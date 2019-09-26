THE LIGHTBULB

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's freshly-launched impeachment inquiry could imperil more than just President Trump. It could also snuff out any hope of passing a key legislative priority for his industry allies: oil and gas companies.

That would be the ratification of a trade agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, which would secure the free flow of crude oil and refined fuels between the three countries.

It was one of the few flickering bipartisan efforts to pass legislation before the 2020 election. But the impeachment inquiry already consuming Washington will test whether congressional Democrats and Trump can still to work together to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It's a goal many in both parties want to achieve — especially Trump as he prepares for his reelection race.

The oil and gas business is also dead-set on passing the revised North American Free Trade Agreement this Congress, which contains some key wins it eagerly wants codified into law. It would reduce tariffs on thinning materials that help Canadian crude oil reach American refineries and preserve the tax-free transport of other raw and refined petroleum products across borders. It also allows U.S. oil and gas companies to sue Mexico under special arbitration rules if it issues regulations that hamper its investments across the border.

Groups lobbying hard for the trade deal in Washington were adamant that the impeachment inquiry should not stall it.

“The American people expect their elected officials to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Neil Bradley, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's executive vice president and chief policy officer, said in a statement. “It is imperative for our economy that lawmakers and the administration keep moving forward on and complete enactment of USMCA. There are no excuses for inaction.”

But already brittle relations between House leaders and the White House were beginning to snap as Pelosi and other Democrats weigh impeachment. Pelosi has full control over whether the agreement gets a floor vote in the House. Even Trump acknowledged Wednesday that Pelosi may no longer have the will to move forward with the trade pact.

“I don’t know that they’re ever going to get a vote because they are all fighting,” Trump said of the trade deal.

Congressional Republicans, too, warned their Democratic counterparts not to turn passage of the revised pact into a bargaining chip. “If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people,” Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said this week.

Yet as The Post's Erica Werner and David J. Lynch report, House Democrats met to discuss their concerns over the trade pact and find a way forward after the impeachment announcement. Democrats are seeking to extract from the Trump administration better protections for workers and improved and enforceable environmental standards in the agreement.

POWER PLAYS

A California condor in Zion National Park in Utah. (National Park Service/AP)

— 17 AGs sue over Trump’s rollback of Endangered Species Act rules: California, Maryland and Massachusetts led a coalition of attorneys general from 17 states and two cities that filed a lawsuit over the Trump administration’s new rule and said the administration’s weakening of the law’s rules “removes current provisions that help prevent threatened species from becoming endangered or extinct,” The Post’s Darryl Fears reports.

What the rollbacks do: “The administration’s new rules would allow it to reduce the amount of habitat set aside for wildlife and remove tools used by officials to predict future harm to species as a result of climate change. It would also allow the administration to reveal, for the first time in the law’s 45-year history, the financial costs of protecting them,” Fears writes.

— Trump vs. California: Meanwhile, in the escalating fight between the Trump administration and the big blue state, the Environmental Protection Agency will notify Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday that his state is “failing to meet its obligations” to protect the environment, The Post's Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and Josh Dawsey report. "In an oversight letter, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler cites multiple instances of California failing to meet federal water-quality standards, attributing this in part to the state’s homelessness problem."

— BLM chief releases long recusal list: William Perry Pendley, the acting director of the Bureau of Land Management, revealed a 17-page recusal list that includes nearly 60 companies, groups and individuals, E&E News reports. Among the issues from which Pendley, the former president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, is recused is the legal fight over the shrinking of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

A helicopter flies over a segment of the Planpincieux glacier on the Italian side of the Mont Blanc massif area of Aosta, Italy, on Wednesday. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters)

— Another glacier could crumble: A glacier in the Italian Alps is at risk of collapsing, thanks to climate change. Movement in the lower part of the Planpincieux glacier — which was moving 19 to 23 inches a day — had led to road closures and some precautionary evacuations, The Post’s Kayla Epstein reports. “It was not clear that the Planpincieux glacier’s collapse was imminent, and officials conceded that they had no warning system for such an event. But officials say the glacier’s precarious status was the result of a climate emergency that had already begun, and over which an international group of scientists sounded yet another alarm this week,” she writes.

