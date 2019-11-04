THE LIGHTBULB

A golden eagle confronts a desert bighorn sheep at Desert National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP)

A refuge for wildlife or a training grounds for troops? That's the choice facing Congress when it comes to a vast stretch of desert in Nevada.

The U.S. Air Force is seeking to assert control over 1.1 million acres of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge. That's according to a legislative proposal sent by military planners to the Department of the Interior and obtained by myself and Juliet Eilperin.

The military’s Nevada Test and Training Range already encompasses much of the southern Nevada desert originally set aside for bighorn sheep, desert tortoises and other wildlife. But the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service retains primary authority over the refuge, meaning it has some power to halt military drills that would otherwise disturb key habitat for plants and animals.

The draft legislation would instead carve out that 1.1 million acres to be used “primarily for the military purposes” and only “secondarily” as a nature preserve. The military wants to add as much as 260,000 acres of the refuge — the largest in the contiguous United States — to the testing range.

What will that legal difference on paper mean on the ground? It would jettison an environmental review that has happened every 20 years and exempt the area from wildlife refuge law, opening the way for the Air Force to mine sand, gravel and other materials from within the refuge for construction.

The Air Force says it needs the extra space as a safety buffer for the testing of new and more powerful weapons, with no more than 35 acres in the expanded range physically disturbed.

And importantly, it added, no testing will actually take place in the new buffer zone it is requesting.

But the draft bill gives the military the authority to do much more going forward than just expand the buffer zone, which has some tribal leaders and environmentalists nearby worried about what the future holds should the legislation go through.

Jenny Keatinge, a federal lands policy analyst at the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife who reviewed the draft bill, said it would “pull the teeth out of refuge law.”

There's still a lot that needs to be sorted out. In a statement, the Air Force said it is working with Interior officials to amend the proposed legislation and the version obtained by The Post is “not the current draft.” And there's no guarantee that Congress will take up the draft legislation intact, or pass it, though the Nevada testing range loses its congressional authorization in 2021.

And Melissa Brown, an Interior Department spokeswoman, also suggested the draft legislation would be changed before being sent to Congress for inclusion in the next annual defense policy bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act. “The proposals submitted for the 2021 NDAA are being reviewed and will inevitably change as it goes through the process,” she said.

..Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more. Get your act together Governor. You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states...But our teams are working well together in..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2019

— Trump takes aim at California, this time over wildfires: The president finally mentioned the state’s raging wildfires on Twitter, but in a series of posts criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) handling of the blazes. He also vaguely threatened to cut aid to the state for its wildfire response.

What Trump said: Trump accused Newsom of doing a “terrible” job of forest management. It’s not the first time the president has criticized the state on this issue. “As he has before, Trump made several erroneous claims about the causes of and potential solutions for the wildfires while writing that he had told Newsom previously to ‘clean’ the forest floors,” The Post’s Kim Bellware writes. “You’ve got fires eating away at California every year because management is so bad. The governor doesn’t know – he’s like a child – he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Trump said in remarks to reporters. “Every year it’s always California, it’s rarely somebody else or someplace else.”

Trump accused Newsom of doing a “terrible” job of forest management. It’s not the first time the president has criticized the state on this issue. “As he has before, Trump made several erroneous claims about the causes of and potential solutions for the wildfires while writing that he had told Newsom previously to ‘clean’ the forest floors,” The Post’s Kim Bellware writes. “You’ve got fires eating away at California every year because management is so bad. The governor doesn’t know – he’s like a child – he doesn’t know what he’s doing,” Trump said in remarks to reporters. “Every year it’s always California, it’s rarely somebody else or someplace else.” The problem with Trump’s remarks: Many of the largest wildfires aren’t burning in forests. “The Getty Fire and others near Los Angeles broke out in vegetation-dominated hillsides rather than in state or federal forests,” Bellware writes.

Many of the largest wildfires aren’t burning in forests. “The Getty Fire and others near Los Angeles broke out in vegetation-dominated hillsides rather than in state or federal forests,” Bellware writes. California leaders respond: With his own tweet, Newsom jabbed at the president’s refusal to accept the impact of climate change.

You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation. https://t.co/PSt8N39Er5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 3, 2019

— California is still on fire: The state's blazes are mostly under control, but “experts warn that hot and dry conditions will continue to elevate fire risk throughout the week,” the Los Angeles Times reports. In Northern California, the Kincade Fire that’s burned through almost 78,000 acres was 76 percent contained as of Sunday. In Southern California, both the Easy Fire and the Getty Fire were fully contained over the weekend. The Maria Fire that began in Ventura County and reached nearly 10,000 acres was 50 percent contained.

Minutes before the Maria fire: Southern California Edison disclosed in a report filed with regulators that “it had shut down a 16,000-volt power line near Santa Paula last week following its fire-safety protocol but then re-energized the line approximately 13 minutes before the estimated ignition of the Maria fire,” the LA Times reports. The report signals there could be a risk for utilities turning power back on too soon after preemptive shutoffs.

Southern California Edison disclosed in a report filed with regulators that “it had shut down a 16,000-volt power line near Santa Paula last week following its fire-safety protocol but then re-energized the line approximately 13 minutes before the estimated ignition of the Maria fire,” the LA Times reports. The report signals there could be a risk for utilities turning power back on too soon after preemptive shutoffs. A new tool to predict fire spread: Scientists at San Jose State University’s Fire Weather Research Laboratory have taken advantage of the spate of fires dotting California to test a new Doppler radar that can glance inside the blazes and predict how they spread, Maddie Stone reports for The Post. “Researchers hope the system will yield new insights into the inner structure and evolution of the most dangerous blazes. This could lead to better tools for tracking and forecasting fires, thereby reducing damage and casualties,” Stone writes.

President Trump listens to Energy Secretary Rick Perry during an event touting the administration's environmental policy. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

— No Perry testimony at impeachment inquiry: The Energy Department said Rick Perry will not go before House investigators' impeachment inquiry in testimony scheduled for Wednesday, NBC News reports. “Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes indicated Friday that Perry would not appear for the closed-door hearing but would consider testifying in a public session. Perry has already defied a subpoena from the committees for Ukraine-related documents,” per the report. Hynes said Perry “will not partake in a secret star chamber inquisition where agency counsel is forbidden to be present."

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). (Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP)

— Sanders, AOC on the trail: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is set to stump for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Iowa to tout the Green New Deal. There are three events scheduled for Friday and Saturday. Sanders is set to paint himself as the “climate candidate” during a Saturday event, which will “make climate a focus of a presidential campaign to win the caucus in Iowa,” Iowa Deputy State Director Bill Neidhardt told the Des Moines Register.

The American Electric Power coal-burning plant in Conesville, Ohio. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

— Another day, another rollback: The Environmental Protection Agency plans to ease a pair of Obama-era rules Monday that are meant to determine how coal-fired power plants store waste and release water that contains toxins.

What it will do: The new proposals are meant to affect the “disposal of fine powder and sludge known as 'coal ash,' as well as contaminated water that power plants produce while burning coal. Both forms of waste can contain mercury, arsenic and other heavy metals that pose risks to human health and the environment,” The Post’s Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report. The proposals align with the Trump administration’s broader hope of boosting the nation’s coal industry at a time when competition from natural gas and renewable energy are leading to plant closures nationwide.

The new proposals are meant to affect the “disposal of fine powder and sludge known as 'coal ash,' as well as contaminated water that power plants produce while burning coal. Both forms of waste can contain mercury, arsenic and other heavy metals that pose risks to human health and the environment,” The Post’s Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis report. The proposals align with the Trump administration’s broader hope of boosting the nation’s coal industry at a time when competition from natural gas and renewable energy are leading to plant closures nationwide. What the administration is saying: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said the 2015 Obama rules “placed heavy burdens on electricity producers across the country.” “These proposed revisions support the Trump administration’s commitment to responsible, reasonable regulations, by taking a common-sense approach that will provide more certainty to U.S. industry while also protecting public health and the environment,” he said.

John Sturgeon checks his hovercraft while supporters look on outside the Riverboat Discovery before the start of the Victory Cruise in Fairbanks, Alaska. (Kate Wool for The Washington Post)

— This is what it looks like to take a case “all the way to the Supreme Court”: Alaskan moose hunter John Sturgeon successfully fought the federal government and got the Supreme Court to rule in his favor after he was banned from using his hovercraft in a national preserve. But the ordeal cost him $1.5 million, The Post’s Robert Barnes reports.

Who helped his cause: “Among his donors: the Alaska Wildlife and Conservation Fund, the National Rifle Association, the Alaska Conservative Trust, national and international hunting groups, hundreds of ordinary Alaskans and one very wealthy one,” Barnes writes. “…Sturgeon’s case resonated because it could bring a long-sought clarification of the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act (ANILCA), with which Congress set aside more than 100 million acres for preservation. Alaskans have argued that Congress did not intend for the land to be regulated like other federal parkland and preserves because the way of life is so different in the Last Frontier.”

A sign of Saudi Aramco's initial public offering during a news conference. (AFP/Getty Images)

— Saudi Aramco watch: The state-owned oil company has finally announced its plans to go public, and it could end up as the largest initial offering ever, but there are still some details missing, the New York Times reports. “The company, the kingdom’s crown jewel and probably the world’s most profitable enterprise, said it planned to sell an unspecified percentage of its shares on the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul. Trading is expected to begin next month, although it did not specify a date and offered few other specifics,” per the report.

