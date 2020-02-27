THE LIGHTBULB

Johnny Crawford navigates his kayak down a flooded street in Charleston, S.C., following Hurricane Dorian in September 2019. (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Martin Luther King III says South Carolina voters concerned about inequality in their communities should consider candidates' climate positions as they head to the polls this weekend.

The human rights advocate and eldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the link between air pollution and asthma, growing concerns about water quality and frequent flooding at a Saturday forum of local leaders and activists days before the primary in South Carolina.

King told The Energy 202 he wanted to get residents engaged “specifically around environmental justice and climate change, issues that disproportionately affect poor communities, and especially in South Carolina, African American communities.”

He's hoping more people will be inspired to vote in this Saturday's contest in the state, where nearly two-thirds of expected Democratic voters are black.

#SuperTuesday is only 6 days away. In case you’re not feeling motivated to vote, here‘s (a few) reasons why you should:



🗳 Need for Guaranteed Income

🗳 Gun Control

🗳 Eradicating Poverty

🗳 Climate Justice

🗳 Human Rights

🗳 Criminal Justice Reform

🗳 Restoring the Rule of Law — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) February 26, 2020

King said the deluges in Charleston, which experienced 89 coastal flood events last year — more flooding than any other year on record – are especially concerning.

“I don’t even know how people made it with 90 days of flooding last year in Charleston. I mean, that just says there’s a real problem with climate and we’ve got to find a way to address it,” said King.

John Tynan, executive director of the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, said conversations at the town hall that his group co-hosted show the pervasiveness of climate issues in the state.

“From the mountains all the way down to the coast, voters are seeing the impacts on a daily basis and we are seeing more discussion and more calls from voters for leadership to act on climate — both our local leaders and our national leaders,” he told The Energy 202.

Calls for action in the first-in-the-South primary state underline the ways climate change has emerged as a key issue for voters. This is reflected in every state so far in the Democratic presidential primary season.

As The Post’s Brady Dennis reported last week, climate change — once considered an afterthought — is now at the top of many voters’ minds.

Polls out of the early-contest states back this up.

In Nevada, an entrance poll conducted by Edison Media Research found a quarter of Democratic caucus-goers said climate change was their top issue. Before that, exit polls in New Hampshire found 25 percent of Democratic primary voters said it was their most important issue — especially notable after exit polls there didn’t mention climate change in 2016. And entrance polls during the Iowa caucuses found voters ranked climate change as their second-most important issue.

This is reflected in candidates' messages. “Democratic hopefuls are talking about the problem more than ever on the campaign trail, bemoaning Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and bashing his relentless rollback of U.S. environmental regulations,” Dennis wrote.

The issue is top of mind nationally, too. As Dennis wrote: “A survey from the Pew Research Center released this month showed that a majority of Americans say combating climate change should be a key focus for the president. Nearly two-thirds of Americans also call environmental protection a top policy priority — ranking the issue almost as high as economic concerns.”

That’s in part why advocates and lawmakers say they were shocked to not hear any specific questions about climate issues during Tuesday night’s debate in Charleston.

“The debate moderators missed a critical opportunity to connect issues voters are dealing with on a day-to-day basis to the candidates they’re trying to decide between,” Tynan said.

Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-S.C.) called it a “glaring hole in the discussion” that “needs to be filled.”

“We’re sitting at sea level [Tuesday] night, an area that’s becoming flooded more and more frequently,” he told The Energy 202. “ … This is something up close and personal for us. South Carolinians deserve to know what the candidates’ plans are to address climate change, what their vision is.”

Moderators ask about a ban on sugary drinks but not about the environment or climate change when we are sitting at sea level. Come on. — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) February 26, 2020

While voters are weighing many issues alongside climate change and environmental justice, Tynan said Democratic voters especially are paying close attention to what candidates are saying on the topic.

“Environmental and climate action are baked into the culture of South Carolina voters, baked into the values, and if the voters don’t see that candidates recognize there’s a flooding problem, that offshore drilling is a problem, and have a plan to address it, they’ll have concerns supporting a candidate,” he said.

King said there’s an opportunity for candidates to talk to voters directly about their climate vision ahead of Saturday’s primary. He pointed to events in South Carolina, where he said hundreds came out to discuss environmental justice. “If you can bring out that many people, there’s clearly a problem,” he said.

“Most candidates have a position on their websites, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the community knows what they’re proposing,” he said. “ … I believe if it’s an issue they directly talk about, it would even increase the number of people who come out and vote.”

President Trump holds a news conference on the covid-19 outbreak alongside Vice President Pence, HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC director Robert R. Redfield. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

— White House plan would cut energy aid to help tackle coronavirus: A Trump administration proposal would shift $37 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — which helps veterans and elderly people pay for utility bills — to help cover the $2.5 billion plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak, E&E News reports, citing documents reviewed by the publication. Lawmakers allotted $3.7 billion for the energy aid program in fiscal year 2020.

The reaction from some Democrats: “After dithering for weeks as the coronavirus spread around the world, the Trump administration has now decided to pay for its belated response by cutting funding for heating assistance for low-income families,” House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander told E&E.

The BP Deepwater Horizon offshore oil rig burning in 2010. (U.S. Coast Guard/AP)

— Staff objections to oil drilling safety rule changes revised: When the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement was finalizing revisions to a well-drilling safety rule, the agency’s director asked a staff engineer to remove language from memos that detailed objections from staff, the Wall Street Journal reports. Some memos indicated that staffers called for “no change to the testing frequency” of safety equipment. They also noted that staff disagreed with the industry on a protocol for managing well pressure. The notes were later changed.

Why it matters: “The Trump administration has made no secret of its goal to reduce regulatory burdens on the oil industry. But the internal correspondence could prove a liability, as environmental groups challenge the agency’s rationale for its decision, legal experts say,” per the report.

“The Trump administration has made no secret of its goal to reduce regulatory burdens on the oil industry. But the internal correspondence could prove a liability, as environmental groups challenge the agency’s rationale for its decision, legal experts say,” per the report. What the agency says: A spokesman for Scott Angelle, director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, told the Journal the changes were properly handled.

A sign on a door of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

— EPA conducting PFAS-related probes: The Environmental Protection Agency said it’s handling criminal investigations related to the toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. The agency “acknowledged the probes in a new progress report on its 2019 PFAS Action Plan. The document says the agency ‘has multiple criminal investigations underway concerning PFAS-related pollution’ ” Bloomberg Environment reports. The agency did not provide additional information, telling Bloomberg it doesn’t comment on “ongoing or potential enforcement investigations.”

The reaction: Earth & Water Law Group founder Brent Fewell, a former EPA official under President George W. Bush, said it was “not at all surprising” that EPA has signaled these investigations “given the heightened health concerns and public attention” on PFAS. “Multiple investigations clearly signals EPA is serious about understanding what the manufacturers knew about the chemicals’ toxicity and when they knew it,” Fewell told Bloomberg.

— Interior Dept. pursuing rule to limit what studies can be considered: The Interior Department is moving forward with a proposal that would enable the agency to consider scientific studies only if the underlying data is public, a move critics say would limit the ability to consider critical research, the Hill reports.

Where we’ve seen this before: “The proposal, dubbed the Promoting Open Science rule, mirrors a similar effort at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which critics argue would block that agency from considering renowned public health studies,” per the report.

“The proposal, dubbed the Promoting Open Science rule, mirrors a similar effort at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which critics argue would block that agency from considering renowned public health studies,” per the report. What’s next: “Interior’s effort first surfaced as an order in October 2018, but the agency is now attempting to cement it as a rule, forwarding a proposal in mid-February to the White House Office of Management and Budget,” per the report. “The text of the rule is not yet public, but if finalized, critics fear it could hamstring future administrations from broadly considering science. Efforts to roll back the rule, if implemented, could take years.”

The British oil giant BP is withdrawing from three trade groups because of differences on climate policies. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg News)



— BP withdraws from three groups over climate: The oil giant announced its decision to leave three trade groups — the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, the Western Energy Alliance and the Western States Petroleum Association, The Post’s Steven Mufson reports.

What BP says: “The company said that it had conducted reviews of 30 of its relationships with trade groups. In addition to the three it left, BP said there were five other groups that were only ‘partially aligned’ with BP’s positions,” he adds. BP said its six-month review “acknowledges that some in society have lost trust in BP and the industry more widely because of seeming inconsistencies between public statements and lobbying and advocacy.”

— Electric future: In California, there are about 8,000 early adopters of hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles. They’re part of an “experiment by automakers, industry boosters and state officials to power an emissions-free driving future by turning to the universe’s most abundant element. The cars have electric motors, but are refueled with hydrogen in a style more like their gasoline-powered counterparts,” The Post’s Faiz Siddiqui reports.

But: Despite a number of benefits, such as 300 to 400 miles per fill-up compared with 100-370 miles on a single charge for a plug-in vehicle, hydrogen-fueled cars have not caught up to their battery-electric counterparts.

Storm Dennis causes flooding to the Monmouth area in South Wales, Britain. (Rebecca Naden/Reuters)

— How climate could increase global extreme weather costs: As the warming planet worsens floods, heat waves, droughts and other phenomenon, new research says climate change could increase global extreme weather costs by $100 billion by 2040.

The details: The report from Cambridge University’s Climate Change Business Risk Index found “average direct costs of around $195 billion a year could rise to $234 billion by 2040,” according to Reuters, “an increase of $39 billion a year at today’s values, with the remainder taken up by indirect costs such as those from supply chain disruption.”

