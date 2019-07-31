THE LIGHTBULB

Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson prepares for a television interview after the debate. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

If you were surprised Marianne Williamson drew some of the biggest cheers of the Democratic debate by discussing drinking water policy, you're not alone.

During the 2.5-hour televised event, the self-help author received multiple rounds of applause by pointing to nearby Flint — just an hour's drive north of the debate hall in Detroit — to highlight the racial disparities of pollution in the United States.

"Flint is just the tip of the iceberg," she said. "We have an administration that has gutted the Clean Water Act. We have communities, particularly communities of color and disadvantaged communities all over this country, who are suffering from environmental injustice."

She continued: "We need to say it like it is, it's bigger than Flint — it's all over this country, it's particularly people of color — it's particularly people who do not have the money to fight back."

Flint became a symbol of the nation's deteriorating infrastructure after thousands of children in the majority-black city were exposed to high levels of lead, a dangerous neurotoxin. The problem started in 2014, when the cash-strapped city switched to a cheaper water source and failed to ensure the water was treated properly to prevent pipe erosion. Williamson noted that a similar problem wouldn't have happened in the affluent Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, where she used to live.

Williamson, the only candidate on stage who has not served in political office, criticized other candidates' "wonkiness" for failing to deal with "the dark underbelly of American society." After a bizarre and widely criticized performance during the first debate in Miami, Williamson seemed to finally find her footing on the stage alongside more experienced candidates.

Williamson: Flint crisis is part of US society's "dark underbelly."



"If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this President is bringing up in this country...Democrats are going to see some very dark days." pic.twitter.com/hiH0VYBoNq — CNN (@CNN) July 31, 2019

But the resonance of her light-on-specifics approach highlights something else: just how hard it is for candidates to break through with their policy proposals to tackle complicated problems, including climate change when only given a few minutes to talk.

By way of contrast, consider Elizabeth Warren. Asked about climate change, the Massachusetts senator known for her detailed policy proposals began describing her $2 trillion clean energy plan, which is aimed at encouraging foreign countries to buy U.S.-made low-carbon technologies. But before she could finished, CNN host Dana Bash began cutting her off.

"And the second thing we will do is we will then sell those products all around the world," Warren said. "Right now, for every $1 the United States...

"Thank you," Bash interrupted.

"...spends trying to market around the world..."

"Thank you, Sen. Warren."

"...China is spending $100."

"Thank you, Sen. Warren."

Warren — who otherwise was given the most airtime during the debate, according to a Post analysis — is pitching her clean manufacturing plan as part of the Green New Deal, an ambitious if nebulous set of proposals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade all while promising Americans high-quality healthcare and jobs.

The Green New Deal has gained popularity among progressives, and the idea finally got an airing during the debate in Detroit after largely being ignored during the round in Miami.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who with Warren make up the leftmost flank in the Democratic field, also defended the "bold idea" of the Green New Deal on stage. "We can create millions of good-paying jobs. We can rebuild communities in rural America that have been devastated."

More moderate candidates, including Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper and former Maryland congressman John Delaney, found fault with the Green New Deal framework while presenting their own ideas about combatting climate change.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who made the Detroit debate stage after polling too low to qualify last time, suggested the plan was too unrealistic to get any Republican support and pass Congress. "Let's not just talk about plans that are written for press releases," he said.

While describing his plan to tax carbon emissions and send the revenue back to taxpayers in the form of a dividend, former Maryland congressman John Delaney criticized tying climate policy to "other things that are completely unrelated to climate, like universal health care, guaranteed government jobs, and universal basic income."

And former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper called the Green New Deal's guarantee of high-quality jobs to Americans a "distraction" and "a disaster at the ballot box."

"You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump," he added.

POWER PLAYS

— A climate-friendly highway bill: The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee unanimously approved the first transportation bill that acknowledges climate change, The Post’s Ashley Halsey III And John Wagner report. The $287 billion, five-year reauthorization of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act funnels $10 billion to bringing down emissions and improving infrastructure to make it resilient to global warming. “We know that the cars, trucks and vans that we drive have now become our nation’s largest source of global warming pollution,” said Sen. Thomas R. Carper (Del.), the top Democrat on the public works committee. “These emissions accelerate and exacerbate the effect of climate change, contributing to the increasingly extreme weather events that contribute significantly to the degradation of our roadways and our bridges.” The transportation bill appeared to get the president’s backing in a Tuesday tweet:

Senate is working hard on America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act. Will have BIG IMPACT on our highways and roads all across our Nation. Interest strong from Republicans and Democrats. Do I hear the beautiful word, BIPARTISAN? Get it done. I am with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

— Zinke in more hot water: The Justice Department is probing former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s use of personal email accounts for agency business, according to a letter released by top House Democrats. The department's Office of Inspector General confirmed that its probe into the emails has been rolled up into the larger criminal investigation. “Leaving office half a step ahead of the law doesn’t wipe the slate clean,” Rep. Raul M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.), chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass. (Reuters/Brian Snyder)

— A pre-debate endorsement: Grijalva endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president hours ahead of Tuesday night’s debate. Grijalva was a early congressional backer of Sanders in the 2016 campaign. “She is a bold, persistent, visionary leader who cares about working families – and because of this, she’s won my endorsement,” he said.

#ElizabethWarren is a bold, persistent, visionary leader who cares about working families - and because of this, @ewarren has won my endorsement. pic.twitter.com/pij7KiJ8lH — Rep. Raúl Grijalva (@standwithraul) July 30, 2019

— "Politics intruded on science and intelligence": Rod Schoonover, the State Department intelligence official who was blocked by the White House from submitting written congressional testimony on climate change, wrote an op-ed in the New York Times about the experience. The bottom line of that planned testimony, he said, was that “climate change will have wide-ranging implications for U.S. national security over the next 20 years.” He said the stated reason it was blocked was “that the scientific foundation of the analysis did not comport with the administration’s position on climate change."

A man shields his head and the child he is holding from the sun with an umbrella while eating a frozen treat Friday, July 5, 2019, at Goose Lake in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

— Alaska’s summer heat has been "basically off the charts": Every day since April 25, there’s been above-average temperatures in Alaska, The Post’s Matthew Cappucci reports. And July is set to be the warmest month on record there. Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist and research associate at the International Arctic Research Center said the state is on track to break the record by more than a degree, even though usually “if you were to break this sort of record, you’d do it by a sliver of a degree.”

— Missing paperwork: The Justice Department says it’s unable to find more than 60 boxes of files in a 27-year-old criminal probe of safety and environmental violations at a previous nuclear weapons plant in Colorado — files that have been kept secret since the end of the investigation in 1992. Attorneys for the federal government are pushing back on a request from groups representing environmental and public health advocates and former nuclear workers who filed a motion in federal court in January to make the files public, the Associated Press reports. “The groups say the documents could show whether the government did enough to clean up the site before turning part of it into a wildlife refuge and opening it to hikers and bicyclists,” per the report.

By The Way This giant hotel chain is getting rid of single-use toiletries to cut plastic waste One hospitality branding expert predicts that bulk dispensers will eventually become the standard worldwide. Hannah Sampson

Innovations The world is getting hotter. Can temperature-controlled clothing provide some relief? Sony has introduced a new product called The Reon Pocket, which operates like a mobile air conditioner until that fits inside clothing. Peter Holley

DAYBOOK

Today

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee holds an executive session.

The Centers for Strategic and International Studies holds an event “Are Sanctions Working."

Coming Up

The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis holds a field hearing on “Colorado’s Roadmap for Clean Energy Action: Lessons from State and Local Leaders” on Thursday.

EXTRA MILEAGE

