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). He's calling for net-zero U.S. emissions by 2050 at the latest while creating more than 10 million well-paying jobs. While not quite as aggressive as the 2030 deadline put forward in Ocasio-Cortez's plan, which also guaranteed a job for every American, it was hailed by some environmental groups.

Like the Green New Deal itself — inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal to build the United States out of the Great Depression — 2020 Democrats’ plans take linguistic cues from giant government programs of yesteryear.

As Jeff Stein and I reported this week, Warren’s plan, for example, includes a “Green Apollo Program,” a reference to the 1960s moon landings, to invest in clean energy technology. It also includes a “Green Marshall Plan,” a nod to the U.S. effort to rebuild Europe after World War II, to encourage foreign countries to buy U.S.-made clean energy technologies.

It’s not just talk. The actual policy prescriptions undergirding the rhetoric are shifting, too.

For example, a majority of 2020 Democrats, including Biden, Warren and Inslee, support a ban on new leases for coal, oil and natural gas on federal lands and waters. Such a policy would be a sea change from the Obama administration, which sped up oil and gas leasing in 2011, just a year after the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the nation faced rising gasoline prices.

In large part, the shift can be attributed to climate activists who agitated to make climate change a top Democratic priority. One of those groups, the Sunrise Movement, which protested in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office last year, took credit for Biden’s plan by calling it a “major victory" for their activists.

Yet the new enthusiasm for Green New Deal-style pieces of legislation among Democratic politicians does not make them any more likely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate. The upper chamber rejected Ocasio-Cortez’s proposal in a 57-to-0 vote in which most Democrats voted “present.”

A volunteer prepares information packets for the Road to the Green New Deal Tour final event at Howard University in Washington on May 13. (Cliff Owen/AP)

— Major union supports the Green New Deal: Members of the Service Employees International Union’s executive board voted to pass a resolution supporting the Green New Deal, the first national union to do so. “The Green New Deal makes unions central to accomplishing the ambitious goal of an environmentally responsible and economically just society,” SEIU’s international president, Mary Kay Henry, said in a statement.

Green New Deal proponents have struggled to get labor groups onboard: The broadly defined environmental plan had been harshly criticized the AFL-CIO, the national arm for U.S. labor unions, which has said it would negatively impact U.S. workers.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks at a news conference at a gun control advocacy event in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

— $500 million to end coal: Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg announced a new campaign, called Beyond Carbon, to donate a half-billion dollars to help close every coal-fired plant in the country, the New York Times reports. “A spokesman for Mr. Bloomberg said most of the money would be spent over the next three years, though the time frame could be extended,” per the report. “It will fund lobbying efforts by environmental groups in state legislatures, City Councils and public utility commissions that aim to close coal plants and replace them with wind, solar and other renewable power. Part of the cash also will go toward efforts to elect local lawmakers who prioritize clean energy.”

Just signed Disaster Aid Bill to help Americans who have been hit by recent catastrophic storms. So important for our GREAT American farmers and ranchers. Help for GA, FL, IA, NE, NC, and CA. Puerto Rico should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out! pic.twitter.com/HXvYYdcNW5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2019

— Trump signs long-delayed disaster bill: The president signed a $19.1 billion disaster aid bill that includes $1 billion in aid to Puerto Rico, assistance that Trump had expressed opposition to for months as the relief package dragged on before approval. But on Thursday, he took credit for the help now headed to the U.S. territory, The Post’s Colby Itkowitz reports. “Puerto Rico should love President Trump. Without me, they would have been shut out!,” he tweeted.

Here’s who’s getting help: “In its final form, the legislation will fund numerous federal programs that provide aid and rebuilding assistance to local communities, farmers, service members and others nationwide,” Itkowitz adds. “The bill is among the broadest pieces of disaster legislation to have been considered by Congress, in the scope of aid and the multitude of disasters addressed. These included Hurricanes Maria, Florence and Michael; Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu and Tropical Storm Gita; plus wildfires in California, volcanic eruptions in Hawaii and an earthquake in Alaska.”

Vehicles in traffic travel along Highway 101 heading eastbound in San Francisco. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

— Automakers tell Trump his plan is “untenable”: A group of 17 auto companies, including Ford, General Motors, Toyota and Volvo, sent a letter to the president to caution that his plans to weaken automobile pollution standards would decrease profits and lead to instability, the New York Times reports. The president’s anticipated new rule looks to essentially slash his predecessor’s regulations for auto pollution, freezing standards around 37 miles per gallon for cars, rather than the 54.5 miles per gallon target for 2025. “The carmakers are addressing a crisis that is partly of their own making. They had sought some changes to the pollution standards early in the Trump presidency, but have since grown alarmed at the expanding scope of the administration’s plan,” per the report. “For automakers, a bifurcated market is their nightmare scenario. In the letter to Mr. Trump, they warned of 'an extended period of litigation and instability' should his plans be implemented.”

— Highlights from the EPA chief's meeting with science advisers: As EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler spoke at the first meeting in a year of the Science Advisory Board, some there criticized the administration for reducing its role in agency decision-making, according to InsideClimate News. “One SAB member who is a holdover from before Trump … asked Wheeler why the Science Advisory Board had not had an opportunity to weigh in on some of the latest science in the agency's repeal of the Obama administration's regulations on control of methane emissions from oil and gas operations,” per the report. During his remarks, Wheeler told the advisers he wanted to improve how the agency communicates with the advisers. “I will be the first to admit we have not utilized you the way that we should. We can and we will do better,” he said.

Wheeler also cautioned about media reports about the agency, specifically referring to a reporter’s tweet about his remarks at the National Press Club this week. “I caution you to be careful what you read in the media,” Wheeler said. He also said without evidence that the tweet, which the EPA also criticized in a news release, “was then used as a fundraising mechanism for the Sierra Club, which really makes me wonder if the reporters” were “colluding with the Sierra Club for fundraising purposes,” as the Washington Examiner reports.

Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt. (Evan Vucci/AP)

— “Now he’s been let off the hook”: Sens. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) lashed out at the lack of action taken against former EPA chief Scott Pruitt after the agency's Office of Inspector General told lawmakers it closed an investigation into whether the former agency leader used his office to benefit himself and his family. “Scott Pruitt left EPA in disgrace, yet now he’s been virtually let off the hook from being held accountable for his grossly unethical behavior,” the pair said in a statement.

To jog your memory: Udall, Carper and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) requested the probe last year after reports Pruitt discussed potential business opportunities with Chick-fil-A and Concordia executives for his wife.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

— The latest Republican weighing a carbon tax: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told E&E News he is “looking at” potentially signing onto a carbon tax bill by Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.). Coons had previously considered the carbon fee legislation with former senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). “Taxes have never been my intent, but we’ll see what he has to say,” Romney said. “I would very much like to see us reduce our carbon emissions globally, and we'll see if this might help.”

— A wrinkle in the "red team" plan: Mainstream scientists may refuse to participate in a plan the White House has floated to pit scientists against individuals who question mainstream conclusions about climate change. “Without a credible team of researchers who accept established climate science, the idea would fall flat, according to two people involved in the discussions,” E&E News reports. “To get around that challenge, top officials planning the ‘red team’ debate have floated the idea of requiring scientists at NASA or NOAA to participate,” the people said.” There are other ideas being considered by the White House, although the report notes there’s also pushback from within the Trump administration, with critics including Kevin Hassett, the outgoing chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers; Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council; and science adviser Kelvin Droegemeier.

Estral Beach firefighters Courtney Millar, Eric Bruley and Chase Baldwin kayak down Lakeshore Drive in the south end of Estral Beach in Berlin Township, Mich. (Tom Hawley/The Monroe News/AP)

— A "new normal" for the Great Lakes: Two of the five lakes — Lake Superior and Lake Erie — broke records for water levels last Month, a pattern that’s expected to continue this summer before “making the usual downturn into fall," The Post’s Ian Livingston reports. "This kind of flooding has occurred along the shores of the Great Lakes for months, in some places repeatedly, and intensifies during high-wind events and storms,” he adds. “Normal water levels in the Great Lakes are largely modulated by precipitation, natural springs and rivers. Great Lakes water levels typically rise during the spring into summer, but this year it has been extreme.” And some climate scientists told E&E News that the record levels are par for the course as temperatures continue to rise. “We are undoubtedly observing the effects of a warming climate in the Great Lakes,” Richard Rood, a University of Michigan professor of climate and space sciences and engineering, told the publication.

— Rancher fighting wasp nest sparked huge California fire: State fire officials said a man trying to plug a wasp nest with a hammer and stake created a spark that grew into the Ranch fire, which burned 410,000 acres, the Los Angeles Times reports. A rancher working in a bed of waist-high grassland created the spark by driving the stake into the ground. Officials said no criminal charges are expected. “The Ranch fire started in red flag conditions — a dangerous mix of dry air, warm temperatures and gusty winds — and quickly grew out of control,” per the LA Times. The River fire later sparked nearby and the two fires merged into the Mendocino Complex fire, which burned 459,123 acres, more than any other fire in California history. The cause of the River fire is still unknown.

