Teruhiko Miura, captain of the Hokushin Maru fishing boat, at a port in the town of Shari in Hokkaido, Japan.

The sea north of the Japanese archipelago is one of the fastest-warming spots in the world. The effects of that temperature spike are radiating far beyond that corner of the Pacific.

That’s the finding of the latest installment of The Post’s series on the world’s hot spots, which has examined places that have warmed near or past 2 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times.

Already the Post series has found parts of Qatar that are so hot residents are air-conditioning the outdoors and islands in Canada crumbling into the ocean so quickly some have had to move away from the coast.

In the Sea of Okhotsk, a body of water wedged between Japan and Siberia that has in some places warmed by as much as 3 degrees Celsius since preindustrial times, the biggest concern right now is salmon.

As water temperatures have risen off the northern coast of Japan, the salmon catch has collapsed by about 70 percent in the past 15 years, The Post’s Simon Denyer and Chris Mooney report.

Here’s why: Since salmon are highly sensitive to changes in temperature, the warmer waters they encounter in the Okhotsk knocks them off their usual migration routes, reducing their chances of survival.

The decline of locally caught salmon off the island of Hokkaido has forced Japan, inventor of sushi, to rely more and more on cheaper imports from Norway, Chile, Russia and Alaska.

But salmon are hardly the only ocean life threatened by the rising temperatures. A warmer Okhotsk also means something else: a tremendous loss of sea ice. In the sea, ice coverage shrank by more than 30 percent in the past four decades during the peak months of February and March. It's a vanishing in an area larger than California.

The formation of that sea ice helps drive nutrient-rich current that brings oxygen and iron out into the northern Pacific Ocean and undergirds its food web.

Researchers at Hokkaido University and other Japanese institutions have documented a marked warming in the North Pacific’s intermediate layer, which is "a sign that less cold, dense water is being formed in the Sea of Okhotsk," Denyer and Mooney report.

“We call the Sea of Okhotsk the heart of the North Pacific,” said Kay Ohshima, a polar oceanographer at the Institute of Low Temperature Science at Hokkaido University. But the warming is causing “the power of the heart to weaken.”

How climate change is triggering a chain reaction that threatens the heart of the Pacific The fast-warming Sea of Okhotsk, wedged between Russia and Japan, is a cautionary tale of the far-reaching consequences when climate dominoes begin to fall. https://www.facebook.com/washpostvisuals

The Environmental Protection Agency building in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— Trump administration plans to limit science used in rulemaking: The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to limit the scientific and medical research that helps makes decisions about public-health rules. “A new draft of the [EPA] proposal, titled Strengthening Transparency in Regulatory Science, would require that scientists disclose all of their raw data, including confidential medical records, before the agency could consider an academic study’s conclusions,” the New York Times reports. “EPA officials called the plan a step toward transparency and said the disclosure of raw data would allow conclusions to be verified independently.”

Scientists and physicians have warned this could undermine policymaking: “The measure would make it more difficult to enact new clean air and water rules because many studies detailing the links between pollution and disease rely on personal health information gathered under confidentiality agreements,” the Times adds. “ … Public health experts warned that studies that have been used for decades — to show, for example, that mercury from power plants impairs brain development, or that lead in paint dust is tied to behavioral disorders in children — might be inadmissible when existing regulations come up for renewal.”

Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (U.S. Embassy Kyiv/AP)

— A pair of Rick Perry supporters secured a deal after a push: Shortly after the energy secretary recommended that one of his longtime political backers become an energy adviser to the new Ukrainian president, that supporter and his partner secured a major oil and gas deal from the Ukrainian government, the Associated Press reports. “They offered millions of dollars less to the Ukrainian government than their only competitor for the drilling rights, according to internal Ukrainian government documents obtained by the Associated Press,” per the report. “…Perry’s spokeswoman said Wednesday that the energy secretary has championed the American energy industry all over the world, including in Ukraine.”

Don Blankenship has confirmed that he is a Candidate for the Constitution Party nomination for President of the United States.https://t.co/JvU3ylCYem — Don Blankenship (@DonBlankenship) November 11, 2019

— The coal baron back on the campaign trial again: Don Blankenship, the convicted former coal baron who ran unsuccessfully for Senate last year in West Virginia, officially announced his third-party presidential bid with the Constitution Party. “Don will be attempting to be the first person ever to become an occupant of the White House after having been in the “big house,’” reads a statement on his campaign website. The site claims the year he spent in prison followed a “false” conviction for conspiring to violate federal mine safety and health standards after a 2010 disaster at Massey Energy's Upper Big Branch coal mine.

Acting Bureau of Land Management director William “Perry” Pendley. (Matthew Brown/AP)

— More BLM jobs in the West? The Bureau of Land Management may increase the number of employees at its new headquarters in Grand Junction, Colo. Initially, the agency said there would be 27 jobs at the new headquarters, but in an interview with the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, acting BLM chief William Perry Pendley said, “internally we think we may go as high as 40, and I think you can quote me on that.” He added: “"It's going to be a small staff early on. We're hoping we can stand up a lot more people beginning in early March…That all turns on our ability to get people hired." “Pendley said a lot of BLM jobs in Washington have been vacant because of that city's high cost of living,” per the report.

Pendley wants to lead BLM: He also told the Daily Sentinel that he would like to be nominated to lead BLM in a permanent capacity. "But that's a decision for the White House," he said, adding he would also prefer to be based out of the new headquarters. “I prefer to live in Grand Junction as director of the BLM than live in Washington, there's absolutely no question about that," he said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference. (Christian Monterrosa/AP)

— Newsom’s ties to PG&E: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and his wife have accepted more than $700,000 from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. in contributions to his campaign, various ballot measures, Newsom’s inauguration and his wife’s foundation — even though now he is accusing the state’s largest utility company of mismanaged funds as it deals with an electric grid system blamed for deadly wildfires. “The contributions illustrate Newsom’s ties to the company responsible for wildfires that have killed at least 85 people and caused billions of dollars in damage over the past three years,” The Post’s Douglas MacMillan and Neena Satija write in this investigation. “The governor has slammed PG&E for paying bonuses to executives and cash dividends to its investors instead of spending more on infrastructure upgrades that could have prevented the fires.

The donations aren’t unusual for PG&E: The company is one of the most politically active in California. “Still, the money PG&E contributed to the campaigns of Newsom and other politicians could have been used to put power lines underground or clear brush that leads to wildfires, said David Pomerantz, executive director of the Energy and Policy Institute, a San Francisco-based utilities watchdog.”

And Newsom told a reporter from Sacramento's ABC10 that money has never affected his decisions in office. “If the suggestion is that somehow I am influenced by that, you’re wrong,” he said this month. “There’s not one thing you can point to during my tenure as governor.”

These photos show the Spencer Dam in Nebraska in November 2013 when it was holding back water, and again in March 2019, after the dam failed during a flood. (Nebraska Department of Natural Resources/AP)

— “When they fail, they don’t fail with warning”: There are at least 1,688 dams across the United States that are in poor or unsatisfactory condition in 44 states and Puerto Rico, according to this deeply reported piece from the AP. And that number is sure to be higher, putting homes, business and communities at risk of deadly floods if they fail. W. Craig Fugate, a former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, said most people “have no clue about the vulnerabilities when they live downstream from these private dams… When they fail, they don’t fail with warning. They just fail, and suddenly you can find yourself in a situation where you have a wall of water and debris racing toward your house with very little time, if any, to get out.”

Climate change is worsening the risk: “Built for flood control, irrigation, water supply, hydropower, recreation or industrial waste storage, the nation’s dams are over a half-century old on average. Some are no longer adequate to handle the intense rainfall and floods of a changing climate,” per the AP. “Yet they are being relied upon to protect more and more people as housing developments spring up nearby.”

Coming Up

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will hold a hearing on nuclear power on Wednesday.

The Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation will hold an executive session to consider various legislative measures and nominations on Wednesday.

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee will hold a hearing on the future of science in EPA rulemaking on Wednesday.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands will hold an oversight hearing on Wednesday.

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States will hold a legislative hearing on Wednesday.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will be featured in a keynote discussion at an event hosted by RealClearPolitics and The National Mining Association on Wednesday

— You won't see this for another dozen years: That tiny dot above the Washington monument? That's Mercury making its transit in front of the sun for the last time until 2032, The Post's Matthew Cappucci writes.