With the price of oil in the United States dipping below $0 for the first time ever, many allies of the U.S. oil and gas sector are begging the Trump administration for some sort of help to save energy jobs and companies.

The topsy-turvy situation has left President Trump scrambling to consider an array of policy tools to reassure jittery oil executives, many of whom are politically connected to the president.

The grinding halt in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic led to the May delivery price of West Texas Intermediate crude — a key benchmark of the health of the American energy sector — to slip into a negative range Monday. This means a seller would have to pay a buyer to take a barrel off their hands, at least in the near-term.

During a press conference Monday, the president said that unheard-of end-of-day price — negative $37.63 per barrel — represented only a short-term squeeze. “Nobody's ever heard of negative oil before," he told reporters, “but it's for a short-term.”

President Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus Monday. (Photo by Mandel NganAFP via Getty Images)

Trump recognizes more needs to be done to comfort markets.

Trump on Monday called on Congress to appropriate funds for the federal government to take advantage of the dirt-cheap prices and buy 75 million barrels to fill the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

"This is a great time to buy oil and we'd like to have Congress approve it," Trump said.

The problem is the amount of oil Trump is talking about is still a proverbial drop in the bucket when it comes to overall U.S. consumption. And the Trump administration already tried and failed to get that money from Congress after Senate Democrats balked at the idea of any bailout for oil companies in the last coronavirus relief package.

Contracts beyond May are still showing normal prices; the June delivery price actually went up slightly Monday and settled around $20. “That means that by late spring, traders are betting that oil will still have some value,” Will Englund reports.

But the unprecedented drop in near-term prices comes as traders see oil tanks across the country getting close to capacity. And with Americans not driving or flying to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus, few are willing to buy any extra oil still being pumped up. The extraordinary concoction of market conditions means oil, in the near term, has been deemed worthless.

“Trump is about to watch American energy independence go the way of the dodo bird,” said Dan Eberhart, chief executive of oil field services company Canary and a prominent donor to President Trump.

The price collapse is renewing calls from Congress to block foreign oil and protect American firms.

One of the loudest voices in Washington for independent oil producers, Sen. Kevin Cramer, used the price drop to renew his call for Trump to block Saudi oil tankers from reaching U.S. shores.

“The dramatic low underscores why we cannot allow Saudi Arabia to flood the market, especially given our storage capacity dwindling,” the Republican from North Dakota tweeted.

Right now, the highest number of Saudi oil tankers in years is on its way to our shores.



Given today’s crude oil prices, I call on President @realDonaldTrump to prevent them from unloading in the United States. https://t.co/3iYglK8MB0 — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) April 20, 2020

Trump said he would consider Cramer's proposal to halt Saudi tankers. “Well, we'll look at it,” he said Monday when asked about the idea. “I'd heard just as I'm walking into the room.”

And with all eyes on Cushing, Okla., a major crude trading hub where the price of WTI is settled and where space is running out to store oil, James M. Inhofe (R), the state's senior senator, re-upped his call Monday for the administration to investigate both Saudi Arabia and Russia for manipulating the global market.

At stake for them is the fate of oil and gas firms in their states that employ thousands and are now threatened with bankruptcy. A number of large firms, including oil-field services behemoth Halliburton and producers Marathon Oil and Occidental, have lost more than two-thirds of their value, according to CNN. And many more smaller, debt-saddled shale producers are even more vulnerable to going under.

“As production continues relatively unscathed, storages are filling up by the day,” Bjornar Tonhaugen of Rystad Energy wrote in a note. “The world is using less and less oil and producers now feel how this translates in prices. As always, you will see days with small up and downs, but the trend will certainly be a decline.”

But others in the oil industry are still cautioning against any trade restrictions.

One of them is Eberhart, who still wants free-market forces to solve the problem. “Ultimately, we need America to open to spur demand,” he said.

And the U.S. refining sector, which turns foreign crude into useable fuels like gasoline, continues to oppose anything that hampers imports. “Restricting crude oil imports might seem like a way to support domestic producers, but it would mean certain harm for U.S. refiners,” American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers said in a statement.

The plunge is a sign that Trump's efforts to prop up prices have not been enough.

Earlier this month, the president helped negotiate an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by 10 million barrels a day and end a price war that was exacerbating the slide in crude prices during the pandemic. Trump boasted at the time that the deal “will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs.”

But the agreement to cut output begins only in May, and analysts suggest the cuts come too little and too late to make much difference for American oil and gas firms struggling the most.

“The further reduction of oil prices highlights sharply the inadequacy of the production reductions agreed by the Saudis and the Russians,” said Jan Kalicki, an energy expert at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan think tank.

Climate activists have a different measure: put the oil industry out of its misery.

During the Great Recession, the country's last economic crisis, the Obama administration used recovery dollars to juice investment in wind and solar energy.

The Trump administration decidedly is not doing that this time around, having brushed off an effort by congressional Democrats to include clean-energy subsidies in the coronavirus relief package.

Still, for Greenpeace's Jack Shapiro and other activists, the volatility in oil prices is another sign that petroleum's time should pass. “This week’s price crash — like last week’s and the week before — is not just another boom-and-bust cycle,” he said. “Economists have warned that fossil fuels are a risky investment for years.”

Oil watch

Can Houston weather the oil bust?

A park next to the Valero Houston Refinery in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

As Saudi Arabia floods the market with oil, and as the demand craters amid the pandemic, American's energy capital city may not be prepared, the Texas Monthly writes.

“And all this mayhem follows an already tenuous outlook for Houston’s economy. This was supposed to be the year of oil and gas bankruptcies, even before life began to feel like a Roland Emmerich movie,” the piece says. “The International Energy Agency reported as early as February that global oil demand was falling, which hasn’t happened since the Great Recession. The United States and Canada saw bankruptcies in the energy sector increase by 50 percent last year."

More coronavirus fallout

New research links high NO2 emissions to covid-19 deaths.

A new study reveals high levels of air pollution may be a key contributor to coronavirus-related deaths.

Madrid's skyline. (Fernando Villar/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The research, based on an analysis of coronavirus deaths across 66 regions in Italy, Spain, France and Germany, found 78 percent took place in five regions that were most polluted, the Guardian reports.

The study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment “examined levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant produced mostly by diesel vehicles, and weather conditions that can prevent dirty air from dispersing away from a city.” And it builds on other initial research from Harvard linking soot pollution to lethal outcomes from covid-19.

Automakers are discussing how to safely restart production.

The United Auto Workers and car manufacturers in Detroit are discussing what a safe reopening of plants would look like, as automakers hope to restart at least some plants early next month.

A sign showing an auto dealership closed in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

No deal has been announced, Reuters reports, adding that local union leaders want to ensure workers who feel ill are allowed to self-quarantine and keep their pay.

Other manufacturers are already planning to reopen.

Boeing has reopened some factories amid pressure from the Trump administration to revive the economy. The company said it would bring 27,000 back to work this week. And farm equipment manufacturer Doosan Bobcat also announced the return of about 2,200 workers at three plants around North Dakota, the Associated Press reports.

Planes sit parked behind a sign marking Boeing property at a Boeing production plant in Renton, Wash. (Elaine Thompson/AP)

Boeing announced it would reopen plans in three states, even as stay-at-home orders remain in place. “The company closed its largest factories in early April, putting a halt to all final assembly of commercial aircraft. Now, after just a few short weeks of deep-cleaning, Boeing executives say it is safe to return to work in a limited capacity,” Aaron Gregg reports. The company said it would reopen facilities outside Philadelphia, in Washington state and in Ohio.

State goals to bolster clean cars could stall.

The coronavirus-fueled economic slowdown could mean states such as California will see hurdles in reaching targets for getting drivers into electric vehicles, E&E News reports. California aimed to get 5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road within the decade.

Tesla vehicles stand at a Tesla Supercharger station in Concord, Calif. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg News)

But even before the pandemic, the auto industry was struggling. Jerry Nickelsburg, director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast of multiple economic sectors, said: “We're seeing a fairly sharp cutback in auto purchases this year and into next.”

Jane Goodall hopes people will “emerge wiser” from pandemic.

Jane Goodall walking along the beach of Africa's Lake Tanganyika. (Michael Haertlein/National Geographic/AP)

The conservationist and primatologist said in an interview with the AP that she hopes the crisis will spur changes in the way humans interact with natural resources. “We need to realize that unlimited economic development on a world with finite natural resources and growing human populations can’t work."

She also said she hopes for a “groundswell of enough millions of people who’ve never before breathed clean air in cities, who’ve never been able to look up at night and see a clear sky with twinkling star.” She said such a movement could push politicians and corporations to think about future generations of people and the health of the planet.

John Houghton in 2001. (Eugene Hoshiko/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Renowned climate scientist John Houghton dies of covid-19 at 88.

Houghton, a Welsh atmospheric physicist, “served as lead editor of groundbreaking studies for the United Nations’ climate science advisory group when it won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007," Andrew Freedman writes.

He was also "among the most influential early leaders of the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change,” which in 1990 published a report that helped spur world leaders to set up a framework to prevent interference with the global climate. Every annual U.N. climate negotiation has taken place under that framework since.

Earth Day during a pandemic

Teens are foot soldiers of the new environmental movement.

When the coronavirus struck, it altered plans for numerous Earth Day demonstrations for the day’s 50th anniversary. But the pandemic is itself symbolic of the type of global turmoil scientists worry climate change will bring, and that teens who are now the foot soldiers of the environmental movement are looking to combat, Sarah Kaplan reports.

Maddie Graham of the D.C. chapter of Fridays for Future demonstrates at the U.S. Capitol to demand climate action. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Maddie Graham, a 17-year-old who was helping to organize a major demonstration on the Mall this week, said the pandemic has cemented her conviction. “The coronavirus crisis will pass, she said. But the world will still be warming — and she and her friends are still determined to fight it,” Kaplan writes.

In other news...

A view of the exterior of the Citibank corporate headquarters in New York. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Another bank is ruling out funding for Arctic refuge drilling.

Citigroup announced it won’t invest in oil and gas exploration projects in the Arctic, including in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. It’s the latest major bank to do so following similar recent moves from JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. “Citi has not previously provided and will not provide project-related financing for oil and gas exploration and production in the Arctic Circle,” the bank said in its 2020 environmental and social policy framework.

The reaction from environmentalists : “The dominoes continue to fall, and now four of the top six American banks have recognized that Arctic drilling is a toxic investment to be avoided,” Sierra Club campaign representative Ben Cushing said in a statement.

: “The dominoes continue to fall, and now four of the top six American banks have recognized that Arctic drilling is a toxic investment to be avoided,” Sierra Club campaign representative Ben Cushing said in a statement. What oil companies say: “Some oil industry insiders in Alaska have expressed concern that reduced financial support for Arctic drilling could threaten future projects, particularly for small oil companies with limited assets and options for generating cash,” reports Anchorage Daily News.

Documents show the White House pushed the EPA to ease proposed PFAS rules.

Documents released by Sen. Tom Carper’s (D-Del.) office show White House officials urged changes to a proposed rule related to a potent class of chemicals, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The requested changes included the exemption of some PFAS-containing products and a “safe harbor” for some importers of PFAS, The Hill reports. In a letter to the agency, Carper pointed to the involvement of political officials, specifically citing Nancy Beck, who has been nominated to lead the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in such changes.

A sign on a door of the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)