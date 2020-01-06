THE LIGHTBULB

Speedboats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard circle the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero on July 21 in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, after it was seized in the Strait of Hormuz two days earlier. (Morteza Akhoondi/Tasnim News Agency via AP)

The U.S. killing of a senior Iranian military commander could throw the global oil market into disarray.

The Iranian government has vowed to exact “severe revenge” against the United States after Qasem Soleimani, a revered military figure in Iran, was killed in an American airstrike in at an Iraqi airport early Friday.

A key potential target: Tankers and other oil and natural gas infrastructure of U.S. allies and companies in the Middle East.

Some experts fear a counterstrike from Iran, potentially carried out by proxies for the state, may be more acute than blows the region’s oil sector has suffered in the past given the outsize role Soleimani, Tehran’s most powerful military commander, had in Iran.

“It’s really impossible to overstate how important Soleimani was in Iran, how sort of seismic this event was,” said Helima Croft, head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

President Trump, who ordered the strike, escalated tensions by suggesting this weekend he may order attacks on Iranian cultural sites, an act that could constitute a war crime under international law. In turn, Iran announced it will abandon restrictions on uranium enrichment under a 2015 nuclear agreement unless U.S. sanctions are lifted.

One area to watch in the oil sector are tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage connecting the Persian Gulf to the rest of the ocean. Often called the world’s most important oil choke point, one-fifth of oil consumed globally goes through the waterway.

Ships there have been struck in transit before. The United States blamed Iran for attacks on four ships carrying oil and other fuel in May and on two oil tankers later in June. Iran has denied the accusations.

"Iran has already demonstrated its ability to strike tankers in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, and pipelines, production, and processing facilities in Saudi Arabia," said Samantha Gross, a fellow focused on foreign policy, energy security and climate change at the Brookings Institution. "All of these are still vulnerable."

And experts are closely monitoring oil operations in Saudi Arabia, a key U.S. military ally in the region and one of the world’s top petroleum producers. “From an oil perspective, I would think a key risk, and one that the U.S. has already warned of, is an attack on Saudi oil infrastructure,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING.

Saudi Arabia saw its most serious attack on oil infrastructure in decades last September after drones were used to attack the kingdom’s eastern oil facilities. The attack forced the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco to suspend production of 5.7 million barrels of crude.

Oil production by ExxonMobil and other American oil firms in Iraq could also be hit with retaliatory attacks. “We’re particularly concerned about the operations of U.S. energy companies in southern Iraq,” Croft said.

The price of oil ticked up as Trump and Tehran traded threats over the weekend. Brent crude, an international benchmark, topped $70 a barrel on Monday for the first time in three months.

“Clearly [with] the uncertainty over the type of retaliation we could see is supportive for oil prices,” said Patterson. “I would expect that the increased tension does mean the market will price in a risk premium until things settle down.”

But other analysts suggest any further rise in the price of oil would be more muted. The attacks in Saudi Arabia and on the Strait of Hormuz last year did not prompt any long-term spike in oil prices because several oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, had spare capacity to meet market demand.

“If the situation worsened, and oil supplies were disrupted, this could have broader economic and financial market impacts through a sharp rise in crude oil prices. However, spare capacity in oil remains adequate,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer of UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note to investors.

One of those oil-producing nations helping to insulate the market against shocks from the Middle East is the United States. The domestic boom in shale oil and gas production over the past decade has cut the nation’s reliance on the Middle East for energy. Last year, the United States notched its first month in at least 70 years exporting more crude oil and petroleum products than it imported per day.

That independence, according to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan, has allowed Trump "to make wider maneuvers when it comes to the Middle East."

"Essentially," DeHaan said, "I think the increase in U.S. oil production has emboldened the White House to make moves that it previously would not."

POWER PLAYS

A roll of steel is moved at the Borusan Mannesmann Pipe manufacturing facility in Baytown, Tex. (David J. Phillip/AP)

— Trump administration makes sweeping change to environmental law: In a change to the decades-old National Environmental Policy Act, the administration will order federal agencies to stop taking climate change into account when determining the impact of major infrastructure projects, The Post’s Juliet Eilperin, Josh Dawsey and Brady Dennis report. The proposed changes are expected to be announced this week and are meant to speed up the time frame for environmental reviews, according to two administration officials. The law has already created obstacles to the president’s efforts to ramp up oil, gas and coal extraction nationwide.

How the law has tied up oil and gas projects before: “Under the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency raised objections during a NEPA review of the giant Keystone XL pipeline that delayed it. More recently, federal judges halted oil and gas leasing in Wyoming as well as the Trump administration’s push to restart coal leasing on public land on the grounds that the Interior Department did not properly assess the climate impacts of these decisions.”

“Under the Obama administration, the Environmental Protection Agency raised objections during a NEPA review of the giant Keystone XL pipeline that delayed it. More recently, federal judges halted oil and gas leasing in Wyoming as well as the Trump administration’s push to restart coal leasing on public land on the grounds that the Interior Department did not properly assess the climate impacts of these decisions.” What Trump says : In a statement on the law’s 50th anniversary, Trump said, “While the goals of NEPA remain the same as they did 50 years ago, the environmental review process designed to improve decision making has become increasingly complex and difficult to navigate.”

: In a statement on the law’s 50th anniversary, Trump said, “While the goals of NEPA remain the same as they did 50 years ago, the environmental review process designed to improve decision making has become increasingly complex and difficult to navigate.” Environmental groups are sure to challenge the rules in court: “They’re clearly trying to institutionalize climate denial into federal decision-making,” said Stephen Schima, senior legislative counsel for the nonprofit organization Earthjustice. “This is the existential threat to how the government incorporates climate change into their decision-making process.”

Rick Perry stepped down from his role as energy secretary in December. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

— Where’s Perry now? Rick Perry began the new year on the board of directors for LE GP LLC, a company that owns and oversees Dallas-based pipeline company Energy Transfer. According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Perry will be “eligible to receive cash compensation” for his work on the board. The former energy secretary, who officially stepped down from his Trump administration post in December, previously served on the board of directors for Energy Transfer as well as its pipeline and gas station subsidiary Sunoco, the Houston Chronicle reports. Perry resigned from those board appointments when he joined the Trump administration in March 2017.

William Perry Pendley is the acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. (Matthew Brown/AP)

— Tenure of acting BLM head extended: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt last week extended William Perry Pendley’s tenure to lead the Bureau of Land Management in an acting capacity until April 3. The bureau has been without a permanent leader since the beginning of Trump’s presidency, and Trump has not made a nomination to the post. “Pendley’s nomination as the actual head of the BLM would face tough Senate confirmation hearings because of his ultraconservative views,” The Post’s Steven Mufson writes. “Pendley has been running the BLM since July 2019, when Bernhardt appointed him to a lower position: deputy director for policy and planning.”

— How climate change is affecting migration for monarch butterflies: The life cycles for monarch butterflies are dependent on relatively consistent weather patterns ⁠ — they spend summers in the northern United States and Canada, breed in the southern United States in the fall and spring and head toward Central Mexico for winters, The Post’s Kevin Sieff reports. But weather patterns are no longer consistent, and that’s creating a problem for these creatures, which are among the world’s experts in climate adaptation. “The question we’re asking is ‘Can one of the world’s most adaptive insects adapt to climate change?’” asked Karen Oberhauser, who studies the species at the University of Wisconsin. “We are changing the conditions and just waiting to see.”

— Australia is on fire: The extensive wildfire outbreak in Australia ⁠— which includes at least 200 fires burning in southeast Australia ⁠— has “taken the lives of a dozen people in the past week, killed untold numbers of koalas and other animals, destroyed more than a thousand structures, forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate, choked cities with smoke and rendered the famed Sydney Opera House nearly invisible on the city’s harbor,” The Post’s Andrew Freedman, Joel Achenbach and A. Odysseus Patrick write.

A political flash point : “The fires are a vivid signal of the global crisis of climate change, which can make ecological conditions more suitable to the ignition and intensification of wildfires.” The last year has been the continent’s hottest and driest on record, helping spark a fire season that shows no signs of letting up.

: “The fires are a vivid signal of the global crisis of climate change, which can make ecological conditions more suitable to the ignition and intensification of wildfires.” The last year has been the continent’s hottest and driest on record, helping spark a fire season that shows no signs of letting up. More to know: The nation’s government has called on 3,000 army reservists to help contain the crisis. U.S. agencies including the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have provided a few dozen people to help. A crew of 20 federal firefighters based in California are heading to Australia, the AP reports. The smoke has spilled over to New Zealand more than 1,000 miles away, and the skies there have turned an apocalyptic orange.

The nation’s government has called on 3,000 army reservists to help contain the crisis. U.S. agencies including the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have provided a few dozen people to help. A crew of 20 federal firefighters based in California are heading to Australia, the AP reports. The smoke has spilled over to New Zealand more than 1,000 miles away, and the skies there have turned an apocalyptic orange. Scenes from the crisis: Here’s a visual story from The Post’s Freedman, Jennifer Hassan, Olivier Laurent and Allie Caren.

An aerial view in August 2018 of homes destroyed by wildfires in Redding, Calif. (Michael Burke/AP)

— Meanwhile in California, high fire-insurance costs affect home sales: Potential home buyers have changed their minds on home purchases or lowered offers because of the growing costs of insurance in wildfire-prone regions. As a result, sales are slowing in California, the Wall Street Journal reports. “Housing economists say the highest-risk areas in the state are relatively rural, and the effect of insurance pricing on the home market can be difficult to parse. But anecdotally, real-estate agents around the state say home insurance has become a major issue in certain areas,” the report says.

(Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— Superfund cleanup backlog building up: The Trump administration has allowed the biggest backlog in 15 years of Superfund projects needing funding. There are unfunded cleanup projects in 17 states and Puerto Rico, the Associated Press reports, citing information quietly released by the EPA.

What the administration says: “Asked what the EPA spent money on instead, and why the agency didn’t ask Congress for more to deal with the growing backlog, EPA spokeswoman Maggie Sauerhage offered few specifics,” per the AP. “The EPA’s Superfund program ‘will continue to prioritize new construction projects based on which sites present the greatest risk to human health and the environment,’ Sauerhage said in an email. ‘Further, the agency maintains the authority to respond to and fund emergencies at these sites if there is an imminent threat to human health and the environment.’”

DAYBOOK

Today

The National Council for Science and the Environment’s annual conference begins.

Coming Up

S&P Global Platts 18th Annual Gas Storage Outlook conference begins on Tuesday.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on “The Nonpoint Source Management Program Under the Clean Water Act: Perspectives from States” on Wednesday.

The House Transportation Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment holds a hearing on proposals for a Water Resources Development Act of 2020 on Thursday.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— Climate messages at the Golden Globes: Actor Russell Crowe — who lives in Australia and was not at the awards ceremony — delivered a message that was read aloud by actress Jennifer Aniston. “Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based,” the statement began. “We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is. That way, we all have a future.”