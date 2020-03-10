THE LIGHTBULB

President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at White House in Washington on Monday about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump had made American “energy dominance” a key part of his platform for reelection. But a plunge in the price of oil threatens to undermine that 2020 message.

The price of crude took one of its most dramatic drops in history Monday after Saudi Arabia opened the spigots on its massive oil reserve amid a price war with Russia. The result wiped out of hundreds of billions of dollars in market value for the U.S. oil and gas industry — and dragged down the rest of the U.S. economy with it.

That's bad news for Trump, who is trying to reassure voters in key swing states that produce oil and gas — Colorado, Pennsylvania and Texas — that he is the best person to shepherd the U.S. economy for the next four years. Trump has gone from touting the economy as “the best it's ever been,” to attempting to minimize the effects as the coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. and markets tank on it.

A big part of the “energy dominance” agenda Trump touts on the campaign trail is making sure U.S. oil and gas exports grow. But the country’s role as an energy exporter is jeopardized by the glut of oil now on the market, as well as depressed demand as the coronavirus shock winds its way through the world economy.

“If the Saudi-Russia oil price war persists,” said Jason Bordoff, founding director of Columbia University’s Center for Global Energy Policy, “it will cause widespread bankruptcies through the shale patch and steep declines in U.S. oil output, which would cause net oil imports in the U.S. to start rising again.”

And it's yet another remarkable consequence of the rapidly spreading coronavirus that the Trump administration is struggling to contain.

The whole thing kicked off halfway around the world — and mostly due to something beyond the White House's control:

An uneasy oil-production alliance between the Saudis and Russians broke down over the weekend after Moscow refused to cut its oil output. The kingdom wanted to work with the Russians to prop up the price per barrel as energy demand weakens because of the viral outbreak. When Russia refused, the Saudis decided to flood the market with oil themselves.

after Moscow refused to cut its oil output. The kingdom wanted to work with the Russians to prop up the price per barrel as energy demand weakens because of the viral outbreak. When Russia refused, the Saudis decided to flood the market with oil themselves. The glut of oil sent the price of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, down by a quarter to $31 a barrel by the end of trading Monday. The stock value of U.S. energy firms, which can't compete with such cheap and plentiful Saudi crude, fell by 17 percent. According to my colleagues Steven Mufson and Will Englund, the drop in the price of oil “was the steepest since prices plunged 35 percent on Jan. 17, 1991" — the start of Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

by the end of trading Monday. The stock value of U.S. energy firms, which can't compete with such cheap and plentiful Saudi crude, fell by 17 percent. According to my colleagues Steven Mufson and Will Englund, the drop in the price of oil “was the steepest since prices plunged 35 percent on Jan. 17, 1991" — the start of Operation Desert Storm in Iraq. Things may get worse for U.S. producers before they get better. Goldman Sachs warned that a price of $20 per barrel on the international market may be a real possibility.

President Trump tweeted through the maelstrom by emphasizing just how cheap gasoline may get in the coming weeks. That's a 360 degree turn from celebrating the renaissance of energy producers who he falsely says made a remarkable comeback during his administration.

“Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!” he wrote on Twitter. He also inexplicably tried to pin the oil plunge on the news media.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

Drivers indeed should see some relief at the pump. The national average price for gasoline could drop by 20 to 30 cents in the next two to three weeks, according to GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices throughout the country. “It doesn't seem like anyone is backing down, so if this continues we can see the world become floated with oil,” GasBuddy's Allison Mac said. “If they can come to an agreement then we can see prices level off.”

But low fuel prices aren't good for the overall U.S. economy, according to Kevin Book, who manages research at ClearView Energy. That's because of the adverse effect the price drop will have on oil and gas firms.

The U.S. oil and gas sector will have a harder selling its product abroad — and, Book said, may have “less of a dominant market share going forward.” That's not great news for the president trying to correct the U.S. trade deficit. “Coronavirus was bad enough before this,” Book added.

And a drop in gasoline prices would cut both ways for Trump politically. According to ClearView Energy, residents in states that Trump won in 2016 tend to spend more on energy, but they also collectively produce most of the nation's onshore oil, gas and coal.

The oil and gas lobby tried to strike a confident tone in a phone call with reporters Monday. “There is no doubt that we are in a challenging time, but we have weathered this complicated period before as a nation and as an industry,” said Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute. But he conceded: “I don't think anybody is making any money at $30.”

API said it has not yet asked for anything from the Trump administration, but the White House has prepared a list of options for aiding the ailing airline, hotel and cruise industries.

Andrew Wheeler, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, listens during a discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

— More coronavirus headlines:

Agency heads were at CPAC: EPA leader Andrew Wheeler, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington late last month where a confirmed coronavirus carrier was also in attendance. “Trump administration energy and environmental policy leaders or their representatives have said they don't believe [Wheeler, Bernhardt or Brouillette] were infected,” E&E News reports.

EPA leader Andrew Wheeler, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington late last month where a confirmed coronavirus carrier was also in attendance. “Trump administration energy and environmental policy leaders or their representatives have said they don't believe [Wheeler, Bernhardt or Brouillette] were infected,” E&E News reports. Planning contingencies : The Energy Department is limiting international travel and requesting that department staffers postpone meetings with individuals who reside in or have recently traveled to the most coronavirus-affected countries, E&E News reports. “The precautions were outlined in a memo to staff Friday night obtained by E&E News, and they come as two individuals at DOE laboratories demonstrated symptoms and were tested for the COVID-19 virus.”

: The Energy Department is limiting international travel and requesting that department staffers postpone meetings with individuals who reside in or have recently traveled to the most coronavirus-affected countries, E&E News reports. “The precautions were outlined in a memo to staff Friday night obtained by E&E News, and they come as two individuals at DOE laboratories demonstrated symptoms and were tested for the COVID-19 virus.” Another canceled event: The Environmental Film Festival in the nation's capital canceled all its events scheduled for March 12-22. Instead, it will launch a “virtual” festival next week “ which will allow for select 2020 films to be viewed online.”

Joe Biden interacts with voters Monday at an event in Flint, Mich. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

— Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders talk up water quality in Michigan: The issue of lead contamination and aging water infrastructure is no small one in the Midwestern state voting Tuesday in the Democratic primary.

“We're not looking for a revolution ”: The former vice president visited Flint with Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who endorsed him that morning. In his remarks, Biden seemed to take a subtle jab at Sanders. “We're not looking for a revolution, what we want to be able to do is trust the water that comes out of the pipes, and trust the words that comes out of mouths,” he said.

visited endorsed him “We are going to guarantee the right to clean water ”: The senator from Vermont, meanwhile, praised Detroit for halting water shut-offs that were in effect because of delinquent bills, due to the viral outbreak. But Sanders said it “shouldn't take a crisis like the spread of coronavirus to restore people's right to drinking water,” he tweeted. “We are going to guarantee the right to clean water for all Americans.” Sanders held a town-hall type event in Flint over the weekend too, though the New York Times reported the speakers did not give “significant attention” to the water issues.

Today, we are endorsing @BernieSanders for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States. We need a climate champion to face off against the fossil-fueled denial of Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders is that candidate. Read more here: https://t.co/XVfFzWDyTw pic.twitter.com/mijl3ssZcM — Oil Change U.S. (@OilChangeUS) March 9, 2020

— Sanders notches another endorsement from environmentalists: Oil Change U.S. joins numerous advocacy organizations, including youth-led climate activism group Sunrise Movement, in backing Sanders.

To quote: “We need a climate champion to face off against the fossil-fueled denial of Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders is that candidate,” Rebecca Concepcion Apostol, the group’s national program director, said in a statement.

“We need a climate champion to face off against the fossil-fueled denial of Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders is that candidate,” Rebecca Concepcion Apostol, the group’s national program director, said in a statement. The organization bashed Biden before making its endorsement: The former vice president had drawn the ire of Oil Change and other activists for going to a fundraiser hosted by the co-founder of a natural gas company.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

— The Senate energy package hits snag: The expansive energy package introduced by Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has stalled over proposed amendments to the legislation, leaving its path forward uncertain.

The details : An initial vote to end debate on the package failed, 47 to 44 vote, as negotiations stalled over which amendments to include — including one from Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) to phase out a type of pollutant called hydrofluorocarbons. “We were denied the opportunity to have an up-or-down vote,” Carper, who voted against the bill, said in a statement.

: An initial vote to end debate on the package failed, 47 to 44 vote, as negotiations stalled over which amendments to include — including one from Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) to phase out a type of pollutant called hydrofluorocarbons. “We were denied the opportunity to have an up-or-down vote,” Carper, who voted against the bill, said in a statement. Murkowski's fiery response: “I am incredulous the Senate did not vote to invoke cloture,” she said in a statement. “We will regroup and look for a path forward, but finding one will require members to be more reasonable.”

— Elsewhere on Capitol Hill:

LWCF: Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), along with Manchin, introduced a bill to address nearly $12 billion in maintenance backlogs in the national parks and to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Gardner “secured the President’s support,” he said, as he faces a tough reelection contest in November.

Sens. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), along with Manchin, introduced a bill to address nearly $12 billion in maintenance backlogs in the national parks and to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund. Gardner “secured the President’s support,” he said, as he faces a tough reelection contest in November. House climate bill: And more than a dozen environmental organizations sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), charging that House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr.'s (D-N.J.) climate legislation falls short for, among other things, supporting extracting gas through hydraulic fracturing.

And more than a dozen environmental organizations sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), charging that House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone Jr.'s (D-N.J.) climate legislation falls short for, among other things, supporting extracting gas through hydraulic fracturing. Grijalva threatens to subpoena Interior: House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) sent a letter to the Interior Department, giving Bernhardt a week to comply with a request for information about the Bureau of Land Management’s relocation.

A beach in Waikiki in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

— The latest city to take on Big Oil: The city and county of Honolulu announced a lawsuit against major fossil fuel companies, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell and Chevron, joining more than a dozen other local governments suing oil giants. In a statement, Richard Wiles, the executive director of the Center for Climate Integrity, said, “Honolulu residents should not be left holding the bill for a crisis that fossil fuel companies created.”

