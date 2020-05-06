with Paulina Firozi

Across the country, a handful of major national parks are taking tentative steps toward reopening after shutting down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officials this week are beginning to unlatch the gates and let visitors in at some parks that shuttered, trying to balance efforts keep the virus at bay with President Trump’s desire to reopen the parks amid a broader push to reinvigorate the economy.

But some park employee advocates are pointing to the agency's own projections of a “worst case scenario” that predicts the hospitalization of staff who live at the parks if they reopen when the virus is unchecked. Advocates worry the Trump administration may be putting rangers and other employees at risk of serious illness for a short-term political gain.

“This is serious business,” said Phil Francis, head of the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks, a group of current and former park employees and volunteers. “It really calls for a really serious commitment to mitigating the risk.”

Park ranger Tyler Gagat wears a protective face mask in Everglades National Park as he monitors activity at the Flamingo boat ramp Monday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The smattering of reopening parks are putting public health precautions in place.

In Florida, officials in the Everglades this week reopened certain boat launch ramps, restrooms, gas pumps and roadways in the 1.5 million-acre swampland park. In Alaska, leaders at Denali National Park began letting visitors drive again along parts of a 92-mile road running around its towering peaks.

And along the border of North Carolina and Tennessee, Great Smoky Mountains, the nation’s most-visited major national park, is set to reopen many roads and trails to parkgoers on Saturday while staff prepare to install Plexiglass shields at visitor centers and disinfect restrooms with specialized fog.

“There's nothing better, I think, for America than having an opportunity to get out, enjoy their parks, do some good social distancing [and] enjoy the benefits of nature,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt told conservative radio host Joe Thomas Monday on his way to visit staff at Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

I am excited that Americans will be able to visit more of our @NatlParkService. A portion of Denali Park Road has just been opened, providing public access to @DenaliNPS again!

Other parks have not yet set dates for when they will reopen, but are laying the groundwork for doing so. Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, for instance, brought on seasonal employees in mid-April for its alpine wildfire crew. For firefighters who do not live locally, “we spread them out in some of the park's housing units as best we could,” park spokesman Kyle Patterson said.

But the impacts to staff could be widespread if parks open too early.

According an internal agency memo, the Park Service's Washington headquarters told parks that house employees on site to prepare for 4 percent of the park's population to require hospitalization because of covid-19 — and for 40 percent to require isolation at some point because of potential exposure to the virus.

Park Service spokeswoman Alexandra Picavet said the memo, which was last revised on March 24, was made using a study put out that month by Imperial College London and is “out of date.”

The figures in that memo, Picavet added, represent “a worst case scenario.” The memo was obtained by the Coalition to Protect America's National Parks and provided to The Energy 202.

Francis, the group's head, said park sites should reopen only after staff has been properly trained, provided personal protective equipment and given housing that allows for social distancing.

“A gap in any of those pieces could cause a spike” in covid-19 cases, said Francis, who also is a former superintendent of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Park officials stress they are working in line with White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

And Bernhardt and his staff add that decisions to close or reopen parks are being made in tandem with governors and other local leaders.

“In every case where a state or local public health official has requested a NPS unit close,” Picavet said, “we have done so.”

While parks are increasing recreational access, she added, “a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.”

Though more than 250 of the 419 National Park Service units have remained open in some capacity through the pandemic, a number of the most popular parks — including the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Yosemite — have shuttered.

The parks closed largely at the behest of local politicians and public health officials who did not want to see nearby communities — often small and lacking in hospital beds — become covid-19 hot spots.

Meanwhile, as Trump prods states to reopen, he is turning to Park Service sites to amplify this message.

Late last month, Trump announced on Earth Day his administration “will begin to reopen our national parks” after making “significant progress against the invisible enemy.”

Since then, the president has said he is planning to attend a July 3 fireworks over Mount Rushmore. And he used the cavernous inside of the Lincoln Memorial to host a virtual town hall with Fox News.

President Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall from the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

“Certain states are going to have to take a little more time in getting open, and they’re doing that,” Trump said during the event Sunday. “Some states, I think, frankly, aren’t going fast enough.”

Oil check

Oil prices see a jump.

Oil prices rallied as some European and Asian countries, as well as some U.S. states, began to loosen coronavirus restrictions and reopen economies.

Oil tankers are seen anchored in the Pacific Ocean above Long Beach, Calif. (Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg News)

“The rally extended Brent crude’s gains to six straight days, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate has now rallied for five consecutive sessions,” Reuters reports. “Fuel demand worldwide was down roughly 30% in April, but demand is rising modestly due to efforts to lift travel restrictions.”

Trump hailed the surge in oil prices, claiming a revival of demand.

Oil prices moving up nicely as demand begins again!

Two shale producers say oil prices at $30 a barrel could mean a fracking revival.

The two companies — Diamondback Energy and Parsley Energy — say they could consider bringing back some of their fracking crews that have been sent home amid the curbs in production as prices go back up, Bloomberg News reports.

“When asked what oil price Diamondback needs before it turns the spigot back on, Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice said the company’s first priority would be restarting production that was choked back. Then, Diamondback would consider bringing back frack crews to tap supplies from wells that were drilled but never completed,” per the report. Stice said: “There’s a lot of factors that weigh into that, but you’ve got to have prices in the high-20s or low-30s before we kind of signal going back to work in an aggressive or even in a non-aggressive way.”

Coronavirus fallout

Americans are told to wash hands to fight coronavirus. But what if you can't trust the tap?

Calls have been renewed for federal investment in the troubled water system in the United States, especially as some communities go without clean and safe water, Frances Stead Sellers reports.

Cassandra Chavez, 19, had a lung condition in her early teens. The Chavez family suspects that the ailment was caused by the nitrate-contaminated well water at their small ranch. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)



As public health experts stress the importance of washing hands to combat the spread of the coronavirus, many lack the clean water that would make that possible.

A report released by the nonprofit organization DigDeep and the U.S. Water Alliance last year found more than 2 million Americans lack indoor plumbing. Even more people don’t trust their water supplies to be safe or cannot afford to pay for them.

“Infection and death rates have ramped up in rural areas, particularly in the Deep South and other regions plagued by poverty. The Navajo Nation, for example, ranks close behind hot spots in the Northeast for infection rates,” Frances writes.

Experts hope the pandemic drives an overdue investment in the nation’s beleaguered water system.

The coal industry received more than $31 million in small-business stimulus loans.

The chunk of change obtained by publicly traded coal mining companies has irked environmental organizations, which argue that the Trump administration is trying to bolster the industry.

A miner walks toward the entrance of the Ramaco Resources Inc. Stonecoal Alma mine near Wylo, W.Va. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

“The question is, is this a good use of taxpayer dollars when we have other businesses closing their doors? What is the long-term viability of this industry?” Jayson O’Neill, director of the Western Values Project, told Bloomberg News. “I would argue we should focus first on the small businesses that are in the most need.”

“The coal company funding came after the industry successfully lobbied the Trump administration to add the sector to its list of essential industries after being left off the original version, arguing coal was ‘critical to supporting hospitals, health care providers and others on the front line,’ ” Bloomberg reports.

Democrats are questioning an Interior Department official's role in allocating relief funds.

Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee want the Interior Department’s top watchdog to investigate Tara Sweeney, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, and her role in allocating coronavirus relief funds.

Pennsylvania Avenue looking east toward the U.S. Capitol. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“Their request is part of a growing dispute over $8 billion Congress approved for tribes in the last major coronavirus pandemic stimulus bill. The issue is dividing lawmakers and has reached the courts,” E&E News reports. The lawmakers “contend that Sweeney ‘recommended a dubious interpretation’ of the relief bill language that would make Alaska Native corporations (ANCs) eligible for some of the money. ANCs are for-profit companies.

Sweeney previously worked as the vice president for the ANC with the most revenue, per the report. In a statement, the Interior Department said: “Assistant Secretary Sweeney is committed to supporting all American Indians and Alaska Natives, and any suggestion that she is attempting to divert funds away from American Indians is outrageous and completely false.”

Top FEMA leader is leaving the agency during the pandemic.

Josh Dozor, the deputy assistant administrator for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response group, said he plans to leave the agency for personal reasons, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Another top leader, William Roy, is also set to leave his post at FEMA.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Pete Gaynor. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

The exits come as the already understaffed agency leads the federal coronavirus response across all states, U.S. territories and tribes, and as it prepares for the impending season of hurricanes, flooding and wildfires.

Global warming watch

2020 is careening toward a troubling temperature milestone.

This year could be among the top two warmest years on record, a prediction that is supported by new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Global surface air temperature anomalies during April 2020 when compared to the 1981-2010 average. (Copernicus Climate Change Service)

The information “shows a huge area of crimson red for the month of April, denoting much-above-average temperatures, across northern Asia, especially Siberia,” Andrew Freedman reports. “Temperatures were also well above average for the month across northern and coastal central Greenland, parts of Antarctica, areas of Alaska and the Arctic Ocean.”

Already, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported last month that there’s a 75 percent chance 2020 will be the warmest year since records began in 1880.

The Southwest is roasting.

An area stretching from Southern California to Texas is seeing temperatures at least 15 degrees above average. “The heat, which has affected millions, doesn’t look to relent any time soon, likely persisting until a pattern change in the middle of the month,” Jason Samenow and Cappucci report.

Building heat across the Southwest US has prompted the issuance of various heat related watches, warnings and advisories valid through the end of the week. A dozen or so record highs are possible across southern California and Arizona on Thursday.

“It’s not just the intensity of the heat that’s unusual — the duration has also been remarkable,” they add. “The average high in Phoenix for May 1 is 90 degrees, a figure that has been eclipsed by nearly 10 or more degrees for the past week and a half. Another excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday, when temperatures are expected to exceed 105 degrees.”

Power plays

Renewable energy bested coal for 40 days.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration found wind, solar and hydroelectricity fueled more electricity than coal since March 25, the Hill reports.

Gen Nashimoto of Luminalt installs solar panels in Hayward, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

The data, analyzed by the Institute for Energy Economics & Financial Analysis, points to a surge for renewable energy as electricity demand has dropped overall because of the pandemic-related economic slowdown. The decline in energy demand has meant less reliance on coal.

Extra mileage

Trillions of locusts have descended on East Africa.

Tens of thousands of liters of pesticides have been delayed in getting to the area because of coronavirus-related border closures, Max Bearak and Luis Tato report. The result…

A massive swarm of locusts over the sky while ravaging an area next to Archers Post, Samburu County, Kenya. (Luis Tato for The Washington Post)

