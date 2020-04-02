THE LIGHTBULB

President Trump during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A group of major U.S. oil and gas executives are set to meet with President Trump on Friday to discuss the historic crash in the oil prices triggered by the covid-19 pandemic. But company executives and oil-state politicians are divided about how the federal government should stop the sector's bleeding.

The top executives of several huge U.S. multinationals, including ExxonMobil chief Darren Woods and Phillips 66 chief Greg Garland, as well as the heads of some independent producers, such as Continental Resources founder Harold Hamm, are expected to outline their struggles during a devastating drop in demand for oil, as Americans keep cars parked and planes grounded to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

Trump seemed eager to take steps to help: “Look, we have a great oil industry and the oil industry is being ravaged,” Trump told reporters Wednesday. “We don't want to lose our great oil companies. You know, we're the number one producer of oil in the world.”

Yet those who have the president's ear don't agree on the role he should play in arresting the crisis.

Smaller U.S. shale companies, many of which are deeply in debt, are asking for aggressive federal action to halt the flow of foreign crude into the United States that is making their reserves uneconomic to tap. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus has set off a fierce price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia that has flooded the global market with oil and sent the price per barrel into free fall, down by more than 60 percent since the start of the year.

Hamm, an Oklahoma-based shale pioneer and outspoken Trump donor, has called for tariffs to be placed on Saudi oil imports and has gone so far as to accuse the kingdom of illegally “dumping” into oil into the market. Saudi Arabia “has moved to essentially flood the market with crude oil,” Hamm said in an interview on Bloomberg Television last month.

But a larger group of more diversified oil companies, most of which can better weather the economic head winds, say they do not want the federal government to try to save their industry by constraining supply. In particular, refineries along the Gulf of Mexico do not want to lose access to the heavy foreign crude they are best suited for turning into gasoline and other fuels.

“That is an example of a policy that can make an already bad situation worse,” said Chet Thompson, head of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers, which represents the U.S. refining sector. AFPM and the American Petroleum Institute penned a letter to Trump on Wednesday emphasizing that the fall in prices has more to do with downturn in demand for gasoline and other finished fuels than an oversupply of crude.

This division raises the political and diplomatic stakes for Trump, who this week talked by phone with both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman in an effort to negotiate a truce between the two feuding oil producers. “Saudi Arabia, Russia, they're negotiating, they're talking and I think they'll come up with something,” Trump said Wednesday.

But Saudi Arabia appears unmoved so far by U.S. pressure. And with the production battle showing little sign of abating, several lawmakers from oil-producing states are beginning to worry smaller producers in their regions will become casualties.

Few have been as vocal as Trump ally and GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, where independent oil producers have been hit particularly hard by the crash in prices.

Cramer spoke with Trump by phone Monday evening about oil prices, and has been calling for an embargo on oil from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries nations. He has also introduced legislation with Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) to remove U.S. armed forces from Saudi Arabia in an effort to pressure the kingdom to curb production.

But major oil multinationals, which opposes restrictions on foreign crude, are engaged in their own lobbying campaign. The American Petroleum Institute helped put together the White House meeting, and its chief executive, Mike Sommers, will be in attendance.

That oil lobbying group is also pushing back against another idea from two leading shale producers in Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources and Parsley Energy, which have urged the state's Railroad Commission to coordinate an OPEC-style production cut.

“Policies directed at limiting our own supply in the state of Texas,” Frank Macchiarola, API's senior vice president of policy and regulatory affairs, said last week before the meeting's announcement, “are counterproductive and have proven to be ineffective in the past.”

A balloon in the shape of the Earth at the COP25 summit in Madrid. (Cristina Quicler/AFP via Getty Images)

— Major U.N. climate conference pushed back due to covid-19: The United Nations will postpone the annual Conference of the Parties, or COP, that had been scheduled for November. In a sign of the times, the arena in Scotland that was meant to host the conference will be turned into a massive field hospital for coronavirus patients, Brady Dennis and Chris Mooney report.

A climate crisis in the backdrop of a pandemic: “The postponement of the meeting comes as global emissions have continued to rise, although many experts now think that trend will temporarily reverse due to the pandemic and its impact on global travel, energy use, and the economy,” they write.

“The postponement of the meeting comes as global emissions have continued to rise, although many experts now think that trend will temporarily reverse due to the pandemic and its impact on global travel, energy use, and the economy,” they write. The reaction: Jean Su, director of the Center for Biological Diversity’s energy justice program, said in a statement that even with the postponement, “we can’t let governments use the coronavirus as an excuse for failing to protect our climate…If other countries copy the Trump administration’s use of the pandemic as a cover for gutting environmental protections and channeling taxpayer money to oil and gas companies, it’ll move our planet much closer to climate disaster.”

A view from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

— Grand Canyon now closed to the public: The iconic national park in Arizona announced it would remain closed to visitors “until further notice” amid the spreading pandemic, following the lead of Yellowstone, Yosemite and other major National Park Service sites.

Leading up to the announcement: The decision came after a second request from park leaders to Washington, as well as after a request from health officials from Coconino County, which includes the park. Many locals and park staff were up in arms after a resident in the park’s housing complex on the South Rim tested positive of covid-19. As of Monday, seven Park Service employees have tested positive for covid-19, Darryl Fears, Juliet Eilperin and I reported earlier this week.

The U.S. Capitol. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

— Democrats eyeing green measures in next stimulus phase: Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said the next coronavirus stimulus bill will have “substantial investment” in infrastructure and environmental provisions. That will include measures to reduce concrete’s carbon footprint and provisions to address a high-speed rail and electrification for vehicles, The Hill reports. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) said the package could also include measures to boost energy efficiency in states and funding to add electric vehicle charging stations.

— These senators want to know EPA's coronavirus plans: The top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee led nearly a dozen senators in calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to detail how it has adjusted its work to maintain its mission amid the pandemic.

The details : The letter from Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) points to recent reports of the agency’s moves to waive compliance requirements, and said the agency “appears to be moving forward with controversial rulemaking and other activities, often in a manner that does not allow for meaningful public input to be provided.”

: The letter from Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) points to recent reports of the agency’s moves to waive compliance requirements, and said the agency “appears to be moving forward with controversial rulemaking and other activities, often in a manner that does not allow for meaningful public input to be provided.” The ask: The senators called for the agency’s continuity of operations plan, its pandemic plan and any other documents about operations, a list of mission-critical functions and details about how it is keeping its staff safe and healthy.

The employee parking lot is nearly empty at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Ill. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

— Production is down across the board: Factories are cutting production output as well as jobs in the United States, Asia and Europe, and there are few signs of impending improvement, the Wall Street Journal reports. The slowdown is occurring at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis.

The details : “A series of business surveys released Wednesday painted an almost uniform picture of sharply declining production, falling new orders and contracting payrolls. The main exception was China, which registered a slight rebound in activity as its economy began to thaw out, having been the first to be frozen,” per the report.

: “A series of business surveys released Wednesday painted an almost uniform picture of sharply declining production, falling new orders and contracting payrolls. The main exception was China, which registered a slight rebound in activity as its economy began to thaw out, having been the first to be frozen,” per the report. What automakers are doing to ramp up sales: Fiat Chrysler and General Motors are moving car sales online and are competing with Tesla in efforts to sell directly to consumers, Reuters reports. The public health crisis has been “pulling auto retailing into the digital age, with dealerships shuttered across the country and sales likely to take a further beating in April as social distancing guidelines remain in place.”

— Fracking company hit by oil price drop: Whiting Petroleum has filed for bankruptcy protection, the “first sizable fracking company to succumb to the crash in oil prices,” the Wall Street Journal reports. Numerous oil drillers across the country are facing hurdles amid the plummeting crude prices.

Uncertain future: “The Denver-based company, one of the largest drillers in North Dakota’s Bakken shale, had come under financial pressure even before U.S. crude prices dropped,” per the Journal. “…Chief Executive Brad Holly said the company’s proposed restructuring was its ‘best path forward’ given uncertainty about how long the Saudi-Russia price war and the pandemic would go on.”

The District of Columbia just experienced its fifth warmest March on record . “Highs reached the 70s on about a quarter of the days, with the first instance of 80-degree weather since October on March 20, tying a record high for the date,” Matt Rogers and Jason Samenow report. “The month’s average temperature of 53.2 degrees was 6.4 degrees warmer than normal and the fifth-warmest on record.”

. “Highs reached the 70s on about a quarter of the days, with the first instance of 80-degree weather since October on March 20, tying a record high for the date,” Matt Rogers and Jason Samenow report. “The month’s average temperature of 53.2 degrees was 6.4 degrees warmer than normal and the fifth-warmest on record.” At least two-thirds of the approximately 70,000 people and businesses that filed claims against PG&E over its role in deadly wildfires have to sign off on a bankruptcy exit plan. But two members of the “the claimants’ committee that represents fire victims in the giant California utility’s Chapter 11 case resigned late last month and said they would campaign to defeat the exit plan,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

