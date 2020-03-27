THE LIGHTBULB

Visitors watch the morning sun illuminate Grand Teton National Park in 2016. On Tuesday, the National Park Service announced that Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks would be closed until further notice. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley,File)

Those who live near and work at national park sites staying open despite the coronavirus outbreak are angry and fearful about the infection coming to their rural communities.

A decision by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to keep some parks open and waive entrance fees so that Americans stuck at home could enjoy the outdoors has led to at least one National Park Service employee to curse his supervisor and quit his job. As Darryl Fears and I report, many more employees worry that the decision could expose them — and possibly their families — to infection from visitors like those who poured into parks last weekend.

Fearing for their jobs in an administration that tightly controls speech, no park employee has spoken out as boldly as Dustin Stone.

“This is a political game being played with people’s lives by leadership at the highest levels of the Department of Interior, and, I believe, the White House,” said Stone, who worked at Alaska's Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park before resigning in protest of the decision to keep that site open. “President Trump is the one who announced the fee waiver. I don’t think he knows what a national park is. I would be so surprised if Donald Trump ever set foot in a national park.”

The Park Service has stitched together a patchwork of rules governing which parks stay open and which ones close. Officials have temporarily closed or partially shut 100 of the 419 sites in the system, including the Statue of Liberty, Washington Monument, Golden Gate National Recreation Area and Yosemite. Yet with more than 300 other sites staying open — and with other parks slow to shut down — Stone is hardly the only one frustrated:

After thousands poured into Grand Canyon National Park last weekend, the park’s supervisor submitted a request to close it, according to a staffer at the park who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being fired. One park ranger had 600 “close contacts” with visitors in a single day at Bright Angel Trail, the staffer said. The request was approved by the region that oversees the Grand Canyon and supported by both the Navajo Nation and Coconino County, the park staffer said, but the park has yet to make a decision.

Practice #SocialDistancing! CDC says to avoid groups larger than 10 and stay 6 feet apart. You can help slow the spread of COVID-19!

We do not recommend hiking busy narrow trails (like Angels Landing).

NPS Photo taken yesterday (3/21/20) on Angels Landing. pic.twitter.com/SXvErSuCu2 — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) March 22, 2020

Outside of Death Valley National Park in the unincorporated town of Beatty, Nev. — population 1,010 — toilet paper and other essentials were picked over at the local Family Dollar. Campgrounds and other attractions there wereclosed over the weekend, but visitors still flowed into the area to erect tents and park campers in the adjacent Amargosa Valley to the east of the park. “It’s a higher density than we’ve ever seen outside the park,” said Laura Cunningham, who is worried about the virus taking hold in her town, 70 miles from the nearest hospital.

Joshua Tree National Park, in response to Executive Order N-33-20 issued by the Governor of the State of California, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) March 21, 2020

The National Park Service said in an email “the health and safety of … visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority” and that the service is “taking extraordinary steps to implement the latest guidance from state and local authorities” that promote social distance to slow the spread of the virus.

They are the same basic steps that nearly every American has heard over the past month: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. High-risk visitors, such as the elderly and others with certain medical conditions, are asked to take extra care at parks.

Yet those precautions are unlikely to keep visitors from coming into close contact, said a lobbyist for an interest group working to protect national parks.

“Our concern is that Interior is practicing trial-and-error instead of being proactive where they know visitors are going to gather," said Kristen Brengel, vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

— EPA to relax environmental rules: The agency announced it would ease regulations during the ongoing public health crisis. That means allowing power plants and other facilities to decide on their own if they are meeting air and water pollution requirements, the New York Times reports. Such firms usually report when they discharge certain levels of pollutants.

It’s not clear how long this will last : “Issued by the E.P.A.’s top compliance official, Susan P. Bodine, the policy sets new guidelines for companies to monitor themselves for an undetermined period of time during the outbreak and says that the agency will not issue fines for violations of certain air, water and hazardous-waste-reporting requirements,” per the report.

: “Issued by the E.P.A.’s top compliance official, Susan P. Bodine, the policy sets new guidelines for companies to monitor themselves for an undetermined period of time during the outbreak and says that the agency will not issue fines for violations of certain air, water and hazardous-waste-reporting requirements,” per the report. But: The EPA said it would focus “on situations that may create an acute risk or imminent threat to public health or the environment” during the pandemic.

The icebreakers Kapitan Dranitsyn, front, and Polarstern sit amid Arctic ice on Feb. 28. (Steffen Graupner/Alfred-Wegener-Institute/AP)



— Returning from the North Pole to a new world: Dozens of scientists are returning after a trek to the North Pole to a world transformed by the coronavirus crisis. The researchers left in December, were on a vessel in the Arctic sea and were largely out of reach, Sarah Kaplan reports.

Now what: Their universities are closed and colleagues are sick. The expedition’s leaders are trying to find a port allowing them to dock so the scientists can get home. “An additional 54 researchers, who constitute the March-to-April leg, are on board the Polarstern. There will be three more crew changes between now and September, when the project ends,” Kaplan adds. “At least, that was the original plan. But of all the contingencies considered during MOSAiC’s lengthy planning process, a deadly pandemic was not one of them.”

A sign is posted in the window of a closed business in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

— What is “essential” in a pandemic? Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) is temporarily suspending business that is not “life sustaining.” While a lot of the state’s pipeline work will shutter, Wolf “granted pipeline owner Energy Transfer Partners a waiver so it can finish laying pipe and reopen the road” for the Mariner East 2 pipeline, E&E News reports.

Details on what will continue: “It's one of 17 sites in Pennsylvania where Wolf granted the company's request for waivers from the shutdown, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” per the report. “The company told Wolf that walking away from the projects now could endanger public safety or the environment. For example, boreholes that have been drilled could collapse, causing problems underground.”

“It's one of 17 sites in Pennsylvania where Wolf granted the company's request for waivers from the shutdown, intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” per the report. “The company told Wolf that walking away from the projects now could endanger public safety or the environment. For example, boreholes that have been drilled could collapse, causing problems underground.” But: Pipeline opponents there say companies are trying to rush to finish their projects while the pandemic blocks protest efforts.

The Toyota logo on the trunk of a 2018 Toyota Prius. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

— More auto plants shutter: Toyota and Honda say the drop in demand during the outbreak will force extended closures of assembly plants in the United States and Canada.

The details: “Toyota Motor Corp., Japan’s largest automaker, said Thursday it will attempt to resume production on April 20 at all of its North American auto parts and vehicle factories, including facilities in Mexico, two weeks later than an initial target date of April 6,” Bloomberg News reports. “Honda Motor Co. said it aims to restart its engine, parts and vehicle plants in the U.S. and Canada on April 7, after previously saying it would do so by March 31.”

Shelves normally stocked with bottled water sit empty in Dunkirk, Md. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

— A pandemic without water access: As the coronavirus fears spread, the guidelines imploring people to wash their hands judiciously are considerably more difficult for the 2 million Americans who live without access to running water. For the Navajo Nation, a third of the reservation’s residents go without running water and sanitation, HuffPost reports.

Having to adjust : Shanna Yazzie, a 38-year-old who lives in Cameron, Ariz., drove numerous five-gallon containers 25 miles to find a place to fill them as the coronavirus began spreading across the country. “Normally Yazzie would fill her bottles at the spigot outside her aunt’s house… But, knowing the virus posed the highest risk to elders and wanting to adhere to distancing with her aunt, she instead headed to her sister’s house,” per the report.

: Shanna Yazzie, a 38-year-old who lives in Cameron, Ariz., drove numerous five-gallon containers 25 miles to find a place to fill them as the coronavirus began spreading across the country. “Normally Yazzie would fill her bottles at the spigot outside her aunt’s house… But, knowing the virus posed the highest risk to elders and wanting to adhere to distancing with her aunt, she instead headed to her sister’s house,” per the report. Looking ahead: Yazzie told HuffPost the pandemic may raise awareness about unequal access to water, but may not increase access itself “on reservations, a long-standing problem that stems back to lack of funding and conflicts over state and tribal jurisdictions.”

A man gathers his groceries after checking out at a Hy-Vee grocery store Thursday in Overland Park, Kan. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

— What to know as the plastic industry pushes to reverse bag bans: A plastics industry group has called reusable bags “virus-laden” and “petri dishes for bacteria” as it seeks to stop bag bans nationwide amid the pandemic. But the “science around reusable bags and their potential to spread disease is contentious,” the New York Times reports.

About that research: “An oft-cited study by researchers at the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University found that reusable plastic bags can contain bacteria, and that users don’t wash reusable bags very often. The study was funded, however, by the American Chemistry Council, which represents major plastics and chemicals manufacturers,” per the report, which adds the study calls for washing — not replacing — reusable bags. “… Environmental experts stress that single-use plastics can still harbor viruses and bacteria they pick up from their manufacturing, transport, stocking or use.”

A group of six Republican senators wrote a letter to State Secretary Mike Pompeo calling on him to urge Saudi Arabia to leave OPEC, the Hill reports.

California Public Utilities Commission officials approved a plan to cut power-plant emissions in the state by 25 percent over the next 10 years, the Los Angeles Times reports . It's a “target that critics say will reduce planet-warming emissions far too slowly.”

Over the next several days, large parts of the south central and southeastern United States are set to face near-record to record warmth, Matthew Cappucci reports.

