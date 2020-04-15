with Paulina Firozi

Even with emerging evidence linking air pollution with higher death rates from the novel coronavirus, the Trump administration decided not to set stricter air quality standards as they came up for review this year.

Instead, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Tuesday that the agency would maintain the current standards for the country’s most widespread deadly pollutant – fine particulate matter, otherwise known as soot, as Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis and I report.

The Trump administration's decision to keep the 2012 standard in place had been long anticipated. Still, experts say it's especially ill-timed as the federal government also grapples with the severe respiratory disease that's already killed more than 25,000 people in the United States.

A flame burns at an oil refinery in Deer Park, Tex. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Covid-19 is a new disease, but experts are already linking severe effects with air pollution.

One study published this month concluded that even a small increase in long-term exposure to fine particulate air pollution causes a large increase in the risk of dying from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. These fine particles are already known to enter the lungs and bloodstream and cause inflammation that can lead to asthma, heart attacks and other illnesses.

The study, from researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, examined 3,080 U.S. counties. A small increase in long-term exposure to fine particulate pollution – of just one microgram per cubic meter – is associated with a 15 percent greater likelihood of dying of covid-19. This stark difference may be explained by the lung damage such pollution causes over time.

There may be lessons for the federal government's decisions at a precarious time. “The study results underscore the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after the COVID-19 crisis,” the study’s authors wrote.

“If you’re breathing polluted air and your lungs are inflamed by the disease, you’re going to get very, very sick,” a senior author of the study, Harvard biostatistician Francesca Dominici, told my colleague Jacqueline Alemany last week.

The EPA decided to keep the current standards limiting annual concentrations of soot — which comes from smokestacks, vehicles, industrial operations, incinerators and burning wood — to 12 micrograms per cubic meter of air. The decision, which is subject to a 60-day comment period, will determine national soot levels for the next five years.

Coronavirus is killing African Americans – already disproportionately impacted by air pollution – at an alarmingly high rate.

Well before the coronavirus outbreak, poor and minority communities in the United States tended to be exposed to greater air pollution, including soot, because they often live closer to highways or factories. That long-term exposure, in turn, has increased the risks Americans of color face when it comes to heart and respiratory illness.

And now data emerging during the coronavirus pandemic shows covid-19 is also disproportionately killing African Americans.

University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine professor John Balmes, who is working with covid-19 patients at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, said there’s “good evidence” communities of color are exposed to more soot pollution, the effects of which are compounded by factors including poverty and a lack of access to health care.

“You add air pollution to these underlying vulnerabilities, and you have greater exposure. It’s no accident that we see greater covid-19 deaths in African American communities,” said Balmes, who serves as a voluntary medical spokesman for the American Lung Association.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill in February. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Many public health experts and environmentalists have been critical of the EPA’s proposal.

Even before the pandemic, EPA’s staff scientists had recommended lowering the annual particulate matter standard to between 8 and 10 micrograms per cubic meter, according to a draft report last year that cited estimates that reducing the limit to 9 could save roughly 12,200 lives a year. The EPA’s Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee was split on the question, with some members calling for tighter standards and others saying the current one is sufficient.

But Wheeler’s predecessor, Scott Pruitt, disbanded the independent panel that advised CASAC specifically on soot levels. So instead, those experts gathered in October at a two-day meeting organized by the Union of Concerned Scientists and concluded that the annual limit should be lowered to between 8 and 10 micrograms, and the daily between 25 and 30 micrograms per cubic meter.

“The process was doomed from the start,” said Gretchen Goldman, research director for the Union of Concerned Scientists. “It’s not surprising they would retain the standards, because they broke the process.”

Trump's team defends its decision not to tighten the standards, while industry breaths a sign of relief.

“The United States has some of the cleanest air in the world, and we’re going to keep it that way,” Wheeler told reporters in a phone call. “We believe the current standard is protective of public health.”

Wheeler cited “uncertainties” in existing studies about the impact of lower particulate matter on human health, and the fact that the EPA’s advisory panel was split, as reasons to retain the current pollution limits.

The EPA chief also said that while the Harvard findings were “interesting,” it was “premature” to draw conclusions. “We look forward to reviewing the Harvard study once it’s completed and peer reviewed,” he said.

Several big business groups in Washington, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and American Petroleum Institute, cheered the administration for retaining the existing standards, with both noting that annual concentrations of fine particulate matter are down by 39 percent since 2000. Most areas of the country have now met the annual standards, with the exception of spots including Southern and Central California and parts of Pennsylvania and Idaho.

“We think this strikes the right balance,” said API’s Frank Macchiarola.

Read more here:

Power plays

Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden.

The former president backed his former vice president in a 12-minute video that cited climate change as well as health care, arguing Democrats needed to move even further than the pair did in their administration.

What he said: Obama praised Biden for helping him “restore America’s standing and leadership in the world on the other threats of our time like nuclear proliferation and climate change.” He acknowledged members of the Democratic Party “may not always agree” but said “one thing everybody has learned by now is that the Republicans occupying the White House and running the U.S. Senate are not interested in progress…They’ve given polluters unlimited power to poison our air and our water and denied the science of climate change just as they denied the science of pandemics repeatedly. “

Amazon fires workers outspoken about company's climate policies.

Two fired employees had been critics of Amazon’s climate policies and, more recently, conditions at the company’s warehouses amid the pandemic.

Emily Cunningham, a user experience designer at Amazon, speaks at an Amazon Employees for Climate Justice news conference after the company's annual shareholders meeting on May 22 in Seattle. (Ted S. Warren/AP)



Who was canned: One worker, Emily Cunningham, said she was fired on Friday, Jay Greene reports. She was a member of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group and offered via Twitter to match donations up to $500 for Amazon warehouse workers. Another tech worker, also part of the climate group, said she was also fired Friday. She retweeted criticism and also offered to match warehouse worker donations.

One worker, Emily Cunningham, said she was fired on Friday, Jay Greene reports. She was a member of the Amazon Employees for Climate Justice group and offered via Twitter to match donations up to $500 for Amazon warehouse workers. Another tech worker, also part of the climate group, said she was also fired Friday. She retweeted criticism and also offered to match warehouse worker donations. What the e-commerce giant says: “Amazon fired the tech workers for ‘repeatedly violating internal policies,’ " spokesman Drew Herdener told The Post. Amazon, whose chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post, has an external communications policy that “prohibits employees from commenting publicly on its business without corporate justification and approval from executives.”

“Amazon fired the tech workers for ‘repeatedly violating internal policies,’ " spokesman Drew Herdener told The Post. Amazon, whose chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post, has an external communications policy that “prohibits employees from commenting publicly on its business without corporate justification and approval from executives.” Another removal: Separately, Amazon confirmed it fired a warehouse worker in Minnesota who had been calling for safer working conditions. A company spokeswoman, Kirsten Kish, said that worker’s firing was not retaliation for advocating for more protection against coronavirus transmission but instead a “result of progressive disciplinary action for inappropriate language, behavior, and violating social distancing guidelines.”

Oil check

A crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Tex. (Reuters/Angus Mordant)

Oil companies are seeking a place to store excess supply.

The Energy Department announced it is negotiating contracts with nine American oil companies to provide space within the Nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to store excess crude oil. The agency did not name the companies, part of an industry grappling with an oil glut as a result of a coronavirus-fueled drop in demand. It said the contracts under negotiation are for about 23 million barrels of crude oil storage to be stored in four stockpile locations.

“Providing our storage for these U.S. companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce,” Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said in a statement.

Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette. (Jon Gambrell/AP)

Some are still calling on the Trump administration to buy up barrels on the cheap.

“The Energy Department is moving on with its plan even as some lawmakers continue to push for the federal government to buy oil at the currently low prices to help soak up the excess supply and fill up the federal stockpile,” Roll Call reports. Among them is Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. “It is important that we explore all lawful means of protecting our nation’s vital industries,” she said. But Democrats lawmakers rejected including the oil money in the last stimulus bill.

The Saudis and others are still flooding the market despite a deal.

Saudi Arabia and other oil-producing nations recently agreed to cut oil production next month. But until the end of April, their oil supply keeps flowing. “There’s been no indication that any producer will close the taps before May, meaning millions of barrels a day of crude entering the market that aren’t needed,” Bloomberg News reports. “…In other words, the price war is still on for now.”

The unprecedented deal by oil producers also depends in part “on purchases by consumer countries for their strategic stockpiles on a scale not before seen,” Reuters reports. “Officials and sources from OPEC states indicated the International Energy Agency (IEA), the energy watchdog for the world’s most industrialized nations, may announce purchases of up to several million barrels to buoy the deal.”

But Reuters notes that the IEA has never conducted such a coordinated purchase of oil stores.

Coronavirus fallout

The New Orleans skyline is seen during sunset. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Is there a new normal for power grids?

Analysts, engineers and meteorologists who are supposed to forecast power use each day are finding it difficult to predict what’s ahead amid the pandemic’s impact on the power sector, E&E reports.

Why it matters: “At worst, significantly underestimating power consumption at a given hour could leave system operators scrambling to bring plants online to keep the grid stable and avoid power disruptions,” per the report. “But even overestimating load can mean higher costs that ultimately trickle down to consumer bills.”

Is the next pandemic hidden in ice?

Some experts point to the Arctic, full of frozen viruses and bacteria, as a remote risk for reviving buried pathogens. “Most are thought to be harmless to humans. But some experts suggest that ‘zombie’ pathogens are lurking in the ice, waiting to be set free by rising temperatures,” E&E News reports. “…But some scientists suggest diseases held captive by Arctic ice could be released by human activities or melting caused by climate change. That idea is probably overblown, according to most experts. But the possibility can't be totally ruled out, even though the risk is small.”

Extra mileage

