Democratic presidential candidates and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) during a Democratic primary debate in June in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Great Recession put millions of homeowners underwater on their mortgages. Since then, the Congress has required periodic “stress tests” on large financial institutions to see whether they could withstand another economic blow.

Now several Democratic presidential candidates, including the high-polling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), want big banks to make sure they can handle a different sort of financial impact — one involving homes literally going underwater.

They signed onto a new bill that would test whether big banks have the assets on hand to absorb risks associated with climate change.

“Risk is risk, and increasingly climate risk is having a material impact on the national economy,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the lead author of the legislation introduced Wednesday, said in a phone interview.

Under the proposal, the Federal Reserve would conduct climate stress tests every two years on the nation’s largest financial institutions — those with more than $250 billion in total consolidated assets.

The Federal Reserve, with the help of an advisory board of climate scientists and economists, would look into how they'd weather three scenarios: warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, more acute warming of 2 degrees Celsius, and runaway warming from greenhouse gas emissions that continue unchecked.

The proposal ties together two big issues in the 2020 presidential campaign: holding big banks accountable and addressing climate change. Four of Warren’s rivals for the Democratic nomination — Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.), Cory Booker (N.J.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Michael Bennet (Colo.) — are co-sponsors on the bill.

As rising temperatures fuel more severe weather, some banks could stumble if property values plummet in flood- and fire-prone areas. Droughts, too, could slash crop yields, making it harder for farmers to pay back loans.

The problems could cascade from there: Lower home values mean less tax revenue for cities and counties confronting changing conditions, just as they may need to pay for sea walls and other infrastructure. That will make municipal bonds held by banks less valuable, too.

Gregg Gelzinis, a policy analyst at the Center for American Progress who advised Schatz's office on the proposal, said climate stress tests are needed to tackle what could be the cause of the next major economic downturn.

“This is an issue that falls within the mandate of the Federal Reserve,” he said. “If one of those [banks] starts to teeter, it can spill into the rest of the economy.”

Jesse M. Keenan, a lecturer in architecture at Harvard focused on climate adaptation, said the Fed may need to go even further than the bill requires: He suggested analyzing climate impacts on smaller regional banks, which tend to hold mortgages in just a single geographic area.

“With smaller banks that aren't all that large, their risk is concentrated in one area,” he said.

After years of paying little attention to the issue, the Federal Reserve is finally taking a closer look at the financial risks of climate change. Earlier this month, the central bank’s San Francisco branch held a climate research conference and published about 20 papers from outside experts about those business risks.

Jerome H. Powell, chair of the Fed, has slowly been engaged, too. In a letter to Schatz earlier this year, he said that “although addressing climate change is a responsibility that Congress has entrusted to other agencies,” the Federal Reserve does try to “prepare financial institutions for severe weather events.”

But other central banks from around the world have been thinking about the issue for longer.

The Bank of England has already begun stress-testing insurers against climate risks and its head, Mark Carney, has promised to stress-test the financial system against “catastrophic” climate scenarios. And about 40 other global central banks have come together to formally discuss climate-related financial risks.

Schatz said the Fed already has the authority to conduct climate stress tests without his bill, but that he wanted to “lay down a marker and to offer a pathway for the Fed to do this.” He added that he has “multiple constructive conversations” with Federal Reserve governors and regional directors.

“They are trying to get this right,” he said. “They're not moving nearly as fast as I think they should, but I can't say that they are blocking everything.”

But the Fed, which is designed to be politically independent, is already being tested by President Trump on another front. The president has been slinging insults at Powell — calling him “bonehead” and an “enemy” — in a bid to get the Fed to further lower interest rates or even set negative interest rates, where banks pay people to take out loans. Doing so could juice the U.S. economy just ahead of his reelection bid but would be a highly unusual move when the economy is growing and unemployment is low.

The Fed has lowered its benchmark interest rate in recent months, but Powell told Congress last week that a negative rate would “certainly not be appropriate.”

POWER PLAYS

The U.S. Capitol. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

— A flurry of activity on Capitol Hill ahead of Thanksgiving: Seeking to squeeze in work a bunch of legislative work before recess, a Senate panel advanced three key nominations, as well as more than a dozen energy and lands-related bills, to the full chamber, and Democrats on a House Ways and Means subcommittee released a sweeping green energy proposal.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved the nominations for key officials at the Energy Department, Interior Department and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The committee voted to approve Dan Brouillette , Trump’s pick to replace Rick Perry as energy secretary. Currently the department's No. 2, Brouillette will probably breeze through his confirmation process, as he did two years ago when he was approved to be Perry's deputy. Perry is planning to leave his post on Dec. 1.

, Trump’s pick to replace Rick Perry as energy secretary. Currently the department's No. 2, Brouillette will probably breeze through his confirmation process, as he did two years ago when he was approved to be Perry's deputy. Perry is planning to leave his post on Dec. 1. Katharine MacGregor's nomination to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department was approved.

nomination to be deputy secretary of the Interior Department was approved. The panel also approved the nomination of James Danly to serve as a member of FERC. Senate Democrats have expressed concern about the partisan balance of the commission, noting the White House has not nominated a Democrat along with Danly to fill another open spot. If he’s confirmed without a Democrat, the commission could move ahead on upcoming decisions with just one Democrat and three Republicans.

The Senate committee also voted on 15 measures, including bills on the maintenance backlog at the National Park Service and on permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The committee voted to permanently and fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, the federal program that uses money collected from oil and natural gas drilling to preserve federal public land and waters, such as national parks and recreation areas. Earlier this year, Congress voted to permanently reauthorize the fund, but had not made the actual funding permanent.

the federal program that uses money collected from oil and natural gas drilling to preserve federal public land and waters, such as national parks and recreation areas. Earlier this year, Congress voted to permanently reauthorize the fund, but had not made the actual funding permanent. A measure to address $12 billion of maintenance backlog at the National Park Service was also approved. The bill from Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Angus King (I-Maine) would establish a five-year fund to address the maintenance using revenue from on and offshore energy development that hasn't been allocated.

was also approved. The bill from Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Angus King (I-Maine) would establish a five-year fund to address the maintenance using revenue from on and offshore energy development that hasn't been allocated. The panel also passed a bipartisan bill to reauthorize funding for the Energy Department's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, an agency that aims to promote and fund energy technology breakthroughs. The measure from Alexander and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) would eventually boost the funding level for ARPA-E from $428 million for the 2020 fiscal year to $750 million for the 2024 fiscal year. Trump's White House has sought unsuccessfully so far to slash the agency's funding.

Great news – today as Chairman of the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures, I introduced the GREEN Act, a comprehensive approach to addressing the threat of climate change through our tax code. — Mike Thompson (@RepThompson) November 19, 2019

Meanwhile, in the House, Democrats on th Ways and Means subcommittee on select revenue measures released a draft of a bill from Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) that looks to use the tax code to tackle climate change.

The bill would extend or create tax breaks for a host of energy-related technologies — solar power , both on- and offshore wind turbines , geothermal , energy storage and carbon capture — as well as extend a certain tax arrangement, called a master limited partnership , to renewable energy projects. Right now, that tax treatment is only available to oil, gas and coal work.

, both , , and — as well as extend a certain tax arrangement, called a , to renewable energy projects. Right now, that tax treatment is only available to oil, gas and coal work. The bill would also revise the tax code to boost the efficiency energy of residential and commercial buildings. It would also revive tax breaks for biofuel makers, a priority for Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R) from the corn-growing state of Iowa, as well as extend the cap on an electric vehicle tax break from only 200,000 electric vehicles per manufacturer to 600,000, a major ask from the auto industry and the Michigan delegation.

— "This is probably one of the greatest corporate criminal acts in America": Actor Mark Ruffalo spoke at a Washington Post Live event ahead of a visit to Capitol Hill, drawing attention to his upcoming movie “Dark Waters” and his work to raise awareness about toxic “forever chemicals.” He spoke at length about the movie in which he plays Rob Billot — who joined Ruffalo at the event — a lawyer who fought chemical company DuPont in a class-action lawsuit over water contaminated with PFAS in West Virginia. DuPont eventually paid $670 million to settle more than 3,500 personal injury lawsuits.

How Ruffalo first got involved in the project: He said leading up to 2016, as he was doing more producing work, he wanted to “meld that kind of advocacy work with storytelling.” He cited the New York Times Magazine article that inspired the film. “I actually read that and I thought, wow, this is probably one of the greatest corporate criminal acts in America, spanning a 20-year coverup that none of us know about,” Ruffalo said.

He said leading up to 2016, as he was doing more producing work, he wanted to “meld that kind of advocacy work with storytelling.” He cited the New York Times Magazine article that inspired the film. “I actually read that and I thought, wow, this is probably one of the greatest corporate criminal acts in America, spanning a 20-year coverup that none of us know about,” Ruffalo said. Billot said he sent a letter to EPA about drinking water standards 18 years ago: He called on the agency to set federal drinking water guidelines for one of the “forever” chemicals: “We still can't get that. So, people are left having to go to the courts, and it's an extremely difficult process. And the system is extremely flawed in how we regulate chemicals,” Billot said at the Post event. “The communities that are exposed are told it's their burden. They are the ones who have to prove these chemicals are hurting them.”

He called on the agency to set federal drinking water guidelines for one of the “forever” chemicals: “We still can't get that. So, people are left having to go to the courts, and it's an extremely difficult process. And the system is extremely flawed in how we regulate chemicals,” Billot said at the Post event. “The communities that are exposed are told it's their burden. They are the ones who have to prove these chemicals are hurting them.” Ruffalo on the Hill: Ruffalo later testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on environment, calling on members to better regulate the chemicals. “It’s time to regulate PFAS chemicals, it’s time to end industrial releases of PFAS into the air, into the water. It’s time to end needless uses of PFAS in every day products like food packaging and cosmetics. It's time to finally filter PFAS out of our drinking water,” he said.

Ruffalo later testified in front of the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on environment, calling on members to better regulate the chemicals. “It’s time to regulate PFAS chemicals, it’s time to end industrial releases of PFAS into the air, into the water. It’s time to end needless uses of PFAS in every day products like food packaging and cosmetics. It's time to finally filter PFAS out of our drinking water,” he said. What's next from Congress on PFAS: "The House and Senate are still deliberating over a final defense policy bill, which is expected later this week. In earlier discussions, leaders had debated nixing PFAS provisions from the bill entirely, arguing that it would be best to leave PFAS legislation to committees with jurisdiction over the topic," the Hill reports. "In the House, lawmakers are still weighing a large PFAS package that combines 11 different bills."

Affected land from a Keystone oil pipeline leak near Edinburg, N.D. (North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality/Taylor DeVries/AP)

— House Democrats want review of Keystone pipeline spill: Top House Democrats are calling on the Government Accountability Office to review the operator of the Keystone Pipeline System as well as the federal agency that oversees the system following the recent 383,000-gallon spill in North Dakota.

From the letter: “The public has a legitimate expectation that the Keystone Pipeline System managed by TC Energy operate safely and without repeated incidents that damage the environment and threaten the public’s health and security,” reads the letter led by House and Energy Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) and Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. The letter calls for a review of how the Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration collects information about pipeline incidents and whether the pipeline owner has “appropriately addressed the 15 enforcement actions against it since 2011.”

— Trump administration eyes more drilling in Alaska: The Bureau of Land Management said Tuesday that it will release a draft plan to expand oil drilling on the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska by the end of the week, less than a month before it holds a massive lease sale there.

The details: Under a new draft environmental impact statement, the agency will overhaul a plan enacted under the Obama administration, which put half of the roughly 23 million-acre reserve off limits to development. The reserve has valuable oil deposits, but is also home to tens of thousands of migrating caribou and birds. Earlier this month, BLM announced it will auction off nearly 4 million acres on the reserve to leasing on Dec. 11, double the amount of land that’s been leased over the past decade.

In this file photo, former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani arrives at a Trump campaign rally in Manchester, N.H. (Elise Amendola/AP)

— Federal prosecutors to meet with Ukrainian gas executive in Giuliani probe: Andrew Favorov, a top executive with Ukraine’s state-owned gas company, will sit down for a Thursday interview with federal prosecutors in an ongoing probe of Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. Favorov’s lawyer Lanny Breuer said his client “will voluntarily sit down with the government attorneys,” as The Post’s Tom Hamburger and Rosalind S. Helderman report.

Why it matters: “The interest in Favorov, who serves as a top executive at the state-owned company Naftogaz, indicates that investigators are focusing on efforts by Parnas and Fruman to secure business deals for themselves in the historically corrupt Ukrainian energy sector while they were also assisting Giuliani’s work in that country,” they write.

Global land and ocean temperature departures from average during October 2019. (NOAA)

— Man, it’s a hot one: It’s very likely 2019 will be the second- or third-warmest year on record, according to new data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. There’s an 85 percent chance we are experiencing Earth’s second-hottest year, The Post’s Andrew Freedman reports, and overall it’s “virtually certain (greater than a 99 percent chance) that 2019 will wind up being a top-five-warmest year for the globe.”

The big picture: “This reflects the growing influence of long-term, human-caused global warming and is especially noteworthy, as there was an absence of a strong El Niño in the tropical Pacific Ocean this year,” Freedman writes. “Such events are typically associated with the hottest years, since they boost global ocean temperatures and add large amounts of heat to the atmosphere across the Pacific Ocean, the world’s largest.”

DAYBOOK

Today

The House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis will hold a hearing on creating a climate resilient America.

The House Science, Space and Technology Committee holds a hearing on reclaiming U.S. leadership in weather modeling and prediction.

The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies holds a hearing on the Energy Department’s role in addressing climate change.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— Bye bye, Bei Bei: For his 16-hour flight from Washington to China on Tuesday, Bei Bei the giant panda's plane was decked out in panda decals and had on-board snacks including 66 pounds of bamboo, two bags of leafeater biscuits, two pounds of apples and pears and two pounds of cooked sweet potatoes, The Post's Hannah Sampson writes.