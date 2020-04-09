with Paulina Firozi

THE LIGHTBULB

A platform supply vessel sits anchored next to a Chevron deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. (Bloomberg)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is no longer considering waiving payments made by companies to the federal government for pumping oil and gas on public lands and waters, according to industry officials.

President Trump’s decision to forgo blanket relief on royalty payments for now to beleaguered U.S. oil companies was described by three industry sources who were briefed by administration officials and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. It comes as the president grapples with how to help an industry that is reeling from the economic effects of the virus. The Wall Street Journal first reported the decision on royalty relief.

In recent weeks, the U.S. oil sector has been dealt dual body blows: a precipitous drop in demand for gasoline and jet fuel as Americans stay home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and a glut of oil from Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have opened the spigot on production in response to the outbreak.

Dozens of Trump allies in Congress, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), urged the president to give oil companies a break in paying royalties given their precarious financial position. And unlike some other proposals to help the U.S. oil industry, the notion of giving companies a holiday on royalty payments faced little opposition from key industry players who have the president’s ear.

But Trump’s decision to not follow that advice comes amid a tough balancing act.

At home , he is trying to , he is trying to assure executives at oil and gas companies — some of whom have been among Trump’s backers — they will get some sort of federal aid.

But abroad, he is trying to convince the Saudis and other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production during an oil-price war that could leave dozens of U.S. firms bankrupt. OPEC energy ministers will meet via video conference Thursday to discuss potential production cuts.

Hoping the decision is just temporary, major offshore oil producers that had pressed for royalty relief said that, absent federal help, Gulf of Mexico states such as Texas may see thousands of layoffs in the industry.

“There is a severe risk that many companies and thousands of workers along the Gulf Coast will disappear forever,” Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, said in a statement Wednesday.

Republicans in Congress who had called for royalty relief warned of bankruptcies, too, without aid. “Many energy producers — especially the small and medium sized independents — will not survive under the current conditions," Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Tex.) said in a statement. “We should be careful not to further distort the market with mandates and tariffs, but aggressive regulatory and royalty relief is critical to providing desperately needed breathing room for our producers. If we don’t, we risk losing the most dynamic and efficient energy landscape in the world.”

But ashore in New Mexico and elsewhere, there are other political considerations. Royalty receipts are shared equally between the U.S. Treasury and the state from which the oil and gas were extracted. Lower rates means less money for local governments in Western states such New Mexico.

To boot, many of the shale producers in Texas and North Dakota hit hardest by the drop in oil prices operate on state or private land — meaning federal royalty waivers would be of little help to them.

And though it is unlikely they swayed Trump’s ultimate decision, congressional Democrats lashed out at the idea of blanket royalty relief. “A national emergency is not an opportunity to do favors for the oil and gas industry, especially favors that have no legal basis, policy rationale, or societal benefit,” House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Ariz.) and 15 other House Democrats said in a letter to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

Interior spokesman Conner Swanson said officials will still consider offering royalty relief on a case-by-case basis. “The Department has already established processes by which companies can apply for discretionary royalty relief,” he said by email. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Besides giving companies a break on royalties, there are other measures that could help U.S. oil companies — namely tariffs — in Trump’s policy toolbox. Shale billionaire and Trump donor Harold Hamm has loudly called for the Commerce Department to open an investigation into Saudi Arabia for dumping crude into the market that could lead to penalties for the country's oil.

And Trump, who once called himself "a Tariff Man," seems willing to consider them.

“I would do tariffs, very substantial tariffs,” Trump said during a news conference Sunday. He added: “If I did the tariffs, we essentially would be saying, ‘We don’t want foreign oil. We don’t want any foreign oil. We’re just going to use our oil.’ And that would help to save an industry.”

But major energy multinationals, who don’t want to pay more for foreign crude they use at their Gulf refineries, have pushed back against tariffs. Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron and Phillips 66 met with Trump at the White House on Friday to express their concerns about a border tax and emphasize the bigger problem is not an oversupply from the Saudis, but a lack of demand.

Trump left the White House sit-down on Friday "with a full appreciation of the importance to oil markets of getting through this pandemic,” said American Petroleum Institute chief and tariff opponent Mike Sommers, who attended the meeting.

POWER PLAYS

— Bernie Sanders drops out: The independent senator from Vermont ended his presidential bid, clearing the path for former vice president Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee to take on Trump in November.

Pledge of support for Biden : “The departure of the senator from Vermont, a democratic socialist who rose from relative obscurity to build a movement and become a two-time runner-up for the nomination, marked the close of a roller-coaster primary race that started more than a year ago,” Sean Sullivan, Matt Viser and Dave Weigel report. In a video to supporters, Sanders “pledged to support the former vice president, although he said he will remain on primary ballots in an effort to collect enough delegates to influence the party’s platform in negotiations this summer.”

Just last month, before the pandemic halted traditional campaigning, environmental groups were doubling down on their criticism of Biden’s plans, as the Energy 202 reported. In a statement responding to Sanders’s exit, Sunrise Movement spokeswoman Aracely Jimenez said: “We’re not going to sugarcoat it: our hearts are heavy. In Bernie Sanders, we had a presidential candidate whose visionary solutions — Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, paid sick leave — are exactly the policies we need to get out of the crises we’re living through now.” Eight liberal groups penned an open letter to Biden: “While you are now the presumptive Democratic nominee, it is clear that you were unable to win the votes of the vast majority of voters under 45 years old during the primary,” the groups wrote, urging Biden to adopt their ideas on climate change, health care and other issues. “Messaging around a ‘return to normalcy’ does not and has not earned the support and trust of voters from our generation.”





Beckenham Place Park on a sunny day in London on Sunday. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

— Summer unlikely to bring infection reprieve: A panel convened by the National Academies of Sciences said it is not likely the coronavirus will significantly ease with the arrival of warmer weather during the summer, Andrew Freedman reports.

Lab studies inconclusive: “The report, published by about a dozen members of the Academies’ Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, finds laboratory studies of how the coronavirus varies in its transmissibility based on temperature and humidity are not yet conclusive, but more evidence will be available in the coming weeks,” he adds. “The report serves as a warning to the White House not to count on a summer respite and to brace for a second wave of the virus once the first surge in cases is over.”

Fishing trawlers across the Acushnet River from Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford, Mass. (Nathan Klima for The Washington Post)

— Commercial fishing industry in free fall during pandemic: Restaurants are closed, demand for seafood is down, and fisheries in the United States have reported a sales collapse as high as 95 percent, Laura Reiley reports. The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package from Congress was meant to in part aid the industry, with “$300 million for operators experiencing losses greater than 35 percent, including subsistence, commercial and charter fisheries, as well as fish farms.” But some worry their portion won’t be adequate.

A domino effect up and down the coasts: “Boats from Honolulu to Buzzards Bay, Mass., are tied up dockside, with fisheries in the Atlantic, the Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska affected, throwing thousands of fishermen out of work and devastating coastal communities.”

GM is partnering with Ventec, based in Bothell, Wash., to manufacture ventilators. (Stuart Isett for The Washington Post)



— U.S. inks deal with GM for ventilators: General Motors signed a $490 million agreement with the federal government to provide 30,000 ventilators, an order that’s set to be completed by the end of August, Reed Albergotti and Faiz Siddiqui report. The Department of Health and Human Services “said it expects GM to deliver more than 6,000 ventilators to the Strategic National Stockpile of medical devices by June 1." The cost per unit will be about $17,000.

The Milky Way above the Blue Ridge Mountains in Shenandoah National Park. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

— Another national park has closed: The National Park Service closed Shenandoah National Park in Virginia after a recommendation from the state’s health department. “Officials had already taken measures to encourage social distancing in the 300-square-mile park, including shutting down picnic grounds, bathrooms and the popular Old Rag trail,” Jessica Contrera writes. “Now, Shenandoah will join Yellowstone, the Grand Canyon and dozens of other parklands in accepting no visitors."

Calls to close: This week, former superintendents of Shenandoah National Park and current members of the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks had written an op-ed in the Hill calling for the park’s closure. “For park employees — and everyone who cares about them — the inconsistency between which parks remain open and which are closed is utterly mind boggling and defies rational explanation,” they wrote.

Kayleigh McEnany. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/Des Moines Register/AP)

— Environmental group criticizes new White House press secretary for 2013 climate comment: The Environmental Defense Fund is resurfacing a February 2013 interview that Kayleigh McEnany did on Fox Business Channel, now that she has been named the new White House press secretary.

What she said: “The protesters should take a break from protesting, go home, look up some information, and they’ll quickly find that the science on this is by no means settled: 31,000 scientists have signed a public petition saying catastrophic climate change isn’t happening.”

“The protesters should take a break from protesting, go home, look up some information, and they’ll quickly find that the science on this is by no means settled: 31,000 scientists have signed a public petition saying catastrophic climate change isn’t happening.” What EDF is now saying: “In the middle of a national emergency that has been made so much worse by not listening [to] the warnings of scientists, the new White House spokesperson is a climate change denier,” Nathaniel Keohane, senior vice president for climate at the Environmental Defense Fund said in a statement. “How can the public rely on what we’re hearing from the White House during this pandemic if the press secretary has a history of denying scientific reality?”

Wearing a mask to protect himself from exposure to the coronavirus, Nahid Chowdury prepares a customer’s groceries in New York. (Kathy Willens/AP)



— The continued push against reusable bags: Some stores in Virginia want Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to veto a bill that would discourage plastic bag use, and the Virginia Food Industry Association urged him to veto two measures that would allow localities to impose a single-use plastic bag tax. As the coronavirus spreads, some grocers are worried about the health risks of bags that are not frequently washed, Laura Vozzella reports.

Beyond Virginia: “Illinois, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and a number of California counties have recently banned the use of reusable bags to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has been found to stay infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.”

“Illinois, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and a number of California counties have recently banned the use of reusable bags to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has been found to stay infectious for up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.” What’s the risk?: Stanford University infectious disease professor Stephen Luby said he doesn’t believe coronavirus transmission via reusable bags is a “high risk that we should particularly prioritize,” but he added it’s “possible” an infected person could shed the virus on such a bag and transmit it to a store clerk filling it with groceries.

A guard stands at the entrance to the Bronx Zoo in New York City. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

— How did a tiger, 4-year-old Nadia at the Bronx Zoo in New York, contract covid-19? It’s an unlikely infection that has brought up numerous questions, including whether humans can pass the coronavirus to pets. “As experts scratched their heads in New York, a study released this week by the University of California at Davis explored a broader problem related to human contact with wildlife. Manipulation of the environment by humankind, the study said, has made deadly pandemics inevitable,” Darryl Fears reports.

EXTRA MILEAGE

— What material you should use to make a DIY face mask? The coronavirus is extremely tiny and won’t be trapped by most fabrics that allow air to flow through them. So what material is best for making a homemade mask? U.S. health officials have asked that N95 respirators and surgical masks be saved for health-care workers. The CDC recommends “two layers of tightly woven 100 percent cotton fabric, such as quilter’s material or bedsheets with a high thread count" and a group of Wake Forest University scientists and doctors found good options are a “double layer of cotton with a thread count of at least 180, and a double layer of normal cotton with a layer of flannel in between,” Bonnie Berkowitz and Aaron Steckelberg explain.