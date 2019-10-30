THE LIGHTBULB

A bulldozer moves coal at the Murray Energy Corp. port facility in Powhatan Point, Ohio. (Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

The bankruptcy of the coal company owned by Robert Murray, a major donor to President Trump, isn't just another sign of struggle for the U.S. coal business. It is also a troubling development for tens of thousands of former coal miners, whose pension plan is floundering to stay afloat.

Murray Energy Corp., the nation's largest private coal giant, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday, Taylor Telford and I reported Tuesday. That move makes it the fifth coal company to land in bankruptcy court in 2019 as coal is being being squeezed out of the U.S. power market by cheaper options such as natural gas, solar and wind power.

The long-anticipated bankruptcy proceedings also put the United Mine Workers of America’s already fragile and underfunded pension plan on even shakier ground, The situation could potentially spur a divided Congress and Trump, who has championed coal workers, to bail out the miners. Currently, Murray Energy pays into the pension plan for UMWA, which represents a large chunk of the company's full-time employees.

"Hopefully, it will accelerate the legislative process," said Phil Smith, head of government affairs for UMWA, which represents a large chunk of Murray Energy’s full-time employees.

The UMWA pension plan faces a shortfall after being hit hard by the financial crisis a decade ago, as well as for having fewer active workers contributing to it as the U.S. coal mining sector continues to shrink.

But it is underfunded also because other coal companies have shed their pension obligations through bankruptcy. Among the billions of dollars of debt Murray Energy wants to restructure — or get rid of entirely — are its contributions to the pension plan. Excluding one of its subsidies that is not part of the bankruptcy proceedings, Murray Energy with about $2.7 billion in funded debt, as well about $8 billion in actual or potential obligations to fund pension and benefit plans, according to court filings.

Robert Moore, the company’s new CEO, hinted in a court filing that Murray Energy may seek relief from its pension obligations.

“Murray’s employees are its lifeblood... Nonetheless, the cost of servicing its funded debt, together with the myriad of obligations Murray has to current and former employees, including to a pension fund that has been abandoned by other employers, have substantially reduced liquidity,” Moore wrote to the bankruptcy court. a court filing.

If Murray Energy is able to shed its pension obligations, the fund will be insolvent by 2020, according to Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.). The money was previously projected to dry up by 2022.

Manchin and some other senators, including Republicans Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.) and Rob Portman (Ohio), have pushed for legislation that would transfer certain federal funds into the pension plan.

“We’re talking about 82,000 miners who are going to lose their pensions, and we’re fighting this,” Manchin, whose state is home to large Murray Energy operations, said in a radio interview on West Virginia MetroNews on Tuesday.

But the idea of the federal government bailing out the union miners has divided Senate Republicans. Other budget-minded senators from coal-mining states, such as Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), have objected to using federal appropriations to bail out a private pension plan.

Standing in the middle of that divided Republican caucus is the most powerful coal-state senator of all: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Manchin accuses McConnell of “still sitting on" his bill. McConnell met with UMWA members from Kentucky earlier this year and shares their concerns about the potential insolvency, according to McConnell spokesman Robert Steurer. While his office added that McConnell “supports the ongoing process to find a bipartisan solution for pension reform,” it did not commit to bringing any particular legislation to the floor.

Read more about Murray Energy's bankruptcy here:

Business Murray Energy files for bankruptcy as coal’s role in U.S. power dwindles The private coal giant whose founder pushed the Trump administration for an overhaul of what it called “anti-coal” environmental policy is the fifth coal company to seek bankruptcy protection this year. Taylor Telford and Dino Grandoni

You are reading The Energy 202, our must-read tipsheet on energy and the environment. Not a regular subscriber?

POWER PLAYS

— California is on fire: In Northern California, residents are preparing for a windstorm that could make it harder for authorities to contain the Kincade Fire, which has already burned through at least 74,415 acres. The fire is 15 percent contained, and officials say it will burn until at least Nov. 7. The National Weather Service warned winds will create “rapid fire growth potential,” following a relatively calm Tuesday, The Post’s Derek Hawkins, Marisa Iati and Andrew Freedman report. In Southern California, the Getty Fire has burned through at least 656 acres and is 15 percent contained, with 12 homes destroyed and at least five others damaged.

A wind event worsens fire risk: For Southern California, officials were concerned about a Santa Ana wind event that was set to begin Tuesday night through Thursday morning. The wind “has the potential to be the worst of the season, and coming on the heels of other offshore windstorms, it means that any ignition sources, from a stray cigarette to a sparking power line, would find extremely flammable vegetation that’s ready to burn,” The Post’s Andrew Freedman and Jason Samenow report.

Freedman shares an "ominous" warning from the National Weather Service:

Here's the text of the extraordinary warning issued today by the @NWSLosAngeles for the next Santa Ana wind event. It is ominous. It is dire. And yes, if you are in the area it applies to, you should prep to evacuate on short notice. https://t.co/ODwXxuXMMV pic.twitter.com/Re6l8lMY9I — Andrew Freedman (@afreedma) October 29, 2019

PG&E customers will be credited: Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “told reporters Tuesday that PG&E had agreed to start crediting customers, some of whom had been left in the dark for nearly a week….It was not immediately clear who would qualify for credits or how the process would work," The Post team reports.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “told reporters Tuesday that PG&E had agreed to start crediting customers, some of whom had been left in the dark for nearly a week….It was not immediately clear who would qualify for credits or how the process would work," The Post team reports. PG&E’s wildfire woes worsen: Investigators are looking into whether the Northern California fires may have been sparked by the utility company’s equipment. Meanwhile, skepticism is deepening around PG&E’s plan to prevent wildfires with preemptive outages, as concerns grow that the shutoffs have so far failed to prevent fires at all, The Post’s Douglas MacMillan and Faiz Siddiqui report. “PG&E told regulators last week that equipment on one of its transmission towers broke near the ignition point of the Kincade Fire,” they report. “…The utility also said its equipment was found damaged near the site of two smaller fires over the weekend, one of which burned a tennis club to the ground.”

Investigators are looking into whether the Northern California fires may have been sparked by the utility company’s equipment. Meanwhile, skepticism is deepening around PG&E’s plan to prevent wildfires with preemptive outages, as concerns grow that the shutoffs have so far failed to prevent fires at all, The Post’s Douglas MacMillan and Faiz Siddiqui report. “PG&E told regulators last week that equipment on one of its transmission towers broke near the ignition point of the Kincade Fire,” they report. “…The utility also said its equipment was found damaged near the site of two smaller fires over the weekend, one of which burned a tennis club to the ground.” Getty Fire was sparked by a tree branch falling on power lines: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said video footage shows a tree branch from a eucalyptus tree fell on power lines operated by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, sparking the fire. “DWP general manager Marty Adams, who appeared alongside Garcetti at a Tuesday news event, said the utility had cleared brush along the Sepulveda Pass in July,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “The DWP also said in a statement that there was ‘no failure of electrical equipment.’ Garcetti said the branch came from outside of the clearance area and the incident ‘was an act of God.’”

— The trouble with making chocolate green: Mars Inc. pledged a decade ago to switch entirely to sustainable cocoa in order to curb deforestation. Yet 10 Halloweens later, the M&M’s and Milky Way maker is nowhere near meeting that target, The Post’s Steven Mufson reports.

Deforestation has gotten worse since Mars made that pledge: “By one estimate, the loss of tropical rainforests last year sped up more in Ghana and Ivory Coast than anywhere else in the world.” Last year, the company delayed its goal to switch to sustainably produced cocoa to 2025 from 2020.

“By one estimate, the loss of tropical rainforests last year sped up more in Ghana and Ivory Coast than anywhere else in the world.” Last year, the company delayed its goal to switch to sustainably produced cocoa to 2025 from 2020. By the numbers: In calculating its carbon footprint, Mars looks at its entire supply chain and estimates that it emits “25 million tons of carbon a year. The vast majority — three-quarters of emissions — comes from agriculture, with 8 million tons coming from deforestation alone.”

In calculating its carbon footprint, Mars looks at its entire supply chain and estimates that it emits “25 million tons of carbon a year. The vast majority — three-quarters of emissions — comes from agriculture, with 8 million tons coming from deforestation alone.” A credibility problem: “The failure to make progress against deforestation has tarnished the image and credibility of the chocolate industry at a time when it is already under fire for its practices in West Africa. The Washington Post reported in June about the use of child labor in West African cocoa fields, which has persisted despite promises decades ago to stop it.”

A pedestrian walkway along the Miami River is flooded during a king tide in Miami. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

— Impact of rising seas will be worse than previously thought: Scientists have tripled their estimates of how many people will be at risk because of rising sea levels, The Post’s Chris Mooney reports, citing new data that uses more accurate U.S. measurements.

By the numbers: The study says 150 million would live below the high tide line by 2050 and 200 million by 2100 under a scenario in which the Earth warms by 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of the century.

The study says 150 million would live below the high tide line by 2050 and 200 million by 2100 under a scenario in which the Earth warms by 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, by the end of the century. The problem with the old sea-level data: "The reason for the big change is that prior research has relied on data about coastal elevations that comes from radar measurements from the 2000 space shuttle Endeavor mission. But that data set has problems. The instrument detected the height not only of the coastal land surface but anything else that was on it, such as houses and trees."

"The reason for the big change is that prior research has relied on data about coastal elevations that comes from radar measurements from the 2000 space shuttle Endeavor mission. But that data set has problems. The instrument detected the height not only of the coastal land surface but anything else that was on it, such as houses and trees." More cities will be erased: Southern Vietnam could all but disappear; 10 percent of citizens live on land in Thailand that could be overcome by mid-century; a large portion of Mumbai could also be erased, the New York Times reports.

Here's one projection map of Vietnam, showing old and new estimates for 2050, via the New York Times’s Denise Lu:

Rising seas could affect THREE TIMES more people by 2050 than previously thought. Many coastal cities would be underwater. Southern Vietnam could all but disappear…………………... https://t.co/v03wvQt2ie w/ @cflav pic.twitter.com/6N9ajDcMPN — ಠ_ಠ (@DeniseDSLu) October 29, 2019

Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson. (Reuters/Leah Millis)

— Rex’s day in court: Former secretary of state and ex-ExxonMobil chief executive Rex Tillerson is set to take the stand Wednesday in the second week of the trial over whether the oil and gas giant misled investors about the costs of dealing with climate change, the New York Times reports. The state’s case argues the company told shareholders and the public it was accounting for the financial costs related to climate change, but that it was actually underestimating those costs.

Outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

— National Security Council official’s testimony seems to contradict Rick Perry claims: Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told House impeachment investigators that during a July White House meeting, he expressed concerns about remarks from E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland about investigating former vice president Joe Biden or his son Hunter, Politico reports.

The details : “I stated to Amb. Sondland that his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the [National Security Council] was going to get involved in or push,” Vindman said in his opening statement. Vindman added that after he objected, Trump’s adviser on Russia Fiona Hill came into the room and told Sondland his statements were not appropriate. Hill said she entered the room as Perry was leaving.

: “I stated to Amb. Sondland that his statements were inappropriate, that the request to investigate Biden and his son had nothing to do with national security, and that such investigations were not something the [National Security Council] was going to get involved in or push,” Vindman said in his opening statement. Vindman added that after he objected, Trump’s adviser on Russia Fiona Hill came into the room and told Sondland his statements were not appropriate. Hill said she entered the room as Perry was leaving. The contradiction: Energy Secretary Rick Perry told CBN News that “not once was a Biden name — not the former vice president, not his son — ever mentioned.” But the timeline “would put Perry in the meeting when Vindman raised his objections about Sondland's request that Ukrainian officials investigate the Bidens — which Perry has repeatedly denied,” Politico reports.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

— “I do not respect or support criminals who are killing people”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted fossil fuel industry leaders as “criminals,” comparing them to those in the tobacco industry who he said lied about the risks of smoking. “They have known, for a very long time, the executives of ExxonMobil and other fossil fuel industries knew that the product that they were producing was causing climate change and in fact helping to destroy the planet,” he said in an interview with CNBC. “… We need as a nation to do something we have never done before and say to these corporate executives who have so much power, we’re tired of your greed and we are tired of your corruption.”

— Republicans try to end car emissions hearing: Republican members of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on environment tried to adjourn a hearing on the Trump administration’s changes to the federal auto emissions standards, arguing there was a conflict with impeachment proceedings. “The majority is creating a difficult scheduling conflict for members of this subcommittee,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said. Witness opening statements finally began more than a half-hour into the hearing start, after a vote in which six lawmakers voted to dismiss and seven voted against, the Hill reports.

Democrats respond: During the hearing, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chided her Republican colleagues: “We have an entire political party that’s trying to get out of their job and adjourn this hearing.” In a statement, the chair of the Environment subpanel, Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), said: “I’m extremely disappointed by the actions of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle."

During the hearing, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) chided her Republican colleagues: “We have an entire political party that’s trying to get out of their job and adjourn this hearing.” In a statement, the chair of the Environment subpanel, Rep. Harley Rouda (D-Calif.), said: “I’m extremely disappointed by the actions of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle." We’ve seen this before: In February, Republicans successfully adjourned a House Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on climate change, a move that Democrats criticized.

Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc, Wis. (Lianne Milton for The Washington Post)

— Signs of trouble in Midwest manufacturing: Plants are shedding workers in states critical to the president’s reelection bid, The Post’s David J. Lynch reports. "Manufacturing employment is down by almost 9,000 in Pennsylvania over the past year and 6,800 in Wisconsin. Michigan, Indiana and Minnesota also have lost factory jobs, though in Ohio, assembly lines continue to add them," he writes.

One example in the Badger state: The trade war and Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs have especially rocked Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry, where chief executive Sachin Shivaram told Lynch that tariffs have increased raw-material costs, which has led to business lost to rivals outside the United States.

DAYBOOK

Today

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee on water and power holds a hearing on technology and innovation to increase water security and enable economic development in the West.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on the nomination of Sean O’Donnell to be inspector general of the EPA.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies hosts a conversation with Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Coming Up

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee holds a hearing on pending legislation on Thursday.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— A brief history of very good military dogs: There's a "long, scruffy line of war dogs that have served alongside U.S. troops for more than a century," The Post's Alex Horton reports.