Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Virtually every Democrat running for president wants to do something about climate change. Some of them are trying to distinguish themselves from the scrum by proposing plans to ensure pollution does not disproportionately fall on poor neighborhoods.

On Monday, two contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, released climate plans aimed at ensuring communities already facing an exceptionally large amount of pollution don't get saddled with any more. The proposals come as environmental groups demand presidential candidates address the socioeconomic and racial dimensions of efforts to alleviate global warming.

Harris's proposal, dubbed the Climate Equity Act, requires Congress through the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to assess how potential environmental legislation could impact poorer communities and calls for a similar review of climate-related regulations from the executive branch. It also would establish a new Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Accountability to bring those communities into the rulemaking process.

Harris framed the bill, introduced with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), as a part of the Green New Deal, a sweeping resolution calling on the United States to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the end of the next decade all while increasing access to healthcare and high-quality jobs.

"We need a Green New Deal based in climate and environmental justice, which means building a clean economy that protects communities that have been neglected by policymakers for far too long," she said in a statement.

Similarly, a new proposal from Inslee, who has focused his 2020 campaign on climate change, called for the creation of a new Justice Department office to "aggressively pursue of maximum civil and criminal penalties under environmental law." The Washington governor also promised to put at least 40 percent of federal investments in clean energy toward communities "facing greater burdens of pollution, income inequality and climate impacts." Inslee's "climate justice" proposal is the final pillar in the longshot candidate's five-pronged climate plan.

In the past, “environmental justice” organizations that focus on curbing local environmental degradation have found fault with some past Democratic climate policies, such as a 2009 cap-and-trade bill that passed the House but stalled in the Senate. Solely market-based mechanisms for reducing overall climate-warming emission may have the consequence of concentrating pollution in the places it is cheapest to pollute. A broad coalition of more than 70 progressive groups are calling for Democrats' next major climate policy to do a better job of taking low-income areas into account.

Other candidates, while not issuing standalone environmental justice plans, have paid attention to the issue. Former vice president Joe Biden, example, noted the nation “cannot turn a blind eye to the way in which environmental burdens and benefits have been and will continue to be distributed unevenly along racial and socioeconomic lines" in his own climate plan.

Paulina Firozi contributed to this report.

The Flint City Water Plant water tower is seen from behind a metals recycling facility in Flint, Mich., in December. (Brittany Greeson/The Washington Post)

— Speaking of the 2020 race: Ahead of the presidential debate in Detroit this week, some candidates have already flocked to Flint, Mich. “Others have made the city a central element of their pitches to improve the nation’s infrastructure, revitalize depressed urban centers or restore the faith in government that was lost — not only here, but in communities nationwide — when officials repeatedly insisted there was no problem with Flint’s dangerous water,” The Post’s Griff Witte reports. “But even as the candidates champion Flint’s cause, residents of this reliably Democratic city have been reluctant to return the embrace. In more than a dozen interviews with Flint residents, few displayed enthusiasm for any of the candidates. And nearly all expressed apprehension that the city will just be a convenient campaign prop, with little action to match the lofty promises.”

— About those candidate financial pledges: While the Democratic primary candidates so far this year have vowed to refuse financial support from certain industries, including the fossil fuel industry, The Post’s Hailey Fuchs and Michelle Ye Hee Lee report the pledges often mean the candidates will accept money “as long as the donor’s job title falls outside the narrow, and at times technical, definitions in candidates’ pledges.” “In the case of fossil fuel pledges, candidates have vowed not to accept contributions over $200 from executives, lobbyists and PACs in the oil, gas and coal industry,” they write. “But they have accepted donations from others in high-level positions at such companies, sometimes in contributions that came in smaller amounts at a time that ultimately added up to several hundred dollars or more than $1,000.” Some examples:

Kamala Harris accepted contributions from a top attorney at CITGO Petroleum, and after an inquiry from The Post, the campaign said it was in the process of returning a gift from a vice president at Michigan-based natural gas and electricity company Consumers Energy.

accepted contributions from a top attorney at CITGO Petroleum, and after an inquiry from The Post, the campaign said it was in the process of returning a gift from a vice president at Michigan-based natural gas and electricity company Consumers Energy. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg also accepted a donation from a manager at CITGO – one who is now assistant corporate controller of another Texas-based petroleum distributor.

also accepted a donation from a manager at CITGO – one who is now assistant corporate controller of another Texas-based petroleum distributor. Former vice president Joe Biden accepted a $2,800 donation from the president of Marathon Energy Corporation, a New York-based oil, gas, and electricity supplier.

accepted a $2,800 donation from the president of Marathon Energy Corporation, a New York-based oil, gas, and electricity supplier. And former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign took tens of thousands in donations from the oil and gas industry, which the campaign says includes donations from “everyday employees who are not in the industry’s leadership and are not at odds with the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge.”

— Emails reportedly show Trump aide submitted drafts of energy speech to UAE for edits: Before then-candidate Donald Trump delivered a major “America First” energy speech during the 2016 campaign, one of his close advisers provided drafts of his remarks to senior officials in the United Arab Emirates, according to texts and emails revealed by a House Oversight Committee probe, ABC News reports. A couple of weeks before the speech, “Thomas Barrack, a California investment tycoon with extensive contacts in the Middle East and who later helped oversee Trump’s inauguration, provided a former business associate inside the United Arab Emirates with an advance copy of the candidate’s planned remarks,” per the report. “The associate then told Barrack he shared them with UAE and Saudi government officials, after which Barrack arranged for language requested by the UAE officials to be added to the speech with the help of Trump’s campaign manager at the time, Paul Manafort.” A report overseen by House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) said the Trump administration “virtually obliterated the lines normally separating government policy making from corporate and foreign interests.”

— Delays for the first major offshore wind project in the United States: The Vineyard Wind project off Massachusetts has been slowed as Trump administration agencies duel over “whether the proposal does enough to protect the fishing industry, according to interviews and agency documents,” Reuters reports. Construction on the project, which will be 14 miles off the coast and set to power more than 400,000 homes, was meant to start this year. “But a federal environmental study crucial to its permitting has been repeatedly delayed since April,” per the report. “…Documents seen by Reuters, which have not previously been made public, show the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) triggered the delays by declining to sign off on the project’s design, as proposed by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the lead agency on offshore wind projects.”

Utah Republican Rep. Rob Bishop. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

— Rob Bishop will retire after all: Rep. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) now says he won’t seek a ninth term, confirming his decision to retire. The top Republican on the House Natural Resources Committee also told the Deseret News he’s looking at future opportunities “where he can make a difference,” per the report.

