The Grand Canyon National Park, Ariz has closed restaurants, lodges, visitor centers, campgrounds and other services. (Jake Bacon/Arizona Daily Sun via AP)

The Trump administration's decision to keep some national parks open during the coronavirus pandemic is rankling some rangers and other park employees, as well as lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

The concerns are spiking since the agency confirmed that at least seven National Park Service employees tested positive for the disease as of Monday.

As Darryl Fears, Juliet Eilperin and I report, that figure doesn’t include workers in parks who are not federal employees. “The NPS is working with our contractors and concessionaires to track reported cases of their employees as well,” Stephanie Roulett, a spokeswoman, wrote in an email.

The Park Service has closed more than 100 sites to protect against spreading the coronavirus, including some of its most popular landmarks — the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, the Statue of Liberty and the Arches and Yellowstone national parks.

But more than 300 sites remain open, and the government has waived entrance fees.

A potential rush of visitors at a time when social distancing guidelines are in place across the country has many workers extremely concerned about their exposure.

Trevor Wright learned last week, along with tens of thousands of other park workers, that park employees had already contracted the coronavirus. “Thankfully these employees are doing well and we send them our best wishes,” David Vela, the Park Service’s deputy director, said during the staffwide teleconference call on March 25.

One day later, Wright got another scare. Staffers at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, where Wright has done masonry, carpentry and other maintenance work for the past five years, were suddenly told to go home for the day over concerns they might be exposed to the virus.

Wright then asked managers around the office why some parks, including his in central Texas, were staying open during the pandemic, but said he got no satisfactory answer. So Wright began emailing ever wider circles of park employees — first everyone at his park, then everyone in the intermountain region stretching from Montana to Texas, then nearly every park employee across the country — to raise awareness about workers' fears of going to work during this crisis.

“I was so very tired of hearing non-answer answers as to why we were doing this,” Wright said in an interview Monday evening. “No one could tell me why the risk was acceptable or what the perceived benefit was.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are also getting involved. On Tuesday, Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, along with a group of 10 House Democrats led by House Natural Resources Chairman Raul Grijalva (Ariz.), urged Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in a pair of letters to close off more sites to help stop the spread of the virus.

In a sign of the potential risk some employees face, the Interior Department has authorized environmental hazard pay for some workers, according to a memo signed by Assistant Secretary for Fish, Wildlife and Parks Rob Wallace. The agency is still working out the details but intends it for custodial staff and employees who come into close contact with visitors.

At the same time, Bernhardt sent a note to department employees Monday reiterating the importance of keeping operations going despite the pandemic. “Your continued perseverance to continue the work at hand is recognized and appreciated,” Bernhardt wrote. He pressed employees to continue working. “I appreciate and expect that all department employees will continue to fulfill their duties and responsibilities as assigned while also taking necessary steps to preserve their health and safety and attend to the needs of their families.”

The Park Service has determined the risk posed by infected employees to others was low. The agency has limited the public’s access to narrow trails, park grounds and popular overlooks to adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on social distancing. “The health and safety of National Park Service visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” Roulett said.

But many of the restrictions were implemented after visitors crowded onto paths, camps and overlooks, potentially spreading the virus. And the new messages on park websites and on social media do not inform potential visitors that some staffers have been infected. The Park Service said there was little chance that those who tested positive could have spread the virus to a visitor.

Top officials appeared to minimize the impact of the outbreak in the weeks until workers got infected, according to several park staffers. As Wright questioned his supervisors in Texas, Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed. At first, the Park Service told media outlets that an employee at the park had tested positive. But by the end of the week, the agency sent a memo to superintendents and public affairs officers instructing them to no longer publicly confirm covid-19 cases in specific parks to “ensure employee privacy.”

Kristen Brengel, vice president of government affairs for the National Parks Conservation Association, said the agency should be able to offer more information to park employees and visitors when an infection is confirmed. “It’s really important for people to have this information,” she said.

Morning traffic on a Los Angeles freeway. (Mike Blake/Reuters)



— The Trump administration officially rolls back Obama-era tailpipe pollution rules. “Instead of improving fuel ­efficiency by about 5 percent a year, the new standards require a 1.5 percent annual improvement through model year 2026, which will result in sharp increases in greenhouse gas emissions,” Michael Laris and Ian Duncan report.

Trump chimes in: In a series of tweets, Trump criticized “foolish executives” from “politically correct Automobile Companies” and claimed his administration's move would lower car prices “by more than $3500” and have a “positive impact” on the environment, while “making the cars substantially safer.”

In a series of tweets, Trump criticized “foolish executives” from “politically correct Automobile Companies” and claimed his administration's move would lower car prices “by more than $3500” and have a “positive impact” on the environment, while “making the cars substantially safer.” But : “Those claims are inaccurate or contradicted by information released by his agencies,” Laris and Duncan point out. “The Transportation Department says Trump’s rule would cut car prices by 'about $1,000.' Lowering the standards will add pollution, not make it better. And the administration rule does not govern the safety of automobiles.”

: “Those claims are inaccurate or contradicted by information released by his agencies,” Laris and Duncan point out. “The Transportation Department says Trump’s rule would cut car prices by 'about $1,000.' Lowering the standards will add pollution, not make it better. And the administration rule does not govern the safety of automobiles.” More to know : Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis reported that while the revised standards would in part lower sticker prices for new cars, they “would release an additional 1.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions into the air over five years, according to an analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund — equivalent to the pollution released by 68 coal plants operating during that time.”

: Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis reported that while the revised standards would in part lower sticker prices for new cars, they “would release an additional 1.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions into the air over five years, according to an analysis by the Environmental Defense Fund — equivalent to the pollution released by 68 coal plants operating during that time.” Obama weighed in with his own tweet: In response to the change to his administration's climate policy, former president Barack Obama called on voters to “demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall.”

We've seen all too terribly the consequences of those who denied warnings of a pandemic. We can't afford any more consequences of climate denial. All of us, especially young people, have to demand better of our government at every level and vote this fall. https://t.co/K8Ucu7iVDK — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 31, 2020

Volvo in talks with California: California air officials said Volvo is discussing a voluntary emissions agreement with the state in light of the Trump rollback, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Four other automakers — Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW — have already made a deal with the state that would preserve emissions standards that are not as tough as the Obama standards, but are significantly more ambitious than Trump’s proposal.”

With the U.S. Capitol building in the background, motorists drive on Pennsylvania Avenue. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

— Looking ahead to the next stimulus phase:

Another Infrastructure Week? The president tweeted calling for a “VERY BIG & BOLD” $2 trillion infrastructure package to be included in lawmakers’ next stimulus measure to address the pandemic. Trump had pledged during the 2016 presidential campaign to bolster construction projects, but Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report that “lawmakers, for more than three years now, have failed to break meaningful ground on bipartisan infrastructure talks, making the issue something of a long-standing joke on Capitol Hill.

The president tweeted calling for a “VERY BIG & BOLD” $2 trillion infrastructure package to be included in lawmakers’ next stimulus measure to address the pandemic. Trump had pledged during the 2016 presidential campaign to bolster construction projects, but Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim report that “lawmakers, for more than three years now, have failed to break meaningful ground on bipartisan infrastructure talks, making the issue something of a long-standing joke on Capitol Hill. No details yet: The president’s tweets did not include specifics about his infrastructure proposal. Before the tweet, “Trump spoke with Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) about the need for a massive, $2 trillion package that would include revamping the nation’s roads, bridges, tunnels and ports, according to a person familiar with the conversation.”

— The impact on fracking in Pennsylvania: The pandemic-fueled economic slog is weighing on the local economy in the state, where natural gas companies once helped cushion the blow of last decade’s Great Recession. “Even before the latest shock, gas operators were reeling from self-inflicted wounds. They had taken on too much debt and drilled so many wells that they had flooded the market with gas, sending its price into a tailspin,” the New York Times reports.

A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa, Tex. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

— Oil watch: The oil industry is cutting budgets, refineries are cutting production, and pipeline operators are warning producers they can ship crude only if there’s a buyer, the New York Times reports. As the pandemic leads to a global slowdown, the International Energy Agency predicts up to 20 percent, or 20 million barrels a day of oil demand, could be lost. The Trump administration wants Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production to help stabilize the market.

An idea put aside for now: U.S. officials had proposed an oil alliance with Saudi Arabia but have put the proposal on the back burner for the time being, Reuters reports. “That the concept was even considered at high levels reflects both the depth of the crisis facing the global oil industry as well as its growing importance to the U.S. economy. A few weeks ago, proposals for Washington to work together with oil producers to curb supply to the global market would have been dismissed for violating U.S. antitrust laws.”

TC Energy CEO Russ Girling and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney deliver a statement on the construction of the long-delayed $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline project. (Todd Korol/Reuters)

Pipeline operator TC Energy Corp. announced that the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline project will move ahead after the Canadian province of Alberta said it would help fund it, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Above-average water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico could intensify the upcoming tornado and hurricane seasons, Matthew Cappucci reports.

— The goats have taken over: Mountain goats have been congregating around the deserted streets of Llandudno in North Wales, with people busy sheltering indoors, the Associated Press reports.