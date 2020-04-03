The Energy 202 newsletter is publishing on an abbreviated schedule next week. Tell your friends to sign up. Have a good weekend and stay safe.

President Trump at a coronavirus briefing Thursday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

THE LIGHTBULB

Many allies of the oil and gas industry cheered when President Trump suggested that he helped broker a truce between Saudi Arabia and Russia, two nations engaged in a petroleum price war that is devastating the U.S. energy sector.

The applause, though, may be premature: The Saudis and Russians have yet to acknowledge a deal.

And there is little the three world leaders can do in the near term to address the oil sector's bigger problem: the raging coronavirus pandemic that has ground the global economy to a halt.

“President Trump might have been shooting from the hip when he tweeted about oil yesterday, promoting the idea of a deal too early on negotiations of high complexity that need more time to blossom,” Bjørnar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Oslo-based Rystad Energy, said in a note Friday morning.

Here's how Trump summed up his attempts to negotiate a deal between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to curb production:

Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

.....Could be as high as 15 Million Barrels. Good (GREAT) news for everyone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2020

But Trump is known in the past to boast publicly about deals before they are fully baked. And right away, the details of the oil deal seemed murky to industry-watchers. “We’ve been skeptical of a trilateral bargain for a while,” said Kevin Book, managing director of research at Clearview Energy Partners, “even if the president keeps saying it.”

Many questions swirled: For one, did Trump mean they would cut production by as much as 15 million barrels of oil per day — or in total? The market initially reacted Thursday as though he meant a reduction in daily output, with the price of Brent crude jumping around 20 percent on the day Thursday. But the White House declined to clarify the tweets.

And the tweets from both Saudi Arabia and Russia were much more tempered.

In its own tweet, the kingdom called for an “urgent meeting” with Russia and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to find a “fair solution” to the global glut of oil — a sign that Saudis will cut production only if other nations agree to do so too. Saudi-led OPEC said it will meet with Russia via video conference Monday to discuss oil supplies.

And in a contradiction of Trump’s tweets, a Kremlin spokesman told the Russian news agency Interfax that Putin and bin Salman hadn't actually spoken.

As the New York Times put it Friday morning: “The picture emerged of a president eager to find some good economic news amid the pain of a largely shuttered domestic economy, and of an embattled Saudi leadership feeling financial strain of its own, perhaps seeking the favor of Mr. Trump. Analysts said the major outstanding question was how Moscow, which has been waging a price war with Riyadh, will respond.”

As the novel coronavirus took hold around the world, Saudi Arabia and Russia opened the spigots on their oil reserves last month, which had a devastating effect on cash-strapped U.S. shale producers. Already one fracking firm, Denver-based Whiting Petroleum, declared bankruptcy this week. It is unlikely be the only one.

Yet the bigger problem for debt-saddled U.S. producers is not an oversupply of oil from abroad, but instead the drastic drop in demand as Americans stop driving, flying and otherwise burning petroleum products.

“The demand destruction from the coronavirus is so extreme that even 10 million barrels is not enough,” said Robbie Diamond, head of Securing America’s Future Energy, a group that advocates for reducing dependence on foreign oil.

Republican lawmakers for energy-producing regions are still pressing help for federal help for oil companies and workers in their states, despite some praise for Trump's tweeted message.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, called on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to make sure federal loans are made available to oil and gas companies, which she called “one of the hardest hit industries” and “one of the most critical” to her state. And GOP Rep. Jodey Arrington, who represents West Texas, led 41 other House members in a letter calling on Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to lower the royalty rates the government collects off of oil and gas tapped on federally controlled lands.

Outside the tweeting, the Trump administration is indeed trying offering some more immediate relief. The Energy Department said Thursday it would try to make 30 million barrels of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve’s oil storage capacity available to U.S. oil producers that face the challenge of storing petroleum few are now willing to buy.

You are reading The Energy 202, our must-read tipsheet on energy and the environment. Not a regular subscriber?

POWER PLAYS

FEMA regional director Thomas Von Essen speaks at Pier 90 on March 30 in New York. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images)

— FEMA bracing for a whirlwind: The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is leading the administration’s coronavirus response, is preparing for the upcoming mission of handling a hurricane season in the middle of a pandemic. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

Additional help: The agency is weighing bringing back retired FEMA employees and setting up a second National Response Coordination Center that would be tasked with dealing with non-coronavirus disasters, Politico reports, citing current and former officials from the Department of Homeland Security.

The agency is weighing bringing back retired FEMA employees and setting up a second National Response Coordination Center that would be tasked with dealing with non-coronavirus disasters, Politico reports, citing current and former officials from the Department of Homeland Security. To quote : “Covid is the equivalent of Hurricane Katrina hitting 50 states instead of two,” former FEMA official Barry Scanlon told Politico. “You have all of the country’s public and private resources taxed beyond comprehension.”

: “Covid is the equivalent of Hurricane Katrina hitting 50 states instead of two,” former FEMA official Barry Scanlon told Politico. “You have all of the country’s public and private resources taxed beyond comprehension.” To make matters worse, experts predict an above-average hurricane season: The predictions led by Colorado State University hurricane researcher and climatologist Philip Klotzbach suggest another active hurricane season in 2020 with “above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States," as Matthew Cappucci reports.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

— EPA responds to backlash over its moves during coronavirus crisis: The Environmental Protection Agency sent a letter to lawmakers following backlash for its move not to seek fines or enforcement penalties against companies that stop monitoring their pollution amid the pandemic.

What the agency is saying: “Let me assure you that, contrary to allegations you may have read, EPA continues to enforce the environmental laws,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote in a Thursday letter.

“Let me assure you that, contrary to allegations you may have read, EPA continues to enforce the environmental laws,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler wrote in a Thursday letter. Why Democrats are mad: "Environmentalists have called the policy a license to pollute, but the EPA has been pushing back against that characterization amid an increasing number of questions from lawmakers,” according to The Hill. “…The EPA said its new policy is temporary, but the agency has not set a date for when it will be lifted.”

In other EPA news:

Agency gives critics more time to comment on controversial science rule: In light of the pandemic, the EPA announced it would prolong the comment period on a controversial science rule proposal — an extension called for by environmentalists who have long opposed the new restrictions on research used by agency scientists.

In light of the pandemic, the EPA announced it would prolong the comment period on a controversial science rule proposal — an extension called for by environmentalists who have long opposed the new restrictions on research used by agency scientists. Covid-19 continues to take a toll: At least 15 employees at the agency have been diagnosed with covid-19, E&E News reports , including a veteran employee in Philadelphia who died this week.

— How coronavirus grounded the airline industry: Travel has cratered. Tens of thousands of flights have been canceled. “The aviation industry’s unprecedented free fall from the coronavirus pandemic already has forced some airlines into bankruptcy, and others are on the brink,” Andrew Freedman, John Muyskens, Chris Alcantara and Monica Ulmanu report.

By the numbers: “Before the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. carriers were transporting record numbers of passengers — about 2.5 million daily. The numbers had climbed for 28 months, and in January, 61.2 million passengers flew domestically, and 9.1 million internationally,” The Post team details in this graphic. “Then the bottom fell out," as seen in the graphic above.

A shopper carries shopping bags outside a Whole Foods Market store in Oakland, Calif. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

— Plastic bag ban reversals continue: In the latest sign of how the pandemic is affecting daily life, even the liberal San Francisco Bay area this week banned reusable grocery bags.

The details: The order, which lasts through May 3 and bans customers from bringing their own bags, mugs and other reusable items from home “appears to be the most stringent coronavirus-related restriction placed on reusable bags in California, which has banned single-use plastic bags since 2016,” Politico reports. “California allows the 70 or so jurisdictions whose local bans preceded the state ban, including most of the Bay Area, Los Angeles County and Sacramento County, to preempt state law.”

U.S. President Donald Trump leaving a coronavirus news conference Thursday. (Pool/UPI/Bloomberg)

— Trump again invokes Defense Production Act: The president said he invoked the policy to force manufacturing giant 3M to produce more N95 masks to help the shortage facing medical workers across the country. Trump also invoked the policy to push major medical device companies to produce needed medical supplies. The announcement follows the president’s move to compel General Motors last week to manufacture ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

What to know: “That order authorizes the head of FEMA to acquire however many N95 face masks from the company he deems necessary for the crisis. And the administration indicated Thursday that more DPA orders could come soon, possibly related to black market activities,” Politico reports.

“That order authorizes the head of FEMA to acquire however many N95 face masks from the company he deems necessary for the crisis. And the administration indicated Thursday that more DPA orders could come soon, possibly related to black market activities,” Politico reports. An expansion of the act: “Trump’s order expands the DPA’s reach, but did not give any information on implementing the act. In GM’s case, the White House has taken a largely hands-off approach, with trade adviser Peter Navarro, Trump’s appointed DPA leader, relying on voluntary updates from GM to track the company’s progress much of this week before speaking with GM CEO Mary Barra on Thursday.”

In other news: